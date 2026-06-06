And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
5h

"Many right-wing critics of Israel are not actually interested in the Palestinian struggle"

I'll cop to this. The October 7th attack killed off whatever sympathy I had left for Palestine and Middle Eastern culture in general. I don't think they're wrong for wanting independence, but nothing good seems to come from getting involved with that part of the world.

More broadly, when I was liberal, I was constantly afflicted with anxiety and guilt about all of the terrible things that happen in the world. I no longer worry about things like the civil war in Sudan, and I'm not interested in going back to being emotionally manipulated by busybodies and moral scolds.

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Ben Thomas's avatar
Ben Thomas
7h

It’s worth watching the congressional deliberations just for Sarah Jacobs’ side-eye disappointment while listening to Mr. Golden’s Bibi-screened statement simultaneously defending and denying the merger. It looks like she regretted not wearing that “<— I’m with stupid” shirt she had laid out for herself the night before but had thought better of it in the morning.

I’m proud to say that Khanna and Massie were my two favorite Congressional inspirations when I ran for office five years ago. They’ve only grown on me as they’ve both fought their own party masters to varying degrees.

I’ve also been a fan of Norm’s for years, back to when I was more open to his interpretation of “The Left”. Now it feels like a grift (it seems it’s grifters all the way down). But I won’t damn him for being a purist. Let him lock himself in his ideological tower. I’ll unite with him to do right, as old Douglass would say, any day of the week that our efforts align.

As for the movie recs, I won’t be watching it, but I do think “Whistle” has locked up the Oscar for creepy crunching sound effects.

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