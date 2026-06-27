And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Ben Thomas's avatar
Ben Thomas
5h

Regarding your point that neither political wing (or “cheek”, as the great George Galloway calls them) relies on principles to determine its platform. That’s exactly right. And at least for the left – which I’m more familiar with – it seems to work much like the Dunning-Kruger Effect in that the shallower the spiritual/ethical/integrity well, the greater the sanctimonious blather.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
14h

This morning I read about the latest exchange between us and Iran, and how the MOU is completely blown up.

What the fuck are we doing here, folks? Is this just life now? Just a never-ending round of grabass played by elderly sociopaths? Was it ever anything but an endless round of grabass?

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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