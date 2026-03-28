And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
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That toddler could have been hit by a car or worse, abducted. How could he go looking for the mother, not knowing who he was looking for? If he took all the kids w- him to see if they could spot her, he could’ve gotten in serious trouble himself &/or had a helluva time trying to wrangle 3 strangers ages 7 & under. He could have waited by the car but would’ve had no idea how long.

Mom needed a lesson in responsible parenting & I’ll guess this wasn’t the 1st time she did this.

The guy did the right thing, IMHO.

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