"Some people are so busy being a type that they forget to be a person." — Unknown

War update . . .

We’re not bombing anyone this morning. I guess that’s a good sign.

A recap from last week . . .

Trump skipped his son’s wedding.

He announced a peace deal was imminent.

Someone brandished a gun and got some shots off down the street from the White House. Related or not, you be the judge, though . . .

Coincidence I’m sure.

All the neocons start freaking out. People have hope.

And then . . . suddenly there’s no hurry.

And then . . . we’re firing on Iran in “self-defense,” against what? Who knows.

And then . . .

“Mandatorily requesting,” huh?

Trump said one or two of the countries he spoke with ​may have a reason for not joining, but most should be “ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, ‌be.” For Saudi ⁠Arabia — the birthplace of Islam and custodian of its two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina - recognizing Israel would be more than just a diplomatic milestone. It is a deeply sensitive national security issue tied to resolving one of the region’s oldest and most intractable conflicts. The kingdom’s longstanding position has been that it would not sign the accords unless there is an agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood. Egypt, Jordan and Turkey already have diplomatic relations with Israel, even as those ​ties have been strained since the ​start of the Gaza war. Trump also ⁠said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely,” but gave no indication a deal was imminent. Longtime Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham embraced the idea of linking Iran to the Abraham Accords as something that would lead to regional integration and create “a powerhouse for ​economic opportunity.” Others see the strategy as something to make an Iran deal more palatable to skeptics. “Trump is trying to ​sell an Iran deal ⁠as an Abraham Accords sequel: good for Israel, good for the region, tough enough for Washington,” said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group.

Do you know what the Abraham Accords are really about? Letting Israel go on ethnically cleansing in peace.

But follow this logic . . .

The US and Israel: All Arabs are barbaric and unreliable and can’t be trusted.

Also the US and Israel: Here, sign this piece of paper depending upon your honor and word that you will recognize our “right to exist,” which really means our right to go on killing other Arabs.

Shit you cannot make up.

And what is Trump’s response if Arab nations are not so eager to go along with all this . . .

Okay, to be fair, that was his response when asked about Oman trying to control the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, but still, it’s the video game and carnage approach to foreign policy. I can’t figure out why the US is losing popularity in the world.

But this isn’t really up to Trump . . .

So we’re basically where we have been for the last three months, slowly swirling the toilet bowl.

Was the Massie election rigged? And where to from here?

I’ll be honest. I don’t know if the election was rigged in the traditional sense. It matters but it doesn’t, though it would be funny if they spent $30 million and still couldn’t defeat him honestly.

This is supposed to start around the 11:00 minute mark in a ~21 minute video, but if you want to start it at the beginning, and you actually follow what’s going on with TPUSA, interestingly TPUSA is now being streamed by Salem Media group, which is headed up by a literal FARA registered agent of Israel, Brad Pascale, who also was the data and digital advisor for Trump’s 2020 campaign (six degrees of no separation). This change came a few days after Charlie Kirk died. I’m sure it’s all also a big coincidence. 😏

TL;DW: The numbers would suggest a rigged election, backed up by an analysis from Grok, for what that’s worth.

Look, the only thing I’m going to say is you can’t scream for years about “rigged” elections and not have people notice when one’s a little hokey on “your side.”

But it doesn’t look like Thomas Massie is giving up, at least for the moment. He posted this on TwiX . . .

Backlashes are pretty powerful in politics. That’s how Trump got in.

Will it work out for him? I don’t know. But it’s always darkest before the dawn.

That’s what I’m going with, even if it is cope.

Kars4Kids, bait and switch . . .

This is an interesting story that was actually from the week before, but I have trouble keeping up with everything.

TL;DW version . . .

Orange County Superior Court Judge Gassia Apkarian issued the May 8 ruling against Kars4Kids and its jingle featuring children dancing and singing. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by a California man who argued that the ad prominently features young children, even though some of the proceeds are directed toward programs benefiting Israel trips for elder teens. “Money cannot ‘un-donate’ a car or restore the donor’s belief that they were helping a local, needy child,” the ruling says. “The evidence also shows that children, especially needy or underprivileged children, are not the recipients of the proceeds of the donations.” Apkarian ruled that Kars4Kids may not use the “Kars4Kids” jingle, or any variation of it, in California unless the ads include “an explicit and audible disclosure of the organization’s religious affiliation.” . . . Kars4Kids is further prohibited from using images of “prepubescent children to solicit donations that support individuals who have reached the age of majority,” the ruling says.

So basically what this organization was doing was making it appear like they were using the proceeds from donated vehicles (cars, boats, etc.) to give funds to children, when they were siphoning it off, as I understand it, to their sister organization, Oorah, which used the funds to sponsor trips for teens to Israel and even a dating service.

Now should people be really surprised that they gave money to a group, any group, and that group didn’t used it for the stated purpose?

But you know, given the tax money that goes to Israel and now this little grift, I think it hit a nerve.

However, the most hilarious part of the story is the Oorah mascot.

The mascot . . .

for this organization whose slogan is “connect with your Jewish heritage” . . .

Is “Fiveish,” a five dollar bill.

If you’re laughing, you’re definitely an anti-semite; it’s not that these Jews are caricatures and stereotypes.

Hey, I don’t make the rules. Take it up with Ben Shapiro.

Tulsi Gabbard resigns, and that only leaves RFK.

She ostensibly resigned because her husband was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

The rumor mill immediately started spinning.

Between the lines: As a former Democrat and anti-interventionist in a wartime Republican administration, Gabbard had difficulty fitting into the administration and running the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Last month, Gabbard narrowly survived getting fired by Trump, who was persuaded to hold off by their mutual friend, Roger Stone, a longtime outside adviser to the president.

Another Trump confidante, Laura Loomer, was a frequent critic of Gabbard’s. Loomer was first to report Gabbard’s resignation.

So did she leave or was it “you can’t fire me; I quit”?

I don’t know, and again I’m not sure it matters. From what I could tell, she was more a gadfly than a stumbling stone, and outwardly not much of the first.

She is my biggest disappointment. I’ve been told I have unrealistic expectations, that I don’t “understand” how all this works.

I’d counter with “understanding” and lowering the bar have gotten us where we are.

But Tulsi is gone as of June 30th.

The name being tossed around for the new ODNI?

That should really help alleviate the suspicion that Israel has infested the US government with its puppets. 🙄

If you’re looking for a right-wing take . . .

I think in general he’s right: MAGA is a joke. However, I don’t know that the cult members will ever wake up though. You still struggle with the left-wing culties. It’s always someone else’s fault.

Anyway, I did come across an interesting more neutral take in Ken Klippenstein. (It’s not paywalled, so go read for yourself if you wish.)

The real story is one of defeat. It’s the story of an intelligence chief discovering she wasn’t really in charge of much, and a national security system that strangles reform with such ease you almost have to stand in awe of it. Gabbard’s title — Director of National Intelligence — was created in response to public outrage over the intelligence community’s failure to prevent 9/11. But because the member agencies (CIA, FBI, etc.) did not want to have to answer to a higher authority, the position was rendered so toothless and symbolic that one former DNI himself even called the position “neutered.” Here is the story of how it got that way and why Congress is responsible.

The piece goes on to describe a “reform” that was sabotaged from the beginning, with the result being . . .

The Pentagon, he said, had “successfully attenuated intelligence reform legislation.” The new DNI’s budget authority was “effectively the same authority that the current DCI is given.” The new official would have no power base, no troops, and “no actual authority.” Then he voted yes! The 9/11 Commission had officially exposed the fatal dysfunction of American national security. Congress had an idea of reform based on the conclusions and yet the authors mostly hated what they produced. The White House was upset with the final product. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs was a puppet of Rumsfeld who was a puppet of Cheney who was the high priest of national security and thus the demands of the religion. One could make the mistake of saying that the main culprit here was pitbull Rumsfeld, who was protecting his turf, but the major actor wasn’t a person or an agency. It was “national security,” the mindset itself, and the religion behind it. The belief that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the generals, the military brass, knows best. It was able to defy the will of the people, the president, and the Congress. Tulsi Gabbard never had a chance.

And that may well be true.

This is the story of a lot of legislation: it starts out great, but then the swamp gets its hands on it, and what you end up with is a token we’re all supposed to celebrate, and a lot of people do.

And here we are.

And this is why we can’t have nice things, legal edition

Part 1, Kilmar Abrego Garcia

So a couple “legal” stories came out this week . . .

This article is also not paywalled, so have at it.

We’re going to work backward here.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, if you remember, was the El Salvadoran who is married to a US citizen and was picked up in front of Home Depot in a random ICE sweep. Even though he had a “withholding of removal” order because the court determined that to return him to El Salvador was dangerous for him, he was put on a plane to CECOT. Back and forth the Trump administration went, and finally the Supreme Court ordered him brought back to the US. He does come back to the US, but Trump administration is like a dog with a bone, going so for as to try to deport him to Uganda.

But in the midst of all this, after Abrego Garcia is already in the clutches of Trump’s ICE circus, someone discovers that he was picked up for human trafficking in Tennessee.

Turns out, it was likely true and the charges would have stuck.

This ruling is not about the factual evidence. But there is, in fact, substantial factual evidence that is not being widely reported. Most of this evidence was developed by the government after they originall[y] dropped the case. The 2022 traffic-stop materials — the THP report, body-camera video, and registration showing the car was tied to Hernandez-Reyes, a previously convicted trafficker. The judge’s key point was that all of this existed in 2022 and could have been pursued then. Hernandez-Reyes’ cooperation — after the case was reopened in April 2025, HSI-Birmingham interviewed Hernandez-Reyes. He said he knew Abrego Garcia, wanted “a lawyer and some paper” in exchange for helping, and later stated under a proffer that he had hired Abrego to transport undocumented immigrants. According to Hernandez-Reyes, Abrego transported six to eight people per trip, roughly 600 people per year, and was paid $1,300, $1,500, or $1,700 per trip — allegedly totaling $90,000 to $96,000 per year. Corroborating evidence developed after reopening — the government also pointed to phone data, license-plate reader data, additional witnesses, and interviews with another cooperating witness, CC-2, who allegedly corroborated Hernandez-Reyes. But Crenshaw found much of this came after the tainted reopening and, in some cases, after McGuire had already begun drafting charging documents.

But the case was tossed. Why? Abrego Garcia’s lawyers proved to a judge that the charges, which had previously been dropped, were resurrected solely to persecute him, which is unconstitutional.

The executive branch removed Abrego Garcia. Courts ordered the executive branch to facilitate his return. The government then revived a closed criminal investigation, publicly emphasized the old traffic stop, developed a cooperating witness, involved Main Justice closely in the charging process, pushed past an internal warning, and returned Abrego Garcia only after obtaining an indictment. Judge Crenshaw’s conclusion was that this was not enough to rebut the appearance that the prosecution was brought because Abrego Garcia had successfully exercised his rights. Near the end of the opinion, the judge returned to Robert Jackson’s warning about prosecutors who select a person and then search for an offense. “The evidence before this Court sadly reflects an abuse of prosecuting power,” Crenshaw wrote.

And I know what some of you are saying, because I might once have said it myself: he’s a criminal who got away with it, and what does it matter why if he did do the crime. However, there are a reason the US system is like it is, even if it works imperfectly.

That is why this ruling matters beyond Abrego Garcia. The court did not merely find that the government made a litigation mistake. It found that the machinery of criminal prosecution had been used to answer a political and legal embarrassment. And in a constitutional system, that is supposed to be the line. On appeal, we will see if it holds.

A few bad ones get away to protect the innocent.

And you should blame the government here for being such a clown show.

Part 2, So We Don’t Care about Religious Freedom Now?

Here is as simple as I can make it: New York had a blanket policy denying religious exemptions for Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare workers. These healthcare workers sued saying that federal law requires a religious exemption if there’s a medical exemption. The trial court held a categorical policy that allows for medical but not religious exemptions is permissible, and the Second Circuit affirmed. The DOJ showed up at the Supreme Court and argued the Supreme Court should not take the appeal. That would result in the Second Circuit decision, finding that it is fine to not have a religious exemption, remaining good law. Total betrayal.

Eh, if Trump wasn’t betraying his base, we’d all be checking for Twilight Zone music.

This article is also not paywalled, so you can read the slightly longer version with a link to filing.

But you do have to wonder what is in the works that the Trump administration is eager not set a precedent that disallows “religious” exemptions.

Hey, we found nowhere.

The couple was aboard a 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise, about 380 miles off the coast of West Africa, approaching the coordinates at 0 degrees latitude and 0 degrees longitude, where the equator and prime meridian intersect. Russell stood on the bridge with the captain, while Gail and a shipload of fellow cruisers gathered on the bow. “Everyone had their geolocators out, counting down … 0.01… 0.005 … 0.0001,” Gail Lee tells CNN Travel. “We were all comparing phones. Whoever took a selfie closest to 0, 0 got bragging rights.” When they learned the ship would make a “stop” at Null Island, the Lees, who work as enrichment lecturers on cruises, even offered to deliver scenic commentary. The only problem? There was nothing to see but open ocean in every direction. That’s because Null Island isn’t actually a place at all. It’s a long-running inside joke born from mapping errors and embraced over the years by geospatial professionals — people who work with mapping software and location data. Everything from Strava runs and Airbnb listings to hotels and crime reports tied to missing or miscoded location data has accumulated at these coordinates, giving rise to a phantom destination with a surprisingly devoted following.

Tourists will go looking for just about anything.

But I didn’t understand until I stumbled on this video. Remember Y2K? This is something similar.

This is why I’m not actually that worried about AI becoming more intelligent than humans (just that we get it in our heads that it actually is).

Escapism

The other half and I watched . . .

I’d call it an “old” movie, but I was in high school in 1992, so . . . I’ll go with “older.”

It was cute, pretty much what you’d expect.

I also watched a really strange horror which I wouldn’t usually mention, except if you’ve seen it or do watch it, please tell me the point.

It’s not gory. It’s more like an arthouse film. But I struggle to figure out what they were saying really, if anything more than to point out the transience of existence.

Finally . . .

And this time, let’s make Jason Statham an ex special ops guy with crazy talents . . .

Done it.

And he has to rescue a young girl . . .

Done it.

And kill his old boss.

That might be new. (I’ve lost count.)

And we’ll start out on an island in a lighthouse.

Hey, that’s really new. 😏

I like Statham movies. You always know what you’re getting. I have no problem with that.

This one was a little more timely though, as the movie focused on how you can track people with the ubiquitous cameras. Kind of chilling.

And as for reading . . .

This is a shorter “side story” in a longer series that I think is really good, if you like fantasy.

Made it to Saturday.

So how was your week? Anything I missed? (Probably a lot, because there is a lot going on.)

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