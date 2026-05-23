"The most overlooked advantage to owning a computer is that if they foul up there's no law against whacking them around a little."

Does the story really prove the point of the article? You tell me.

CNN printed this piece last Saturday, and I read it, and I’m still not sure what to think.

Here is what CNN is trying to prove . . .

Rousseau’s case fits into an emerging pattern where women are swept up in criminalization – even in states where abortion is legal – by prosecutors reaching for antiquated statutes or laws that were never intended to punish pregnant women and those experiencing pregnancy loss or birth, including abuse of a corpse, child neglect or even homicide, according to several abortion law experts CNN spoke with. “There’s been a really dedicated effort to criminalize pregnancy outcomes alongside abortion,” said the legal director of nonprofit Pregnancy Justice, Karen Thompson. There has been a notable uptick in these cases, in a separate but parallel lane to cases linked to stricter anti-abortion laws, since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and stripped the federal constitutional right to abortion, the experts said. The US saw the highest number on record of people criminally charged for conduct related to pregnancy in the first year after the decision, according to data from nonprofit legal advocacy organization Pregnancy Justice.

So basically, the idea is that because of Roe v. Wade was overturned, some ideological prosecutors are going after women who have miscarriages trying to charge them with something relating to the death of the fetus/infant (however you want to think of it).

Look, I’m pretty average ideologically when it comes to abortion, but our society does love a good fanatic. So we have women who go on social media and claim to get pregnant just to have an abortion so they can stick it to the man. And we have fanatics on the other side, investigating miscarriages as murders.

Because people are just that whacked in the head.

So . . . I was not really surprised by this story.

“Why would you be sorry? Why would you be sorry, Patience?” Patience Rousseau, then 26, was shivering on the doorstep of the house she was living in with her two children as the sheriff’s deputy repeated her question. The Humboldt County, Nevada, sheriff’s deputy was questioning Rousseau about a Facebook post she had made a few weeks earlier that expressed grief about her stillbirth and mentioned the name she gave her baby posthumously, body camera footage shows. “I’m so sorry, Abel,” Rousseau had written in the post. The mother was in shock that day in May 2018 as several law enforcement officers, some in tactical gear, stood outside the rural Winnemucca home to serve a search warrant. “I had a miscarriage, OK? A miscarriage. Why are you guys here over a f**king miscarriage?” Rousseau responded to the deputy.

The story doesn’t make either side look particularly sympathetic.

Rousseau was crying while sitting on the porch steps with her arms folded across her chest as deputies told her they were trying to figure out whether this was a “viable baby that you miscarried,” the body camera footage from 2018 showed. Then-Deputy Jacqueline Mitcham asked her to estimate how big her belly was, prompted her to demonstrate the size of the baby with her hands . . .

That seems a strange conversation.

and asked her why she didn’t call 911. “I didn’t want to get put in the hospital,” Rousseau explained. “Who’s gonna take care of my kids?” She repeatedly told the deputies she didn’t know how far along she was in the pregnancy [after two kids, she has no idea?] and had done nothing wrong. She explained she was just lying in bed when the stillbirth happened.

So two kids later, she doesn’t know how far along she is and the stillbirth “happened.” Uh-huh.

“Have you given much thought about why that happened?” asked Mitcham. “Because I did everything I could to have a miscarriage,” the mother replied, saying she ingested cinnamon – which she read online could naturally end a pregnancy. She also told authorities her car broke down a lot and that she had to push the vehicle when it did. . . .

I can’t. I just can’t.

The mother explained to deputies she had made an appointment to get an abortion at a clinic about 165 miles away in Reno, but she was “stranded” in the rural town with no way to get there because her car had broken down. With two children already, she had no job or any support from friends and family. Having faced homelessness and poverty, Rousseau said she felt she couldn’t take care of another child. When Mitcham asked if she used any drugs, Rousseau said she only smoked weed.

Why does that last part not surprise me one little bit.

The short of the story is that she was charged with felony manslaughter and convicted but then had the convction overturned.

This story all the way around just takes away my hope for humanity. No woman should be going to jail for a miscarriage. I don’t care about the suspected causes. But this woman’s story . . .

What do you make of all this? And do you too think CNN could have picked a better example?

Grifting, grifting USA . . . Trump’s slush fund

So one of the stranger stories coming out of Trumpland, and that’s saying something . . .

The commission overseeing the compensation fund would have the total authority to hand out approximately $1.7 billion in taxpayer funds to settle claims brought by anyone who alleges they were harmed by the Biden administration’s “weaponization” of the legal system, including the nearly 1,600 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as well as potentially entities associated with President Trump himself. While the settlement is expected to be agreed upon in the coming days, sources caution that the final terms will not be set until they are officially announced. In addition to a public apology from the IRS, the compensation fund is believed to be the main condition for Trump to drop a series of legal actions he filed against the federal government, including the $10 billion lawsuit related to the 2019 leak of his tax returns as well as $230 million in legal claims related to the 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and the Russia collusion investigation he faced during his first term in office, sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations said. The settlement terms are expected to prohibit Trump from directly receiving payments related to those three legal claims; however, entities associated with Trump are not explicitly barred from filing additional claims, sources said.

By the way, the fund pays out $1.776 billion, because there’s no part of our founding that Trump won’t exploit and piss on.

You have to wonder why Trump would do this. And then I can landed on at least a partial explanation from Deeper Look by Michael Sellers.

The reported deal does not merely compensate Trump or resolve a lawsuit. It appears to tell the IRS that Trump, his family, and his businesses are off limits for prior tax years. That is a profound institutional breach.

It also makes you wonder what’s in those tax returns.

Also, the slush fund . . . it would be interesting to see who shows up to collect. I can guarantee you it won’t be just J6ers.

Now that’s just ironic right there.

Quickly things began to spiral for Trump’s patriotically enumerated “fund” . . .

And in a sign of the trouble ahead, Sen. Susan Collins, the top Senate appropriator, told CNN that Blanche hadn’t convinced her to support it. “I do not support the weaponization fund as it has been described,” Collins, who faces a tough reelection in November, said ahead of the meeting. “I do not believe individuals that were convicted of violence against police officers on Jan. 6 should be entitled to reimbursement of their legal fees.”

That was sort of the theme, and I don’t know how it ended up linked to ICE and border patrol funding. Now I don’t really care if people who broke laws on J6 get money for being overcharged. I have bigger concerns.

But this is really about the timing. Republicans, even with all the redistricting shenanigans, are going to have a difficult go in November. This would be the cherry on top.

I’m not sure you can cut a deal with yourself and not find it legally challenged, and Trump has made more than his fair share off this administration . . .

Financial disclosures published this week by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and first reported by CNBC reveal the president bought between $247,008 and $630,000 in Palantir stock, including at least seven separate purchases in March alone worth up to $530,000. Weeks later, as Palantir shares slid during a broader selloff tied to the Iran war and mounting scrutiny over reports its software was being used to help identify targets, Trump took to Truth Social to publicly champion the company.

Trump is what every president for the last twenty years has been, but multiplied by a factor of ten.

What to take away from Kentucky and Thomas Massie’s loss . . .

So if you read yesterday, you know that the Republican voters of KY-04 replaced one of the very, very few decent people in Congress with an empty suit into which the Deep State and Israel can pour all its dreams.

What to take away from this?

Well, the first thing to understand is that what you’re getting a picture of is not Kentucky or even people who vote Republican. The primary was closed and limited to registered Republicans. So you are getting an accurate picture of registered Republicans, primarily older registered Republicans for whom Fox News is their only source of information, and it’s not a very flattering one. But as for a picture of even the leans-right electorate or independents or younger Republicans, I don’t know.

I suppose in my wildest dreams, the Democrat that challenges Ed Gallrein will win and vote to impeach Trump. It’s a long shot and it’s childish, but for once I would love for someone, anyone, to karmically be held accountable for the mess they made.

The Zio-crowd has spent the last week doing cleanup on Aisle 9, which mainly comes in the form of calling everyone, including Massie, an anti-semite.

The funniest one came out yesterday.

If you’re on Twitter and you want to see some brutal comments that give you hope, go look.

Yes, Israeli money bought a House seat in Kentucky and displaced one of the few honest men.

Let’s be clear. This is not an anomaly. This is indeed American politics. The issue with the Israel lobby is that we have passed into some form of dark farce.

It’s anti-semitic to suggest that “Jews,” by which we mean very specifically Zionists who support the Israel Project, pour money into our electoral system so our country serves Israel’s interests.

On the other hand . . .

Or John Podhoretz . . .

This is peak “woke,” my friends. “Woke” is not for the right or the left. “Woke” is a condition where you demand people ignore common sense and reality in lieu of falling in line with an orthodoxy. In this case, one of the wealthiest groups of people overall in our society is under terrible threat because the rest of our society doesn’t want to engage in their bloody pet project overseas and they’re going to endlessly play the victim.

But the issue is in fact larger than just irritations with Israel buy our government.

It’s the fact that they could buy our government and what that says.

And I’ll be honest: it’s fucking depressing.

But I found a couple interesting takes, so I’ll share them, just because I’m mulling through my own thoughts . . .

And James Li . . .

I am rapidly coming to agree with James Li. I don’t think we can “vote” our way out of this.

But I’m not sure where that leaves us.

On a more hopeful note, though I’m not sure how realistic it is, Jimmy Dore . . .

And finally Tucker Carlson . . .

Good lord I hope he’s right.

But let me know what you think.

Mosque shooting in San Diego . . .

There was a shooting at a mosque in San Diego this week.

Three people were left dead, a security guard and two others.

The killers were a couple of teens who supposedly met and were radicalized on the Internet. I don’t know how much to believe anymore, so I’m more interested in reactions.

With that, we’ll start with the NY Post . . .

The opinions therein are a nonsensical collection of anti-Trump, anti-liberal, antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic bile — tied together only by the authors’ fury that they were not given more in life.

Notice what’s missing from the list of collected things these kids hated in the manifesto the NY Post did not print in full before they shot up a mosque?

It’s not until very late in the article that the NY Post says this . . .

The unhinged dispatch contains scattershot derogatory and racist views targeting a number of groups — including Muslims, Jews, and gay people, among others, describing himself as an “accelerationist” who hoped to instigate an “all-out race war” to bring about the collapse of society.

If you wonder why this strange near-desperate desire not to point out the obvious, because the Israel freaks are painting themselves into a corner.

Last week, in response to the NYT’s article about the sexual abuse of Palestinian inmates, the NY Post got Israel’s favorite little propagandist to write an article . . .

What wouldn’t someone do to express their disgust at such people? If Jews are the sort of people who can even turn dogs into rapists, why shouldn’t mobs assemble outside the synagogues of New York? Why wouldn’t masked “activists” demonstrate their outrage by hounding Jewish children on the streets of this city? After all, the people they are going up against are uniquely evil. Right?

So printing an article will make people violent.

Meanwhile . . .

Or this . . .

Oh, she’s not advocating for violence, but according to Douglas Murray, printing stories Palestinians tell about how they are treated is advocating for violence.

So why would someone shoot up a mosque, Mr. Murray, by your standard?

But the spin is bewildering (I din’t track down if this is the real manifesto, just a caveat there) . . .

He shot up a mosque, but somehow we made this about “the Jews,” which really, let’s be honest, means the Zionist and Project Israel.

You combine that with what they did to Massie, and you really are pushing people too far.

Actually, if you understand how things work, this isn’t a far-fetched story . . .

TL;DW version: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is an ex-president of Iran, holding office from 2005 to 2013. He had a falling out with the Ayatollah and others. The story is long and unimportant, save the fact that on February 28 of this year, he was under house arrest by the IRCG and his home was supposedly struck and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Now, according to NYT reporting, it wasn’t really his house that was struck. It was the guard tower overlooking his house, supposedly to give him a chance to get away, so he could take over Iran because he was Israel and the US’s handpicked successor (sorry, Reza).

Now, the objections to this story are twofold: (1) It’s a hairbrained scheme, and (2) he was a “Holocaust denier” and an Islamic hardliner who claimed he wanted to kill all Jews, so why would Israel in particular be interested in putting him in power?

Of course, I can quickly put these two objections to bed.

First, “hairbrained” is a word I would use to describe this whole war. Many of us suspect that the whole “rescue mission” was really about some hairbrained scheme to steal Iran’s nuclear material under mountains of rubble. If you’d be stupid enough to try that . . .

Second, Israel couldn’t care less about what someone says if they’re working for them. A virulent anti-semite who licks their boots is just fine. It’s all theater after all.

Of course the funniest part, supposedly after Ahmadinejad was wounded in the attack that took out the guard tower, he lost his nerve, according to the NYT. On the other hand, perhaps the Iranian officials figured out he had betrayed them, and that’s why he’s gone radio silent.

And all this goes to show, we do live in the stupidest timeline possible.

Speaking of the stupidest timeline possible . . .

This is a wild story . . .

TL;DW: I will try to do this justice, though you really should just watch. Chuck Schumer through the National Democrat Party send $9 million in funds to a candidate who supposedly flipped a red seat to blue. The problem? Iowa redistricted last year, and they renumbered the districts, so the Republican that this guy supposedly defeated was still in office, because no one thought to check if AI was getting things right. Meanwhile, they had a very viable candidate that the money really would have helped, and he went without.

My frontline issue with AI is that people trust it too much. Rumor has it that’s why we bombed a girls’ school in Iran, because no one thought to double check that it really was part of a base (even though Google maps had it clearly labeled as a school). And now we have this.

I have watched Grok declare the exact same video authentic and inauthentic at the exact same time depending on the surrounding conversation. I use Claude. I have seen Claude completely change its mind as I added more information from other sources. And that’s not really a bad thing, until you consider that the first answer it gave me was nowhere near accurate and I had to be smart enough to push to get the best answer.

And I only had time on the line, not $9 million.

The charm of abandoned places . . .

My mother, sister, grandmother, and I spent a summer in Cleveland when I was in lower elementary. My mother’s first cousin had passed away and her only family was my mother and my grandmother (her aunt), so we went down and spent the summer cleaning out her house.

And we went to SeaWorld, this SeaWorld.

It was a nostalgic bit of video for me.

Coming from the prairie, I find abandoned places have a certain charm, old ghost towns and falling down farmsteads. Because of my father-in-law, I’ve seen my share of abandoned mining towns and abandoned mines.

Kind of a reminder that the world moves on, and that’s okay.

Escapism

I didn’t actually watch much this week.

British horror-comedy is a genre all its own. That’s all I’ll say.

As for reading . . .

It’s a B-grade horror in a book, which isn’t to say it’s bad (I personally watch a lot of B-grade horror), just pretty predictable.

Another week to put to bed, though I’m done by 11:00 AM on Friday, so . . . here’s to me doing something else for the rest of the day and letting the news just kind of slide.

PS on Saturday morning, we are not yet bombing anybody, or at least they’re not telling us we’re bombing anybody.🤔

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