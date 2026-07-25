And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
1d

I gotta be honest, my eyes glaze over when it comes to the Kirk/Owens/TPUSA/assassination stuff. I can fully accept that there's a lot of fishy shit going on there, but I have no appetite to wade through all the details.

As far as Elon's Twitter being dishonest, I feel like this has been building for a long time. I think Substack is going to fall too, eventually, if it hasn't already.

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
1d

Candace Owens kind of says the right things, but I don’t really know where she came from, and it’s liberating to know that I need not expend any effort to evaluate her. I’m not obliged to form Strong Opinions about her, so I won’t. I’ve sat through a few of her YT videos, but have ceased to do so simply because she talks much too quickly, and listening to her requires a level of effort that her subject matter, to me, fails to justify.

Last time I was vaguely aware of Charlie Kirk, my impression was of someone pushing the standard GOP / Conservative Inc. line. Then suddenly he’s killed, and the story is that maybe he’d left the Israeli reservation and paid the price. I’ve no idea whether that’s true or not; given the murderous nature of the Israeli regime, and the US one, I can’t dismiss it as implausible.

Erika I know even less about. Over the internet, at least, she’s off-putting and bizarre. In the best of all worlds, she goes her way and I go mine, and those ways diverge sharply. I go north and she goes south-southwest.

TPUSA? I’ll quote from Jennifer Marlowe from the old “WKRP in Cincinnati” show: “Don’t know; don’t care.”

Finally, Eugyppius and his hundred-yard .30-06 shot that stayed in a deer’s neck: he’s a damned liar. That. Did. Not. Happen.

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