I did’t know whether to send this out this morning because so much of it became irrelevant overnight, or at least irrelevant to keeping us out of what we woke up to this morning. As a means of prophecy, we’re going to find out however how right or wrong us naysayers were. So I suppose it has relevance there. In that light, I left it as is. I suppose the other point of this is, when/if the body bags start coming home, remember who really is to blame. It’s not Iran. It’s not even Israel. It’s so much closer to home. Don’t even blame the Zionists or the military industrial complex They’re just doing what they do. They would have no power if our ruling class were not so morally bankrupt they could be bought lock, stock, and barrel. That is who gets the blame, and blaming them and finding ways to hold them to account is the ultimate in patriotic expression, not a betrayal of our nation.

Now isn’t this interesting . . .

If you do a google search for “MSNBC Kamala Harris Candace Owens” or a search for MSNOW Kamala Harris Candace Owens,” do you know what you find?

Zilch. Not one article. MSNBC is not “left-leaning.” It’s a full-on Democrat propaganda machine. Yet it didn’t see any kind of threat in Candace Owens pointing out that Kamala Harris wasn’t really black.

But they’ve taken an interest in the whole Erika Kirk saga, and it seems they’ve chosen sides.

Oh, and they say to trust Donald Trump and Kash Patel’s FBI.

“Curiouser and curiouser!” cried Alice (she was so much surprised, that for the moment she quite forgot how to speak good English).

What could this be about?

Well, I suspect there’s a connection to this.

In the rest of the Western world . . .

But here in the States? We’re certainly sorting the wheat from the chaff, and there is a whole lot of chaff.

Epstein may have worked for governments as a deal “fixer” or financial advisor with a unique ability to win and maintain trust while overseeing complex legal schemes. But that does not mean a government controlled what he did. There is not sufficient evidence to claim that his sexual exploitation of girls and women was forthe CIA or for Israeli intelligence. Epstein’s request for his CIA file does not prove he had a relationship with the agency at the time; if he did, he would not have needed to make such a request. Nor did his two meetings with Burns, who was then at the State Department, prove that Epstein worked for the IC. There is no currently available evidence that Epstein met with Brennan. As for Robert Maxwell, he vehemently denied working for Mossad, and it’s not necessarily the case that his connections to Israeli intelligence would implicate Epstein.

How many words does it take to say . . .

That doesn’t mean they are specifically about the same thing (cough Israel cough). The story of Epstein was always not really about Epstein but about a class of people who are apathetic to the welfare of people they see as below them and see themselves as entitled to live by an entirely different set of rules. They run the world for themselves and you should be grateful they invite you along to make sure the world runs smoothly to serve their needs, and to show you how much they respect you, they put on a little show, not a very good show, mind, but a show. The function of TPUSA and Erika Kirk are as part of that show. We can’t have people in positions of influence and authority who are in earnest. We must have those who will sell their souls for a Snickers bar, and TPUSA is just such an organization, especially now with Charlie Kirk gone, totally willing not to demand too much and to keep the livestock in line. You cannot—absolutely cannot—have anyone poking at that narrative, and whatever Candace Owens may or may not be right about, whatever her motives are, she pokes the narrative, violently, and exposes the show for what it is.

My only consolation prize? You don’t get this desperate if you think you’re winning.

When the military is reluctant to fight a war, maybe you need to listen.

Before we get into this next part, I have to share a “tweet” I saw yesterday as I carefully note all the people I can no longer trust to say sane things.

Iran’s regime and nuclear program have been destabilizing . . . South America.

Okay, I was only in my late twenties when they were pushing the Iraq war. Was the propaganda this stupid?

Anyway . . .

Similar articles came out in a few outlets, so the leak was deliberate.

Citing that contrast, one source described Caine as a “reluctant warrior” on Iran. Caine sees the stakes of a major operation in Iran as higher, with a greater risk for entanglement and American casualties, the two sources said.

The WaPo gets even more specific . . .

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed his concerns at a White House meeting last week with Trump and his top aides, these people said, cautioning that any major operation against Iran will face challenges because the U.S. munitions stockpile has been significantly depleted by Washington’s ongoing defense of Israel and support for Ukraine. Caine’s remarks at the White House meeting have not been previously reported. Separately, in Pentagon meetings this month, Caine also has raised concerns about the scale of any Iran campaign, its inherent complexity and the possibility of U.S. casualties, one person said. The general has said that any operation would be made all the more difficult by a lack of allied support, this person said, speaking like others on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

When the Pentagon doesn’t want to go to war, you know the situation is dire.

Now, will this matter?

Even if cooler heads prevail—meaning those that don’t want to commit political suicide by going after Iran—Israel may very well attack Iran for the reason that Tucker Carlson gives: they think this is their last chance to destabilize the one remaining regime that they see as a threat.

These Trump administration officials are privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike. The calculus is a political one — that more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first. Recent polling shows that Americans, and Republicans in particular, support regime change in Iran, but are unwilling to risk any U.S. casualties to achieve it. That means Trump’s team is considering the optics of how an attack is conducted in addition to other justifications — such as Iran’s nuclear program.

Well, there you go.

And just to make sure, from an article by Mark Wauck at Meaning in History . . .

The USS Gerald R. Ford is not parked near Iran. It is parked off Israel. And nobody is asking the only question that matters: why. The $13.3 billion crown jewel of the US Navy, the largest warship ever constructed, just positioned itself off Haifa. Not in the Arabian Sea where the Lincoln sits 850 kilometers from Iranian shores loaded for offensive operations. Not in the Gulf where strike range is optimal. Off Israel. Defending Israel. This is not redundancy. This is architecture. ... But the positioning reveals something deeper than tactics. When Iran retaliates, and every wargame says Iran retaliates, its missiles and drones fly toward Israel. They will fly through the same airspace where a US carrier strike group is now stationed. Every Iranian missile aimed at Tel Aviv or Haifa must traverse the Ford’s defensive envelope. Shooting at Israel means shooting at, around, and through an American carrier group. Iran cannot retaliate against Israel without engaging American naval assets. The Ford’s position makes that physically impossible. The carrier is not defending Israel as a favor. It is positioned so that any Iranian response to American strikes automatically becomes an attack on American forces, triggering the full unrestrained weight of US military response without a single additional political decision required. This is escalation insurance written in steel and seawater. If the campaign goes longer than planned, if munitions run thin in 7 to 10 days, if allies hesitate, the Ford’s position ensures that Iranian retaliation does the political work Washington cannot do alone: it transforms a limited American strike into an act of self-defense that no ally can refuse to support. You do not park a $13.3 billion carrier where the enemy’s return fire will hit it unless you want the enemy’s return fire to hit it. The Ford is not there to prevent escalation. The Ford is there to guarantee that if escalation comes, it comes on terms that make American restraint politically impossible and allied participation politically unavoidable.

So when/if the compost hits the windmill and the usual suspects scream for war, remember how we got here. We were all played, very deliberately and very callously, and our soldiers died because DC decided their lives needed to be sacrificed . . . for Israel.

The Exorcist, Production Hell

Yeah, I’m phoning it in a bit this week. But I like the Critical Drinker and after you watch this, you have to wonder a bit if someone or something didn’t have it out for this movie from the start . . .

Was the movie cursed? What do you say?

Escapism

Okay, if you want to see a trippy movie . . .

It’s good if you like to keep guessing.

I also watched . . .

It’s your typical “bad decisions” fare, but if you’re into flicks involving witchcraft and ghosts and human hubris . . . there you go.

And I read . . .

So this is a really well-known work that I came to a decade late, at the suggestion of a very kind reader of this Substack. It’s also a well-known movie. So I don’t know how much to say about it other than astronaut gets left behind on Mars and the story is driven forward by his attempts to survive and NASA’s attempts to rescue him. It ends happily. This is no Russian novel, thank goodness.

I actually read Weir’s later work (now a movie coming out soon I think), Project Hail Mary when it came out in 2021 because it was a Book of the Month selection and I took a chance. If I discover an author, I rarely go back to their earlier works, but when said reader mentioned it and suggested I read it over Christmas, I figured the universe was telling me something (along with the reader). So here we are.

It is a good blending of science and storytelling, and I got so caught up in the ending I stayed up late, which is a good sign. As for how it compares to Project Hail Mary . . . I like them equally. I think this one is heavier on the science, and PHM is heavier on the character development. This book’s premise is actually more realistic I think (just because I’m not sure about the “science” behind space bacteria eating a sun, which is the premise that sets off PHM).

But if you like sci-fi and you like “everything goes wrong to finally go right” stories . . . well, I can see why it was so popular. The success was well deserved.

Now, my question to BubblePuppy or anyone else, if you’ve read the book and seen the movie, am I safe watching the movie, or will I be distracted by the differences? (I’ve kind of developed a hard and fast rule over the years about not watching movies I’ve read books of and vice versa, for a reason, but if I know that The Martian isn’t too butchered up, I’ll give it a go. And I kind of want to see Project Hail Mary if only out of curiosity about what they do with the alien, so it would be nice to know what kind of license Weir gave them with this book to know how scared I should be.)

Well . . .

Not much to say this morning. I’ll be around but I think I’m going to do a bit of a figurative version of going and hiding under the bed. I remember 1991 and hearing on the radio we were striking Iraq for the first time. Every time they do it, you’d think it would get easier, or at least I’d be more numb to the whole thing. But it doesn’t. I guess I’m eternally hopeful that finally we’ll get someone in office that doesn’t want to blow shit up and kill people. Funny how that never happens, no matter who gets elected.

All right, well, sorry for the downer, but if you’re up to conversing, I’m here with my coffee. Other than that . . . I don’t blame you if you find a bed to hide under too.