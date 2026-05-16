l don't think anybody here would deny that when you send chickens out in the morning from your barnyard, those chickens will return that evening to your barnyard, not your neighbor's barnyard. I think this is a prime example of the devil's chickens coming back home to roost. That the chickens that he sent out, the violence that he's perpetrated in other countries, here and abroad, four children in Birmingham, or Medgar Evers, or the mangrove in Africa. I think this same violence has come back to claim one of their own. Now, being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never made me sad. In fact, it's only made me glad. —Malcolm X

Sanctions karma is a b—h

You want to see one of the most ironic videos ever?

Think about the “logic” here: Trump is not going to allow Iran to force him into a bad deal over domestic politics, the “domestic politics” in question being the destruction of Americans’ livelihoods because we live in a capitalist system where scarcity of supply means inflation and rising costs above what people can afford.

This is a representative of the same country who uses sanctions, the entire point of which is to create “domestic politics” in other countries where products become scarce so that “domestic politics” forces the other country to bend to US will.

See . . . irony. And the golden rule I suppose.

Now Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, all the neocon and Israel freaks in government will be just fine.

You?

Well, you don’t matter.

And this would be easier to take if there were a good reason.

So Marie Dontoinette, what do you have for us?

Of course, Iran didn’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon before we began bombing it.

The Strait of Hormuz was open before we began bombing Iran and left them to play the only real card they had that could put them on the offensive.

But Trump is not going to let Iran dictate the terms of a deal that’s really only important for Israel and the Gulf dictatorships over domestic politics, i.e. your income and ability to continue to afford your mortgage.

I do literally have a headache as I’m writing this, and that’s not helping.

Now let’s be clear, this isn’t just a “Trump problem.” No government really cares about the American people because your not really their customer. It’s just that most governments are smarter than to state that fact out loud.

The only entertainment I’m getting out of this is watching all the usual suspects who know better but sold their souls twist themselves in knots . . .

Well, except keep us out of war . . . be transparent . . . work for the American people . . . that whole DOGE thing . . .

BTW, Jim Jordan just made Kaitlin Collins look intelligent.

And then we have our VP . . .

Actually, that answer reminds me of a movie clip if I can find it . . .

Yup. That’s JD Vance.

I really don’t know what to do with this level of—I don’t have a good word—idiocy? Disconnection? Obliviousness?

It feels like COVID all over again, only worse.

NYT piece about sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners inspires full-on panic . . .

This . . .

. . . caused a meltdown of epic proportions.

There were numerous calls for Kristoff to be fired. A few people even went so far as to compare him to Julias Streicher, an infamous Nazi propagandist.

We should hang people for anti-Zionism.

I’ve been wrong a lot in my life, but I have a feeling that might go the other way, at least figuratively.

And a bunch of people protested outside the NYT offices.

Condemn, don’t condemn. I don’t care. Just know these people are ridiculous.

Israel has no problem admitting itself that Palestinians are sexually abused in their prisons by the guards. They even defend it.

Or as one person put it . . .

B’Tselem is an Israeli civil rights organization. It has repeatedly documented such behavior.

On Thursday, not to be outdone, the WSJ published this by their editorial board, so no one was even brave enough to put their name on it.

It’s about this report . . .

The title is hilarious. There has been nothing silent about Israel on this subject. In fact, they talk so much, they talk about things that never happened.

There was a reason no one at the WSJ wanted to take direct responsibility, though.

I don’t care if the outlet is called the Electronic Intifada. Facts don’t care.

And the fact is that no matter how large the report is, it has a lot of problems.

Whereas Kristoff frequently writes about sexual assault in the context of armed conflict in various settings and cites third-party information that give his interviews context and legitimacy, while as far as I can tell having no real skin in the game other than his professional reputation (no love or hate for Israel) . . .

And whereas the NYT has been reluctant almost to an extreme to report anything negative about Israel until they saw the tide turning in the independent media and figured financial survive might depend on acknowledging certain “issues” people are having . . .

This “report”?

Indeed, the Civil Commission – an initiative launched by Israeli legal scholar Cochav Elkayam-Levy soon after 7 October – was already severely discredited by Israeli media more than two years ago. Elkayam-Levy came under fire for her shoddy research methods– which managed to embarrass even some in the Israeli government. “People disconnected from her because her investigation is not accurate,” an Israeli government source told Ynet, the online outlet affiliated with Israel’s mass circulation newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. The government source cited how Elkayam-Levy disseminated a story about Palestinian fighters “slicing the belly of a pregnant woman – a story proven to be untrue, and she spread it in the international media.” “It’s no joke. Little by little, professionals have begun to distance themselves from her because she is unreliable,” the source added, citing the damage such false accounts do to Israel’s already battered credibility. It had previously been exposed that Elkayam-Levy also tried to pass off an old photo of a deceased Kurdish female fighter in another country as a victim of the 7 October violence. Elkayam-Levy also came under fire for financial opportunism. “She took donations from loads of people and she began asking for money for lectures,” the government source told Ynet.

Finally, whereas you get an idea of who the victims were in the Kristoff piece . . .

The authors claim they conducted more than 430 “formal and informal interviews, testimonies and meetings” and relied on media interviews, investigative reports, documentaries, podcasts, parliamentary hearings and an index of public reporting related to alleged sexual violence. The key problem with Israel’s 7 October mass rapes narrative has never been merely the failure to name victims publicly. Privacy concerns could justify anonymizing survivors and withholding identifying details. Yet to this day, Israel has not provided even the most basic anonymized accounting one would expect in a serious investigation: How many people have complained that they were raped on 7 October, how many deceased persons have been positively identified as rape victims, how many families have been informed that their relatives were assessed to have been raped, and how many alleged cases rest only on witness inferences, hearsay or speculation based on the condition of bodies observed by lay persons? The Civil Commission report does not fill that gap. It offers no clear victim count and no transparent case list, only a mixture of old public claims, confidential archive references, secondhand accounts and generalized pattern assertions. In January 2025, an Israeli prosecutor admitted there were still zero complainants in alleged 7 October rape cases. This remains the basic hole in the entire narrative and the Civil Commission does its best to obscure it. It claims that confidential information has been withheld and that findings are sometimes presented only in “generalized terms” to avoid identifying victims, including in cases where families of murdered victims may not know sexual crimes were allegedly committed against relatives. That means some of the report’s most horrifying claims are, by design, insulated from meaningful public scrutiny.

Which one would you believe if you’re being honest?

And that’s not to say Hamas raped nobody. Of course, there was rape on October 7th. But was it systematic and used as a tool of war rather than opportunistic and sporadic? That is the question. There is no evidence it was anything but the latter.

But the story got more ridiculous . . .

I had to check. Foreign countries have sued in US courts before (thank you, Claude).

But defamation is hard to prove because you have to prove they lied deliberately and prove malice.

Good luck.

Then there’s discovery, meaning the NYT could demand footage from all the prisons and all government communications.

Of course, as Kim Iverson pointed out, Israel could get the names of the people who claimed they were raped and further torture them.

That would be a worry.

But as Glenn Greenwald, who started out as a lawyer, posted something interesting . . .

60% of U.S. adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% last year.

59% have little or no confidence in Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs – up from 52% last year.

In both political parties, majorities of adults under the age of 50 now rate Israel and Netanyahu negatively.

Yeah, I think that might qualify.

Finally, someone who understands how capitalism is supposed to work . . .

The majority owner of family-run Minden, Louisiana-based Fibrebond sold his company earlier this year for $1.7 billion. To thank longtime workers at the maker of enclosures for electrical equipment, though, he earmarked $240 million of that for bonuses, which resulted in life-changing cash infusions for 540 full-time employees. On average, The Wall Street Journal reports (1), employees received $443,000. Workers with long tenures received more. Much more. The money will be paid out over a five-year period, as long as the employee stays with the company. (Workers over the age of 65 received the entirety of their bonus and won’t have to continue working if they don’t want to.)

The owner went about it in an interesting and smart way.

Technically, the bonuses are coming from the acquiring company for tax reasons that maximize the payouts. (Had the Walker family given workers the money directly, it would have been taxed twice.) But when negotiating the sale of Fibrebond, Walker said 15% of the deal’s proceeds would have to go to his employees. That was met with some confusion, but he explained that he wanted to reward workers who had stuck with him through the business’s hard times—and said they would be critical for a successful transition to the new owners.

Yes, there is a lot of altruism here, but there is also pragmatism.

This owner was smart enough to recognize the importance of his employees, and I suspect the purchasing company was smart enough to understand the same and wanted to keep the same people on.

This is the difference between American exploitation and capitalism as it can be made to work for everyone.

And it’s a nice feel-good story.

Escapism

So last week, I watched and didn’t read, and this week, I didn’t watch anything to the end (I started a couple series), but I read.

I’ve read all the books in the Robert Langdon series. My favorite will always be The Da Vinci Code, though Inferno had the coolest (and bravest) ending.

But this one feels like a “last book.” I looked it up, and Brown is only sixty-one, but it still has the feel of a series coming to a close. I could be wrong. However, the subject he approaches seems hard to top: what is human consciousness, and by extension, what happens after we die.

Now, it is your typical Dan Brown, a lot—A LOT—of expository material. His books are always basically textbooks with a story to hold them together. If you’ve made it to six in the series, I suspect that has become part of the charm.

You have the strange caricatured villain, though in the last three books, the villains have become more nuanced. And you have the twist. Whatever else you might say about Dan Brown’s writing, he always has a really good twist somewhere.

In this book, you learn a lot about noetics, the non-materialist study of consciousness. The materialists think that consciousness is just our brain’s chemistry and the neurons. The noetics think that consciousness is something outside our body and that the brain is a receiver more than a server and hard-drive. Or that’s the short and dirty version of it all according to the book.

But the basic story goes that Robert Langdon’s love interest is invited to a lecture in Prague and she has a book coming out. Well, suddenly the book is deleted off the server at the publisher, and people are trying to kill anyone who knows about it, and there’s some sort of secret underground lab . . . and a golem.

I’d known about golems. In the Jewish tradition, they are basically clay figures into which a soul is called, and they are built for protection.

But I wanted to share some passages from this book because they are interesting, and one of them is the story of the Golem as Brown presents it . . .

Prague was a city of drama and fantasy, and revelers regularly walked the streets masquerading as storied characters from her history—famous ghosts, witches, star-crossed lovers, martyred saints . . . and this hulking monster made of clay. Prague’s oldest legend. A mystical guardian . . . just like me. The Golěm knew the clay monster’s tale by heart because it was his own—a protective spirit . . . thrust into physical form . . . tasked with sacrificing his own comfort to carry another’s pain. According to sixteenth-century legend, a powerful rabbi named Judah Loew dug wet clay from the banks of the Vltava River and used it to build a monster that he hoped would protect his people. Using Kabbalistic magic, the rabbi inscribed the Hebrew word into the forehead of the lifeless guardian, and the clay monster immediately sprang to life, infused with a soul from another realm. The word on his forehead was אמת—emet. Truth. The rabbi called his creation a golem—meaning "raw material" in Hebrew—a reference to the earthen clay from which the monster had been forged. Thereafter, the golem patrolled the streets of the Jewish Ghetto, protecting those in danger, killing evildoers, and ensuring the safety of the community. But here, the legend took a dark turn. The monster became lonely and confused by its own violence, eventually turning on its creator. The rabbi barely managed to survive the monster’s attack by desperately reaching up and smearing away one of the Hebrew letters on the creature’s forehead. By erasing the letter aleph, א, the Hebrew word for truth—emet—was transformed into something far darker—met—the Hebrew word for dead. אמת became מת. Truth became . . . Death. The monster collapsed in a heap, lifeless. Standing over his fallen creation, the rabbi took no chances. He quickly dismantled the clay body and hid the pieces in the attic of Prague’s Old-New Synagogue, where the earthen shards were said to remain to this day, overlooking the ancient cemetery where Rabbi Loew was now buried. (p. 53-54)

Doesn’t that describe so much in life? And if one were of a mind, one might draw parallels between the creation of Zionism and the Israeli nation-state and the Golem story.

Kind of struck me as a timely theme.

But Brown is funny in certain ways . . .

In London, Finch had just received confirmation that his contingency plans were now in motion, in both Prague and New York. The news had arrived via a military-grade communication platform known as Signal, required for all field communications, as it provided end-to-end encryption of all texts and voice. (p. 88)

You remember the scandal around Signal? Apparently, the Trump administration aren’t the only ones who think it’s more secure than it is. So do novelists.

A few years ago I would have laughed at this passage as unrealistic (as in no one really talks like this) . . .

“Professor,” Finch said, shifting position and aiming the gun at Langdon now. “It must be luxurious to live in academia and not face the real problems in our country . . . not worry about those who want to destroy the Western way of life. The world is an extremely dangerous place, and people like me are the only reason your city of Boston is still standing. I mean that quite literally.” (p. 551)

But, yes, they do.

But here is the most thoughtful set of passages I found (remember, Brown’s works are really textbooks masquerading as novels) . . .

"Fear makes us selfish," Katherine [the noetic scientist and Langdon’s love interest] said. "The more we fear death, the more we cling to ourselves, our belongings, our safe spaces . . . to that which is familiar. We exhibit increased nationalism, racism, and religious intolerance. We flout authority, ignore social mores, steal from others to provide for ourselves, and become more materialistic. We even abandon our feelings of environmental responsibility because we sense the planet is a lost cause and we're all doomed anyway." "That's alarming," Nagel said. "Those are precisely the behaviors that fuel global unrest, terrorism, cultural division, and war." "Yes, and that make the CIA's job so difficult. Unfortunately, it becomes a hall of mirrors. The worse things get, the worse we behave. And the worse we behave, the worse things get." "And it's your theory that this troubling pattern stems from humans' fear of death?" "It's not my theory," Katherine said. "It's scientifically proven in mountains of statistical evidence gathered through observational analysis, behavioral experiments, and scientific polling. The most important point in the research, however, shows that those who do not fear death, for whatever reason, tend to exhibit behavior that is more benevolent, accepting of others, cooperative, and caring about the environment. Essentially, this means that if we could all free our minds of the burden, of the terror we feel about death . . ." "Then we would find ourselves in a dramatically improved world." "Precisely," Katherine said. "To quote the great Czech psychiatrist Stanislav Grof, 'The elimination of the fear of death transforms the individual's way of being in the world.' Grof believes that a radical inner transformation of consciousness might be our only hope of surviving the global crisis brought on by the Western mechanistic paradigm." "Well, if that's true," Nagel offered as she poured more coffee, "perhaps we should spike the world's water supply with anti-anxiety meds." Katherine chuckled. "I'm not sure Xanax is the existential answer, but there is hope on the near horizon." Nagel paused mid-sip. "Oh?" "As I wrote in my manuscript, I believe our views on death are about to change. Top scientists around the world are increasingly convinced that reality is not at all as we believe. This includes the provocative idea that death is, quite possibly, an illusion . . . that our consciousness survives physical death and lives on. If this is true, and if we can prove it, then within several generations, the human mind will function under an entirely different premise—the belief that death is not so terrifying after all . . ." Katherine's voice was brimming with passion. "Just think about that. The one universal fear that drives so much of humankind's destructive behavior . . . would evaporate. If we can hold on long enough to arrive at that paradigm shift without blowing ourselves up or destroying our planet, then our species may well turn a philosophical corner that ushers in an unimaginably peaceful future."

Look, everything has nuance, but I still found it something to chew over.

If you like Dan Brown, this one’s a good one.

Sorry. That was more “Escapism” than news, but it’s 5:01 on Friday, and I’m done for the week.

Hope you had a good one. I get to spend Saturday cooking. It’s the niece’s birthday. I rarely show pictures, but she’s growing into such a beautiful young woman inside and out I have to crow a little bit . . .

When the Bear was two . . .

And now . . .

She’s not really a girly girl . . .

I never know what to give her these days, so I give her food, the one thing within my talents.

May you all be lucky enough to have a Bear in your life.

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