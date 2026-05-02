And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
10h

I remember my parents watching The Shining when I was a kid. I was playing outside, then came inside right as the little boy meets the ghost twins, and we get to see the Elevator of Blood. "NOOOOOPE," I decided, and went right back outside. I haven't watched it since.

I watched Room 237 years later, which is a documentary about the many conspiracy theories around The Shining. It's a fascinating movie, but I had to watch it in 15 minute chunks, because even clips of the movie were enough to freak me out. (Granted, this was in my 20s and I was wildly depressed, so it didn't take much to overwhelm me with dread.)

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Rebel Rooster's avatar
Rebel Rooster
11h

The Virginia congressional district map is hilarious! Five districts converge on Washington DC, deluding the elephant votes in those districts for an ass majority. They started this game in Texas (this cycle) and now all the States are playing the gerrymander game. It should be illegal but congress never had to play by the same rules they impose on us.

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