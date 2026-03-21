And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
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Back in 2020, I actually sent a little money ($25) to Tulsi G. She was in the Democrat primaries that year, and I had been given to understand that the blue mafia -- as opposed to the red one -- was going to require a certain level of fundraising by candidates in order to allow them to participate in the debates. In one of those debates, Tulsi had kicked Hillary C. -- I think it was -- in the butt pretty good after Hillary had accused Tulsi of being a "Russian asset" on account of some failure of enthusiasm for the US imperial project, and I thought it would be worth a tiny bit of my cash to enable her to kick again. Bad decision on my part. Tulsi was excluded from all the subsequent debates, and I found that my contribution had gone through something called "Act Blue," which certainly made me feel dirty, and also caused me to get many emails inviting me to contribute to various Bolsheviks. It took multiple exercises of the "unsubscribe" link to get those to stop. Live and learn.

Now, I knew that Ms. Gabbard wasn't antiwar in the same sense that I am -- she seemed to think that most of the terror wars were bad, but some were apparently okay, and her "brothers and sisters" in uniform were completely blameless in any case, which ... no, they're not, not really. But I thought she was about 80% antiwar, and was cheered to see her appointed to a high intelligence post under the orange one. So, yes, a disappointment, for sure.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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Cliff
1d

"Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy."

That's the realest shit I've seen all day.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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