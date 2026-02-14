Photo by Saif71.com on Unsplash

"I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Cuba: So who really runs this country again?

All the evidence would seem to suggest that the opportunity for Trump to strike a historic deal is at hand. But, despite the president’s claims, there are and have been no negotiations involving high-level officials between Havana and Washington, according to five Cuban and American officials, all of whom asked for anonymity given the sensitivity of the Cuba-U.S. relationship. When it comes to Trump’s claims of those talks, it turns out he isn’t lying. Instead, sources tell Drop Site, he’s being lied to. “He’s saying that because that’s what Marco is telling him,” said a senior Trump official, referring to an internal effort by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make Trump believe that the U.S. and Cuba are engaged in serious negotiations without ever doing so. The idea, the source said, is that in a few weeks or months, Rubio will be able to claim that the talks were futile because of Cuban intransigence. With diplomatic off-ramps being blocked, this would make Rubio’s vision of regime change the only path forward for an administration loath to reverse course on anything.

Drop Site never paywalls its articles, so you can go read the entire story for yourself.

People were disturbed by the fact that the Biden administration was essentially an autopen presidency, and rightly so. While Trump’s is not yet an autopen presidency, the fact that he does not seem to be in full control of his TS account (see the Friday post) and Rubio can so easily keep him in the dark indicates there are definite issues here that those who were angry about “rule by committee” under Biden should be irate about.

I’ll be waiting right here for you all to begin voicing your concerns.

ICE Watch . . .

So a couple months ago, some CBP agents shot an activist in Chicago five times. She managed to live.

Almost immediately however the government’s story fell apart, to the point where the prosecutors took the highly unusual step of asking the judge to dismiss the case themselves against said woman for assault.

This week a judge forced the release of the body cam video and you can see why government prosecutors were so eager not to have to go to court.

Let me say that all this posturing about how body cam video will be bad for the activists rings a bit hollow.

For a more in-depth exploration with more of the backstory, you can go to Breaking Points.

I wanted to present this story for two reasons: first, one cannot hammer home enough how dangerous it is to let federal law enforcement (or really any law enforcement) get the idea in its head that it gets to treat annoying activist civilians, even those breaking the law, like this.

Second, I don’t disagree with Saagar Enjeti. These people are out to cause trouble. I’m not going to lie about that. I’m also not going to suggest that they haven’t gone to bat for a number of people that we probably don’t want out on the streets much less in the country. That’s just how the Left works, and these are for the most part Lefties.

Now, having said that, we were promised Trump would go after the worst of the worst, the criminals.

What are we getting?

A United States Marine war veteran is pleading for assistance after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested his wife during an interview for a permanent resident card. Diana Butnarciuc left the Eastern European country of Moldova for a better life in 2008, according to her husband. She has two children, works, and pays her taxes. However, she currently sits in the Henderson Detention Center due to a deportation order filed in 2018. “I served the country, and you know, I would think that the country would serve us in this instance,” Patrick Baja said of his wife. “She’s never been in jail or anything like that, so again this is a brand new thing for her.” Baja and Butnarciuc’s friends are desperate to try to get her out of ICE detention. Baja said in 2020 he filed an application known as an ‘I-130 petition for an alien relative.’ It serves as a precursor to obtaining a green card.

Oh, or this story . . .

See, it’s not just “brown” people caught up in this.

You know what I don’t notice? I notice them raiding small business owners. I don’t see them raiding meat packing plants or sketchy construction outfits.

It seems there might be an agenda.

Bear that in mind with the next story.

So really . . . there is something to protest here, and the agents are not sympathetic characters. If you don’t like the protestors getting in ICE and CBP’s faces and you want my sympathy, take it up with “El Jefe.” (See the videos above.)

Which takes us to the SAVE Act

This week, the House passed the SAVE Act, you know, that bill that’s supposed to “save democracy.” 🙄 (If we can start censoring phrases, can we begin with that one?)

This is the summary from Claude (it’s usefully concise) . . .

Key Provisions: 1. Proof of Citizenship for Registration: Requires documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections

Acceptable documents include: U.S. passport or passport card Birth certificate REAL ID-compliant identification that indicates citizenship Other specified citizenship documents

Documents must match the person’s current legal name 2. Photo ID Required at the Polls (NEW): Requires photo identification when casting a ballot

This is an addition beyond the original SAVE Act 3. In-Person Registration Required: Voters must appear in person to register and update their voter registration

Effectively eliminates online and mail-in voter registration options 4. Voter Roll Purging: States must remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls

Information-sharing between state election officials and DHS to verify citizenship 5. Federal Enforcement: Enables DHS to pursue immigration cases against non-citizens found on voter rolls

Creates criminal penalties for registering voters without proper documentation

Allows private right of action against election officials who register applicants without proof of citizenship

Now there are certain things I agree with here. Photo ID, safeguards so only citizens vote, no blast balloting. It pretty much precludes voter registration drives, because ain’t no way anyone is flashing their birth certificate or their passport to a random person. That’s a great way to get your identity stolen.

Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing? You’ve made people put actual effort into making sure they can exercise their right to vote. On the surface, that seems appropriate. The “execution” of requiring that effort however . . . will it be reasonable or will we see what we’ve seen with “immigration enforcement” and Minneapolis?

And that is why I will be fine if this doesn’t make it through the Senate (which it looks like it won’t).

There is so much to abuse in both 4 and 5 up there, and I don’t trust the Trump administration not to abuse it.

As I said, don’t blame me. Take it up with El Jefe.

Epstein Weirdness . . .

I love those with TSS . . .

Trump is the president now.

A coverup is when you attempt to obfuscate and hide information, which is what Trump’s administration has been doing. So Trump is being accused of a cover-up for the very simple reason that he is engaged in a cover-up.

I couldn’t actually care less what other presidents did. How is that for not playing the game?

But there are some pretty strange stories coming out, so in the interest of conversation, here are three.

Jewish eugenics . . .

Okay this one is disturbing . . .

TL;DW: Jeffrey Epstein was pulling a Peter Thiel before Peter Thiel, trying to figure out how to “hack” the human genome to live forever and create the perfect human being (hint: that “perfect” human being is of a certain ethnicity—which is irony all its own given the Holocaust). Oh, and those bio-labs in Ukraine? Guess where some of this was taking place?

I have no idea what to think of all that. You?

Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother . . .

If you haven’t been paying attention to the news, around two weeks ago, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today’s anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Arizona. She has not been heard from since and the FBI seems to be flailing around (surprise, surprise), though rumors on TwiX suggest the county itself is not all that competent. A ransom has been demanded, but what is really going on?

Going by what I read on TwiX, many people suspect someone in the immediate family, like Savannah’s bother-in-law. I’m not all that “invested” in this story. This sounds cold, but there’s a lot of bad in the world. I feel for the Guthrie family. No one should have to go through that. But I care about other bad things happening more.

However, because I like to inform you of all things strange, there was a quirky little theory that started circulating. Savannah Guthrie pops up in the Epstein files . . .

I’m being lazy, so I’ll let Sabby Sabs take it away if you’re interested.

Now my personal opinion, I kind of doubt this. I’m, from the very little bit I’ve been paying attention, more inclined to believe it was someone close to the family who wants money, but . . . FYI.

Is Epstein alive?

This started with the discovery of a draft press release found in the Epstein files . . .

The problem?

Epstein was found on August 10, not August 9.

Now some claimed this was a typo, but if it’s a typo, then they got both the day of the week and the date wrong, because August 9, 2019, was indeed a Friday.

I’m going to hand this over to Breaking Points, but before I do, I’m going to point out something they don’t.

If you work in an office, you create templates: a template for a specific kind of letter, a template for an inner department memo, a template for a press release. That way you don’t have to waste time on the format. This isn’t the old days where we used a typewriter and each time you started with, at best, blank letterhead, or even the old days where we had a word processing program that you could create a template, but you saved it as a file, you had to go in and update the date each time . . . wipe out the text . . . embarrass yourself because you forgot to change something or fill in a blank.

In a template on Word or even Apple’s Pages program, you can “autofill” the date. So each template has a space where the program puts a field that automatically fills in the current date.

That’s even more damning. If this was created from a template, this was written and saved and circulated the day before Epstein supposedly died. (Oops, giving the game away, aren’t I?)

The information on the draft death notice runs for the first about six and half minutes (after that is a strange order for sulfuric acid and then Kash Patel being a giant hypocrite—the first is interesting but the second is lather, rinse, repeat).

Now this only leads to conclusion that Epstein did not really kill himself, something I think most reasonable people think is a foregone conclusion based on the publicly available evidence.

But a new theory is sprouting up: that Epstein never actually died and that they killed someone in his place.

This one starts eight minutes in because Kim Iverson is basically repeating what Saagar and Krystal talked about with the memo, but she dives into some more interesting documents people have dug up.

So to decide whether or not there was any possibility this was true, I needed to know four things:

Who identified the body? (Mark Epstein, the brother, who claimed the body.)

Was Michael Baden at the autopsy? (According to the media, he was. And he said the fingerprints matched.)

Is Epstein buried or cremated? (Buried, in an unmarked grave.)

Was there an open casket at the funeral service? (There’s no information on this one.)

Given this, Epstein being alive would be a difficult secret to keep, unless Mark Epstein and Michael Baden were in on it. So I put it at a long shot.

But . . . I won’t put it outside the realm of possibility. If anyone could pull off a body switch, it would be someone that well connected to intelligence agencies. It would also explain a lot: why Maxwell is still alive, to begin with. (It would actually make more sense to make her very dead.) It might even suggest an extra reason for the desperation to keep the files closed, in the fear that the truth would sneak out. Also, who was president in 2019? (Hint: the same guy who got elected in 2024 on transparency but is now asking why we’re all interested in Epstein and whose devotees suggest we all need to stop asking questions or we’re “disloyal” and “helping the Democrats.”)

Do I personally have a conclusion either way? No. But I’ll leave the door open.

What do you think?

Does he have a point or not?

Oh, you can figure out the gist of this article, reacting to the Right reacting to Bad Bunny.

Their “Culture Warriors” produce movies and music and literature and drama that will last forever—even if it sucks. Your “culture warriors” are posters and podcasters, whose product is as disposable as yesterday’s news. Your patriotism ignores the legacy of American artists that made this country an entertainment superpower. Your conservatism does nothing to preserve or continue that tradition. Where are your production companies and publishing houses and talent agencies? Your theatres and museums? Your studios and conservatories? Your movie stars and pop icons? You don’t build them. You don’t want to build them. Because you don’t care. You instead choose to surrender the whole of America’s cultural output to incompetents who despise you, then complain about how there’s nothing good to watch or read or listen to, flummoxed by how crass and garish and ugly everything has become, inexplicably shocked that nothing changes.

This is one of those issues where I agree and disagree.

Yes, it’s important to do more than complain, and complaining won’t get you anywhere.

But my question is, is this possible or even necessary or desirable?

To the first part, is it possible? On a large scale I doubt it. There is just no large market for “art” with a solely conservative bent. If there were, people would be filling it. Yes, there are your niche production companies and writers and singers, but to sustain a whole industry? I don’t see it.

Why? Well, really what’s the difference between a preachy Leftie movie and a preachy Rightie movie? The masses don’t want to hear either.

And that brings us to the second part of the question. Country music is thriving by the way, even if I don’t listen to the modern stuff too much because it’s not the country music I remember. It’s more pop than country these days, so less attractive for someone who grew up on bands like Alabama and the Oak Ridge Boys. As for books, it’s a strange world where there is a lot of box checking, but occasionally a really good book makes it through, and there is such a backlog of decent material, there is no shortage of literary experiences to be had. If you’re complaining there, it’s because you’re not looking hard enough. Hollywood and TV are horrid not because they are woke but because of the inbreeding, both literal and mental, and a false sense of their purpose and importance. I’m not sure how media with a “conservative flavor” is going to change that, because you’re just creating a different kind of inbreeding and a different kind of purpose and importance. There would be no material difference: preachy material trying to shape to or cater to a specific worldview, not reflect the human experience as a whole. But there are good shows to be had. Again, just go looking. Hint: they’re probably not big budget.

To sum up, if you really hate the new stuff, just go back to the old. Eventually money will talk, or it won’t, but that’s the thing about real art: it’s ageless.

However, that’s my opinion. What’s yours?

Escapism . . .

I watched . . .

I’m starting to really come to enjoy these miniseries. My other half is right that they can get slow and bulky, but this one had enough twists and turns to keep it interesting. I was also impressed by how they handled religion, showing both the good and the bad of it. And I also like the fact, being one myself, that the show wasn’t loaded with skinny-minny actresses and instead featured more regular looking women who would get lost in a crowd and have trouble shopping at a boutique. I know it’s shallow of me, but I’m coming to understand the concept of “seeing yourself.”

And there always has to be at least one . . .

It was dumb and loaded with stereotypes, though it did have the self-awareness to not take itself too seriously.

As for books . . .

When I was younger, I thought all long-form fantasy was Terry Brooks. I was pleased as I grew older to discover it wasn’t. This is set in an alternate middle ages where Troy was not sacked but became the seat of the “Eastern Church.” And the “church” is set around a Saviour who is female and broken on a wheel. The great divide between the churches is whether women should lead or men should lead.

Oh, and there are elves, but not Tolkien elves, instead human-eating elves that suspiciously mirror the location (if not the religion) of Arabs and Muslims.

And in the midst of this we have a band of misfits who have been condemned by the church but have been made useful.

The book paints an interesting picture of religion but doesn’t get preachy, just thoughtful.

If you like longer-form (but not epic) fantasy, it’s worth a try: lots of humor, great characters, and a good plot with some significant twists and turns.

Sorry for all the videos today. It was a long week and I’m tired of writing. I am almost done with the taxes however, for the business entities, so one yearly hurdle is nearly down.

So what do you think about any of the above or anything else?