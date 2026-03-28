"In politics, stupidity is not a handicap." — Napoleon Bonaparte

So this is an interesting conversation starter: Is he a hero or a tattletale?

I don’t have kids, so I try hard not to judge (unless it’s a child that’s running up on my porch and pushing the doorbell just so the dogs will bark—I’d like to get ahold of his parents).

On the one hand, not knowing the woman, if this is a one-off, I rather wish the man had just stayed with the car or tried to find the woman. Dealing with CPS, especially if you’re a decent parent that gets turned in by a busybody, is hell no one needs. (I know someone it happened to—it was a yearlong nightmare. The story involved a new pair of blue jeans, a little girl with heart issues who wet her pants, one of the largest churches in town, and a woman who “caught” the parents in the bathroom and thought the blue on her legs was bruises and turned the parents in. Yes, it was incredibly stupid.)

On the other hand, leaving a toddler in the care of a seven year old is a serious lapse in judgment that may signal a larger pattern.

So . . . what say you?

Democrats and the war powers vote: Our system is just this malignant and we really do need to consider the French model of “fixing” it.

What happened: Democrats had signaled they were prepared to force a vote as soon as this week after failing to pass an Iran war powers resolution earlier this month. While Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) broke ranks to vote for the measure, four Democrats voted against it. The measure failed in a 212-219 vote.

The intervening weeks have seen an intense Democratic whip operation to get those four Democrats on side — and, sources say, most have.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) also told Axios on Thursday that she will “most likely” vote with Democrats the next time they force a war powers vote.

So why the hold up?

Yes, but: One more potential Democratic holdout and several absences are still giving party leadership pause, according to multiple House Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about private deliberations. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) told Axios on Wednesday he doesn’t “have an answer” on how he plans to vote, saying this is “just not the type of thing I feel like you rush into decisions about.”

“We have some absences. Ted Lieu’s not here this week,” said one House Democrat familiar with the matter, referring to the House Democratic caucus vice chair who was out due to the recent death of his father.

Said a senior House Democrat: “Everyone’s freaked out, but we didn’t have the people here to pass it. … No point in bringing up a resolution that’s going to fail because we have an attendance problem.”

Can we try again?

The bottom line: To the anti-war left, the punted vote is simply more evidence of Democratic leadership’s weakness. “If Dems say they oppose the war but won’t force a vote, it reinforces the sense they’re not willing to use their power when it counts,” said Paco Fabian, the director of campaigns at Our Revolution.

Also, not true. Also an excuse.

You see, the Democrats aren’t weak. Not even close.

The real reason is much more malignant.

And there is every chance it will get worse.

Some ​65% of Americans believe U.S. President Donald Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran and ‌just 7% support that idea, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday found.

So what’s really going on here?

The Elephant and Ass Show.

The Democrats hope that Trump will be stupid enough to send in the Marines, literally, and a bunch of them will be killed as the international economy tanks, and that will set Democrats up for 2026, likely 2028, and who knows how far into the future?

And they’re just fine with incalculable damage if they can swing things back their way so they now have control of the trough.

There are no good guys here. There’s not even less bad guys.

There’s just the unholy putrefaction of our quasi-democracy, and if we were a smart people, we’d make a serious attempt to try to cut the rot out (and, no, the SAVE Nothing Act is not a serious attempt).

False flags everywhere . . .

This was an interesting story . . .

In the run-up to Hungary’s pivotal election in April, a unit of Russia’s foreign intelligence service last month began sounding the alarm over plummeting public support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose friendly ties to Moscow have long given the Kremlin a strategic foothold inside NATO and the European Union. Officers from the intelligence service, or SVR, suggested that drastic action might be necessary — a strategy they called “the Gamechanger.” In an internal report for the SVR obtained and authenticated by a European intelligence service and reviewed by The Washington Post, the operatives proposed a way to “fundamentally alter the entire paradigm of the election campaign” — “the staging of an assassination attempt on Viktor Orban.” “Such an incident will shift the perception of the campaign out of the rational realm of socioeconomic questions into an emotional one, where the key themes will become state security and the stability and defense of the political system,” the operatives wrote in a report prepared for the SVR’s main unit for political influence operations, Directorate MS, or Active Measures Department.

Couple that with this . . .

My niece-in-law suggested that Thomas Crooks might have been some sort of “false flag” to put Trump over the line. I told her I hoped not, especially because someone actually died there, and I would hate to think Trump was that kind of man.

Let’s just say, times have changed.

Something is amiss in that situation. Even if it was not a false flag, whoever tried to kill Trump, his FBI is now protecting them.

That really narrows it down.

But people have become so cynical that the things that should make huge waves don’t.

Like finding out that Iran can send a missile more than twice as far as anyone thought?

Or can it?

This is Al Jazeera, so it has its bias, and, yes, Iran might have a reason to lie, but I’ll let James Li explain why we should probably believe them.

So whose missiles were they, if missiles indeed did fly?

And that is the elephant in the room, but I think we can guess.

And then this happened . . .

And almost immediately, this happened . . .

But no one really took notice. Instead, this clip started circulating on TwiX.

The whole story is really strange and I think we can safely put this one in the “false flag” category.

All in all, I think the little Israeli boy has cried wolf one too many times.

Well, that’s some timing . . .

Roughly 6,200 Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures contracts changed hands between 6:49 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. New York time on Monday, just a quarter of an hour ahead of the U.S. president’s post on Truth Social that there had in recent days been “productive conversations” with Tehran to end the war in Iran. The notional value of those trades was US$580 million, according to FT calculations based on Bloomberg data. . . . The well-timed trades echoed the flurry of large highly profitable bets made on prediction market Polymarket on the timing of the U.S.’s attacks in recent months on Iran and Venezuela. “It’s hard to prove causality . . . but you have to wonder who would have been relatively aggressive at selling futures at that point, 15 minutes before Trump’s post,” said a market strategist at a U.S. broker, referring to Monday’s trades.

Did the White House have anything to do with this?

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said: “The only focus of President Trump and Trump administration officials is doing what’s best for the American people.” He added: “The White House does not tolerate any administration official illegally profiteering off of insider knowledge, and any implication that officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is baseless and irresponsible reporting.”

That leaves a whole lot of wiggle room. You could turn one of those FedEx triple trailers around in that.

“We have another word for situations in which people with access to confidential information regarding national security — such as plans to bomb or not to bomb another country — exploit that information for profit,” Krugman wrote in a Substack post Tuesday. “That word is treason.” Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, denied that any negotiations with Washington had taken place, calling the claim “fakenews” used to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.” Stocks pulled back slightly and energy prices stymied their free-fall on his statement, but ultimately traders seemed to trust that Trump was telling the truth about winding down the war. Rory Johnston, an oil market analyst, said the pattern has been hard to ignore even without a smoking gun. “Everyone—every analyst, every oil trader—has been questioning downward pressure on prices,” he told Fortune. He added that whether or not there’s been direct market manipulation by Washington, the administration’s jawboning has spooked participants out of trading where physical fundamentals would otherwise push prices. “I think that probably goes a long way towards it.” The White House did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

How could they? Paul Krugman is an abysmal human being, but he has a point. And the pattern is really difficult not to see. You don’t have to be an “analyst” or an “oil trader.”

Owen Shroyer had a particularly forceful rant the other day, and I think he speaks for a lot of us.

That’s if Trump hangs around long enough.

Not that Carville is to be taken that seriously, but I’ve seen the suggestion more than once, though I don’t know that Vance would be an improvement at this point.

So I’m not sure what to do with these . . .

Let’s start with . . .

A California jury has found Meta and YouTube liable on all counts in a landmark case that accused the tech giants of intentionally addicting a young woman and injuring her mental health. Meta and YouTube were negligent in the design of their platforms, knew their design was dangerous, failed to warn of those risks and caused substantial harm to the plaintiff, the jury found. The decision could set a precedent for hundreds of similar cases and lead to major changes to how social media platforms operate, especially for young users — as well as millions, even billions, in losses for the tech companies. The case also marks a watershed moment for social media, following years of concerns from parents, advocates and lawmakers about online harms to children ranging from mental health concerns to sexual exploitation. A now 20-year-old California woman named Kaley and her mother sued Meta, Google’s YouTube, Snap and TikTok, accusing them of intentionally hooking her as a child and causing her to develop anxiety, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Snap and TikTok settled the case before trial.

You know what I’m going to say here even before I say it. I’m not sure how comfortable I am removing personal agency from this situation, especially as we have enough trouble with censorship.

Internal documents presented in court shed light on the companies’ efforts to attract young users, as well as what they knew about the potential risks to their platforms. Meta documents, for example, showed how the company decided to allow “beauty” filters that manipulate a user’s appearance despite employees and 18 experts raising concerns that they could be harmful.

Even at that, we know so many things about our world are fake. It’s a parent’s responsibility to teach children how to protect themselves.

I don’t know, what do you think?

And this one . . .

Driving the news: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is introducing the STOP Corrupt Bets Act on Thursday, while Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) is introducing the House version of the bill. It would ban event contracts on elections, sports, government actions and military moves.

“When anyone can use prediction markets to make a well-timed bet on Congress passing a bill, government decisions or a military strike, it’s ripe for corruption and erodes public trust,” Merkley tells Axios.

Here’s the thing: the public trust is eroded to dust anyway, so that’s irrelevant. And I’m far more worried about members of Congress being corrupt than some betting market.

Much like the SAVE Nothing Act, this is a distraction.

The other side: Advocates say that prediction markets are properly regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and don't agree with the premise that they are tantamount to gambling.

Of course, that is bullshit. What are they if not gambling sites?

Reality check: Any prediction market legislation would need to be signed by President Trump — and his appointed CFTC chairman has signaled support for budding prediction markets.

Of course.

Anyway, I think this is more about the fact that the prediction markets have actually been a pretty good indicator of what people are really thinking. I watched them during the election. They seemed more accurate than the pooling. Why? Well, people were having to put their money where their mouths were. There’s less hopium and copium involved.

But, yes, they can be manipulated and can probably be used to manipulate.

So again, what do you think?

Escapism

This week I saw . . .

Okay, so you know where I’m coming from. I loved the first John Wick movie. I’ve seen it several times. I’ve also seen every sequel, and I liked them, but I don’t rewatch them. I can think a movie is really great and have no desire to rewatch it, so that’s not really any measure of how “good” they are.

The first movie is way more focused and less about the John Wick world than just this ex-hitman who is drawn out retirement because they kill his dog. My guess is the sequels, if not the original, were made with the fans of the comic books in mind, fans who were devoted to “the world of John Wick.” And, hey, I’m fine with that. In fact, I’m happy for you all. Hollywood should have chosen you over me. I think the sets are beautiful, and all the action scenes are amazing, but I really don’t care about the details of John Wick’s environment. That’s why I stick with the first movie, even though I own copies of them all (got to keep the franchise going). The plot is tight and I like the taste of his world, but I don’t want the whole meal. It’s also simple enough that I can play it while I’m doing other things because I can pull my attention away and then go back and know exactly where I am. That’s me, and I’m weird.

So when it comes to Ballerina, I will say it is just as good as any of the sequels because it operates with the same motivation. It’s as much about the John Wick world as the story, and if you like that world with the cinematography and the fight scenes, you’ll probably like it.

I know the complaint that they tried to feminize John Wick, but I didn’t get that vibe. Yes, the main character is quick and clever, but not overly strong. “Fight like a girl” is a great line, and that’s what she does. John Wick is the stuff of fantasy to begin with, so no a woman probably wouldn’t be able to do what she does, but then no man can do what John Wick does, so . . .

And I read . . .

Yes, I have guilty pleasures like everyone else. I’m really, really picky about my “romantasy.” Most of it is young adult fiction with more sex, and YA fantasy can be horridly annoying (ask me sometime about Twilight and the Hunger Games). But this series is pretty good, and I actually liked this one more than the first one in the series. The characters are interesting, and the heroine is strong without being annoying (she nearly dies a few times). The family is complex. Yes, it’s got its fair share of “graphic” moments, but they are layered in like spice rather than trying to be the whole meal.

Yup, that’s me this week.

Next week, no pinochle. I’m really enjoying it, but I could use a break.

But taxes are done, almost through pinochle, and now gardening starts.

Hey, what would I do with extra time? Just waste it, I suppose.