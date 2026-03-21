"Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy." — W.B. Yeats

And I thought that was just us Slavic types. Huh. Well, being of both Slavic and some Irish descent, I’m starting to see how I became what I am.☘️☘️

So I thought this was the free-speech presidency?

I won’t say I’m surprised because I’m not, but two stories came up over last weekend that really just want to make me bang my head against a wall.

First, this popped up on YouTube late on Saturday . . .

Now do I believe this story? Yes, actually. Because Tucker Carlson isn’t above exaggerating? No. Because it has the ring of truth. We’ve seen it before, with Michael Flynn and Russiagate.

And because of this . . .

There was a lot of that among a certain crowd.

How dare someone try to stop the war with Iran!

Now is Trump behind this? I don’t think so. I think he has better instincts than that. He’ll snipe someone to death on Truth Social like a petty mean girl, but I think he’s smarter than to think that smearing Carlson using the intelligence agencies would really work. This is the work of someone more devious and truly malignant and totally in love with the IC, like Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz. But what really disturbs me is that John Ratcliffe is head of the CIA and Tulsi Gabbard is supposed to be overseeing it all and has herself been subjected to such antics. John Ratcliffe is no surprise, but Tulsi Gabbard . . . well, we’ll talk about her in a minute.

And then on Sunday morning we had this . . .

I suppose the only surprise here is that Brian Stelter actually half pulls his punch, but then CNN is now owned by the Ellisons, so they’re going to play nicer.

President Donald Trump’s attack dog atop the FCC, Brendan Carr, garnered lots of attention on Saturday for threatening the licenses of local broadcasters over news coverage he deemed to be “fake.” Carr has very little power to follow through. Television stations are not at serious risk of being banned from the airwaves because of Carr’s crusade. However, his comments still carry weight since Carr represents the US government and advances Trump’s policy agenda. The administration keeps taking extraordinary actions and applying extreme pressure to crack down on news content and entertainment that the president dislikes. Thus, critics called Carr’s latest threat “authoritarian” and “unconstitutional,” and some suggested that he did it for attention, to publicly pressure local stations licensed by the FCC.

What’s really particularly idiotic about all this is no serious person really gets their news from local stations or even cable shows. We find our way around YouTube and Rumble and Substack. And then we tell our friends and relatives who’ve also learned not to trust local and cable news.

I suppose one of my bigger “WTFs” with this administration is that they won because of a decentralized media environment, but they really still don’t understand what that means for any administration trying to “control the narrative.”

In short, no one can “control the narrative.” Hence the antics above.

Joe and Tulsi: Well, at least one of them has a spine, maybe (you judge)

On Tuesday morning, for the first time since this whole debacle of an administration began a year ago, someone showed some spine (I’m interpreting it as spine . . . or at least decent political sense) . . .

As I said, I interpret this as spine. I know others interpret it a different way: as ambitions. But even at that, I have to give him credit for being able to read the tea leaves. He’s quite alone in that, at least inside the DC Beltway.

But this took a certain amount of courage, because the onslaught was unreal. Here is just a taste . . .

Fox News hadn’t even let the news settle in before they sent out their goons . . .

Of course, there was an irony in this that I only caught when I was scanning TwiX for clips . . .

We are not a serious people.

But what was Joe Kent’s real sin?

I see Shapiro’s tamed the eyebrows a bit and shrunk the kippah.

Does nothing for his credibility: he’s still a dangerously unserious human being.

But, yes, Joe Kent’s great sin was suggesting that we take Rubio and Trump and Tom Cotton and so many others at their word: that we muck about in the Middle East because our military is nothing but a bodyguard for a bloodthirsty little state full of fanatics.

So they’re trying to portray Joe Kent as a traitor, essentially.

Okay, let’s listen . . .

Just so we’re clear, Joe Kent is not saying that he is going behind the president’s back to talk to Iran. He’s saying the president should have gone behind Bibi’s back, so unless these jackasses want to admit that Bibi is the real president of the United States, they might want to not compare this to Miley and China.

And what was that Ben Shapiro about Israel not being the reason for all this?

By the way, I approve of Kent’s suggestion 100 percent. In fact, I’ll go further. I’d tell Israel, you attack Iran, you’re on your own. The best we’ll do is leave ships off the Gazan coast to pick up those who swim out to leave, but you have to make it past the Gazans, who you’ve been slaughtering.

What did Trump do after this?

Well, that’s not good. Utterly predictable, totally not surprising, but not good.

And so, to make a long story short, all ended somewhere predictable.

I’m going to say this: at least the Democrats had the decency to weaponize government against “the other side” and leave their own alone (I think—you can correct me if you like).

On the other hand, we had Tulsi Gabbard, whose response to Joe Kent’s resignation was this post . . .

And the fall of Tulsi is complete, if it wasn’t complete before.

However, you’ll notice something interesting in that post: “President Trump concluded . . .”

She’s trying not to “own” the Iran war.

Same thing can be seen in several quotes from her testimony before Congress . . .

So the answer is yes.

I love this clip . . .

But the perfect question came from this guy.

Why does she have a job indeed?

I’ve said before that Tulsi Gabbard is my big disappointment from the Trump administration, and I think that’s because I thought she was truly a liberal, not just a partisan hack.

One of the people I respect and interacts at least with my notes suggested that perhaps she was afraid for herself or her family, and she isn’t the person we think we’re seeing.

I’m of two minds about that: (1) I really, really want it to be true, because I’d rather think of her as a terrified human being put in a tough spot than a coldly calculating politician trying (in vain, I might add) to preserve her career going forward, and (2) we’ve cut too many people too much slack and it’s served us poorly.

But I don’t mind if others hold on to that idea, and even Joe Kent pulled his punches.

I see a lot of people upset because those like Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson keep giving Trump a pass if not tongue bath.

“He’s so strong. He’s so brave.”

Yes, I find that nauseating too, and I’m not going to defend a one of them. And I’m not going to defend Trump.

I’m just going to point out that Trump is a spoiled doddering old fool who has always gotten his way and is obstinate as hell, and if you come at him, he’ll do the opposite of what you want, of even what’s in his best interests. But if you give him a tongue bath and kiss his ass . . .

Maybe you stand a chance of changing his mind.

That’s the only excuse/reason I can come up with.

Personally, I think it will do no good, and all it really does is signal a willingness to pull punches that allows for certain bad behavior to go unchallenged.

But that’s me.

As for Tucker Carlson and Joe Kent’s impending “legal” problems and the groups of people cheering those on because they’re “disloyal,” Megyn Kelly, whatever else I might feel about her, summed it up best . . .

Of course, the GOP already blew the midterms, and they likely blew 2028 as well, so . . .

Carry on.

A word without US hegemony, or a little hope . . .

The whole segment is worth listening to, but I found thirty seconds in particular . . .

Starting at roughly 11:20 . . .

Uh and ideally at some point I think the United States will reach their conclusion what many people thought was America first, which is if the US just pulls back uh a bit, uh, just aspires to aspire to be one among many great powers it would be able to restore its domestic strength, and suddenly if it doesn’t have that big footprint on the Eurasian continent, then the Europeans, the Russians, the Iranians, the Chinese would begin soft-balancing each other at least and u and but but we’re not quite there yet. I think there’s still this efforts by the United States to restore its hegemony, but I think that the defeat in the Ukraine war and now likely defeat in the Iran war will more or less put an end to this.

I know it sounds Pollyanna-ish, but I need something to hold on to in this wild ride, so I thought I would share.

And interesting tidbit from Opinion Today . . .

A lot of this is as you’d suspect, but some of it is interesting.

For example, why would seven percent of “D” leaners be against using contraceptives? I suppose it’s good to see that 88 percent of “D” leaners still think marriage vows should be taken seriously. The whole question about why in vitro fertilization would be wrong from a “D” perspective, I have to think about that. Maybe a population issue? I’d like to see a break down on the abortion question, because “when” becomes tricky.

Do you notice anything?

St. Patrick . . . the “toad expeller”?

There were no snakes in Ireland for St. Patrick to drive out. There are also no toads or moles. Something about ice ages and it being an island. So how did he get famous for chasing out snakes?

Padraig [the Irish version of Patrick] sounds similar to the Old Norse words “pad rekr,” meaning “toad expeller” and, as toads and indeed snakes were absent from the country, it could possibly be that the two became conflated.

Also interesting is that St. Patrick was not Irish. He was British, a deacon’s son, who was kidnaped by Irish slavers when he was sixteen. He escaped when he was in his early twenties, fled back to Britain, and then decided to return to Ireland.

“He lands somewhere on the northern shore of Lecale” and is discovered by Dichu, the brother of one of the local kings, says Fitzsimons. “It’s an odd thing, because they seem to put a lot of trust into Patrick, and back then, these kings would have been the figurehead of their society” and they took a big risk by backing him. “If anything failed within their societies, say if the crops failed for a year or a sudden illness took the livestock, their heads were the ultimate price for this,” he adds. Patrick was given a barn for shelter in the village of Saul outside Downpatrick. That became the site of his first church and still attracts pilgrims today.

St. Patrick was never canonized, mostly because he lived before there was a set procedure.

According to Claude . . .

Like many early saints, he was recognized as a saint through popular acclaim and local veneration rather than a Vatican investigation of verified miracles.

But he is primarily revered for bring Christianity to Ireland, driving out the metaphorical snakes of pagan religion.

And about those nipples . . .

In pre-Christian Ireland, sucking breasts was a way of showing subjugation to a king and the cutting out of Old Croghan Man’s nipples is, historians believe, an indication that he had been thus stripped of his claims to kingship. In his “Confessio,” Patrick provides further evidence for this practice in a story he tells of his initial escape from enslavement. He found a boat sailing to Britain, but the captain refused to let him board. Patrick retreated to his lodgings to pray. “That day, I refused to suck their breasts, because of my reverence for God,” he wrote. “They were pagans, and I hoped they might come to faith in Jesus Christ. This is how I got to go with them, and we set sail right away.”

The world’s always been a strange place.

Happy belated St. Patty’s day.

Escapism

I watched . . .

It was underwhelming at best, more a PSA in movie form than an attempt to “entertain.” I kept waiting for the big reveal, but there was none.

Which may be the point, now that I think about it, but I’m still going to keep my opinion at “underwhelming” because we all know already to look out for strange men in white vans, so we don’t need a PSA. What we need is a good plot twist.

I also watched . . .

I expected something along the lines of Kill Bill or The Princess, but it’s not. It’s actually kind of dark and depressing. But then I found out it is based on real events (they aren’t joking about that part), and the “events” are literally called The Stockholm Bloodbath.

It got some really poor ratings, but honestly I think that’s because of the disconnect between what was promised and what was delivered, an action movie with bad-ass girl bosses versus a quasi-historical movie with some strong female characters who can’t work miracles but can in the end find some revenge.

In other words, it was a better film than I expected.

I also got to see a sequel that was the equal of the original . . .

Look, Nobody and Nobody 2 don’t pretend to be anything other than what they are, and for that reason, I think they’re both a lot of fun, with the sequel being just as much fun, to me, as the original.

And finally I read . . .

This book is Tuesday’s post. No, don’t go out and buy it. Wally Lamb used to be a great author, but this . . . this is everything wrong with the bubble of the “artistic set” and is what happens when a seventy-some-year-old author doesn’t keep up with the world in any meaningful way.

It’s been a long week. I’m done. You?

We went from over a foot of snow to eighty degrees. It’s been just crazy, but the grass is greening, we have garden orientation tomorrow, and spring is on the way.

Oh, and at this point, I’m playing pinochle in my sleep . . . almost.