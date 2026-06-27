"Politics is just like show business. You have a hell of an opening, coast for a while, and then have a hell of a close." — Ronald Reagan

How’s that war going?

Well, we were talking to the Iranians.

And saying stupid stuff . . .

Yeah, look at those Iranians lie . . .

And threaten . . .

And say stupid shit . . .

If the US is a “Guardian Angel,” nobody needs demons.

Iran is doing as well as Iran ever does, as far as I can tell through the noise.

The Iranians are doing fine.

Our people are not.

I guess Bill Gates and the Chinese can buy up so more land, amirite? Good business for them.

But then on Friday, a skirmish broke out. Supposedly Iran fired on a cargo ship and supposedly the US attacked Iran because of that.

Do we know the truth? Of course not.

The ceasefire is being constantly violated by Israel, which won’t get its ass out of Lebanon, so . . . it’s not even a chicken and egg situation.

But this little skirmish gave the ghouls what they were looking for . . .

Let’s make something clear: Lebanon’s government wants to sell out to Israel. Israel will never leave Lebanon because Hezbollah will never be gone. So what Shapiro is crowing about is allowing Israel to kill more Lebanese in the guise of “getting” Hezbollah.

Oh, and we get to keep bombing Iran.

And who put Trump in this situation, I ask? Who was the first one to pull the trigger?

Don’t blame Iran.

Which brings us to an interesting tidbit about Trump that came up the week before on Breaking Points.

TL;DW: According to Scahill, the Iranians have a group of experts trying to figure out how best to deal with an erratic elderly man losing his faculties.

Is it true or not? It’s almost too perfect not to be. Not all elderly people lose control of their emotions and lose their gates, but a fair number do. And Trump was always pampered and spoiled. A man like that doesn’t age gracefully mentally because he never really had to exercise a bunch of restraint. At eighty and put up against an impossible trap . . . I think he’s acting about like I’d expect.

The Senate puts on a little wartime show.

For the first time since February 28th, the Senate decided to weigh in on Trump’s misadventure in the Middle East.

Trump predictably lost it.

And then the next day . . .

Trump was happy.

So the media framed this as the Senate found its spine and then had it quickly removed again.

But the truth? The Senate never really had a spine. It was all a game.

The first piece of legislation was a concurrent resolution, which the 1973 War Powers Act dictated was a legally binding congressional veto within the sixty days the law allows for a president to wage war before coming to Congress and asking for their constitutionally mandated approval.

This is the one that passed the Senate, with Murkowski, Collins, Paul, and Cassidy voting with the Ds and Fetterman voting with the Rs, so 50 to 48. Two senators did not vote: McConnell (who is ill) and McCormick (for whatever reason).

So that should have been that, right? No signature needed. Congress said no.

The problem?

INS vs. Chadra, a SCOTUS case ten years later, in 1983, that said any congressional act with the force of law had to go through the whole bicameral process and be put before the president. Congress didn’t have an automatic veto power through concurrent resolutions.

Of course, everyone knew this when they were voting for it, regardless of what they told people and all Trump’s freaking out.

It was meaningless.

The second piece of legislation that didn’t pass didn’t pass because, well, it had teeth . . .

As a joint resolution, it would have been handled in the “normal” way. Had it passed the Senate, it would have gone to the House, and then on to Trump’s desk. Somewhere along the way, someone would have been really humiliated by being forced to go on the record by something that close to 80 percent of the US population does not approve of but a select small group is pushing.

How did this one turn out?

Well, 50 to 47, against.

This time McCormick was present and voted nay. Cassidy changed his vote to nay. Fetterman still voted with the Rs. McConnell was still sick, and Bennett from Colorado, a D, was conveniently MIA. Meanwhile, Collins and Murkowski remained with the Ds and Paul voted present.

There’s not much interesting there, other than Paul could have stuck to his guns but didn’t, as it would have been 50 to 48. Not sure what’s going on there and whether to be generous or not. Even Cassidy could have, though the suggestion was that his first vote was a product not of conviction but of rebellion.

I have no idea why Murkowski, a reliable warhawk voted nay, other than she’s up in 2028, but I know why Collins did.

Susan Collins has a tendency to underperform in polling versus an actual election, but still there must be some worry there.

However, just to sum up, it was all theater: The first vote was symbolic. All of the Republicans could have voted to tell Trump to stop the war, but Chapra established that such a vote was not legally binding. When it came to the vote that was legally binding, well, they made good and sure to fold, but fold on a close vote.

So they didn’t “change their minds” so much as put on a little play for us all.

Everyone loses their minds over the outcomes of the New York Democrat primaries.

So Zohran Mamdani turns out to be a little kingmaker, at least in New York.

His endorsed candidates swept three elections, including unseating Dan Goldman, if you didn’t watch the videos.

The reaction was predictable from Republicans.

Yeah, we get it: he’s a socialist and a Muslim and his candidates are winning. Here’s a paper bag. Hyperventilate away.

And then we have Mad King Don . . .

He’s coming for your puppies and your kittens. What do you mean you don’t have puppies and kittens and can’t afford puppies and kittens? Well, he’s coming for them anyway.

Okay, first, either Donald Trump really needs to be given an Ativan and sent to bed or he’s playing the MAGA crowd and laughing all the way to the bank.

Second, if you step away from the fake binary, you will notice a pattern. MAGA rose in 2016 leading to a rise in “commies” in 2018 (remember the Squad?). MAGA arose again in 2024, and now in 2026 we have this coming out of the Democrat Party.

I don’t mean to belittle it. MAGA actually brought some decent conservatives and libertarians into power. They’re pretty much all gone now, by design, but they came in on that wave. In 2018, you got AOC and that crowd.

Do you know what I noticed? If you’re talking the Democrats, you’re talking about goosesteppers. AOC is less of a socialist than I am. She talks a good game about cow farts and medicare for all, but when the time comes to “force the vote,” she folds like a wet paper towel. Mostly, these people are fake. And the few that aren’t, well, they get plowed under.

So let’s look at this with clear eyes . . .

Mamdani sounds more like your regular garden variety Democrat virtue-signaling playactor.

Or . . .

If you’re mucking about in the culture wars, I tend to think you’re probably just another helping of the same old thing because the purpose of the culture wars is to distract. That’s it. There might be an exception, but I’m not sure Mamdani is it.

And the people he endorsed, they’re three house representatives among 435. Trust me, even if they have integrity and act on their principles (even if you personally don’t like their principles), they’re up against around two hundred in their own party who don’t. A few good apples don’t save the whole batch.

But what was really funny?

The Democrats lost their freaking minds.

So in case you didn’t catch all that, Carville is out of the Democrat Party because of the inclusion of Zohran Mamdanis tiny coalition of «checks notes» three, even though he himself admits that the party is still overwhelmed (in his opinion positively) by the likes of Abigail Spanberger . . .

And Jason Crow . . .

And it all seemed to boil down to one issue . . .

The Free Press always delivers. I don’t subscribe anymore, but I think we don’t need to go further.

Of course, this is all very funny since the guy who beat Dan Goldman—Brad Lander—is himself . . .

. . . Jewish.

Michael Tracey went off the deep end (IMH[umble]O) on trying to debunk the Epstein story, but his contrarianism can be genuinely entertaining.

I’m going to say something that will get me flagged as an antisemite, because that’s how this works, but I don’t think that Carville actually cares about Israel per se. I think he cares about the funding that wealthy Zionists (mostly Jews) will withdraw from the party if this anti-Israel sentiment is allowed to continue.

But back to why New York would elect these people? Is this really about wanting younger people or hating Israel or hating Jews or wanting communism?

I tend to think it’s much simpler: things aren’t working as they are. People are willing to try almost anything.

If you treasure capitalism and a return to “America as we knew it—or pretended it was,” I’d take this as the warning shot over the bow.

But then there have been plenty of warning shots, and no one seems to be listening.

So here we are.

Are ChatBots really “left-leaning” or are we just defining them that way?

This section started with a post I stumbled across.

My answer to it?

This is true, by the way.

I was asking Claude about this Ben Shapiro clip . . .

Look, it’s not widespread. It’s not sanctioned by Israeli law or even Judaism. But it does exist.

From Claude . . .

The phrasing "Israelis celebrate Lag BaOmer by throwing kittens and puppies into bonfires" implies this is a sanctioned custom or how the holiday is observed. That's not what the record shows. Every source above frames it the same way: as criminal animal cruelty, overwhelmingly attributed to delinquent teenagers, which Israeli police, courts, the state attorney's office, and civilian volunteer patrols actively organize to prevent and prosecute. It's the opposite of celebratory — it's a recognized social problem people mobilize against every year.

That would have been enough, though Claude went on to admit that he could only find one instance of it being prosecuted in Israel, which shows a de facto tolerance for it, however prevalent it is or is not.

In America, if a bunch of teens were caught doing this, can you imagine the outcry? If for no other reason that the documented relationship between childhood abuse of animals and psychopathy later in life. We attempt not to raise psychopaths, or at least catch them when they’re young.

But then directly after that paragraph, Claude goes on to say, unprompted,

This is also worth flagging editorially: that exact framing ("Jews/Israelis celebrate by burning kittens") is a known move in antisemitic propaganda — taking a real, narrow, condemned phenomenon and recasting it as religious/cultural custom. I found this claim circulating on at least one explicitly antisemitic site doing exactly that (tying it to blood-libel-adjacent rhetoric about Jewish "customs"), which is worth knowing if you're tracing where this framing originated versus the underlying incidents themselves.

Claude and I have had discussions about what is and isn’t anti-semitic, and for the most part, he is pretty logical. So the idea that he would address the subject is so out of blue, I suppose. But it’s the how . . .

Because absolutely never does it happen that a few people of a group do something and all the members of the whole group are smeared with the same brush, other than if that group happens to be Jewish or Israeli.

Never.

So . . . Claude leans “left” here? I’ve pretty much seen this attitude on the “right.”

And those two things happened back to back, so I decided to track down the article. What I found was . . . interesting.

This comes from my Apple News subscription. You can find an archived version here. You have to pay for access to get the actual article at WaPo with all the questions and answers, but there is enough in the Apple News edition to work with.

So just to remind you of the conclusion . . .

Is this true?

Let’s look at this question . . .

So this is the first answer that is categorized as all “left leaning.”

WaPo categorizes that as “left-leaning.” I don’t. That’s an answer. It’s an answer either “lefties” or “righties” could give. They might base it on different principles, but they could come to that answer.

Now you want the really hilarious one?

In the first, “free speech” is coded as “right leaning” and in the second “free speech” is coded as “left leaning.”

I’m with ya, Drew.

So what we’re really saying is that the WaPo just demonstrated that “right” and “left” are fake. They are not based on principles, just convenient positions that align with political expediency. If you’re for Citizens United, you’re on the right. If you’re against it, you’re on the left. Even if you’re using exactly the same base argument.

But they also overlook the hypocrisy that the sides have on issues. Let’s take this question . . .

Well, if you’re talking about “affirmative action,” sure, but the right has no problem with discriminating based on ethnicity, which is the larger issue.

To show you how whacked out this whole “AI chatbots lean ‘left’” thing is, here is my conversation with Google’s AI about this exact post when went looking for it and pasted it into Google’s search engine.

This screenshot captures the exact interaction you remembered, confirming that journalist Glenn Greenwald specifically accused Ben Shapiro of cheering on what Greenwald described as a hiring pool set aside exclusively for Jewish employees. The exact text of the posts and the context behind them detail the interaction: 1. The Post by Glenn Greenwald On March 22, 2024, Glenn Greenwald ( @ggreenwald ) posted a thread critiquing conservative figures over Israel. In the specific post visible on your screen, he wrote: “In December, the intelligence contractor @PalantirTech - whose CEO is a fanatical Israel supporter - created 180 jobs that were set aside solely for Jews. Both Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss cheered (the former retreated after being reminded that he’s supposed to be against this).” Greenwald embedded an image of Ben Shapiro’s quote-repost as his evidence. 2. Ben Shapiro’s Original Quote-Repost The post embedded inside Greenwald’s tweet shows Ben Shapiro ( @benshapiro ) quoting an official statement from Palantir Technologies ( @PalantirTech ) originally published on December 7, 2023. Shapiro’s Caption: Shapiro wrote a two-word endorsement: “Love this” .

Palantir’s Post: The text Shapiro was responding to stated: “We at Palantir have been committed to defending the principles that make democratic rule possible since our founding two decades ago. Our software embodies our values and commitments...” The Disagreement Over What Happened This exchange highlights the exact source of the conflicting narratives: Greenwald’s Interpretation: Greenwald framed Palantir’s December 7 fellowship initiative as corporate positions “set aside solely for Jews,” and used Shapiro’s “Love this” post to argue that Shapiro was hypocritically abandoning his anti-DEI, merit-only principles to favor his own group.

Palantir & Shapiro’s Context: Palantir’s initiative was explicitly launched as a safety refuge for any college student facing targeted campus antisemitism, regardless of their ethnic background. Shapiro’s supporters argue he was praising a private company taking a stand against antisemitic harassment, rather than endorsing an ethnic hiring quota.

To which I asked, who other than Jews would benefit from hiring based on experiencing “anti-semitism”? To which I got this song and dance.

While Jewish students are the primary targets of antisemitism, civil rights frameworks, university policies, and corporate initiatives like Palantir’s define eligibility based on the impact of the hostile environment rather than ancestry or religious faith. Non-Jewish individuals can be affected by, or show concern regarding, antisemitism on campus in several specific ways: Perceived Identity: Individuals who are not Jewish—such as those of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, or specific European backgrounds—are sometimes mistakenly perceived to be Jewish and subjected to antisemitic harassment or threats.

Intersectional Families: Students with Jewish spouses, partners, children, or parents often experience direct harassment, secondary trauma, or safety concerns due to the identity of their family members.

Allies and Advocates: Non-Jewish students who visibly speak out against antisemitism, participate in pro-Israel student groups, or defend Jewish peers frequently face social ostracizing, online doxxing, and physical safety threats on polarized campuses.

Institutional Disruptions: Broad campus unrest, targeted building occupations, or the cancellation of classes and events out of safety concerns disrupt the learning environment and peace of mind for the wider student body, regardless of their personal background. By opening the application to “all university students, regardless of background, who have been affected by or are concerned about [antisemitism],” the program was structured as a safety and ideological refuge rather than a demographic quota. This legal distinction allowed the company to offer support while technically adhering to standard non-discrimination employment laws.

Yeah, they played a trick with semantics. But it’s still DEI by a different name. Don’t blame Google. It’s just AI, so it can be easily fooled. You and I can’t.

And that actually proves my point.

No, I don’t think AI Chatbots lean one way or the other. I think that a large chunk of humans can’t see anything but left and right, and so they interpret the answers AI gives as left and right even though they’re, well, not. They’re just answers.

It’s not AI that’s the problem. It’s—as is ever the case—blinkered humans.

Escapism

I watched . . .

It’s a decent movie. The only problem, and this is just the way I “watch” movies, is that unless you speak Norwegian, you have to sit and read subtitles. Particularly frustrating is that every now and then they speak English. Of course, it’s an action movie, so the dialogue is not all that important. Even without paying really close attention to the dialogue, I got the gist of everything.

I also watched . . .

There was an era where the Brits were doing all kinds of these movies, nearly twenty years ago now. But they’re great if you like British humor, and all the stars in this one—Bill Nighy, Martin Freeman, Simon Pegg, Timothy Dalton—are just great to see together.

As for reading . . .

I am really picky about romance for a reason, and this book is the reason. Yes, it had some teary moments, but I’m left wondering: does anyone actually pay attention to people anymore? The characters feel more like caricatures meant to give a “sampling.” It’s not a “bad” book, just not one I’d go out of my way to find and an author I probably won’t “just pick up” again.

So just a reminder, programming note, there will not be a Friday or Saturday roundup for a bit. But I will, cross my fingers, put out two Tuesday pieces, things that take time to write about. So it’s a quasi-hiatus.

I know I miss a lot. So if there’s something else you caught, please feel free to add it in the comments.

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