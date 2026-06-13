Okay, it’s not a coffee cup, but I love it.

"The journey not the arrival matters." — T.S. Eliot

Last week it was trying to embed itself in our military, and this week it’s spying on us.

You’ll note that this comes from the Jerusalem Post.

The DIA assessment included a seven-page brief on the threat level and even featured charts, according to the NBC sources, while The New York Times reported that the decision to raise the threat level was taken after US personnel operating in Israel reported that software to tap their communications had been installed on their phones.

Now we get to the crazy part.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington said in a statement that the information of espionage was “completely false,” with a spokesperson adding that “Israel does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials.” “Israel’s intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated,” the statement added.

Well, Israel would say that, but Israel is well known for spying on its “friends.”

What did the Americans say?

The Pentagon declined to comment, while the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the Pentagon's DIA, did not respond to NBC's request for comment.

So basically, confirmation.

A White House official told NBC that the story was “false and sourced to someone who doesn’t have any knowledge of what’s going on.”

That would also be a yes.

Breaking Points did a great segment. Did you know the Israelis even tried to bug a Secret Service vehicle?

And our Congress critters want to give these them the keys to the armory and mandate that we share intelligence with them.

Buried deep inside a 192-page intelligence authorization bill is Section 622, titled “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement.” It would require the president, acting through the director of national intelligence and as necessary the secretary of defense, to “expand and enhance intelligence sharing with the Government of Israel” on a list of subjects that encompasses almost every topic of intelligence interest in the Middle East. The bill, put forward by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, would prohibit any suspension, reduction, or limitation of such sharing “except on the basis of a specific and identifiable national security concern determined by the President.” Any such exception would require a report to Congress within fifteen days detailing not only the reason for the change but also the categories of information involved. The same report would require an assessment of the anticipated impact on regional security and various other matters.

On the one hand, we should take heart. This is not a sign of Israel’s popularity but of its unpopularity. They’re trying to hide the cancer deep within to keep people from seeing it. (Out of sight, out of mind.)

On the other hand, if you think you live in a democracy, here is yet more proof that you don’t.

How is the war going?

A helicopter was hit by Iran, the soldiers were saved by an AI boat (don’t ask me), so we started bombing Iran again.

Trump made a threat . . .

At first people doubted. By various counts, Trump has promised thirty-seven or thirty-eight times that we are close to a deal.

Well, I can’t confirm that it’s every week but it feels like it.

However . . .

The Iranian foreign minister seems to suggest there is some hope.

But there was the usual back and forth, with Trump calling the Iranians great in one breath and then . . .

And of course the neocons and the Israelis with American passports all lost their collective minds . . .

Meanwhile . . .

When Barak Ravid prints something like this, you know there are some headgames going on, and my personal suspicion is that they’re trying to drag US taxpayer funding of Israel back into the shadows.

Because light is making the cockroaches scramble.

Jared Kusher, the new Epstein?

Yeah, we thought we were getting rid of the Epstein class when we put Trump in office.

Joke’s on us.

We got our first trillionaire [ed: first time I typed “millionaire,” so freudian slip] . . .

Elon Musk doesn’t actually have a trillion dollars in the bank. This is his worth on paper.

Driving the news: Shares of Musk’s space-launch-satellite services-AI-and-social-media conglomerate SpaceX ended their first day of trading up 19.2%, to $160.95. At that price, Musk’s publicly reported stake of roughly 6.4 billion shares of stock would be worth $1.03 trillion.

Toss that on top of the market value of Musk’s $340.141 billion worth of Tesla at Friday’s close, and you find yourself at $1.37 trillion.

Now the reactions were your usual.

On the one hand, you had the Elizabeth Warrens . . .

And on the other you had the Clifton Duncans . . .

Do you know how you can innovate and emulate such success?

Step 1: Have parents who are moderately wealthy so you an afford a good education and connections.

Step 2: Get in on the limited time tech craze.

Step 3. Get the government to back you.

So, yes, Elon Musk is intelligent, but he’s also had more than his fair share of good luck, so . . . the whole he got there by hauling himself up by his bootstraps thing got old fast.

On the other hand, I don’t like the idea of wealth taxes because we’re caught in a system where if they get the money, they won’t spend it on smart things.

They’ll build more rockets for Israel to drop on children or siphon it off for $60,000 tents in San Fran. And as they tax, “wealthy” will be come a lower and lower number.

But here is what I do want to point out: people struggle all their lives, work their asses off, and have nothing to show for it because they don’t “pick” the right area or other circumstances. So the idea that we all could be Elon Musk if we just put a little more effort into it?

And denying that fact only makes people more cynical about American capitalism.

You ignore that well-founded cynicism at your own peril.

How to spot an Elephant and Ass Show stooge . . .

So I don’t know much about Chris Rabb and I don’t really care to. He won House District 3 in Pennsylvania, the one that covers Philadelphia. It’s one of those blue districts that could nominate a glass of water, put a D behind it, and win.

He showed up on Breaking Points and did an interview with Krystal Ball.

Look, I don’t know what Graham Platner would be. Someone I communicate with says he gives off AOC vibes, meaning someone picked him and shoved him into politics because he fit a mold and he’ll be a puppet.

I won’t argue. I only know what I see from a distance, and from a distance I see what seems to be someone who the Machine does not want anywhere near even the illusory levers of power. They are so desperate that they went back and found all of his “girlfriends” so they could get one questionable anecdote about him that they can’t corroborate but that everyone repeats breathlessly. I won’t discount that someone somewhere is playing 30D chess with me and those like me, but barring that theory, the Machine hates him.

So Graham Platner aside, this guy . . . wow.

Let’s start with this quote, when Krystal Ball asks him about how the Democrat Party has been treating him (“they’ve all reached out”) and whether or not he’ll support Hakeem Jeffries (at about 4:40):

I need to know who’s running, right? I mean, the reality is he could be the only one on the ballot, right?

Just a note here, but that didn’t stop some Republicans from causing trouble when they tired to shove Kevin McCarthy down their throats.

So, it’s it’s a non-issue there, but that’s not to me, that is not as important as how we hold whomever is running and whoever wins to account.

And how do you do that unless you refuse to support them? Jumping ahead.

We have a clear villain here. Um, you know, it’s it’s Trump, it’s MAGA extremism, it’s fascism, it’s late stage capitalism, it’s any number of things.

For a “movement” candidate, he sounds an awful like a regular in the Elephant and Ass Show.

Um, but we can’t make our colleagues the enemy. They may be not on the same page with us, but it’s our responsibility to make them um do better. And we have seen some progress when we have um not myself quite yet but uh others in Congress get some of their colleagues to stop taking AIPAC money. That’s a win and we need to um respect that. And we also need to understand that that comes with certain risks for the people who have been funded by folks we don’t believe they should be funded by which also means we need to support them if they’re truly um understanding of why that dynamic is so problematic.

That’s a lot of words to say, “I have no convictions at all.” But bear in mind the “we can’t make our colleagues the enemy” when we get to the discussion of Graham Platner, starting around 8:00 . . .

You know, this is uh this is challenging for me because um I felt that um uh folks who have been identified as hard-scrabbled populist left of center white guys get far more leeway than folks like me, black progressives.

He turned it into a race thing.

It gets more ridiculous, as we skip ahead a bit.

You know, I also have PTSD. I have actual PTSD?

And what does Mr. Rabb have PSTD from that could compare to four tours overseas?

I also have political PTSD because in this state, we elected a fake populist in Fetterman, and um when I feel Federman vibes I get very very nervous.

He has PTSD because Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman.

A lot like James Talarico, this one is a pass.

If he wants to find a “fake populist,” all he has to do is go look in a mirror.

And as for PTSD, this whole “fake progressive” thing is starting to make me twitch.

Anthony Karmelo Found Guilty

Okay, I don’t know how many of you remember this. The wheels of justice are supposed to turn quickly, but they don’t. Anyway, this is the case where the black student stabbed a white student from another school at a track meet and then claimed self defense.

Well . . .

The verdict, reached in less than three hours and read by Texas District Court Judge John Roach Jr., could have carried a maximum of 99 years. Anthony was 17 at the time, but Texas law allowed him to be charged as an adult. He is now 19. During the subsequent sentencing phase Tuesday evening, the jury rejected defense arguments that Anthony’s attack was carried out under “sudden passion,” which could have reduced his time.

Just a refresher on what happened . . .

Howard had sought to establish during the trial that going to rival teams’ tents and socializing is customary at meets, that Anthony was invited to the tent and that Metcalf and Hunter, standing nearby, were physically intimidating. “Is it reasonable to worry these kids might jump in, that Hunter might pop in to defend his brother ... because the split second of chaos is you can’t know what’s about to happen,” he said. Prosecuting attorney Bill Wirskye rebutted that depiction of events, saying it was Anthony who threatened Metcalf when he warned, “Touch me and find out,” quoting a trial witness. . . . During the trial, several witnesses, many of them friends or teammates of Metcalf’s, said Metcalf at one point pushed Anthony to get him to move. There was some disagreement among them over how hard the push was. But several maintained Anthony bore primary responsibility, including a former friend of Anthony’s who invited him to the tent and was close to Metcalf.

Of course, certain people were happy with the outcome, and others . . .

I had a conversation with Claude because I wanted to know. There were three potential black jurors who were kicked out of the pool because they were “educators.” However, a white juror who was a teacher at a trade school remained, so, yes, there’s a reason to be suspicious.

Now would that have changed the outcome?

I’m not sure. The evidence was really overwhelming, including the “knife.”

Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye pulled on black gloves to display the knife: A 3.5-inch black blade with a textured silver handle, small enough to fit in a palm and to legally carry on school grounds in Texas.

Karmelo stabbed Metcalf right in the heart. He meant to kill him, which doesn’t negate self-defense, but he should have known what would happen.

Returning to the NBC article . . .

A school resource officer testified that, after the stabbing, Anthony said he’d warned Metcalf not to touch him, but he also said Anthony said he had committed the stabbing and asked whether Metcalf was going to be OK.

So why did he ask if Metcalf was going to be okay? Did he really not think he hurt him? Or did he suddenly realize what he’d done?

I know everyone wants to turn this into a race thing, but honestly it’s a society thing.

I’ve seen no good explanation for why the kids were trying to chase Karmelo from under the tent. I’ve seen no good excuse for why Karmelo was carrying a knife (though it’s legal I guess). I’ve seen no one suggesting that parents and teachers needed to take some more responsibility for teaching kids how to resolve conflict without being dicks or dangerous.

It’s one of those things that’s just really tragic all the way around.

And before we get all high and mighty about “violence,” we have a president who is putting on a UFC fight on the White House lawn tomorrow for his 80th birthday under the guise of celebrating America’s 250th.

So . . . yes, our society is quite accepting of violence. I’m not judging one way or another. I’m just pointing out a fact.

So how would you feel if you were the ones being displaced?

That’s really my question. the basilica is gorgeous, but . . . how much do we owe the people who will be forced to move to make way for its completion?

New desalination process . . .

Boring but the sickest I ever got on a trip, to the point where I didn’t leave the house for the week we were in the Outer Banks, was because of “desalinated” water.

So when John Wygertz shared this article with me, I could appreciate it . . .

The United Nations estimates that 2.2 billion people lack safely managed drinking water, and communities from California to the Middle East rely on desalination plants to convert ocean water to fresh water. Common desalination techniques, such as reverse osmosis and thermal distillation, are energy-intensive, require pre- and post-water treatment, and leave behind a concentrated saltwater byproduct called brine. The brine byproduct wreaks havoc on sea life when it’s deposited back into the ocean by raising the salt level and lowering oxygen in the water.

Not to mention it’s not particularly good for the humans.

But a novel approach developed at the University of Rochester offers a way to overcome these drawbacks. Researchers at URochester’s Institute of Optics developed a new solar-thermal desalination process to produce fresh water in an energy-efficient way that does not leave behind brine and requires no chemical additives to pre-treat the water. . . . The technology uses solar panels made of black metal etched with femtosecond lasers to make the surface super light-absorbing and superwicking—or extremely attractive to water. The panels have a laser-treated active region that pulls a thin layer of water across the surface, absorbs nearly all solar radiation, distills the water, and deposits the leftover salts and minerals into the panel’s untreated sides or “passive” region so that the salt does not clog the active region and disrupt continuous desalination.

Hey, some people are still inventing useful things.

Though I doubt they’ll become trillionaires.😏

Escapism

I watched . . .

The other half sat and watched the last half hour or so with me. Once it was over, I said, “That won awards.” He said, “Of course it did. No one can understand it so it must be really good.”

I think it had something to do with the patriarchy blah blah blah, but yikes . . . talk about an MFA project gone wrong.

And I read . . .

I can see why people fell in love with this book, and Netflix was smart to snap it up as a movie. It’s sweet and different. Yes, it’s predictable, but in a good and heart warming way.

Sorry, I have a time crunch problem in the summer. I spend two mornings each week at the community garden. It’s actually an incredible project. The people with plots (including me obviously) have to help out with the community garden, the food from which is donated to the Family Services. I’m on harvest and delivery. One year we donated upwards of 7000 pounds (potatoes and squash are great for running up the numbers).

And then two mornings I spend with my mother. Given her age, she does well, but I’m not in denial.

So . . . that really cuts into reading and writing time and the news is especially depressing these days.

So bear with me. You can always put your subscription on pause. It won’t hurt my feelings.

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