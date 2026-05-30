And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Ben Thomas's avatar
Ben Thomas
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Regarding the Salem Group taking over broadcasting of the TPUSA propagandist stitch-n-bitch right after Kirk’s assassination, can a coincidence be antisemitic? Obviously noticing it is, duh, but can the coincidence itself be labeled antisemitic?

I first intended to jest, but now I’m getting 1984 thoughtcrime echoes from the notion of facts themselves being outlawed. 2+2=0. Nothing to see here. If a fact falls in the woods, did it ever exist?

Okay, sorry, I’m going to go feed the chickens, touch some grass and start day drinking.

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