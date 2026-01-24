And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
7h

Thomas Massie's take on the Venezuelan oil money seems solid to me.

"Worst case scenario?"

Let me just get my soapbox set up here.... there we go.

Things are pretty dire here in America, once you peek past the edges of the upper class compounds. They could get a whole lot worse, but I can't blame people for being apathetic about China's rise to prominence.

But my understanding is that many of the material conditions we take for granted here - cars, phones, computers, Hungry Man frozen dinners, and so on - are possible because America has built a gigantic global wealth pump. Disrupt the wealth pump, and our situation changes quite rapidly.

Which may not be the end of the world, because we have a lot of useless crap. And it's hard to know which segment of society would get hit the hardest - the Walmart shoppers or the Whole Foods shoppers?

Also, is there any way to shift away from our useless crap-based economy without causing some sort of shattering crisis? I don't know that, either.

1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Rebel Rooster's avatar
Rebel Rooster
9h

Trump’s EO on institutional investors is a distraction from the root cause of housing inflation: out of control government spending and debt.

Look over there, a squirrel!

All hard assets are at all time highs; Housing, property, gold, silver, platinum, etc. It’s a result of the $38.4 trillion debt that grows by $50 billion every day. The existing dollar is devalued with each additional dollar of debt. The EO will prove to be ineffective but it looks good on paper.

