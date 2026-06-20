And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Mary Cannady's avatar
Mary Cannady
15h

The Uncover History video was both informative and pleasantly calm. It describes very well how a pile up of differing priorities and decisions can each one contribute to a new world order.

It's my nature to hope our current tipping point will result in a step forward this time. A true revolution that is more than just power changing hands. Perhaps we will see it.

As always, thanks again for your great research.

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suannee's avatar
suannee
1d

I ran out of books that I felt like reading. I have a house full of classic, wine, health, scientific, yada yada books, but I mostly don't feel like reading them. I bought a book called Anthem by Noah Hawley, copyright 2022, in 2022. He was gung ho for all the covid narrative that has since been revealed to be, not just mistakes, but downright lies. I finally gave up on it. The author is self-important, arrogant, and misguided; the novel is a depressing piece of trash. My opinion, of course. I guess he may have been trying to echo Ayn Rand's book of the same name, which I've never read.

I dug out another of Alexander McCall Smith 44 Scotland Street series books that I'm re-reading. It's called Love in the Time of Bertie, copyright 2021. His philosophical takes on everything are couched in gentle, funny, optimistic prose. I feel so much better reading him.

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