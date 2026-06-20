"Vietnam is getting worse every day. I have the choice to go in with great casualty lists or to get out with disgrace. It's like being in an airplane and I have to choose between crashing the plane or jumping out. I do not have a parachute." —LBJ, privately recorded by his wife in July of 1965

So how is that war going?

Well, we have a Memorandum of Understanding. It was signed. It was immediately violated by Israel in Lebanon. But it’s a starting point, even if it doesn’t hold, so we’re going to pay attention to it anyway.

A concise summary, courtesy of Claude and CNN, because I’m no longer a college student practicing my abbreviating skills and AI is useful in this respect . . .

1 – End of war: Immediate, permanent ceasefire on all fronts (including Lebanon); both sides pledge no future hostile action or threats of force.

Take note that Lebanon seems to be the reddest of red lines.

2 – Sovereignty: Mutual respect for sovereignty/territorial integrity; no interference in internal affairs.

3 – Negotiating window: Final agreement to be reached within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

4 – US naval/military steps: US lifts its naval blockade immediately, restores shipping to pre-war volume within 30 days, and withdraws forces from the surrounding region within 30 days of the final agreement.

5 – Iran shipping steps: Iran resumes normal merchant traffic through the Strait of Hormuz/Sea of Oman within 30 days, including mine clearance.

6 – Reconstruction fund: US and regional partners commit to a $300 billion-plus economic rehabilitation plan for Iran, with implementation details worked out within 60 days.

This one there’s a big argument about. Is the US government providing the money? Or are they just help facilitate investment and loans? I’d have my doubts, but Glenn Greenwald weighed in.

Given that I have a certain amount of trust in Greenwald’s integrity, we’ll go with that. (An aside, Trump doesn’t get credit for stopping a war he started and there is enough there to criticize him about without sounding like you’re depressed that we’re getting out of this war. Democrats, I’m look at you.)

7 – Sanctions relief (full): US commits to eventually ending all UN, IAEA, and US sanctions (primary and secondary) on a schedule set in the final agreement.

8 – Nuclear pledge: Iran reaffirms it will never build nuclear weapons; the fate of enriched material and other nuclear issues to be settled in the final agreement.

9 – Interim status quo: Until the final deal, Iran freezes its nuclear program as-is; US adds no new sanctions and doesn’t reinforce regional forces.

10 – Interim oil relief: US Treasury issues waivers letting Iran export crude oil/petrochemicals and access related banking, insurance, and shipping services right away.

11 – Unfreezing funds: Iran’s frozen assets get released and made available for use as negotiations progress, with US issuing necessary permits/licenses.

12 – Oversight mechanism: A joint mechanism will be set up to monitor implementation of the final agreement.

13 – Trigger for final talks: Once Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 (the shipping/military and financial-relief steps) start being implemented, the two sides move into formal negotiation on everything else.

14 – Ratification: The final agreement gets locked in via a binding UN Security Council resolution.

This is bad if you’re Israel. It’s bad if you’re among the American elite. The rest of us . . . I’m okay with it. I was fine with us walking away. There is absolutely nothing in here I find offensive, as an American.

Basically, Iran promises not to get nukes, but the details are in the air. At best Israel leaves Lebanon. At worst, we leave Israel to its own devices in Lebanon, which means Iran deals with them. The strait is going to forever have some sort of toll, because they’ve figured out they can do it.

The really positive thing going on? Hopefully, the panicked legislation aside, we begin decoupling from Israel.

Oh, there is something more positive: the unholy meltdown among the Israelis with American passports . . .

Who cares what Israel wants, Ben. You were supposed to be an American.

The fit throwing is amazing.

I’m not going to post this whole video in. Click if you want to listen to all six minutes.

But, Mark, I thought you and Trump were ride or die?

What is this in response to?

In other words, Trump finally told something approximating the truth: without the US, there would be no Israel, and Trump was the only president stupid enough to go after Iran for them.

But then again, without the Israeli state, founded in 1948, there would be no America, founded in 1776. Because somehow that is logical.

Oh, by the way, the Zio-Nazis are trying to give Trump a way out by blaming this all on JD Vance, primarily, though Witkoff and Kushner, the Zio-Duo, have been catching a few strays.

We lost, Benny Boy. That’s what happens when you lose a fight. You don’t get to dictate the terms.

But my favorite . . .

The American people just want out. We don’t care how.

Okay, well, not all the “American” people . . .

At some point, my Zio-Peeps, people are going to “forget” that we can’t notice a trope becoming a truth. Israel is not our problem.

And I’m not saying I’ll ever “trust” JD Vance again, but he’s holding his own . . .

Going where others fear to tread . . .

Or this . . .

He’s leaning all the way in, and despite all the tantrum throwing, I think he’ll be fine. I don’t actually have much faith in his integrity, but his political instincts are right on.

He needs to ignore the media . . .

Some of the ire has been directed specifically at Vance, a known war skeptic, who championed the agreement as a major victory across more than a dozen television and podcast appearances this week despite indications it would do little to immediately achieve the US’ core goals. “Somebody has told JD Vance that a bad deal is better than no deal,” said a former senior Trump administration official. “And, clearly, nobody else wants to wear the jacket on this when it goes south.”

If this goes south, I don’t think anyone in any number that matters will be blaming JD Vance. In fact, there are few ways for this to go wrong for Vance.

But this is in the end just a memorandum of understanding. There’s nothing particular binding about it. And really we’re still kind of in limbo, with Israel doing all it can to derail the process . . .

That’s the Times of Israel, just openly announcing that they have Americans working for them, a foreign country.

Have we or have we not thrown people in jail for working for foreign countries without being registered agents?

Meanwhile . . .

No, this is not in jest, and this is not a satire account. This is an Israeli.

To which I say . . .

However, I am enjoying the utter meltdown as long as it lasts.

Even if the source is the Great Cheeto-in-Chief himself.

We have a little less than sixty days to go.

Oh, there’s no reason to be nervous. It’s just a Zio-Nazi suggesting that the US will be hit with a terror attack, by those evil Iranians of course. To be fair, that’s from back in March.

The Woke Reich, huh.

Because the Woke Reich has time to plan a terror attack when they’re trying to keep their “side” from causing World War III.

But other than that . . .

Gavin Newsom versus Trump’s DOJ: Many things can be true

The intrigue: A source familiar with the situation tells Axios they “can confirm there are several investigations ongoing,” but they did not originate with the DOJ. The investigations began about a year ago, the source says. “I haven’t been told exactly how many investigations there are, just that there’s several. I know one is related to his wife and her taxes, and another is related to his former chief of staff and potentially current staff members.”

To find the more specific issue, I ended up at MS (Not) Now, which strangely enough was willing to “fess” up.

Newsom’s wife has been interviewed in recent weeks by federal investigators as part of the inquiry, which is focused on evidence indicating her personal use of nonprofit funds, one of the people briefed on the probe said.

But Newsom suggests this is all political.

He’s a threat to Trump, you see.

This is one of those stories where two things can be true at once:

(1) Yes, this is a red meat prosecution for the base because somehow they think Governor Brylcreem is a threat when he’s actually a joke.

(2) His wife is guilty as hell, in my humble opinion, just knowing how that set works.

So . . .

But, hey, we’ll have a little entertainment as the bicycle riding bear chases the clumsy clown around the ring for a bit.

About that ballroom . . . remember this?

Ah, the good ol’ days, back when the vanity project that took the place of the East Wing only cost $200 million.

And then we were up to $300 million.

And then we found out that Trump had requested $1 billion for the ballroom . . .

But it was for “security,” we were told.

The ballroom was always problematic, even if it was totally paid for by donors. Why? Well, the donors aren’t donating to the ballroom out of the goodness of their hearts, now are they?

Oh, we all knew that was going on. I suppose the biggest scandal is that it’s not illegal.

But as we all know, illegal and unethical are two totally different things.

However, if you want the lemon juice on the wound, not only were you asked for a billion dollars to “secure” a ballroom that was basically a pay-to-play scheme, and you of course paid out money for those “contracts,” but now you are funding the ballroom itself.

By the time Trump made his comments in March, the federal government had already approved more than a dozen payments to the contractor overseeing the work, Clark Construction, totaling tens of millions of dollars in public funds, according to a log of the contractor’s invoices obtained by The Post. Since first announcing the East Wing project last July, Trump has repeatedly said that the price tag would not exceed $400 million and that private donations routed through a nonprofit would cover its entire cost. At other times, he has said that the Secret Service and the military would contribute security enhancements, without elaborating on the price of those upgrades. Multiple project summaries provided to the White House by Clark Construction show that internal cost estimates have been significantly higher than administration officials have acknowledged in public comments or court filings.

But you want the final kick to the nuts, which you really should have known was coming so you were probably already wearing your codpiece . . .

They also show that the work was projected to rely heavily on taxpayer dollars from the moment it was announced.

Trump lied.

And it’s a day that ends in y.

Fox is buying Roku . . .

Fox is acquiring Roku, the popular streaming TV platform, in a massive $22 billion deal, the companies announced Monday.

Actually, $22 billion doesn’t seem like that much for this . . .

The transaction makes Fox a much more competitive streaming player, combining Fox’s sports, news and entertainment shows, as well its free Tubi streaming service, with Roku’s devices and popular services that reach 100 million people.

Because the real power is in owning the hardware and the operating system.

Roku was built as a platform that allowed all comers to neutrally share one platform because at first all they were was hardware and an operating system. They had no streaming service themselves to speak of. That’s changed just slightly with Howdy, a $2.99 per month service that give ad-free access to older movies, but it’s not much.

No, what CNN glosses over is that this is a matter of access.

Roku’s platform also carries a number of competitor apps, a trend that will continue, Murdoch said. “It’s essential that Roku remain open and partner-friendly business,” he said on a call with analysts. “We don’t see that changing at all.”

Funny, Mr. Murdoch should say that.

“But experts warned that it also comes with its fair share of risks, such as weakening Fox’s credit and increasing its debt upon closing in the first half of 2027 and the potential for pushback from content partners over maintaining Roku’s neutrality as a distributor. Roku’s control of the home screen, search results and ad inventory that different services depend on and its overlap with free ad-supported streamer Tubi will likely also face antitrust scrutiny by the Department of Justice or Federal Trade Commission. “Roku grew by being neutral and carrying everyone,” regulatory attorney Braden Perry told TheWrap. “Regulators will ask whether Fox could favor its own apps and squeeze competitors.””

Or say squeeze the company of an old employee that they have a beef with? (Ahem, Tucker Carlson.) Or a truly free speech platform? (Like Rumble)

Now, given that this is Fox and the Murdochs, will they face any meaningful pushback from the Trump FEC or DOJ?

Nope.

But you have one of the big four streaming hardware platforms being taken over by an ideological snake in the grass.

It’s a good day for American capitalism. It’s perhaps a bad day for the rest of us.

Opinions about “tradwives”

I just found this interesting, for a particular reason.

We asked a national sample of Americans just this question in the Fall of 2025 in a sample weighted to resemble the national adult population. On a temperature scale from 0 (cold/negative) to 100 (warm/positive), Americans rated “Tradwives” a chilly 36 degrees – 39 from men and 33 from women. The median scores shown in the figure below suggest more skewed distributions. They also show a good amount of 50s – a 50 has generally been understood to stand for “I don’t know”. So, there are surely a good number of Americans who have no idea what a tradwife is. Compare those figures to warmth toward feminists (mean=48, men=44, women=52) and men’s rights advocates (mean=50, men=57, women=45) and you get the sense that tradwives actually not that popular.

Well, or that people don’t care. I’m not sure that I’d interpret, with 0 = negative and 100 = positive, 50 = I don’t know. I’d interpret it more as 50 = I don’t care.

Maybe tradwives have had their cultural moment, but the essence beneath the trendy label endures in a religious worldview that provides the infrastructure to position women for these role. It’s called complementarianism and it was defined in reaction to the advance of feminism in American churches. Women were asking for equal treatment – in the pulpit, the home, and the workforce – so the reactionaries defined men’s and women’s roles so that they did not overlap. Those roles are argued to be complementary, so they fit together like puzzle pieces and produce a complete picture. But, of course, this puzzle is not horizontal, but vertical – women must submit to their husbands. How is this worldview linked to feelings toward tradwives? We captured this worldview with 8 questions that you can see in a prior post. The figure below shows that the warmth felt toward tradwives increases along with complementarianism, but only for men. The score climbs a few points for women, but it’s not significant and doesn’t compare to the 14 point increase seen among men. But that’s interesting, too. Feelings are pretty chilly, even among the most ardent complementarian men.

So basically the more one subscribes to the ideology that men and women have “complimentary” but separate rolls, the warmer one’s attitude toward “tradwives.”

Of course, they attribute the “warmth” men who subscribe to complimentarianism feel toward “tradwives” to a desire for submission.

That may be true. It may not.

But also look at those patterns among women! The sexisms (yes, women can be sexist too) are not linked to any variation in feelings toward tradwives at all. Only among those women who reject all elements of complementarianism do we even see a dip in warmth toward tradwives.

Radical feminists dislike tradwives. What a shocker!

Without kids, complementarianism has identical effects on feelings toward tradwives – warmth increases by about 11 degrees for both men and women. But when they have kids, complementarian women are not having it. They show an ever-so-slight decrease in warmth. Men with kids, however, show a bump in warmth toward tradwives that increases as their complementarianism grows so that their warmth is a 45, on average – about 13 points higher than complementarian women with kids. Apparently, for men, it is attractive to contemplate a partner who is 100% dedicated to taking care of the kids.

So basically women with “tradwife” tendencies learn the downsides of being wholly responsible for the kids while men with “tradwives” think “thank God I dodged a bullet there. If you want me, I’ll be at the neighbors drinking a beer.”

Again, shocker.

We were surprised that there aren’t stronger, more polarized feelings toward tradwives. There is certainly that corner of social media where admirers and haters come together to engage with the content, but that is apparently a small corner.

And that is what I find interesting, not that people have gotten to the point where they just don’t care. “Live your best life” seems to be most people’s mantra. And that was in the end to me the whole point of feminism, freeing women to be whatever they want.

What I find interesting is that these people are so disconnected they are surprised by the neutrality toward how women choose to set up their relationships with men. We’re less judgy than they thought.

Again, shocker.

Israel exists because the British Empire crashed on the rocks of reality and war?

I found this “surfing” YouTube . . .

I’m not going to TL;DW this video other than to say the author is incredibly evenhanded. Yes, the conclusion partially proves a trope about Jews has a bit of truth to it. But there is a certain complexity to the issue and—don’t shoot me here—the Rothschilds that financed the foundations of Jewish settlement in Palestine were not monsters. They were not Zionists. James Rothschild simply was trying to help Jews escape the pograms in Russia by giving them land to grow crops on in the Levant so they could be self-reliant and self-sustaining. His actions may have given the Jews a presence there, but he himself was not invested in a “Jewish state.” I can understand that. The trouble comes later, with Britain making a lot of promises about the same land to a lot of different people. If you watch nothing else, forward to the close, starting at about about 23 minutes and running to the end (about seven more minutes). There are a lot of patterns that repeat themselves through history, such as the messes caused by failing and flailing empires.

Escapism

I watched . . .

My husband’s take: “It’s one of those movies I watched to the end, and I still don’t know what the hell it’s about.”

It’s just a strange little story, with some wonderful sets and cinematography. And if you’re into strange little stories with wonderful sets and cinematography, you’ll like it. And you can’t really go wrong with Sigourny Weaver and Mads Mikkelson.

And I read . . .

I don’t know why, but war and winter make for a really good setting for a horror, and then you throw in an ancient cult, and it makes for a good story.

The week went fast. So . . . anything I left out? Plenty I’m sure.

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