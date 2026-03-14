And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
11h

IIRC, last year we attacked Iran right as we were in negotiations with them, so yeah, Iran has no reason to play ball with us right now.

I feel like the first rule, when it comes to planning our foreign adventures, is to assume that whoever we're about to bomb is retarded. And this may be workable when it comes to some nations, but I've never seen anything to suggest that Iranians possess sub-par intelligence. I mean, you just cannot build hypersonic missiles with a low-IQ populace.

That means Iran paid very close attention to our invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. I suspect they know our playbook and they knew that it was just a matter of time before we came for them.

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
13h

So, okay, I see that last Saturday's really *was* a "skinny" one, compared to this magnum opus.

The intersection of Christianity and governance: as I read the New Testament in general, and the famous Romans 13 in particular, human governments are supposed to be commenders of good actions, in the everyday sense, and punishers of evildoers, again in the everyday sense; and to such governments, Christians are commanded to obey. If the government doesn't uphold its end of the deal, I see no obligation for believers to do so. Material benevolence is supposed to be from one person directly to another, first and foremost within the body of the church, and spreading outward from there. In providing benevolence, the believer is supposed to dig into his or her own pocket; person A using political power to force person B to support person C doesn't qualify as benevolence on person A's part. Needless to say, the sort of governance under which we suffer is completely foreign to this biblical understanding, as is the modern institutional "church," as far as that goes.

Lynching? Just apply the Jussie Smollett rule: it's automatically horseshit until proved otherwise, which it never is.

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