And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
9h

The real deal with Trump and family, and the IRS, is that it effectively makes Trump immune from Epstein related crimes and investigations. Not that any of the Epstein guys are going to prison anyway. Jeffrey is living large in Tel Aviv.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
5h

I am deliberately choosing to disbelieve the Mahmoud Ahmadinejad story, because if it's true, it would mean that the people in charge of the war are too stupid to tie their own shoes. Which they could well be, but I am not prepared to stare into that particular abyss.

I mean, not even Iranians like the guy, never mind that he hates Israel. So the plan was to drop bombs on and around his house, until he escaped and took over the government? What did they think he was going to say? "Oh Israel, thank you for bombing my home and putting my entire family in mortal danger, I take back every mean thing I said about you, mwah mwah hugs and kisses." ???

Anyway, Trump not bombing Iran is somehow even more irritating than when he was bombing Iran. We've been playing grab-ass for the past two months because it's clear we don't have what it takes. So we're getting treated to this ridiculous hokey-pokey dance, where he starts threatening to bomb and then backs down.

It's the precise equivalent of European leaders remembering every six weeks that they don't actually have armies with which to fight Russia.

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