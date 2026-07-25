You mean they've been acting so smart because they're so stupid. —Grady, Tremors 2: Aftershocks (about the Shriekers) It will make sense at the end, I promise.

How’s that war going?

To which Tucker Carlson responded over a repost of this video . . .

In other words . . .

And that is where things took a turn . . .

Oh, it was the week that the racism of a the “right” came out as frustrations rose and the mask slipped.

Anyway, if you couldn’t guess, we lost four more soldiers, that we know of. Three were killed in a strike on a base in Jordan and the fourth died during what is described as a controlled demolition of a downed drone.

One of them was a young woman, little more than a girl, who was 19.

Who knows how many are hurt.

However, you won’t find those four counted under the “Iran war death toll.”

“On Thursday, the Pentagon’s official roll of servicemember deaths as a result of the Iran war suddenly changed, with four names dropping off the list, bringing the total number from 18 down to 14. The New York Times reported that the change came as a result of a direct action, with the Trump administration declaring that four servicemembers who were killed last weekend at bases in Jordan and Iraq don’t count toward the tally of deaths in the Iran conflict, as they occurred after he had declared the conflict to be at a ceasefire in late April. This kind of paradoxical, absurdist logic is core to the administration’s messaging on the Iran war. We are at war, but not technically at war, because there is a cease fire. However, neither side has ceased firing; four American soldiers just died. However, because there was a cease fire, their deaths cannot be attributed to the Iran war, which is not technically an active conflict, despite the conflict being very active. A military spokesperson told the Times that the site would soon be fixed to reflect the true casualty numbers, blaming “temporary data disruptions” for the change.

As of this morning, it still wasn’t “fixed.”

There’s a reason beyond the administration trying to downplay the numbers.

The War Powers Act only gives the president 60 days to fight a war without congressional authorization. Then he (or she) must go to Congress or start withdrawing, which he (or she) has 30 days to do.

If the Trump administration included these deaths in that figure above, that’s an admission that this is still the same war, and we’re not only past the 60 days to fight but the 30 days to withdraw.

Trump is trying to claim the non-existent ceasefire reset the clock. Congress is too spineless to do anything about that.

Where does that leave us? Damned if I know.

Meanwhile . . .

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said Israel has “no interest” in joining the renewed US military campaign against Iran, arguing that the current conflict and continued economic pressure on Tehran already serve Israel’s interests. “Right now, Israel has no interest in joining the conflict. The current situation, where there’s a war between Iran and the US, is actually the best scenario for us,” Smotrich said.

In summation . . .

Of course if this is true . . .

Israel is making itself a target.

We’ve all seen what Iran has been doing to the GCC states that “host” the US soldiers and equipment.

Meanwhile, it seems, if Simplicius is to be believed, Iran is building back its infrastructure as quickly as we destroy it. And our troops are being pushed further back, because we’re winning or something.

I did run across an interesting statistic, from Mark Wauck.

Iran News 24 @IRanMediaco 18h￼ Percentage of drinking water from desalination: —Bahrain 100% —Qatar 99% —Kuwait 90% —Saudi Arabia 70% —UAE 42% —Iran 3% If Gulf countries are willing to allow the US to use their territory to attack Iranian desalination plants, then prepare for the consequences.

I ran this through Claude. The only number that was lower was Bahrain, which other sources put at 90 to 95 percent, and in the UAE’s situation, it’s worse, with other sources going as high as 80 to 90 percent.

Oh, just in case you’re wondering, because I was, Israel is right around the 80 percent mark, with just five desalination plants providing 90 percent of that number, and just one providing nearly 15 percent of Israel’s drinking water, according to the numbers Claude found.

The play should be obvious here.

But if that situation was not tenuous enough for Israelis, it seems that they have a fuel problem . . .

Let me boil this down for you. During the first five weeks of Epic Fury Israel’s refineries in Haifa and Ashdod were hit and suffered significant damage. Those two refineries are essential for Israel’s ability to produce diesel and jet fuel. At present Israel is scraping by, but it does not have substantial reserves. Further damage to those refineries would create a fuel crisis for Israel, especially in terms of its ability to produce jet fuel. Without jet fuel, Israel’s ability to continue bombing Lebanon and Gaza would be severely constrained, if not eliminated. A lack of diesel would also cripple Israel’s ground operations. In short, renewed Iranian attacks on Israel’s refineries could leave Israel unable to continue military operations. What do you think?

What do I think? I think that if Iran was smart, they’d start with the two refineries and if that didn’t get them anywhere, I’d bomb the desalination plants.

Someone told me the other day that the Muslims are not very good at war. I beg to differ. I suspect they’re just being far more ethical than the Israelis and the Americans because a dozen or two missiles could leave the entire region without water and could leave Israel without fuel.

“Camels and sandals.”

Meanwhile . . .

I don’t have an economist subscription, but I think this says enough . . .

The one beauty of social media is bad news spreads fast.

Meanwhile, I myself have been wondering why oil is staying so low, relatively speaking, given that it’s well known we’re running out of reserves and even if we got peace tomorrow we’d run headlong into an oil supply chain nightmare that would send domestic oil prices skyrocketing.

Tucker Carlson came up with an interesting theory . . .

Of course, at some point, reality does always give you the check.

Sometimes they tell the truth . . .

There is nothing stunning about this article except that it is brutally honest in the disconnect between the values of our “leaders” and the values of the citizens.

Why it matters: It’s not just that the left is winning seats — they’re ousting incumbents and instilling panic among House Democrats, who fear they may be next if they don’t take a more hostile posture toward Israel. “Our primary victories this cycle defeating AIPAC-backed candidates ... is forcing the Democratic caucus to finally heed the calls of their voters,” said Usamah Andrabi, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats.

It’s a reality the pro-Israel center sees as well. “This is no longer about substance,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) tells Axios, “It’s about the raw fear of pissing off the far left.”

But this is about substance, and to describe antagonism toward support for Israel as a “far left” issue is lying. Have you seen the stats lately?

The thing about the “Israel issue” is that it is not truly unique. Plenty of “special interests” have their hands all over the levers of power and trade Congress critters like playing cards. But the Israel issue by the nature of involving a foreign country makes the manipulation impossible to deny.

And the Congress critters start telling on themselves.

The Democrat voters are not fond of Israel. Actually, no voters are really keen on Israel.

That’s plain to see. So if we were talking truly “centrist” positions, meaning the kind of positions that most people would agree on, then being anti-Israel is as centrist a position as you get.

But on Capitol Hill, the “centrist” position is pro-Israel.

Which makes this statement really funny . . .

Asked by reporters Thursday whether the vote is evidence he is out of step with the direction his party is going on Israel, Jeffries responded, "Ask me a serious question and I'll give you a serious answer."

Well, that is a serious question. I suppose it depends on what you mean by “party.” Temu Obama is not only wildly out of step with the base of his party but with the population as a whole. But as for the machine that is the Democrat Party, he may have a point. They will hold on to their sweet donor money until they lose a fingernail or two.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who also voted “no,” told Axios that political pressure “probably” played a role. “I think Israel is in trouble,” he said.

“As long as Netanyahu is in charge, there are going to be many votes against Israel funding or support,” Cohen added.

Actually, I don’t think getting rid of Bibi will help Israel at this point.

But I bring this up because every now and then we need to be reminded about how illusory our quasi-democracy is.

The Erika Kirk, Candace Owens, TPUSA soap opera continues

So I actually had this in Friday’s roundup, because it’s just so nuts, but it fits in well with the last section and Friday was long enough.

As you read this, bear in mind that someone around Erika Kirk or Erika Kirk herself or TPUSA thought planting this story was a good idea.

When Erika Kirk arrived in a tiny Utah courtroom earlier this month to face her husband’s alleged killer, she expected to be overcome with rage. It was the first time she had come face-to-face with Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at a speaking event at Utah Valley University 10 months ago. And yet, in the place of anger, Erika instead felt an overwhelming sense of sadness — compassion, even — for 23-year-old Robinson and his family, according to two sources close to the Kirks.

So we’re painting Erika as a good Christian woman with boundless compassion.

Got it.

By the way, “two sources close to the Kirks” (or as of now more accurately “the Kirk” as the children are in no position to be part of this) could be any number of people in leadership at TPUSA trying to save their slop trough from going dry.

‘She didn’t want to fight with him or his family. She said she almost felt compassion for [Robinson] and definitely for his family, because it’s just so sad that two families were destroyed that day.’

‘She wants the truth, whatever that is. She went to the hearings with an open mind. She wants answers. She’s open to any answers that are the truth. She’s not looking for just “somebody” to pay.

Of course, that is a lie. She brought a bunch of her influencer buddies to the court under the guise of being “family friends” and they in turn lied about seeing Tyler Robinson in 4K on a rooftop shooting Charlie Kirk in a video that was not made available to the public.

Notes on TwiX are a crapshoot, but this one can be verified with a video . . .

Now all the “influencers” tried to claim this was different video, but on day 1 of the trial (I think) the judge refused to allow a “highlight” reel, named Exhibit 12.1, to be shown because the state had done a bunch of marking up and zooming in to tell a story rather than just presenting the videos themselves. He told them to go back and take all that out. That became Exhibit 12.4. It was shown. On Friday, as things wrapped up, because Utah is a whacky place and Erika got to have a lawyer there participating, the state got to show the original 12.1.

And because the public couldn’t see it, we get all these ridiculous claims.

So, no, Erika is not looking for the truth. Far from it.

But the part that grabbed people’s attention.

‘She [Erika] says she’s not going to give that woman [Candace] an ounce of her energy. But sometimes she just can’t help herself and she’ll sort of explode with a tirade. She hates her more than she hates her political opponents.

Erika has political opponents? She running for VP already?

‘At least with them, she knew where she stood. They didn’t exactly betray her like Candace did. Candace did her so dirty. I think at this point she likes even Tyler more than Candace.’

Well, of course she does: Either she really believes Robinson did it and he did her a favor, or she knows he didn’t, so he did nothing to her.

Candace decided to make this her identity. It’s a grab for attention, building her name and her brand, and making some money off it. That’s what Erika thinks.

Yeah, “soulless ghoul,” only Erika and TPUSA can make money off Charlie’s death, and money is something that Erika loves a lot.

This is eleven days after Charlie Kirk was killed. Listen to what Erika focuses on as she talks about his funeral.

Yes, people grieve differently, but they do grieve. This is not grieving. She’s more worried about the future of Turning Point and that it was well represented than anything about her dead husband.

None of this means Erika Kirk had anything to do with his Charlie Kirk’s death. It just means that she is not grieving him and has no interest in him other than what his life and death can do for her. But it does make any attempt to paint her as the “poor, poor widow” irritating as hell.

She’s a pretty happy widow.

However, this story gets better, but before we get to that turn, remember that the same outlet—the Daily Mail—printed this:

They don’t share the “secret video” for their readers. They just attest that it is true, and everyone is just supposed to trust them. They are literally TPUSA’s favored outlet for planting stories.

So as this particular story spread, something funny happened. It wasn’t damaging Candace Owens’s reputation.

It was hurting Erika Kirk, for every reason I pointed out above.

Because everyone found out this face . . .

Has the personality to match.

It turns out Erika Kirk isn’t just an unfortunate victim of having “resting bitch face.” That’s just, well, her.

And TPUSA, especially Andrew Kolvet, was in panic mode.

The “major” update was this . . . changing “family member” to “family insider” and “a Kirk family member” to “a second family source.”

So no major update at all, just semantics. The paper retracted nothing.

So why do I care about this? I don’t really, much, other than it’s a soap opera!

Also I hope TPUSA implodes. That would be cathartic to watch. Why? Whether or not they had anything to do with why Charlie Kirk died, and even independent of the fact that they’re making bank off a dead man by twisting his memory and putting words in his mouth to con the people who did support him into supporting perspectives he never would have agreed to . . . independent of all that . . . we have this really nasty tendency in this society to let the worst of people hide behind a veneer of virtuousness and victimhood.

TPUSA imploding would be a sign that is changing. And it would give me heart.

Huh, I Got Shadow-banned on X

So I have a TwiX account. I fight/argue too much on there. Okay, change that: I fought/argued too much on there. I’ll use the past tense because I had something happen that, after I got over the disgust and took a few steps back, I chalk up to an experience worth having firsthand and a nice divine intervention, for whatever reason it happened.

I don’t know if you know who Viva Frei is. He’s one of those people that is really great to follow . . . when his team is not in power and when he’s criticizing the other side. He’s pretty damn useless when it comes to anything meaningful however because he will never criticize his own side. And he’s weighed in on the Tyler Robinson case, not to question the official narrative with its randomly appearing bullets and bodycams going dead . . .

With the main state investigator later having this conversation with the defense . . .

The video is included in this post if you want to watch it (I’m up in the mountains working on a computer I haven’t set up to record).

Vvia Frei also wasn’t curious about Tyler Robinson’s car being driven by a bald man and with three passengers . . .

but he was eager to tell us how this is a 100 percent positive ID.

Call me crazy, but if you’re trying to put a man to death, I think we should be IDing people by more than their clothing.

Instead, he got in a fight with Candace Owens and another poster over a receipt that ostensibly puts Tyler Robinson in Panguitch, Utah, from 8:55 PM to 9:47 PM, when the bill was paid.

Now this is a real complication because it is nearly three hours from Panguitch to Orem, which rips apart the timeline for the text message exchange and the supposed “sighting” of Robinson by the Orem PD.

If it’s real, it’s a really big problem for the prosecution.

Viva Frei is supposed to be a lawyer, but the basic tenet of the American judicial system—innocent as default—seems to completely allude him, at least in this case. And I got into an argument with a couple women under one of his replies, after reminding him directly of the aforementioned several times. I wasn’t alone. A lot of people have been reminding Viva Frei that he’s a hypocrite.

Next thing I know my comments, which were basically facts and returning “compliments” on intelligence, were suddenly pulled down and my account was shadow-banned. If I go in through my home IP address on either of my accounts (my personal one or one I made before you couldn’t see accounts that blocked you), I could see everything or everything but the messages X pulled down. I could see those on my personal account but not on my other account. But if I went in through an incognito window and searched for “Lillia Gajewski on X,” I got this . . .

But then when I clicked on my account, in the incognito window, I got this . . .

After I wrapped my head around what was going on, as comments I made would flash out of existence before my eyes, I went searching. I’m not alone.

Just so you can see how weird this all is, here is the conversation that I see when I’m logged into my private account . . .

Now, if I go in through my other account . . .

And that’s it all the way down.

I planned on not using X for anything but following other people, and I can still do that. I just can’t comment back and have anyone see it. I can’t even really get DMs to go through, or so it would seem.

Oh, I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating. I can’t imagine building a business and having this happen. And I can no longer contribute to the conversation, and just when I had my first great victory and Thomas Massie liked one of my comments. I won’t say my comments are any big loss, but they’re as good as anyone else’s and better than some.

Yes, I’m as addicted to dopamine as anyone else.

So why did this happen?

Well, I won’t say absolutely it’s because of what I posted. Twitter, under Jack Dorsey, was revenue driven only in that people would pay to put up ads and, I’m guessing, by selling people’s data, like Facebook or any of those. The new “X” has several ways of shaking down users. They have a Premium subscription, the basic Premium being $32 a year and which I had solely so I could download whatever videos I was able to, to save me time. The regular Premium (or Premium regular?) is $8 a month and includes the treasured blue check mark and the ability to make money off your posts if you attach a Stripe account. And then there is Premium plus, which means no ads, full access to Grok (for what that’s worth), and the “highest reply boosting.”

So it occurs to me that I may simply have run afoul of an algorithm attempting to force us cheapskates to upgrade our accounts so we can move closer to the center of the conversation. Can I see Elon Musk doing that? Oh, hell, yes. At the very least, it drives the pesky little accounts out of the space so more attention can be placed on those who have the blue check or the blue check plus.

On the other hand, I noticed this only happened to me when I went on a tear about Tyler Robinson. I made it through COVID and being anti-Israel. But here I got caught.

Is the timing coincidence? Could be.

But then we have this . . .

As I was writing this, I realized the reason that came up in my feed in so timely a manner is that this person is also involved in vociferously questioning what really happened to Charlie Kirk. He wasn’t shadow-banned, but they are taking away his revenue stream.

After I saw this, I wondered if MJTruthUltra wasn’t giving Elon Musk and his platform too much credit, and it tipped me toward, I was probably shadow-banned for talking about Tyler Robinson, and not because my content ever goes that far. Instead, I suspect that they have been shadow-banning little accounts, making them “disappear,” so they can’t extend the reach of the bigger accounts, because they can’t ban the bigger accounts outright. That would destroy that whole “thank you, Elon, for saving free speech” schtick that was always a schtick.

So were these 42,000 really bots?

Makes you wonder.

Though if you’re shadow-banning people, you’re not “providing an authentic pulse on humanity” any more than your predecessor was.

As to why someone would want to limit the flow of information on this subject, if you understand why some interested entity besides a trans furry ally would want to kill Charlie Kirk, then you know why they would want to throttle anything countering the narrative.

Whether it was a business decision or they’re using the same techniques Twitter used to skew the information flow, just about different subjects, we’re really right back where we were First Amendment-wise, except that now no one has the appetite to fix the situation because they have their hands on the levers.

What can I say? Other than this is a boldfaced lie.

And so it goes.

Escapism

I didn’t watch anything worth mentioning this week.

However I read . . .

It’s actually quite good. It doesn’t fall into a lot of the “romantasy” traps, no bodice ripping, characters are actually quite well rounded, and the story is fun and fulfilling. I thought it would be cotton candy, but it actually turned out better than that.

So the quote . . . I have discovered that a lot of the people I’ve followed since 2020 and COVID have turned out to be just as blind as the people I stopped following because of COVID. Gad Saad, author of The Parasitic Mind, is a raging bigot toward Muslims who thinks everyone who disagrees with him or Project Israel just hates Jews. Sasha Stone who was so apologetic over getting involved with the TDS movement now has Trump Sycophancy Syndrome. Viva Frei, who had a good bead on the issues with COVID, has totally forgotten to be skeptical of the government when it comes to Tyler Robinson, partially because he right from the beginning fell into the “furry violence is an existential threat” trap. Oh, and Eugyppius claimed that because he shot a deer in the neck at 100 yards with a 30.06 and it got stuck, then everyone was nuts for thinking that a 30.06 should have gone through a human neck. The king of logical thinking isn’t thinking logically. I just randomly caught that one. I could keep going, but those are the ones I can name off the top of my head in this moment.

And I started to think, maybe they weren’t as intelligent as I thought. Maybe they were only “intelligent” in the way the Shriekers in Tremors 2 were intelligent. You see, the Shriekers, the offspring of the Graboids, were attacking radio towers and vehicles, and it looked like they were trying to cut off all escape for the humans.

The truth? They went after anything warm because they thought it was food.

It occurs to me that maybe some of these people got things right simply because they were on the opposite side and so blinded by some interest that they could see it. But the moment something contradicts their interests, no matter how obvious it is, they don’t get it. They’re actually incapable.

They seemed so smart because they were in fact so stupid and blind.

Now there’s a thought for a Saturday morning.

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