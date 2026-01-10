If you knew how quickly people will forget you when you die, you would not seek to please anyone but God. - St John Chrysostom

I’m not religious, but the truth remains the same. Understanding how few people care about your existence helps put your priorities in order.

CDC cuts vaccines to 11

From Axios . . .

Driving the news: The CDC is recommending that parents consult with physicians before vaccinating children for rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A and hepatitis B. It will continue to recommend that all children be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, influenza type B, pneumonia, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, as well as human papillomavirus [HPV] and chickenpox, or varicella.

But officials are changing the recommended immunization for HPV to one dose, from two.

I still see a lot of vaccines in there I wouldn’t be shoving in my kids.

Now the claim is that even though these are not “recommended,” insurance will still cover them. But that’s not good enough.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said the changes were made without an adequate review and will only confuse parents and clinicians. “If changes to our schedule are needed, and over the years we’ve made lots of changes when evidence supported it, they should come from careful scientific review and input from lots of different stakeholders,” said Sean O’Leary, chair of the medical group’s committee on infectious diseases.

He said some clinicians may stop stocking the vaccines that aren’t recommended.

Let’s see what the American Academy of Pediatrics really means by “stakeholders.”

I know, every damn time.

Of course, the most hilarious part, in a later article Axios uses a very strange example to back up their hysteria about “choice” . . .

Between the lines: The insistence that anyone who wants vaccines can still get them recalls another health care promise made more than a decade ago after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. That promise — “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it,” made by former President Obama — aged like milk in a heat wave.

No one tried to take people’s plans away, but by creating a stronger set of minimum coverage rules, the law triggered changes that made it impossible for people with cheaper plans to keep them.

Named PolitiFact’s 2013 “lie of the year,” it led to a midterm clobbering of Democrats by Republicans.

Isn’t that riot? Now Axios discovers the lie. I guess the corpse has been cold long enough we can now desecrate it.

“The timing of this happening right before midterms get started gives MAHA another notch in the win column,” Mansdoerfer added. “A middle-class suburban woman is not going to get terribly upset about the theoretical prospect of some child they don’t know getting hepatitis B,” a person familiar with internal discussions on health care policy at the White House and HHS told me

The hepatitis B vaccine is still available. The “middle-class suburban woman” won’t care because she has no reason to. If the child didn’t get the vaccine, it’s because the parent didn’t give it to them. That was their choice, as it always was. These are only “recommendations” after all.

US military seizes Russian tanker

The operation to seize the sanctioned vessel, which changed its name from the Bella 1 to the Marinera after fleeing the American blockade of Venezuela last month, was carried out early Wednesday. The U.S. also announced the seizure of another sanctioned tanker, the M/T Sophia, which it said was “conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea.” . . . U.S. European Command confirmed the seizure of the Marinera for violating U.S. sanctions. “The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” it said in a post on X.

Do you know how far our military chased this ship?

Fifty-five hundred kilometers, or thirty-five hundred miles.

And the biggest joke, via Simplicus . . .

The tanker, by the way, was empty, as proven by photos showing its extremely shallow draft. It appears to have never quite reached Venezuela, where it was presumably meant to pick up oil.

And this is all after they kidnapped Maduro . . .

Just call us the United Thugs of America.

What a difference four years makes . . .

2016

Other person: Trump is going to bring on the nuclear apocalypse.

Me: Laughs Sure. Whatever.

2025

Other person: Trump is going to bring on the nuclear apocalypse.

Me: I’ll trade you the number of an iodine and aloe vera wholesaler for plans to build a backyard bunker.

I’m kidding, mostly.

Venezuela . . . some curiosities

No, this is really not going to help Americans . . .

In fact . . .

But over the past decade, the fracking revolution transformed America’s energy economy. By learning how to crack rocks with fluid — and drill horizontally — US fossil fuel producers unlocked the vast oil and gas reserves trapped beneath America’s shale formations. By 2019, fracking had turned the United States into a net exporter of energy for the first time since the 1950s. Today, America’s oil and gas sector isn’t hankering for more reserves so much as for higher prices. Since this time last year, oil prices have dropped by about 23 percent, due to a global glut of carbon energy. At a little over $57 a barrel, the price of crude is now below many fossil fuel firms’ breakeven prices. And forecasters predict that 2026 will witness the biggest global surplus of fossil fuel supply on record. In this context, Trump’s official plans for Venezuela’s oil sector would be a headache (if not a disaster) for most of America’s fossil fuel industry: Were Venezuela to drastically increase its oil exports, that would further depress global prices, potentially putting many embattled frackers out of business.

This comes from a Vox article, but it’s something I—coming from the area being supported by fracking—pointed out immediately. You’re going to gut the one industry in America keeping our “not afraid to get their hands dirty” class afloat.

Nice job.

Was this really a stunningly executed plan or was Maduro sold out?

In fact . . .

Maybe a little too “flawless.”

Footage shows US Air Force strikes on Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and two other major cities. A careful analysis of these visuals reveals something extraordinary: American aircraft and helicopters were operating at dangerously low altitudes, some appearing to fly just 200 to 250 feet above ground level. At such low altitude, any jet or helicopter can easily become a target of an air defence system. But that did not happen in Venezuela. Venezuela’s air defence did not offer even the slightest resistance to the US Air Force. If this attack had taken place on a country like Bhutan or Ireland, it would have been understandable. These countries have armies, but they do not have air defence systems. That is not the case with Venezuela. So it is important to examine the level of Venezuela’s air defence capability. . . . Venezuela’s military possesses one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems. It has two battalions of the S-300 system, meaning approximately 12 launchers. In addition, Venezuela has nine Buk air defence systems. It has also received the Pantsir air defence system from Russia. Along with these, Venezuela has short-range air defence systems to target aircraft and drones. It is impossible that the US military was unaware of Venezuela’s air defence capabilities. Despite having lethal systems like the S-300, American helicopters and attack jets were flying at extremely low altitudes.

So the air defenses were . . . off for some reason.

Why would someone betray him?

Well there’s a clue in this article . . .

Dozens of Venezuelans were killed, along with 32 Cuban citizens who were part of Maduro's security detail, Cuba's government said.

I know, you’re wondering: why would Cubans be protecting Maduro?

Starting at roughly 8:00

I’m going to say something else and this is about Maduro himself. I mean he became president. Um, there are lots of stories which I’ve never seen effectively denied that Cuba played an instrumental role in arranging for him to become Venezuela’s leader, that this was negotiated by the Cubans with Hugo Chavez in the last months of Chavez’s life and that Maduro to a very great extent kept things together in Venezuela, mostly on behalf of Cuba, in the sense that he was sending oil, Venezuelan oil, to Cuba and was clinging on to his position in Venezuela and was perhaps prioritizing Venezuelan national interests less and Cuban national interests more. I don’t want to suggest, by the way, that this is only a one-way street type of arrangement. I mean, Cuba did send some help, quite a lot of help to Venezuela, Cuban doctors, Cuban teachers, all of those kind of things. But I can see how over time this might have caused some resentment within some sections of the Venezuelan leadership. They might have said to themselves, well, Maduro really isn’t more . . . is too involved with the Cubans, not sufficiently involved with us.

Doesn’t that sound familiar?

Escapism

I can’t remember really the movies I watched over the last month or so because most were them were of the holiday variety and nothing new. I did rewatch a classic Neil Simon flick.

I had forgotten how funny it was. They don’t make like that anymore.

And last night it was . . .

If you like off-the-wall movies with some clever political commentary that is more broad than L v F (the senator is cast as a rightie taking Russian bribes but at the end the movie cracks a joke about the Clintons), it’s on Amazon Prime, and it’s a good way to fill an hour and a half.

As for books, I read an okay romance . . .

A really fun “romantasy,” though not of the YA kind (I honestly can’t stand those—Twilight ruined it for me).

And a holiday “romantasy” that was far better than the cover and the description suggested it would be.

I cried . . . a lot. I don’t know if it was that emotionally affecting, or I was just in that sort of mood.

In short, I consumed nothing particularly nutritious over the holidays either figuratively or literally.

But that’s what the holidays are for.

A short Saturday, I know. And if you compare the email to this version, you’ll note I got the year wrong. Still getting the hang of 2026.

I’m trying to find a balance between this and writing activities that lower my blood pressure.

So thoughts (about the articles above or the world at large, not my blood pressure)?