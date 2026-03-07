"The apocalypse is just Tuesday with more fire." — Attributable to Claude, riffing on Cormac McCarthy

A brief modern history of Iran . . .

Commentary aside, this is a good short history of how we got here with Iran. You’ll notice something ironic about our claims that we only want to bring freedom and democracy to Iran. (Hint: they once had democracy and freedom and we didn’t like how they used it so we overthrew their democracy. Okay, it that case, it was more the British, but we helped.)

I knew Saddam came to power in Iraq because of us, but I didn’t know why. There you go. We are meddlesome.

There is no easy replacement government-in-opposition-on-a-box that Trump can promote. Reza Pahlavi, heir of the long-deposed shah, cannot swan into Tehran and pick up the reins without risking an angry IRGC trying to kill him. There is no opposition really left inside Iran. As in Caracas, any solution will likely have to come from inside the remnants of the regime.

If you understand how brutal the shah was, you’ll understand that Pahlavi has no chance. There are people still alive today who remember his father very well.

Why it matters: Trump acknowledged that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei, is the most likely successor — while making clear he finds that outcome unacceptable. For several days, the Iranian regime has postponed the announcement of the new supreme leader. But statements by Iranian politicians on Thursday suggested an announcement could be imminent. What he’s saying: “They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela,” Trump said.

Ah, yes, Delcy . . .

So Maduro was a murdering dictator, and Delcy sold her country out (and is still probably a murdering dictator, but she’s our murdering dictator, so that makes it okay).

The Venezuelans can’t win.

He added that he refuses to accept a new Iranian leader who would continue Khamenei’s policies, which he said would force the U.S. back to war “in five years.”

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said.

Translation: you’ll let us steal your resources out from underneath you and you’ll get along with Israel, or we’ll leave you looking like Syria and Libya.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Are we the bad guys?”

Well, us, no. I’d leave Venezuela and Iran alone. But our leadership, oh, yes.

But really, we’re just continuing a long-standing tradition.

What do you think this is? A game?

I want to show you three videos that the White House posted regarding the Iran War . . .

And then there’s this one . . .

And then this . . .

On Friday, after I was finished writing, they posted another one. I’m being lazy. Click on the link if you’re not nauseated enough.

Patriotism is one thing.

This is . . . creepy as hell and should churn the stomach of anyone with a conscience.

Especially as you consider they’re not just taking out military targets. They’re killing civilians, even children.

And our own people are being killed.

I really like this segment from Breaking Points because it pretty much sums up how I feel.

I remember having to give up reading the news during “Operation Enduring Freedom,” otherwise known as the second Iraq war.

I couldn’t handle this feeling that everyone thought this was a game, some little movie where all the dead bodies get up and get to go home after the director calls “cut.”

But at least our leadership had some semblance of decency. This administration is posting video game clips combined with shots of our military blowing people up (yes, there are people in those vehicles and buildings).

I’m not going to suggest that this administration is any more cavalier about the lives of soldiers and civilians than any other administration. I’d guess they’re not.

So I guess on the one hand, they’re more truthful.

Though I don’t want to hear another word about the barbarism of Muslims. These videos are far worse than any “death to America” chant. At least there’s a little respect there.

That’s the whole rant. You couldn’t make life any cheaper if you tried.

Did Jim Carrey punk the celebrity world?

So the basics of the story: Jim Carrey was awarded an honorary Cesar in France. The Internet went wild because they said it was a body double accepting the award: the face was off, the manner was off, Carrey was way too serious. But those at the award and his spokesperson said it was actually him, and he came with his family and closest friends.

So this is the “newsy” version.

And this is the Jimmy Dore version . . .

Has Jim Carrey suddenly become serious in his old age and started to take all the self-congratulating celebrity world what it thinks is its just due . . . or did he pull off the ultimate joke to prove his point: that Jim Carrey doesn’t exist, it’s all fake and shallow, and no one would notice if it wasn’t really him?

Now I don’t think there’s actually any conflict here. I think, if Jimmy Dore is right and Jim Carrey is that dismissive and thinks Jim Carrey is just a creation, the worst “trick” he could play is to get everyone to believe a body double is him. Would his family go along with him? If they’re Carrey’s nearest and dearest, yes.

Just an interesting little tempest in a teapot.

Escapism

I read . . .

It was part of Book of the Month’s Valentine’s selection, and it tries, with varying degrees of success, to mix rom com and slasher horror.

Eh, it’s a good quick read, though I had the killer figured out pretty quickly on. The clues were not that subtle (I’m not really that bright).

I’m sorry this is such a skinny Saturday. The news is nothing but war, and I’ve run out of ways to say, “Well, this is bad.”

So what did you do this week?