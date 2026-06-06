If men were angels, no government would be necessary. —James Madison *** Who watches the watchmen?

Congress is moving toward merging our military with the IDF, and, no, I’m not joking.

If you needed one more example of how Isreal controlling our government is not a trope, this story should drive the point home.

Ro Khanna tried to strip Section 224 from the NDAA for 2027. What does Section 224 do? Well, we’ll get there, but we’ll start here.

As someone on TwiX pointed out, Bibi doesn’t have one seat on that committee. He has all but two.

And he has his fingerprints all over this piece of legislation.

Oh, don’t believe me?

This is separate from the Section 224 resolution, but coming in at the same time and pushing toward the same point, moving from “aid” to “partnership.”

And Bibi’s letter of thanks to this particular Congress critter . . .

We know how unpopular US support of Israel is at this point. So while one doesn’t have much hope for the Republicans, one might think the Democrats could read the room.

If you don’t want to watch it all, I’ll just cut to the chase: only one Democrat joined Ro Khanna. The rest of them contorted themselves and prostrated themselves before the gods of campaign funding and their Zionist handlers.

So what is going on?

We start with the article that set off the firestorm . . .

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data. If fully enacted, this proposal would provide a higher level of military-industrial integration than the U.S. has with any other country in the world. To be sure, the U.S. has worked closely with its NATO partners on co-production and shared supply chains, most notably via the Defence Production Action Plan. And, as the number one arms dealer in the world, the U.S. provides weapons to militaries across the globe. But that is mostly a one-way street, with the U.S. providing weapons to foreign buyers who only occasionally make parts for those weapons themselves, as in the case of the F-35’s global supply chain. Section 224 would be a different beast entirely. It would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie.

The article is not behind a paywall, so you can go read the rest for yourself.

I asked Claude to compare the article to the actual text of the section (starting on p. 43) and tell me if the article is a fair representation. I get lost in the legalese and my eyes glaze over.

Here was Claude’s conclusion first telling me what the article got right in its opinion and then . . .

With the conclusion being . . .

So the only quibble is that there is oversight.

But we all know how “oversight” works, right? It’s a fancy word with all the power of a piece of tissue paper in a monsoon. There is no real oversight.

So why is this happening. Well, this . . .

Because even in our quasi-democracy, being associated with Israel will soon mean death to your career on the left and on the right.

So Bibi and his puppets here try to do cleanup on aisle five . . .

No, actually what Bibi wants is to trade a measly $4 billion “gift certificate” for weapons purchases for keys to the armory. And this bill gives that to him.

We keep hearing that it’s antisemitic to judge Israel by standards other than those we judge every other country by.

Okay, let’s talk about standards.

First, do you know why Israel has never admitted that it has a nuclear weapon?

Ultimately, the tension between nonproliferation statutes and the U.S.-Israel aid relationship highlights a broader debate in foreign policy: the balance between rigid statutory requirements and the flexibility required for regional stability. As long as Israel’s nuclear status remains unacknowledged, the U.S. can maintain a unique security partnership that has defined Middle Eastern diplomacy for half a century. The question facing policymakers is whether the existing legal framework should be formally updated to reflect this reality, or if the current ambiguity remains the most effective tool for preventing further regional escalation.

We’re not supposed to give aid to countries that don’t abide by the non-proliferation treaty. But Israel is not a signatory to the treaty even though it’s an open secret that Israel has a nuke.

I mean, look at the verbal gymnastics . . .

Translation: The US public doesn’t get to know that Israel is a nuclear armed nation even though we already do, but Rubio and Castro don’t work for you. They work for Israel.

The excuse is that we have military agreements with the Five Eyes nations and NATO. But you know what else we have with those countries? Treaties, that outline what the responsibilities are. We have no treaty with Israel, and you have to wonder why, though one suspects it’s about accountability.

We treat no other nation like this.

As for oversight, the Pentagon has not passed an audit in eight years. Where the money goes, no one knows. And they want an even bigger budget this year. If we can’t even get them to pass an audit, how much “transparency” do you think there will be?

In effect, Israel will get everything it wants on the US taxpayer dime and we likely won’t even know the extent of our aiding this fanatical little endeavor.

Israel and its puppets and proxies are trying to embed it like a parasite inside our own military structure so it can infest the host and never be cut out again.

Yes, the image is appropriate, and this is a big deal.

Side question: Does Iran have a nuke? Rumors suggest maybe.

We’ve been at war with Iran for over three months now, and supposedly this was all about keeping Iran from getting “a nuke.”

And yet this is the first time the dynamic Zio-duo (Witkoff and Kushner) have gone to talk to experts. They didn’t take any experts with them to negotiate, something people remarked on at the time.

Yet here we are. Why?

No, I have not been given access to NSA Sigint, but I have confirmed that the phone call last week between Iranian President Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shariff was over a non-secure line. I am reliably informed that this was done deliberately by the Iranians and Pakistanis — i.e., the Iranians and Pakistanis were counting on the Americans and the Israelis to be listening in. The key part of the conversation between Pezeshkian and Shariff was this: President Masoud Pezeshkian communicated a formally structured, three-step strategic ultimatum if US strikes continued: 1. Immediate Withdrawal from the ongoing nuclear peace talks.



2. Total Abandonment of the prospective Nuclear Treaty framework.



3. The Detonation of a Nuclear Device on Iranian soil—executed not as a weapon of war, but as an undeniable demonstration of sovereign capability and ultimate control over the escalation ladder.

Is this true? Is it not?

I have no idea, but the belief in DC that it’s true that would explain the sudden need to talk to experts for the first time.

What is it with these people and their private islands?

TL;DW: Ivanka and Jared have bought an undeveloped Albanian island through some sneaky back channel double dealing setting off protests in Albania against the government. They plan, ostensibly, to develop this island into a resort so the privileged can get away from the pressures of being privileged.

But there was a bit of lying going on, as in Ivanka’s story and Jared’s story about “discovering” the island don’t quite line up. And then there’s what’s already on the island itself.

So what is really going on?

He should just call this show “allegedly.” Thats not a dig at James Li. That’s a dig at the people who weaponize the law to shut down the flow of information.

TL;DW: Like Epstein Island, this island already has a bunch of underground tunnels and there are questions about who would have authority over it or if it would be an autonomous little playground for the rich and depraved.

Meanwhile, just for fun . . .

TL;DW version: Don Jr. married the daughter of Epstein’s banker. If things were different, I’d suggest that we are not our families, but things aren’t different.

It’s all just creepy and nauseating and really starts making you think the French had the right idea.

Et tu, Norm?

On the other hand, the person who put this montage together, wrote this . . .

We support this guy because it takes a Jew to open the door to criticism of Israel and the Zionist project, sadly, and because he torched his own career to do so. And because I don’t believe there are “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” Zionists are a zealots, not “bad Jews” (also they’re not all Jews). The worst I’d say about Zionists is that they are abysmal human beings.

But this interview set off a whole debate, which can be summed up in this post . . .

I’d point out, you don’t have to be friends to be helpful. If you’re demanding purity tests, in fact, you’re not friends of Palestine either.

Glenn Greenwald addressed this much better than I can . . .

I know, I’m sort of phoning it in. I’m tired this week, so I’ll just say this: I can in a way understand Norm Finkelstein, though I disagree that criticizing Israel and “the Jews” is easy. If you’re in certain groups, it’s not. But he sacrificed a lot for his beliefs. So I will cut him slack.

But here is how I feel about working with people. I find Finkelstein’s use of the word “left” telling. Left and right, particularly in this country, are for all practical purposes positions based on expediency rather than on principles. If we’re talking about people with philosophies, like conservatives or liberals or communists or libertarians, we all see the same problems. We just disagree on how to solve them. Furthermore, to a person we’re seeing the issue with Israel. I really don’t care if someone is simply an isolationist and doesn’t want to financially support Israel or if they outright hate Israel and wouldn’t mind seeing it blown off the map. If those people join together even with the lowest common denominator, something has to change. The US removes its support, and then either Israel learns to get along with its neighbors or it doesn’t and Israel no longer exists in its current form. It’s hard to see how things could change for the worse for the people truly being harmed and easy to see how any change would be better.

But this is honestly what frustrates me the most about politics. People seem to sabotage their own causes with “litmus” tests, suggesting it’s more about their side winning than actually fixing things.

Escapism

I watched . . .

It has a “Final Destination” vibe, but in reverse. Death comes early.

The other half and I also watched . . .

I love a good spoof, and it was a good spoof.

Finally . . .

It was a good little series. I love seeing Helena Bonham Carter, and the actress who plays Bundle is cute. I'm not that clever at guessing the twist, and there was one. However, my husband, who didn’t watch the first episode with me, actually predicted it before I did. So there you go.

As for reading . . .

I love a well constructed mystery, and this one is really well designed, with dual timelines that leave a reader chasing her (in my case) tail until the final reveal.

The commentary on children and social media is brutal.

And finally . . .

I’m probably too old for this book. I don’t really care about the context (the music industry), though I suspect there’s a lot of truth in the near caricature of the music executive. However, I spent the last thirty pages crying (good tears), so . . . all in all, it was a good Hallmark-ish read if you’re into that sort of thing.

Sorry for all the videos and not so much of me, which makes this more of an information dump than a roundup, but needs must.

Anything I missed? Probably a lot, though I hit the big stories of the week.

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