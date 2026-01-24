Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. —P. J. O’ Rouke

Venezuelan oil money to Qatar?

I caught this post from Thomas Massie on TwiX . . .

I thought, this can’t be true.

Whelp, it’s true.

The Trump administration confirmed the first sale of Venezuelan oil Wednesday, saying it raised $500 million. It is just the first of numerous sales expected to bring in billions of dollars in the months – and potentially years – to come. The funds were sent to Qatar, rather than being held in US banks or sent directly to Venezuela, according to a former administration official familiar with the matter. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Newsmax Wednesday evening that the cash from the oil sales would start to flow into Venezuela as soon as Thursday. Venezuelan banks have started advertising cash, suggesting the oil proceeds have arrived in the country, two sources with knowledge of Venezuela’s financial system said.

The problem?

But Trump’s executive order should have prevented the problem of creditors blocking the flow of necessary funds to Venezuela, the expert said. The fact the funds are being held in Qatar not only places it further outside of US legal challenges to that order, it also allows for less US transparency of the movement of cash. “Unless there’s some public plan that is going to come out and say here’s the government structure for this pot of money, who’s going to have control, here’s the various anti-corruption, anti-money laundering controls that are going to be put in place … this is being set up kind of like a slush fund,” said the expert who asked for anonymity. “It’s very troubling.” That doesn’t suggest that the Trump administration is going to try to do anything nefarious with the money.

CNN pulling its punches and suggesting this is about corruption in Venezuela. That’s new.

But someone else wasn’t pulling their punches, besides Thomas Massie.

“There is no basis in law for a president to set up an offshore account that he controls so that he can sell assets seized by the American military,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, in a comment to Semafor, which first reported the money going to Qatar. “That is precisely a move that a corrupt politician would be attracted to.”

Elizabeth Warren takes huge donations from Big Pharma and was really careful not to weigh in on Hunter Biden’s $80,000 a month job at Burisma, so she knows corruption when she sees it. (Didn’t see that last part coming, did you?)

But this whole thing was corrupt from the start . . .

The roughly $250 million sale of Venezuelan crude went to Vitol, a Geneva-based energy and commodity trading firm whose US arm is headquartered in Houston. The Financial Times reported late last week that John Addison, a senior trader at Vitol, was involved in his company’s efforts to secure the deal. Addison, who attended a recent White House meeting with other top oil executives, donated $6 million total to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign via several super PACs, including $5 million to MAGA Inc.

Buying politicians, even presidents, is just another business expense in this country.

“Addison pledged to Trump at the [White House] event that Vitol would attain the best price possible for Venezuelan oil for the US, ‘so that the influence you have over the Venezuelans will ensure that you get what you want,’” according to the Financial Times.

Sure, sure.

US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), noted on social media that Vitol has a “criminal history of bribing foreign governments” and called the Venezuelan oil deal “fundamentally corrupt.”

Well, you know, if it’s good enough for foreign governments, it’s good enough for ours.🤨

So all those people who were rightfully pissed off about all the kickbacks from Ukraine and China during the Biden administration here’s their chance to hold Trump to the same standard and prove it’s really about the principle.

I’ll be sitting over here waiting . . . with Big Bird . . .

The Democrats on ICE . . . (hey, I had to)

So here is where the week started.

The package was negotiated by top lawmakers in both parties, but the DHS bill — which is expected to be voted on separately — is already garnering vocal opposition from some corners of the House Democratic caucus.

At some point, Hakeem Jeffries put his finger to the wind and decided Democrats just couldn’t support it, well, sort of . . .

But Democratic opposition won't likely be enough to block funding for DHS and ICE. Democratic leaders have no plans to whip against the legislation, the two sources said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private discussions. That will free up some moderate Democrats who are facing tough re-election bids to join with Republicans and support it.

The highlighted part is the “sort of.” You see, if Democrats really don’t want to do something, there are literally no defectors. Democrats goosestep in time with whatever the leadership says. That’s their strength and the single most unattractive thing about the party.

The vote was 220-207, with seven Democrats breaking with their party and voting yes.

No one in the leadership is going after the defectors because they didn’t really defect. They played their part to perfection. And the Democrat base will eat it up because the single most unattractive thing about the Democrat base, the Left as it were, is that it goosesteps right along.

Republicans are much more ham-handed and a few of them defect because they truly believe. I’m not sure anymore about how many “believers” there are among the Democrats.

The point is, the Democrats never wanted to defund ICE, or even really make it accountable, for a number of reasons. First, Democrats are just fine with law enforcement thuggery when it serves their purposes. But second they want Mad King Don and his Merry Band of Backstabbers now to own this issue while crying, “But we tried! Donate now to ActBlue,” as ICE and the Republicans’ approach to deportation grow increasingly unpopular and the jokes flow.

There were so many of these on TwiX that “Pennsylvania Avenue” trended.

Hey, he brought it on himself. The reaction to “Minnesota won’t hand over criminals to ICE” should not be arresting five year olds at kindergarten or grabbing grandpas from their homes and dragging them out into the cold in their underwear or detaining Native Americans or harassing non-white off-duty cops.

That’s like suggesting you can nuke your neighbor’s house if he doesn’t return your screwdriver.

Okay, I’m exaggerating. It’s more like trying to justify shooting your other neighbor’s dog and slashing his tires because your one neighbor wouldn’t give back your screwdriver.

And while I personally am not convinced that Trump is in the Epstein files because he himself was doing anything untoward (I’m having to qualify that a lot more these days), this is one of those moments where all these people made their beds and got outplayed because they all left their principles behind the moment they won in 2024.

Americans don’t care if China rules the world? And some people are big mad.

This one also caused a freak out on TwiX on Friday morning. Why? Well, not really because half of Americans believe that China will surpass the US, though that did cause a certain degree of patriotic consternation (how dare people try to see truth). But because of that half . . . a majority don’t care.

Oh, my gosh, the panties they were a bunching.

Or . . .

Or . . .

I will be honest. I have no idea what the ramifications would be of China “pulling ahead” of the US for the people on the ground. Would it be good? Would it be bad?

shrug

My guess is that it will have its benefits and its drawbacks, but here’s the truth: it’s happening.

Now, do I think people are being a bit naive about China? Oh, hell, yes. China creates an indentured servant relationship with other countries. They come in and build (Belt and Road Initiative), put the other country in debt, and leverage that relationship.

But . . . we have done the same thing. But what China doesn’t do is have a large military running around bombing people, not even on behalf of the safety of their own population most of the time.

And that’s the answer to why so many people have no real worry about China pulling ahead. In the best case scenario, we begin to focus on what Americans need because the globalist class will now have to fight to get China to do their bidding. We don’t matter as much.

Worst case scenario? Well, you can help me with that one. I don’t know. I figure the worst case scenario is the status quo, with the exception that rather than being a farcical menace to the world, we’re just a farce, like the British after they lost their empire, the elite pretending their were still important while the everyday person just got on with their lives.

And that’s actually why I think people don’t care. Our elites are so out of touch with regular people that when they talk about America, they solely focus on their version of America, what is good for them.

This should have been a FFS Friday video, but . . .

So what is this about?

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order Tuesday targeting Wall Street-backed investors who have been buying up single-family homes, arguing the practice has priced American families out of homeownership and turned neighborhoods into corporate assets rather than places to live. The order directs multiple federal agencies to limit federal support for such purchases and calls on the Justice Department (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to step up antitrust scrutiny of large institutional investors in the housing market.

Actually, on the surface, this sounds like a great idea, one the Democrats should have come up with.

Now how much will this really help? (From Claude, my “assistant.”)

So . . . maybe a little.

Other factors are in play in why people can’t afford homes.

But the idea of a Mom and Pop “rental investment company” owning twelve homes?

Yes, there are people here and there who through a set of circumstances end up owning and renting out several single-family homes, but they’re hardly common. And to suggest they are . . . well, let’s just say Marie Dontoinette’s administration strikes again.

Most people will be lucky to fully pay for one home in their lifetimes, not even that if we go ahead with the really stupid and exploitative idea of the fifty-year mortgage.

So when the elite worry about the rise of China, and they say it will be bad for “America”? To which America are they referring?

The one that will be lucky to pay off one home or the one that bought up twelve as a retirement income?

Because I have a feeling the answer is very different for each “America.”

Escapism

As for what we watched . . .

Netflix has done quite a few “Harlan Coben” series, twisty mysteries, with separate threads that extend out over several episodes. As my husband pointed out, you have to kill some time with backstories and side plots if you’re going to make a mystery that long. The one we watched before (I can’t remember the name without going back through my posts) dragged. This one moved at a faster pace.

And then we had . . .

I love Netflix for giving older stars a place to stretch their wings, whatever else they get up to. It was actually a good little flick though a bit slower paced, even than the series above. However, while both Run Away and Thursday Murder Club are set in England, only the latter is actually written by a Brit, and English murder mysteries tend to require a bit more, um, patience.

Hey, I love them anyway, but the other half always complains a bit.

And last night I rewatched a movie that if you like comedies and theater, you should give a try (sorry for the Russian (?)—I had to dig for the trailer).

It’s a traveling cast of a comedy stage play and all their personal drama. It’s got so many “greats” in it, like Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Christopher Reeves, and John Ritter.

And . . .

I really like Riley Sager, but this one was kind of a miss. He tried to crib from Murder on the Orient Express, which he admitted himself. The results were mixed at best. But I still stayed up to, as I informed my hubby, “find out who the other murderer on the train is.” So it was that good. But I’m easy to hook.

However, if you’re interested in trying Riley Sager’s work, I’d go with The Only One Left or Survive the Night.

Sorry. I’m cutting down the time I spend “on the news” and trying to find a balance, so I know I missed a few things this week.

What caught your attention or what are you reading and watching?