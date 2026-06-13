And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
1d

The Anthony kid is as guilty as israel. It clearly was not self-defense. He wasn't attacked. He might have been insulted but that is no reason to kill. Texans are a pretty conservative, bigoted group. I know. I'm a native but we need to get past excusing violent and completely unacceptable behavior because of imaginary racism in certain situations.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
1d

"I also have political PTSD because in this state, we elected a fake populist in Fetterman"

Yeah well, I get PTSD whenever I go to a gas station that plays ads on the pumps, so get in line.

Anyway, I asked my mom the other day, right after the verdict, if the news was showing anything about Karmelo Anthony's trial. She said no. I gave her a brief rundown, mentioned that the Anthony family used the $600,000 that had been donated to them to buy a house, and left it at that.

Which illustrates a couple of things. One, that there's a limit, let's call it the Tinfoil Hat Limit, beyond which I sound like a crazy person even if I'm bringing up documented occurrences. And two, it fascinates me what cable news chooses to cover, and what it chooses to leave out.

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