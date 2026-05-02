"When the news is bad, remember: the postman didn't write the letter." — Unknown

War, the ridiculous and stupid version.

Does that mean the war is over?

President Trump has notified Congress that the hostilities the United States initiated against Iran on Feb. 28 have been “terminated” . . .

though he did not rule out future military action.

In all seriousness, we knew this wasn’t real. So what is going on?

Why it matters: Under the War Powers Act, the president must seek congressional approval for military hostilities that last longer than 60 days. By declaring the hostilities over, Trump is effectively resetting the clock — potentially making it more difficult for Congress to challenge his authority or constrain further action through a war powers resolution.

“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a two-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote to Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday.

“The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”

The problem, in a sane world, would be that blockades are an act of war, so as long as the blockade is in place, he can’t declare “hostilities” over.

But we don’t live in a sane world. We live in the Elephant and Ass Show.

So don’t unbuckle that seatbelt yet.

Kind of reminds me of Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland . . .

Update on Friday story about JP Morgan Exec . . .

Apparently women have not indeed broken through the glass floor.

A JPMorgan Chase executive is adamantly denying sensationally lurid sexual harassment allegations made against her in a lawsuit this week that — in an unusual turn of events — was soon withdrawn for “correction.” The company also maintains that it investigated and could not substantiate any wrongdoing in part because the male employee behind the lawsuit “refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

The New York Post found out who “John Doe” was and had some interesting details.

The Post also has learned that Rana did not report to Hajdini. The two were simply colleagues on the leveraged finance team, which works on large corporate acquisitions, mergers, and buyouts. Friends of Hajdini described her as “a top performer.” Her LinkedIn profile states that she volunteers with a nonprofit that helps underprivileged youngsters achieve their dream of going to college.Instagram People familiar with the matter said Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while Rana was supervised by another managing director, Jon Wolter. It means she would have no sway over the size of his annual bonus.

I give up. People are just awful.

Gerrymandering and the Voting Rights Act . . .

As June draws near, and SCOTUS gets ready to go on break, we’re getting a lot of decisions, and this week, this one came down . . .

So basically, what this all boils down to is that SCOTUS changed one facet of the Voting Rights Act. Because I’m lazy, I’ll let Claude explain (because I had to have Claude explain it to me) . . .

So basically, it used to be that if a state had a significant black population, but you drew the maps so that you diluted their voting power as a bloc by making one district majority black and then all the other districts majority white so that if white and black people each voted as a bloc, black people could only really decide one seat, you didn’t have to prove that was the purpose. If just on its face the map looked racially motivated, the state could be sued and they would have to redraw the map.

Now, the plaintiffs have to prove that the drawing of the maps was racially motivated and not motivated by a desire for partisan advantage . . . which is there a difference between being racial motivated and motivated for partisan advantage?

Now, here were the two reactions . . .

As for the other side . . .

Or here, how about a two-fer . . .

How do I feel about all this?

Look, it’s like I said about the “SAVE” Act. If you’re worried about democracy and people’s voices rather than say just . . .

. . . the Elephant and Ass Show, this is a nothingburger, either way. It’s only entertaining for the reactions.

Well, I should have added, unless you’re doing it yourself.

And, no, Democrats would not “happily” support it. Because, while it used to be a Republican thing, it’s become a Democrat thing as well.

In fact, if you really want to solve the problem, you make gerrymandering illegal. Because gerrymandering at all is a threat to accurate representation and democracy, such as it is.

But then, we have bigger threats to having an authentic democracy than gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is like voter ID. It’s like worrying about whether or not you’re wearing clean underwear when you get into a fatal car accident. It’s so very low down the list.

And that really is the point here.

As the Guardian article subhead states above . . . “the US was not a true democracy.”

Nope.

And I’m tired of the “it’s supposed to be a republic.”

A republic is a type of democracy. The people—the demos—get to rule. The people don’t rule. The parties do, and they do so at the behest of a their donors, and the people are an obstacle.

I mean, look at this . . .

Here is my favorite part, starting at roughly 1:47, and the one that had me choking my coffee . . .

Gillibrand: Um, we support this because my job is to represent New Yorkers and I can tell you when I talk to them all across my state, they are furious and they expect me to explain to them why they are furious.

Accidental bit of honesty there: “Let me tell you why you’re mad.”

Hegseth: And, Senator, when I talk to Americans and especially when I talk to the troops, they are grateful for a president who has the courage to take on this threat after 47 years of what Iran has done targeting and killing Americans and what it would mean to the world if Iran’s nuclear ambitions were actually achieved.

Do know what is so hilarious about this? These two parasitic jackals haven’t talked to regular people in a long, long time. Gillibrand would break out in hives if she had to actually interact with the peasantry, and Hegseth is too busy making a fool of himself (watch to the end) . . .

“Small-penis” syndrome big time, with both of these men.

No, he’s not talking to anyone but the members of his circle jerk.

And this is our political system in a nutshell.

So am I worried about the ramifications of this decision?

No, because there really aren’t any important ones. It’s business as usual.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy moments like this . . .

And so it goes.

Here’s Johnny . . .

I’ve wanted to do this story for a couple weeks because The Shining holds a special place in my heart.

My sister, thirty years ago nearly now and when we both were so much younger, told me to watch the movie. I really didn’t watch that much horror in those days, and it looked slow. But I was killing time waiting for my mother to fly in from North Dakota. I had to go pick her up at the airport. And so I started it, not having anything better to do (which was rare, even in those days . . . I was teaching at the college and it must have been summer or a break).

I almost didn’t make it to the airport. I got down to the last fifteen minutes, and I kept trying to leave, but I was so engrossed. So finally, I shut it off, tore out the door, got my mother, came back home, said, “Hey, I love you but I just have to go see what happens,” and I ran downstairs and finished it.

It’s still a joke to this day, because I can shut most things off. I might not be able to put down a book, but I can turn the TV off.

Anyway, to get the full “Shining,” experience according to CNN, you have to visit four places (three hotels and a highway). So I thought we’d take a little trip.

If you’ve seen “The Shining,” you’ve seen Timberline Lodge, because the exterior shots in the movie are the only ones of an actual hotel (the majority of the film was shot at Elstree Studios in England). Having seen Kubrick’s adaptation at least a dozen times, the sight of the gray hotel in real life made me feel queasy, a nightmare come to life.

Nine years before the hotel had heat and was able to stay open year-round, King and his wife Tabitha were the only guests on the last night of the 1974 season. After she went to bed, the young writer had a drink served by the off-season caretaker at the time, Lloyd Grady (both names honored separately in “The Shining”: Lloyd the hotel bartender and Grady the winter caretaker who murdered his wife and twin daughters). While sleeping in Room 217, King had a nightmare about the hotel attacking his son. The rest is pop culture history.

The Awanhee Hotel: The Interior

And if you want to feel like you’re inside the Overlook, note that the soundstages where “The Shining” was primarily filmed were actually a very close recreation of interior spaces of a third hotel: the grand, historic Ahwahnee Hotel in California’s Yosemite National Park, built in 1927 and where Stanley Kubrick once stayed.

I actually did get a chance to visit, though I didn’t realize at the time that the interior was the inspiration for the set of The Shining.

The husband and I were looking for food. Pro tip: the dining room has a dress code. We stayed hungry. The end.

Going to the Sun Road: The Drive

The epic drive toward foreboding snow-capped peaks that Jack, Wendy and little Danny take in the film, you have to go to Glacier National Park in Montana and take the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The last time I was on this road was when I was a teenager. I’m going to have to go back. It’s funny how we take for granted the beauty the closest too us.

I know, it’s not as good as the real thing, but there you go.

Escapism

I watched . . .

You want a twisted little flick, here you go. Though I called it early on as I said to the other half, “Wouldn’t it be cool if . . .” And it was.

I watched the 80s version of Witchboard a while ago, so I wanted to see this one.

It’s not bad, if you like “witch-y” movies. The twist could have been twistier, but for what it was, it wasn’t bad.

As for older films . . .

It was funny, and we had a good time playing “name that person.”

I read . . .

This book was more serious than I was in the mood for, so it drug for me, but in the end, it was worth reading. I’ve read very little about Pakistani culture, though I’ve read quite a few about Indian culture. They seem pretty similar though one is Hindu dominated and the other is Muslim dominate.

Although I won’t say I enjoyed the book, it was timely. A theme that runs through the book is whether or not to adhere to the system and the social hierarchy: will it profit you to fall in line or to break out? The answer is no, both ways, at least according to what I can tell.

Sorry, this is a short Saturday. The other half and I have had a bug, and I’m ready to be finished with this week.

But let me know what you think about the above, or anything else.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.