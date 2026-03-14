"Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction." —Blaise Pascal

James Talarico and the question of what really is “Christian”

So the Righties are all losing their minds over James Talarico in Texas, who is running against either Cornyn or Paxton (whoever comes out of the runoff).

On the other hand we have James Talarico himself . . .

So on the one side, we have a group of people who have taken the stance that Christianity is, well, judging and prohibition. And on the other we have a man who has taken the stance that Christianity is giving and taking care of one another. One side is demanding compliance, and one side is being a servant.

Sorry, I’m being lazy this morning. Click the link on the screenshot or here .

In the end, I think Republicans have a reason to be worried. With independents who see themselves as Christians, I think Talarico’s message might resonate more.

Now, does this mean that I personally lean toward Talarico’s form of “Christianity”?

Well, no. Like most of the crossover between Christianity and politics, it seems more a way to keep the powerful off the hook than a way to give power back to people. Let’s take the whole student loan thing: do we really want to foist upwards of two trillion dollars worth of debt on the average taxpayer? They didn’t choose to take out the loans, and they didn’t choose to overcharge for useless degrees, and they’re already footing the bill for enough bad mistakes and greedy enterprises. So, no, I don’t think when you get down to it that James Talarico’s “Christianity” has any more depth than the Right’s. It just sounds more compassionate and people oriented.

But that may be enough.

How is the war really going for the US?

Well . . .

As of Friday morning, we had thirteen dead. The six original, a seventh that succumbed later, and six in a refueling aircraft over Iraq. They made sure to tell us that the plane crashed not because of hostile fire or friendly fire, as if that makes everything better.

Note: it doesn’t. The refueling plane would not have been needed if we were not trying to defend Israel from its bad life choices.

Centcom wrote on the social platform X that the service member passed away “from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East” on Mar. 1. The service member was “seriously wounded at the scene” of an Iranian attack on American troops in Saudi Arabia, the command added.

Of course, there are questions about whether or not we’re getting the full details.

TL;DW: At the very least, the US military has been downplaying the severity of the injuries the men and women received in the bombing.

Along with that controversy, we had another at the “dignified transfer”(I’m choking on those words as I type them) of the first six . . .

He wore a baseball cap. 🤦‍♀️ I guess we should be glad he didn’t check his watch, at least that we saw.

Yeah, they’re all the same.

Fox News, trying to clean up Trump’s image and not remind people how little they care about the men and women who actually die in this thing, pulled old footage for their morning show . . .

Of course, that was one side’s story. Fox said it was a mistake.

Was it a mistake? I’m not in a generous mood these days, so I’ll say no.

After the dust settled, we all found out that the six who originally died, their deaths were even more stupid than one could have imagined.

The source familiar said it was a direct hit just after 9 a.m. local time, on the center of the building they described as a triple-wide trailer with office space inside. The attack came quickly and with no warning or sirens to alert troops to evacuate or get into a bunker, the source said. Hours after the strike, fire was still smoldering in some parts of the building, the source described – the inside of the makeshift operations center blackened and the walls blown outwards from the blast, some parts peeling away from the building. The building had concrete barriers surrounding it, the source said — typical for military structures overseas to protect against things like car bombs — but nothing that could shield it from drones or missiles.

Just to drive home the point here, the excuse for striking Iran first was that if Israel struck them (and Israel was going to go it alone, that plucky little state), Iran would strike our bases in the region.

But somehow in all this planning, Pistol Pete and the Pentagon didn’t think that our soldiers might need more than the walls of a f—king trailer house to keep them safe?

Oh, I’m sorry, they did take precautions according to People . . .

Joey Amor said that his wife transferred off-base to a building that had no defenses, telling AP that U.S. forces were worried the base could be attacked and believed it was safer to be in smaller groups and in different places.

That was the grand plan. Spread them out?!?

But one of the signs of how bad this is and is going to get . . .

The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, located near Ramstein Air Base in Germany, is temporarily referring some labor and delivery patients to other hospitals within the local community, hospital officials told Military Times on Thursday . . . The memo states that the closure of labor and delivery is due to the hospital’s “primary objective.”

The hospital’s “primary objective” is trying to save soldiers who get maimed. I’d say in battle, but . . . we’re not even battling yet.

Speaking of which . . .

Kharg Island is located at the far northern end of the Arabian Gulf, opposite Kuwait and about 20 nautical miles off the coast of mainland Iran. It handles the overwhelming majority of Iran’s crude exports, and by nameplate capacity, it is rated for moving far more than current Iranian national output. Its primary customers are privately-held refineries in China, which consume the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil. Kharg Island has a strategic location next to the shipping lanes for Iraq and Kuwait. Officials who spoke to Axios mentioned Kharg in the context of a campaign to retrieve Iran’s high-enriched uranium fuel supply from the tunnel complex at Isfahan, which was buried by previous U.S. strikes last year. Seizing Kharg Island could yield a useful refueling point for this and other special-ops incursions into Iranian territory, and for exercising control over the region’s sea lanes.

So I’m no military expert, but . . . let’s sum this up with a visual, shall we?

The Pentagon should hire me. I know how to look at a map and go . . .

Iran is unlikely to be able to mount an effort to retake the island in the near term: the U.S. has established air superiority along the coast, and conventional Iranian naval forces have been substantially destroyed by concerted action from U.S. Central Command.

Okay, assuming that we grab the island, losing god knows how many people in the process, Iran still has missiles and drones and I don’t think they’re afraid of blowing that island to hell with our people on it while trapping our military and shooting them like fish in a barrel.

But the whole thing is on the edge of spiraling out of control because even if Trump wanted out at this point, no one is sure Iran would let him. Iran won’t be satisfied until the US has been pushed out of the region because they—crazy enough—don’t like getting bombed periodically.

So much freaking winning.

Iran elects a new Supreme Leader . . . and, no, they didn’t ask Trump . . .

Iran’s Council of Experts (with all the blood, we should get less satirical-sounding names) elected the previous Ayatollah’s son to be the next Supreme Leader.

He hasn’t shown his face in public yet, which leads to a lot of crowing like this . . .

Here’s the thing . . .

Alive, dead, wounded, hiding in a bunker . . . let’s just say it doesn’t seem like Iran is particularly unhappy with the choice.

There was a concerted campaign on TwiX at least to “debunk” the truth.

I know, when the account is called “Hamas Atrocities,” people should know.

But, yes, the pictures are real and Iranians are rallying around their country’s leadership instead of obeying the people killing their schoolchildren and carpet bombing their capital.

Who knew?

A couple things to know about the new “Supreme Leader” . . .

First, the Israeli military in the strike that killed his father also killed his sister and her husband and two of their children and his wife and their son.

Someone else summed it up pretty well . .

If someone repeatedly told you the plan is to wipe you and everyone you know out, and then killed your wife and father and child, and now you have managed to grab them by the jugular that is Hormuz, would you let them go so they can re-arm, or would you take them down with you?

Yes, you would. But it gets worse.

This is from the Times of Israel . . .

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei saw his nuclear strategy blow up in his face when an Israeli strike killed him on the first day of the war Jerusalem launched together with the United States against the Islamic Republic on February 28. For decades, Khamenei had a policy of developing the ability to build a nuclear weapon, while holding off on actually doing so. Khamenei’s threshold nuclear strategy was designed to pose a deterrent to US and Israeli attacks, while staying true to his 2005 religious ban on nuclear weapons.

In other words . . .

Let me put this another way: using the excuse that Iran can never have nuclear weapons, you just killed the guy who was keeping Iran from having nuclear weapons.

How does Khamenei’s son feel about nuclear weapons?

So now, Iran is left with two choices: abandon its nuclear program entirely or rush to a bomb. Danny Citrinowicz, who headed the Iran branch of the Israeli Military Intelligence’s Research and Analysis Division, maintains that a threatened Iran is more likely to choose option two, particularly given that it is now led by Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, who is determined to avenge the deaths of his family members killed along with his father in the war’s opening strike. . . . “The likelihood of success in toppling the regime is slim, and by taking kinetic action, you’re pushing the Iranians to cross the Rubicon on the nuclear file,” Citrinowicz said in an interview this week with The Times of Israel. “This is what I’m afraid of — that this war will not prevent Iran from getting a bomb, but actually accelerate its plans to do so,” he added.

Everyone’s guess seems to be that he is open to them.

You know that old phrase “biting off more than you can chew . . .”

So this is an interesting one (switching gears) . . .

Driving the news: Mississippi-based civil rights group JULIAN identified 70 “modern-day lynchings” in seven southern states from 2000 to 2025 in a report released last month. The report, called The Crimson Record, lists cases across Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama and says the total could exceed 100 when suspicious deaths are included.

Mississippi had the most cases with 20.

So a lynching is a very specific thing with a very specific motivation. And I know, shock of shocks, but lynching doesn’t just include Black men. Somehow we’ve forgotten that. Our society is a ridiculous caricature of itself, which is why I have my doubts here.

However . . .

Advocates point to recent deaths — including the case last month of Kyle Bassinga in Metro Atlanta — as examples of how these situations can quickly become contested between communities and investigators. Bassinga was found hanging in a wooded area of a Cobb County park after being reported missing, prompting speculation about foul play.

Cobb County police and officials declined an interview request, referring Axios to a prior public statement that maintained investigators found “no indicators” of another person’s involvement and are treating the case as a suicide while awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities warned that online misinformation has fueled fear, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing. Jefferson says cases like Bassinga’s show the need to consider homicide from the start. “It defies logic to assume someone climbed eight or nine feet into a tree with no ladder, no chair, no evidence of how they got there,” Jefferson said.

Of course, that does defy logic. I suspect that death probably was not a suicide, if the last paragraph is accurate.

However, does that make this a “lynching” ignored by racist police.

Not necessarily. In fact, not likely.

Here is Cobb County . . .

Here is the sheriff of Cobb County . . .

Here are the police chiefs of Atlanta. The current one may be white but three of the former ones are not . . .

Here is the mayor of Atlanta . . .

And we all know the DA in Atlanta, who made herself famous . . .

So let’s stipulate for a second that Kyle Bassinga probably did not climb up into a tree to hang himself, do you honestly think if there was a shred of evidence that a bunch of white men killed him because he looked wrong at a white woman (or something like that), that this group would not be all over it?

Not a chance.

So other explanations?

Did you know that half of all murders in this country go unsolved?

And there’s this . . .

So here is what my guess is: we have a problem with policing, whatever you want to attribute that to. I doubt that anyone really thinks Kyle Bassinga was “lynched” in the way we’ve been taught to think of the term. It’s likely Kyle Bassinga was murdered and it was staged to look like a suicide or lynching, but that means you’re looking for non-white people or at least white people who don’t just simply hate black people, because the lynching is the red herring.

Now I could be wrong, but we’re talking about Fani Willis here. I’d think if she thought she could get mileage out of a racially motivated killing, she’d be right there.

Which kind of calls into question the whole thing.

Authorities warned that online misinformation has fueled fear, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing.

But here’s what else all this does: it distracts from the fact that, as I said, fifty percent of homicides go unsolved, and that policing in this country has problems. It takes what is a general problem everyone should be concerned about and turns it into a niche problem that can either be dismissed or exaggerated, depending on what you want to do.

But that’s just what I think.

Yes, even 200 years ago, they were very clever . . .

When it was constructed in 1826, the bridge across the Menai Strait, between the north Wales mainland and the island of Anglesey, was a vision of the future. Suspended between the 1,368-foot gap at a height of 102 feet, this was the world’s first road suspension bridge to start construction. By the time it opened, it was the longest in the world, and remained so until the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883. Perhaps more incredibly, the Menai Strait Bridge — or Pont Grog y Borth in Welsh — is still in use, over two centuries later. It celebrated its 200th anniversary on January 30. “While there are a fair few bridges that have lasted 200 years or more — there are even Roman bridges — none of them look like this,” says Kerry Evans, the chartered engineer who manages the bridge and the modern A55 road around it. . . . As the manager of the bridge — and the first woman to oversee it in 200 years — Evans gets up close and personal to it on a daily basis, and is constantly surprised by the technical details. “I’m in awe of it,” she says. “When you stand at the base of it, you can’t really fathom how someone imagined that.”

The whole article is interesting. If CNN gives you trouble, copy the link into an “Incognito” window.

It’s amazing what humans can create, well, at least at one time in history.

Escapism

So this week, the other half and I watched Zootopia 2.

It’s a sequel that is worthy of the original, at least in my opinion.

But as I watched, well, let’s just say I noticed a few things that if one were of a mind to, one might interpret a certain way.

Or if you want an article that’s a bit more “cerebral” but a lot more ridiculous . . .

This critique alleges that Zootopia 2 is structurally antisemitic. By “structurally antisemitic” I mean that the film blames a concrete other for the inadequacies of capitalism, a system that ought to be regarded as operating principally in an abstract, impersonal way. Capitalism is not rule by a shady cabal of capitalists with a particular demographic background, but the domination of humanity as such - including even the capitalists themselves, who are reduced to mere functionaries - by the imperative to accumulate capital. A concrete other does not necessarily have to be “the Jews” for a film to be structurally antisemitic, provided that there is some concrete other that is inserted into the role of “the Jews”. That said, in Zootopia 2, it does seem to be the case that the concrete other is indeed “the Jews” (for reasons we’ll get into).

I love this: to criticize capitalism is to be antisemitic.

Sigh.

Because I guess the ultimate Marxist (Karl Marx) was not Jewish?

Anyway, no, the movie is not anti-semitic. Nor is it particularly anti-capitalist. I think that’s kind of reaching.

This is from a publication called the Jewish Post and News, just FYI.

The more powerful animals use a lot of hierarchical language referring to the “lower” or “lesser” species who would lose their homes because of this plan. Reptiles are also stigmatized as being “dangerous” due to a fatal incident a century earlier that involved a snake and a turtle. For viewers of the first film, which took on racial profiling, the existence of speciesism in the Zootopia-verse won’t come as a surprise. But what has captured viewers’ attention is the film’s discussion of the stolen Reptile Ravine neighborhood. . . . The focus on comparing the Lynxleys to Israel feels especially problematic in this case since the Lynxleys also operate the weather walls and are shown to secretly determine Zootopia politics. This would make the Lynxleys wealthy Jews who control the government and the weather.

Well, that and other not so subtle hints. I was actually surprised I couldn’t find more people writing about it. But . . .

Some reviewers have also likened the plot to settler-colonialism, which feels like a bit of a stretch given that none of the animals in charge of the expansion travelled from one place to another in order to conquer it and therefore don’t really qualify as settlers. All of the contested land is already within the constituted borders of Zootopia, so the plan involves expanding the qualities of one neighborhood into another, not completely redrawing territorial boundaries. A more apt comparison might be gentrification in American cities and the way that has impacted racial minorities. The buried reptile neighborhood feels more reminiscent of communities such as the San Juan Hill neighborhood in Manhattan that was eliminated by Lincoln Center or the Hayti community in Durham, North Carolina that was all but wiped out by a freeway and urban renewal. The accents, music, and general appearance of Marsh Market are clearly inspired by the American South, specifically the bayous of New Orleans, which have always been an important landmark in Black American culture.

Which brings us to . . .

Of course, it wouldn’t be wrong to also think of Palestinian towns that have been renamed and replaced with Israeli neighborhoods. And to get into the nitty gritty of gentrification versus settler-colonialism might seem futile — many activists and social scientists would probably tell you that despite being different strategies, they have the same oppressive result.

In other words, it’s all the same thing, really: greed and corruption and a dehumanizing of the other that allows for exploitation. That was essentially what the movie was about, what a lot of movies are about. If you read your group into that, well, again, what does that say about you? And if I had guess, that’s why more people didn’t write about it.

I also watched . . .

The other half skipped the first four episodes because they were “too slow,” but I loved it, beginning to end, just the right mix of mystery, comedy, and quirky characters.

As for reading . . .

If you like your bodice rippers without the inconvenience of a plot, well, this one is close. It’s two novellas. The first has a fig leaf of a plot, and the second has more like a string bikini of a plot. The characters could actually have been quite cool, a pair of twin sisters who defy the norms of early 1800s London society. But alas . . . ‘twas not to be.

Got long today, but in a world full of nothing but war, I tried to find something besides war.

Let me know what you think about the above or anything else at all.