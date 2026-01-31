"May your coffee kick in before reality does."

Minnesota on ICE

Another shooting—this one perhaps more egregious than the last

So if you want a barebones analysis without much conversation, here is one the BBC put out.

For a less barebones take, I include a video from Breaking Points. Ryan Grim is liberal; Saagar Enjeti is conservative. But they do a really good roundup.

This was the original video that came out. If you don’t have the sound on, the commentary in the background is prophetic. “They’re doing too much. They keep pushing people, you know.”

Now, immediately people noticed something “interesting.”

A slowed down video demonstrated this (as does the BBC compilation above, even more clearly) . . .

Yes, Alex Pretti was “impeding” law enforcement, but let’s be clear on what “impeding” means in this case: he was directing traffic (to what end, we don’t know—I’ve seen the claims he was trying to block agents in, but these are the same people who claim he was a “domestic terrorist,” so we’re just going to say he was directing traffic). He then got between agents and a woman they were spraying in the face and then pushed to the ground. We have no idea why they were going after the women. He went to help the woman get back up and got between them (so he was that masculine ideal the Right keeps trumpeting about), and they started spraying him in the face and then piled on. It was not until after they were in the midst of trying to apprehend him (or a schoolyard brawl) that they discovered he had a gun.

There was a woman in pink filming behind him, as you can see from the video. She released her film a day or so later.

Around the same time, someone in the white car in front of which Pretti was shot released a video. The version I found was eight minutes long, so I’m going to post a screenshot of the TwiX post and you can click on it if you want to access it.

A video of the CBP agent desperately searching for the gun.

And just so you know what you’re dealing with here, a final video of an “agent” clapping as Alex Pretti is shot.

A closer, slowed down view, so you don’t miss it.

Granted the shots go off just as he’s clapping, so who know what he is really happy about, but not a good look.

Now I have a bias here. I am not going to try to hide that fact. So I’m just going to list the excuses/justifications I have heard with as little annotation as I can let myself get away with and let it be.

He was “wrestling” with cops.

He was armed and somehow we’ve decided that now being armed around police can reasonably lead to your death (so much for the 2A).

The agent who grabbed the gun yelled “gun” and because none of them had to that point known he was armed, they took it as he had a gun and shot him repeatedly.

His gun went off accidentally, being a Sig (I did an earlier FFSF story on this, and, yes, although Sig keeps fighting the claims in court, Sig guns can apparently discharge without the trigger being pulled and even with the safety on, or so the claims go). And after his gun went off, even though the gun was way over there, they shot him.

He wasn’t carrying ID nor his firearm permit (though I’d point out that no one took the time to ask him for it nor did they seem to know he had the gun on him).

He was part of a “domestic terrorist network” coordinating via Signal and he was exceedingly violent.

Later, a video came out of Pretti kicking the taillight out of an ICE or CBP vehicle . . .

From another angle . . .

Now, let’s notice something here that no one seems keen to point out: this is pretty much exactly the same situation (I don’t know if it is ICE or CBP), but not only do they not shoot him, even though the gun is clearly visible, but they don’t even arrest him.

So follow this logic: Alex Pretti has a gun and never uses it, but his screaming and spitting shows he is deranged and dangerous.

I’m not sure about you, but I think a “deranged and dangerous” man who had a gun on his person would have done more than knock out a taillight and call people bad names.

Because this was also Alex Pretti . . .

In the end, it is irrelevant, just as with Renee Good, what Alex Pretti was or wasn’t. We don’t keep social credit scores. Even if he was “deranged and dangerous,” as long as he doesn’t pose a mortal threat, the agents are in the wrong.

As for the claims of some kind of “domestic terrorist” ring in Minnesota using Signal to coordinate, I give that as much credibility as I do the idea that the J6ers coordinated a coup on Parlor.

Jenin Younas, the attorney whose interview I shared in the longer piece on Renee Good, joined Breaking Points for the legal take.

So that’s the story, with as much information as I could find to give you.

Conservative and libertarian backlash . . .

Let’s be honest. No one on the Right or in the Trump administration really gives a crap about what the Left thinks, but it’s not just the Left that is angry. Yes, the Republicans have a base, the Right, but it’s not enough to put them over the top. They have to pull in libertarian, unaffiliated conservative, and even classical liberal supporters.

And those people are angry. They see the reality quite clearly.

Let’s take a Note from Michael Tracey . . .

People act like the Minnesota chaos is just about generic enforcement of immigration law, when it’s actually about a specific (and specifically aggressive) ICE operation that was only launched in December 2025 — pompously called “Operation Metro Surge” — following a series of unrelated political controversies involving Minnesota. Namely the issue of Somali public services fraud, which has nothing in particular to do with “illegal immigration,” as in the type of thing that ICE agents are typically charged with investigating, because whatever you may think of the Somalis, nothing about their apparent fraud is rectified by the ongoing ICE street “surge” — the Somalis, by and large, have proper legal status, whether you like it or not. So the operation, and its seemingly arbitrary focus on Minnesota, appears openly punitive in nature, rather than rationally targeted against an area with an especially outsized prevalence of “illegal immigrants” of the kind that ICE ordinarily has a mandate to investigate. By all available evidence, it’s principally motivated by Trump not liking Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, et al. DHS openly brags it’s the “largest DHS operation ever.” Why else would this be taking place in Minnesota, which has a relatively low population of illegal immigrants, and relatively low violent crime, compared to other states?

I think it is petty, but I think it’s also built on a delusion that if it weren’t for the “illegals,” Minnesota would be a “red” state. That theory is backed up by this bit of strangeness . . .

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demand that Minnesota hand over sensitive voter registration records to the federal government amid tensions over ICE and immigration enforcement underscores the importance of the administration’s nationwide data grab that is facing resistance in multiple states and has stumbled in the courts. The Justice Department has already sued Minnesota and 23 other states for the voter data, but Bondi on Saturday urged Gov. Tim Walz to help “bring an end to the chaos,” by turning over the records, among other requests. The administration has said it wants the full registration records so that they can “help” states “clean” their rolls of ineligible voters. Voter advocates, former DOJ attorneys and at least one federal judge are dubious that’s the administration’s only goal with the data collection.

Look, I don’t know if this is a sincere belief or if they’re just wanting to muck about and cause trouble, but either way, the idea that Minnesota is “blue” because of non-citizens voting is utterly freaking delusional. How delusional?

Minnesota might vote the occasional Republican into the governorship or a Senate seat, but when it comes to presidential elections? Minnesota has not voted for a Republican since 1972 and Richard Nixon.

In fact, would you like to see a map of the closest thing to a unanimous electoral college?

Reagan vs Carter in 1980 . . .

Oh, it gets better.

Reagan versus Mondale in 1984 . . .

You would have to be pretty damn disconnected from reality and any basic reasoning skills to think that Trump losing Minnesota was because “illegals voted.”

Trump lost Minnesota because Minnesota, for whatever reason, never votes for Republicans for president.

End of discussion.

Tim Dillon suggests, like Michael Tracey, but with more humor that this is all theater.

Not a bit of that is untrue. The Republicans can pass a bill putting a kill switch on your car, but they can’t do anything about non-citizens being counted in the census or fining businesses that hire illegal aliens? Seems strange, doesn’t it? Seems like this might be more entertainment and intimidation than actual solution.

Andrew Schultz, who seemed at least sympathetic to the Trump administration if not MAGA itself, had this to say about the Alex Pretti shooting . . .

Then we have Dave Smith, who caught a lot of flack . . .

Joe Rogan drives home the point . . .

Now to be fair, Joe Rogan went on to say this (or at least this clip showed up later) . . .

Actually, you’re taking a chance that people actually believe a government that has a very strained relationship with the truth that “thousands” of criminals have indeed been shipped out. However, even if you can get people to believe that, you’re still taking the chance that enough people judge this all as a net positive. I know I don’t. We don’t need this level of tension for immigration law to be enforced. It’s gratuitous.

And I am so definitely not alone . . .

While it is hardly the only issue, Trump’s support among independents, the ones you need to swing an election, is eroding.

From YouGov . . .

27% of Independents approve of Trump’s job handling and 67% disapprove — a net job approval of -40 That’s a record-low net job approval for Trump among Independents, in either his first or second terms

The net job approval of -40 among Independents is a steep drop from last week, when Trump’s net job approval with the group was -31

Granted, Trump is in his final term, but he’s tainted anyone associated with his administration, including the heir apparent, JD Vance.

Even more stunning are the numbers when it comes to particular “reforms” for ICE and CPB . . .

Unconditionally backing the tactics currently in use has become a losing position.

The blame game and changing course . . .

After Alex Pretti’s death, the administration ran out of buses to throw people under . . .

Donald Trump and his Merry Band of Backstabbers, I tell you.

Suddenly people learned that there is a difference between CBP (Customs and Border Protection) and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and the story went that CBP were thugs while ICE were the professionals.

This is from NPR, by the way. It’s interesting that they would give ICE a bit of a pass.

Over the years, CBP has come under pressure to rein in its officers’ use of deadly force along the border. Incidents of officers shooting at people for throwing rocks came under special scrutiny, and an external review in 2013. “Too many cases do not appear to meet the test of objective reasonableness with regard to the use of deadly force,” the report found. “[I]n some cases agents put themselves in harm’s way by remaining in close proximity to the rock throwers when moving out of range was a reasonable option.” The report recommended equipping CBP officers with less-lethal weapons such as pepper spray, a requirement that was added to the agency’s handbook in 2014.

Agents themselves had this “reasoning” . . .

Vega studied the attitudes of Customs and Border Protection officers regarding use of force, a project that involved interviewing more than 90 officers. The CBP appears to make up the largest contingent of the roughly 3,000 agents deployed to Minnesota. “They saw themselves as very different,” she says. “They would tell me that they were trained to hike in the desert. They often told me about arresting 10, 15 people who were very compliant.” She says the isolation of the border region influenced the officers’ calculus about use of force. She recalls one officer who explained that in the desert, he doesn’t have the option to duck into an alley for cover. “And so he said, ‘I’m going to have to do what I have to do,’” Vega says.

Ken Klippenstein put out an article talking to various ICE agents about their feelings regarding what is going on in Minneapolis.

I’ve listened to the stories and the beefs of immigration officers in Minneapolis across the country, and to a person, they all blame the shooter, one of their own. The major media is stuck on framing the killing of Alex Pretti as some national and partisan battle, highlighting Republicans breaking ranks, the NRA protesting, MAGA wavering, and Chuck Schumer doing whatever he’s doing, but no one is really capturing what the federal law enforcement officers on the ground are thinking. The truth is that they’re fed up and have been for weeks. They paint a picture that is more Police Academy (or even Reno 911!) than a Gestapo on the march. Yes, they agree that Washington is a huge problem and are uncomfortable with the mission creep that is taking them away from actual immigration enforcement. But internally? Theirs is also a story of gung-ho 19-year-olds, drunken stakeouts, and senior officers disappearing into meetings and all of a sudden needing time off. They are also frustrated with the narrative unfolding and the information war being waged from Washington, including the flamboyant defense of the shooting and other controversial moves on the ground. “As much as I support this administration there needs to be more common sense in situations like this, not a knee jerk damage control narrative that does not line up with the evidence on video,” one Border Patrol agent said in a private chat group that was shared with me. “This individual was shot 8 to 9 times while unarmed.” “We can’t always support what happens just because it’s one of us,” he adds.

Do I really buy all this?

Well, it wasn’t a CBP agent who shot Renee Good. It was an ICE agent with several years experience, supposedly. Just saying. Human nature suggests that a certain kind of person will pick on those who can’t fight back, and they get very used to it. And that’s true of both ICE and CPB, if not law enforcement at large.

That’s not to say these men and women are not necessary. That does not mean that a certain percentage, even a high percentage, even most of them (with a few rotten apples) are not in their jobs for the “right reasons.” I’m just saying, let’s not get stupid and dishonest about the kind of people that can be “attracted” to jobs like these.

Combine all that with a serious lack of vetting and training and permissiveness at the top, and you are creating a situation ripe for disaster.

And disaster we’ve had.

But the short of it is that at the end of the week, Trump changed course and sent in Tom Homan.

I have said mean things about Tom Homan, but I will apologize for those (okay, I still do want to know whether or not he took a bribe) if it turns out that he can do what Trump promised to do: enforce immigration law starting with the worst of the worst and doing it in a reasonable way.

Scuttlebutt was that Homan had been sidelined by Noem and Miller, that he really was interested in going after primarily the criminals, the ones we’d all like to see gone.

It’s a random post from TwiX, but there seems to be truth to it, as the first about six minutes of this segment of Breaking Points illustrates . . .

Because as disappointed as I am in the Trump administration and JD Vance, this is absolutely true.

And that’s why this situation needs to be sorted. Immigration reform doesn’t have to be “open borders” versus “stopping everyone with an accent.” It doesn’t have to be “protecting rapists and pedophiles” versus raiding neighborhoods and shooting Americans that get in the way. There is a very large open field of middle ground to be had.

I don’t give a rip about the next election. I do, however, not want to go back to people flooding the border, and I do want the criminals gone and American workers not competing with foreigners paid under the table.

To get that, we need a palatable immigration policy in which we’re not running around demanding “ze papers,” and the Right has to learn to be reasonable and understand they do indeed live in a quasi-democracy where you have to remember that power changes hands.

I hope we’re seeing a change in that direction.

WaPo skips the Olympics?

In what seems like a last minute decision, the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos’s pet outlet, has decided to forgo sending people to cover the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Kimi Yoshino, a managing editor of The Washington Post, sent a terse and unexpected email to more than a dozen of the newspaper’s journalists on Friday, notifying them that their coverage plans were abruptly being changed. “As we assess our priorities for 2026, we have decided not to send a contingent to the Winter Olympics,” Ms. Yoshino wrote. “We realize this decision and its timing will be disappointing to many of you, so please reach out to me if you want to talk further.” Ms. Yoshino’s email, which was reviewed by The New York Times, took journalists at The Post by surprise, since it came just two weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to kick off in Italy in early February. Many had already paid for their travel arrangements, according to two people familiar with their plans.

But it wasn’t just individuals who had already sunk money into the endeavor. The outlet itself had already forked out for a lot of the costs up front.

According to the Post employee, the newspaper has already paid the vast majority of its expenses to cover the competition. Those include flights for the journalists, housing and office space at the Olympics site. Housing alone tallies at least $80,000, the employee said. Post management approved the outlays at each step along the way, according to the employee.

The New York Times is blaming financial woes for the paper’s decision to pull out at the last minute. If that were the entire reason, the layoffs took place in 2023, so I’d think they’d have backed out before now, or not even set anything up.

I suspect something else is at play, but I’m not sure what. Any guesses?

Escapism

Every now and then, I watch an old(er) movie, and this week . . .

Okay, it’s horrid-good in only the way 80s movies can be.

We also watched the new Anaconda (thank you, Lorna) . . .

It is pretty much what you would expect if Jack Black redid Anaconda.

I’ll leave it at that. If you like Jack Black and Anaconda, you’ll love it. If you’re only really fond of one of those (or neither), don’t go in with high expectations. (I personally fall in the fond of Anaconda but pretty iffy on Jack Black camp.) It does have a few funny moments and a little bit of a twist and it’s a feel-good flick.

Then there was a very strange “horror” flick starring Nicholas Cage . . .

I’m guessing it’s a play on some mythology, but it’s Nicholas Cage’s typical fare these days: strange and bloody.

And finally, Friday night’s feature . . .

It wasn’t the greatest thing I’ve ever seen, and it wasn’t the worst. It drug a bit because of the backstory, but there were a lot of explosions and some humor, and the ending you’d expect. As the other half said, you have to love the music, all “old-school.”

As for reading . . .

A very short book and a very quick read, it’s about a robot with organic parts who hacks it’s “governor module” and becomes autonomous, though no one can know, or it will be scrapped. It helps save its humans from some rogue surveyors on an alien planet, and they in turn “save” it.

It’s good enough. The “Murderbot” is a humorous character, and I can see a lot of potential going forward.

I also read . . .

I actually want to do a post on this one because it’s 750 pages long and it’s unique and well done in a way a lot of sci-fi I come across isn’t.

Sorry this is Minneapolis heavy. I think we’re seeing a change so maybe things will calm down and there’s room for other things, fingers crossed.

So what did you find interesting this week? Did you read anything good?