"Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself." —attributed to Mark Twain

So how’s that war going?

Well, the short of it is that the MOU fell apart and we’re back at it.

Absolutely no one saw that coming.

The reason? The MOU acknowledged that Iran had control the Strait of Hormuz and could direct the traffic. Some “traffic” didn’t listen to Iran (pushing envelops would be my guess). Iran fired on the ships, and the US fired on Iran.

And here we are, right back where we were, oil reserves running out on the edge of financial catastrophe.

There’s not actually much that’s new. Trump is bombing everything in Iran, not really discriminating between civilians and military. Israel is doing Israel shit. Iran is swearing it will send the Arab countries back to the time of “sandals and camels.”

Can they do it or not? I don’t know. Do we want to find out? Not really, but we may.

Oh, just a reminder, because for half a second, this didn’t make sense, but the Iranians are not Arab, at least the majority. They’re very Muslim (the vast majority), but they are not Arab. They are Persian, and they speak Farsi.

It’s a distinction that might be lost on you and me, but it does not seem to be lost on them.

There are some interesting stories coming out of this though, I mean, other than all the mayhem, blood, and destruction.

Why it matters: The Iran war threw a spotlight on the strait as the longtime center of the global energy trade, and the industry now has a huge incentive to reduce its dependence, regardless of the war’s outcome. “The 2026 U.S.-Iran war and Strait of Hormuz disruption may ultimately be remembered less for triggering an immediate oil crisis than for accelerating global efforts to reduce dependence on the world’s most important energy chokepoint,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a report.

I’m thinking of that great scene from the Wedding Singer.

This is a really stupid idea for two reasons: (1) those things don’t get built overnight, and (2) Iran will just blow them up, if they don’t blow up the oilfields.

This is like thinking, “You know, we need a door on that henhouse,” long after the foxes have gotten in and eaten the flock.

Meanwhile JD Vance is trying to straddle a razor wire fence . . .

I’d respect him a lot more if he’d stop being so wishy-washy, and I’m not sure there is a reason for him to be.

Israel is losing everybody but the Fox News crowd.

And, yes, every country may try to influence US policy, but not every country has dual citizens and Americans running around in great numbers trying to put that country’s wants (not even needs, as what they need is a good swift kick in the ass) ahead of the very welfare of American citizens.

But a “noticing” has begun, and you can see it in a willingness to acknowledge what many of us have been saying for a long time. Mr. Vance frames it as trying to sabotage the deal he bet his future political career on, but it’s so much larger than that.

It’s not paywalled, so you can read it all.

After the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire deal on June 17, a senior U.S. official was monitoring the online reaction when they noticed something surprising. President Donald Trump’s aides had expected his supporters to celebrate the agreement. Instead, online influencers in Trump’s MAGA movement were excoriating it on social media. One shared an Israeli op-ed titled, “You Could Have Been the Greatest President of All—But You Failed.” Several posted the same video of Qatar’s prime minister appearing to snub Vice President J.D. Vance in Israel, arguing it showed regional powers dismissing the Trump Administration’s “naivete.” Others accused Trump of surrendering before achieving his stated objective of eliminating Iran’s nuclear program. Many of the posts appeared almost simultaneously, with similarities in language and tone. The official began collecting screenshots, and came to believe it wasn’t a coincidence. Tracing tweets by prominent members of the online right, the official came to believe there was an unlikely figure at the center of all this criticism: Trump’s former presidential campaign manager and digital guru, Brad Parscale.

Parscale had to literally register his firm as a foreign agent of Israel.

Last September, the global ad agency Havas hired Parscale’s firm, Clock Tower X, to conduct a digital campaign on behalf of the State of Israel, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings reviewed by TIME. Under the agreement, Parscale’s operation would produce 100 original pieces of content each month, with at least 80% aimed at Gen Z audiences across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts. In a Services Agreement draft included in the filing, Parscale also pledged to amplify the campaign across social media and through “integration of narrative messaging into Salem Media Network properties and aligned distribution channels,” referring to the Christian conservative broadcasting and publishing company where he serves as Chief Strategy Officer. Parscale vowed the effort would produce at least 50 million digital impressions per month, as well as influence how AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini characterized Israel and the war. For all this, Israel agreed to pay Clock Tower X $1.5 million per month.

So much for that whole “America First” thing.

Of course, since this is a pet obsession of mine . . .

Charlie Kirk’s show was part of Salem Media before he died, but he was drifting away from Israeli exceptionalism. It is still going, just with Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff now hosting, and Israeli exceptionalism is back.

But Tyler Robinson totally killed Charlie Kirk alone because “you can’t negotiate out hate” or some BS like that.

The truly hilarious part of the Time article?

The Parscale-led effort continues, but neither the Trump Administration nor the Israelis appear happy about how it’s going. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had hired Parscale to improve the nation’s standing among conservatives, only to watch support continue to erode on the American right and across the broader U.S. electorate. "We are pissed at Brad Parscale," says the Israeli official familiar with the arrangement, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. "He was supposed to make things better. We have paid him lots of money. But what did he do with it? Things have only gotten worse."

If you want a truly disturbing thought, Parscale’s efforts may actually be effective. It may just be that Israel is that awful.

Sometimes there’s not enough propaganda in the world to cover the rot.

Round up of Israel-related legislation

Support for Israel is on borrowed time. The issue is rapidly becoming politically toxic, for different reasons. On the left, everything taken at face value, it is really the genocide. On the right, yes, there are mentions of Israel’s repulsive behavior, but it comes down to “We said America First and we mean it, no exceptions, not even that one.” The repulsive behavior is just the nail in the coffin.

Therefore, Israel’s congressional vermin are trying to bury support for it in the deepest recesses where people will either forget that it is there or be unable to find it.

To that end, there are three separate pieces of legislation moving through Congress that have to do with Israel.

Direct funding

Israel receives a regular line item as part of the State Department/Foreign Operations appropriations bill to the tune of $3.3 billion. Thomas Massie introduced an amendment to strip the funding for Israel from the bill. It failed, but a bunch of Democrats voted for it, including (shocker of shockers) Nancy Pelosi.

I’m not nearly as shocked as Mr. Greenwald. Support for Israel is deeply unpopular with Democrat voters. All these Democrats knew the amendment would fail, so there was no risk in voting for it. Also, Bibi and his minions are trying to trade direct aid for something much harder to trace and curb, so I’m kind of meh on this. I know Glenn Greenwald is excited, as were a bunch of other people, but I can see the game.

Intelligence sharing as part of the Intelligence Authorization Act for 2027

This is one of two bills where they’re tying to burrow Israel under the skin of the US government like a parasite. While the bill itself is a yearly reauthorization, this particular section would make permanent mandatory intelligence sharing between the US intelligence community and Israel. No, I need to reword that. The “sharing” only goes one way. There is no expectation of reciprocity on the part of Israel, and no carve out for information about US citizens. Any denial of access has to be done on a case by case basis by the president using only a few justifications, and Congress has to be given a heads up. The only way to reverse it is to add another provision to another bill.

The only good news is it’s not even come up for a floor vote in the Senate yet and it would have to get through the House still. But so far it seems to be flying under most people’s radar.

Oh, by the way, this one can be directly blamed on Tom Cotton, R-Israel, by way of Arkansas.

The Holy Grail, or de facto integration of the IDF into the US military tech and material apparatus

This is the big one. This is the reason that I don’t worry about the $3.3 billion.

Section 219 basically allows for a one-way infestation of Israeli military tech and interests into our own military system, including into the supply chain. While it’s framed as bilateral, the benefit only moves one way: Israel gets access to both our military tech and our domestic manufacturing. They’d be almost impossible to rip out of our system once in. They really are attempting to become a parasite that embeds itself in our military in such a way that we’d have to rip our system apart to detangle from them.

Those paying attention already knew about this because they’ve been fighting it for months, but here was the latest move . . .

Johnson ultimately won over Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), both of whom had opposed the rule before the July 4 recess, by advancing a plan to merge the SAVE America Act with a fiscal 2027 appropriations bill funding the State Department and national security programs — a legislative maneuver known on Capitol Hill as “MIRVing.”

I couldn’t put this better than James Li, so I’m not going to try . . .

That is a very good question. Though the SAVE Act was always a joke, just more smoke and mirrors and pretense.

As some wise person once said, if voting mattered, it would be illegal.

Now the good news about this is that it can’t get enough votes in the Senate to make it to the floor for a vote.

The bad news? I’m not sure that’s really about Section 219. There are so many things at play here, such as Trump going back to war with Iran and trying to say he gets a new 60 days or the SAVE Act, which is a poison pill for Democrats, and the “SAVE” Act itself, which is token at best and going to create obstacles for citizens to vote at worse.

But if we carry this whole Elephant and Ass Show metaphor to its bitter end, the Democrats could try to pretend they have a “victory” by getting rid of the tag-a-long “SAVE” Act, hoping everyone will forget about Section 219, even though it is getting attention.

I don’t know what happens here.

So why am I including this? Well, because I was getting confused, so I might as well make straightening myself out useful, and because even if we don’t have the wrenches to sabotage it, it’s good to see the machine at work.

Do we have real-life hobbits?

I found this story in Popular Mechanics . . .

“The scientific community believe a small species of human known as homo floresiensis once lived on the island of Flores, Indonesia, around 50,000 years ago. But one professor thinks the apelike humanoids could still live there, evolution be damned. Think of this as the hunt for Bigfoot, only with a much smaller target. Gregory Forth has studied the homo floresiensis for roughly four decades—first when at the University of Oxford and then at the University of Alberta. He wrote a book in 2022, Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid, and The Debrief ran an interview with Forth on the quest. Forth still believes in the modern interpretation of what the locals call the lai ho’a. “What really interested me in the lai ho’a is that it was small, like the figures in Nage country,” Forth told The Debrief, “but it was reckoned still to be alive. And indeed, there were a few people around, it seemed, who claimed to have seen one or more.”

I’m not sure why this story was featured now as the book is three years old, but we need something more than politics.

So here we go (both the small and the large) . . .

I don’t think the giants are still hiding, though one has to wonder if that’s where the idea of Bigfoot and the Yeti come from. But could the little guys be hiding on the forested islands?

Well, probably not, but it’s fun to think about.

Escapism

So I watched . . .

It was fun, and I cried a lot.

And my husband figured out the murderer right away, so props for him.

And I read . . .

A friend gave me this book and the two that followed for Christmas, a package set I’m guessing she found at Costco.

It’s small-town fantasy, cotton candy for the brain, lots of quirky characters, nothing ever goes truly wrong, and everyone in town is nice, except for a couple people who are caricatures of the people who are never nice in small towns, so an utterly unrealistic portrayal. But if you’re not in a mood to think too hard—and we all aren’t now and then—it’s good.

Also I read . . .

This book is one of those making the rounds. Amazon already has their hands on it for a movie.

So the first thing to know is the book is not as advertised. What the blurbs tell you is going on and what is really going on, night and day. And that’s not a bad thing. The twist is actually the one redeeming feature because it’s actually creative. But it also makes the book very dark.

But as for the substance of the book and it’s message, though I’m not yet sure what it is other than . . . actually, I don’t know what it is. But the depictions and the characters . . .

are basically the fantasy of what a coastal liberal thinks people in the Midwest are like. It’s just chocked full of cliches.

And it’s poorly researched. At one point the main character says she’s dreaming of a Ritz-Carlton in Montana.

There are no Ritz-Carltons in Montana. I mean, I knew there weren’t, but I even took the five seconds to ask Google just in case I was really wrong. And I wasn’t.

Five seconds. When you can’t take five seconds for such a boneheaded fact check, I rather lose respect for you.

Now I’m not sure how they could have pulled off the creative part of the book without the endless cliches, so I suppose I have to cut her some slack there, but I don’t write from the point of view of people I know nothing about. I wish a lot of authors would stop attempting it.

But as to whether I liked or hated the book? Neither really. But I do get why it’s all the rage. As I said, it has a certain creativity to the plotting, and it feeds right into the biases of a certain liberal set.

I made it. Did you?

Anything I missed? Let me know in the comments.

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