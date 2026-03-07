And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Israel and the Jewish diaspora have gotten their two biggest and ancient enemies, Christians and Muslims, to kill and fight each other. Even a blind man knows when the sun is shining.

The news about the war with Iran is pretty schizophrenic so far. Simplicius and Moon of Alabama insist that things aren't going so great for America. Everyone else insists that we have complete air dominance over Iran and soon they'll come crawling to the negotiation table.

You know, just like the Taliban and the Houthis.

We'll see. I suppose that in the worst case scenario, our missile stocks won't let us keep this up for a whole lot longer.

