It’s always darkest before everything goes completely black. —some smart person, but probably not Mao Zedong

Quick bites . . .

Body cams for ICE . . .

Someone asked me if this was good or bad.

A highly coordinated campaign of violence. Yes, that’s why two ICE/CBP agents are dead at the hands of two protestors.

Oh, wait, that’s not what happened.

Anyway, are body cams a step in the right direction? Yes, they’re a step.

But we have how many videos of Alex Pretti being murdered and still . . .

If something goes wrong, they have to actually release the body cam video and punish the person responsible.

If agents are demanding body cams (that’s an if), it’s because they’re tired of holding their phones.

And body cams do nothing without a corresponding level of accountability.

So I don’t know: do you think body cams will do any good? Has the “culture” of the Trump administration changed any?

Yes, Trump did take 700 agents out of Minneapolis, but that still leaves 2000, in a city with 600 cops. That should tell you what overkill this is.

Latest Epstein dump (“dump” being oddly appropriate as a metaphor) . . .

There was quite the tranche released from the Epstein files. I’m not going to go into a lot of detail because we already know the overriding themes: (1) there will never be any accountability (other than perhaps some social consequences), and (2) we already knew the elite were really disconnected from the population at large and saw them as livestock, though perhaps we did not know how depraved they were. The jury is still out in my mind as to whether or not learning how depraved they are is a good thing. On the one hand, the most expedient course of action knowing what we now know about them is to build a guillotine and start lopping off heads. On the other, we’re going to be eternally frustrated because we are never going to get the joy of building a guillotine and lopping off heads.

But I’m going to include a list of videos Breaking Points did after going through the file dump . . .

Krystal Ball points out that the one person not in the Epstein files? Joe Biden. I’m not sure what to do with that. The man showered with (and likely molested) his daughter. So is he too depraved or not depraved enough? Or is he too common? Discuss among yourselves. (I also haven’t come across a mention of a non-white person. Have you? My husband said he saw some memes about Obama, but I haven’t seen anything from sources not afraid to point it out if Obama was in there.)

The two people who come out looking good, as Krystal also points out, were Bernie Sanders and Norm Finkelstein, who both outright rejected Epstein. Tells you something, when even Noam Chomsky got caught up in this.

As Saagar Enjeti points out, the really disturbing thing here is that Epstein knew when to take things off line, and if this was “SFW,” can you imagine what was “NSFW”?

WaPo is on the rocks?

Executive Editor Matt Murray and human resources chief Wayne Connell sent an email to staffers Wednesday morning instructing employees to “stay home today” but attend an 8:30 a.m. ET meeting via Zoom during which the Washington Post’s leadership will announce “significant actions across the company.” Those actions include shutting down almost the entire Sports section, closing the Books section and cancelling the daily Post Reports podcast, sources at the newspaper said. One of the most severe cuts comes in the form of a “restructuring” of the Post’s Metro desk, which covers D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The Post’s international coverage will also be markedly reduced, though some bureaus outside the US will remain open. In total, the cuts account for one-third of the newspaper’s overall staff, a source familiar with the matter said.

So why is WaPo in particular dying? Is old media finally going by the wayside? Do people just not care for what they see as Jeff Bezos’s vanity project? Are there really just limits to a certain market?

What do you think?

The midterms are going to be nuts . . .

So let’s just link up several stories . . .

What you need to know about Americans’ views on Congress, as of the January 23 - 26, 2026 Economist / YouGov Poll: 29% of Americans have a very or somewhat favorable view of Democrats in Congress, and 62% have an unfavorable view, for a net favorability of -33 That compares to Republicans in Congress, who are viewed favorably by 34% of Americans and unfavorably by 57% — a net favorability of -24 Last week’s Economist / YouGov Poll found that 41% of Americans had a favorable view of Trump and 56% an unfavorable view, for a net favorability of -15

Views on congressional Democrats have worsened sharply since Trump won the 2024 election. In November 2024, 39% of Americans viewed congressional Democrats favorably and 48% viewed them unfavorably, for a net favorability of -10

Now any honest person knows that polls are really only useful if you know why people answered like they did. And we know that this unfavorable rating for Democrats in Congress doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in trouble. In fact, the opposite might be true . . .

The win Saturday by Democrat Taylor Rehmet in the Fort Worth-area district is the latest in a string of special election triumphs by the party since the start of Trump’s second term. Rehmet, a union president and veteran, defeated Trump-endorsed candidate Leigh Wambsganss by 14 points – representing a roughly 31-point swing from Trump’s 2024 margin. “The problem is bigger than they think it is,” Rehmet said of Republicans Monday during an appearance with CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Because working folks have been left behind, and we need to start finding creative ways to lower costs and help folks out in this economy.”

Which was what I thought 2024 was all about. I don’t know why they even bother to print new campaign posters or write new speeches. It’s the same thing over and over.

We were promised that the Republicans would be focused on America First, but we forgot to ask which America, I guess. Damn the fine print.

“It should be a wake-up call because I think most Republicans are satisfied with what the Trump administration has done. His numbers amongst Republicans are good, but they’re going to have to come out and vote and I think that’ll help change the election environment,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma.

You know, the fact that the voters the Republican candidate relied on didn’t come out and vote or voted for the other person might tell you something.

But who wants to listen to the voters when you can do this . . .

The really interesting detail? Tulsi Gabbard was caught “skulking” around the building.

Tulsi’s only supposed to show up if there’s a national security risk. I don’t think Trump not winning the 2020 election was a national security risk. In fact, I’m rapidly concluding that his winning of the 2024 election may be the biggest threat our “national security” (as in the security of our nation and its people) has seen in decades (yes, I can defend that, without hyperbole—I’ve thought about it).

In a letter to the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees, Gabbard said she was at the center last week in keeping with U.S. law and her responsibilities as the country’s top intelligence official. Gabbard stood by her decision not to brief lawmakers about intelligence on possible threats to election security before her trip to Georgia, saying she would not “irresponsibly share incomplete assessments.” “I will share our intelligence assessments with Congress once they are complete,” she wrote.

No one’s going to believe a thing that comes out of any kind of “assessment” except the hard-core Trumplicans.

But then things got more interesting . . .

If we want to get really specific.

Um, states are agents of the federal government in elections?

That is so back-ass-ward from what the founders intended or how a representational system works, I don’t know where to start, so I’m not.

But more practically, do you really want to go down that road, Republicans and Trumplicans? Do you really want a Democrat president telling red states how to run their elections?

You may be thinking you’re gaming the system so you’ll always be in charge, but I have news for you.

So basically we’re going to harass the brown and black people, even if they are Native Americans, so they’re too scared to vote.

The Right is everything the Left accused it of being. (To be fair, the Left is also pretty much everything the Right accused it of being, but the Left isn’t my problem at the moment.)

Saagar and Krystal on Breaking Points summed all this up well, and Saagar actually has a little hope at the end, if you need a little hope . . .

Let’s make a some obvious points here:

Yes, there was probably cheating in the 2020 elections. Was it enough to swing the election from Trump? 🤷‍♀️

Even if it was enough to swing it from Trump, was it because “illegals” voted?

Are you serious? No, that I can say with 100 percent confidence. Yes, some non-citizens may have voted. Did their votes cost Trump the win? No. If cheating swung the election, it was because blast ballots were sent out to dirty rolls and filled in for Biden, and ballots were run through the machines multiple times or machines were even hacked.

The SAVE Act’s focus on “illegals” voting is more distraction and hysteria than solutions. I don’t know whether Republicans really don’t know this, or like the Democrats they think they can use this to cheat (in the Republicans’ case, keep certain people from voting even thought they’re eligible).

But, and here’s the real point, we have a quasi-democracy to begin with that’s teetering on the edge of losing all its credibility. The crap the Democrats pulled in 2020 opened the door to this, but pulling this crap does nothing to help that. All you’re doing is further eroding any confidence people have in our quasi-democracy.

How do I put this differently? If Trump were doing everything he promised, we weren’t sailing ships toward Iran, he wasn’t trading off tariffs for access to build golf courses, ICE and CBP were really going after just the criminals instead of behaving like a little private gestapo, we didn’t have to hear every other second about how he didn’t do “nuffin’” wrong when it came to Epstein (even though the “wrong” is that despite knowing exactly what Epstein was, these people all welcomed him into their midst and treated his depravity as if it were no big deal while allowing him—and those like him—to basically sell out our foreign policy and our people, something Trump himself is extremely guilty of), if all that were true, I’d say, “Fine, raid the offices. Do a federal investigation.”

But given the circus this administration has turned into, and the fact that he’s only doing this now a year in, this smacks more of desperation and distraction and an attempt at meddling in the 2026 and 2028 election than any legitimate concerns about 2020 or election security.

On a side note, Tulsi Gabbard has been one of the biggest disappointments of this administration.

A year ago, this would have bothered me, because I was really pulling for Tulsi.

Trump doesn’t know why she’s there; Tulsi says Trump sent her.

SMH.

Well, Tulsi, lie down with swine, you’re going to come up covered in pig sh-t.

Beyond that, I don’t know what to say.

Escapism

So I watched a fair number of movies this week, but only one of them would I recommend to a broad audience . . .

If you like strange films . . .

I’m not quite sure what the moral of the story is: the greedy fall, the not greedy fall. But if you like strange little flicks, here you go, and if you watch it, you can tell me what you think the point was.

This was the best one I say, one I think a lot of people would enjoy . . .

I didn’t realize it was fifteen years old until I went looking for where it was filmed. It’s funny and heartfelt and makes fun of both Canada and the US. And it has the Montana Kid.

This one, the title is apt: “Honey, don’t.”

My husband asked me, when the movie was over, “What was that about?” My answer: people who never learn.

It’s the kind of sludge Hollywood puts out these days that they think passes for clever but really is just mind-numbing Leftie cliche after mind-numbing Leftie cliche.

Finally . . .

Okay, slasher horror is slasher horror, but my problem with this one is if the goal of the Jester is to bring the sisters together, then what’s with the rest of the killing? It’s just a little too arbitrary.

It did get nominated for some prize for costume design, and I can see that.

This week I read . . .

I do read nonfiction (I know, don’t faint), and David Grann is a really good author of historical nonfiction. He writes in a straightforward manner without a lot of editorializing or moralizing. In fact, the only place he gives in to that is at the end, and I have a tendency to agree or see his point, so it didn’t bother me (maybe you would be different).

In this case, we have have the story of the grounding and destruction of the man-o’-war the HMS Wager leaving her men stranded on an island on the Pacific side of South America just past the Drake Passage, and what they do to get off the island. A large part of them mutiny and leave the captain behind. The captain and his few men are in turn saved by some of the indigenous people. And back in England, once everyone returns, the British, for political reasons, have to figure out how to handle the whole mess. That’s a summary that doesn’t really do it justice, but there you have it.

As an example of “editorializing,” we have this paragraph . . .

After Morris [one of the castaways who “mutinied” but was later abandoned in an inlet] returned to England, he published a forty-eight-page narrative, adding to the ever-growing library of accounts about the Wager affair. The authors rarely depicted themselves or their companions as agents of an imperialist system. They were consumed with their own daily struggles and ambitions—with working the ship, with gaining promotions and securing money for their families, and, ultimately, with survival. But it is precisely such unthinking complicity that allows empires to endure. Indeed, these imperial structures require it: thousands and thousands of ordinary people, innocent or not, serving—and even sacrificing themselves for—a system many of them rarely question. (p. 248)

I’d say that’s true of pretty much all systems, including our own. We’re all just doing our jobs, trying to get by. It is at once something completely understandable and impossible to really judge but also something that damns us unnecessarily to be the backs upon which the avaricious build their wealth.

Which brings me to another another point. The event that precipitated this story was The War of Jenkin’s Ear, one of the perennial battles between the English and the Spanish.

Turns out, governments have been lying people into war for a very long time. The event from which the war got its name took place several years prior, and Jenkins may never have walked into Parliament with his severed ear, cut off by a Spanish officer, in brine, as he was out of the country when that took place. But no one had TwiX back then. Imagine how easy it was to control people (there’s a lesson in there).

The real reason for the timing of the war?

British political and economic interests had their own ulterior motivations for war. Although English merchants had been widely prevented from trading in Spanish-controlled ports in Latin America, they had found a sinister way in. In 1713, the British South Sea Company had received from Spain what was known as an asiento—a license to sell nearly five thousand African people a year as slaves in Spain’s Latin American colonies. Because of this abhorrent new agreement, English merchants were able to use their ships to smuggle such goods as sugar and wool. As the Spanish increasingly retaliated by seizing vessels that sold forbidden goods, British merchants and their political allies began searching for a pretext to rally the public for war to expand Britain’s colonial holdings and monopolies on trade. And “the fable of Jenkins’s ear,” as Edmund Burke later dubbed it, provided a righteous sheen to their scheme. (The historian David Olusoga had noted that the unseemly aspects of the war’s origin have largely been “expunged from the mainstream narrative of British history.”)

There you go, the 1970s version of WMD and “Hamas is going to get us all.”

Long week, but we made it. Okay, maybe your week wasn’t that long. Maybe nobody tried to deflate your boob with a needle while you wait to find out if your life is about to get interesting. That makes for a long week.

My husband made it better. He was making all kinds of jokes about needles bouncing off my chest and taking out someone’s eye or having to reinflate one side when we got home.

And the people at the “Breast Center” are all wonderful, I’ve found out. They’ve found some great women (and men) to work there. One of them kept me distracted telling me about her pet highland cow.

As I walked out, I heard another woman going in talking about how she had only realized at the least minute that she’d worn a Mount Rushmore shirt in, and she told her husband that when she came out, George Washington might have moved a little (she must have been having a lumpectomy). It was a good reminder to hang on to a sense of humor because sometimes that’s all that keeps one going.

