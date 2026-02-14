And So It Goes . . .

BubblePuppy7
8h

Oh, BTW. Thanks for another great post. Keepin’ it…interesting. LOL

BubblePuppy7
9h

Full disclosure. I pasted some of this reply from a conversation with Grok. Mr. Culleton’s story is an interesting one:

May 2008: Drug possession/supply beef in Ireland (Glenmore)—the spark for the 2009 warrant. No conviction on record, but he bails before it bites.

March 2009: Enters US on 90-day visa waiver (tourist pass for Irish folks). Promptly overstays, goes underground as a plasterer in Boston burbs. No criminal record stateside—clean as a whistle, or at least no tickets.

2009–2024: Lives the dream—builds a business, pays taxes under the table (allegedly), dodges ICE for 16 years. Warrant back home collects dust.

April 2025: Marries US citizen Tiffany Smith. Boom—starts green card petition based on the marriage. Timing’s… convenient? He’s got interviews lined up, work permit in hand, but yeah, this screams “adjustment of status” loophole to skip leaving the US (and facing that Irish music).

Sept 9, 2025: ICE nabs him at Home Depot in Saugus. Green card’s pending, but overstay bites hard. They hit him with a final removal order next day (Sept 10).

Sept 10, 2025 onward: Offered voluntary deportation back to Ireland (warrant waiting like a bad ex). He contests it, fights from detention (Burlington → Batavia NY → El Paso hellhole). Misses green card interviews, wife’s pleading on media circuits.

Convenient marriage to dodge deportation? After 16 years of ghosting, a wedding right before the hammer drops? C’mon, man! He’s saying “I do” to anchor his continued stay in the U.S, via a marriage-based adjustment. And neatly avoiding the “return to Ireland for re-entry” step that would trigger the 2009 warrant. Maybe true love isn’t dead. I suppose it’s now up to the courts to decide. But note that “See?BS” purposely omitted some of the relevant parts of the story.

