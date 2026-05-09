“When you have faults, do not fear to abandon them." — Confucius (I’m trying, but on of my faults is not being able to throw anything away. 😏)

Hantavirus, a new pandemic on the way?

I think I’ve seen this movie before.

Health officials in at least a dozen countries, including the U.S., are tracking dozens of passengers who traveled aboard the cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak. Those passengers have dispersed across the world and were in five states as of Thursday afternoon: Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas and Virginia. Health officials in those states said the former passengers, who are not being publicly identified, have not shown any symptoms.

Hantavirus is a respiratory illness that typically goes from rodents to humans, but does not transmit from human to human.

Except for this one variety.

The one these people got, apparently.

I don’t know how worried to be. ButI do know that there is a lot of hilarity to be found . . .

The problem with that video: COVID was wildly overblown for most people.

And one my sister shared with me . . .

Just laugh.

Worry, don’t worry. I don’t know.

The only thing I’ll point out is this would be a handy moment for us to be able to trust our governmental institutions, but we’ve destroyed all that, so . . . here we are . . . working without a net again.

Though I have to agree with this woman . . .

And you can’t miss the coincidence . . .

Oh, speaking of “getting jabbed” . . .

Well, isn’t that a happy coincidence.

So we’re developing a vaccine for a disease that has affected less than a thousand people in the US in the last thirty-three years.

You would have thought we’d have more pressing matters.

If you’re not suspicious, you’re braindead at this point.

A few interesting paragraphs about modern warfare . . .

From this article, which isn’t paywall, so you can read the whole thing . . .

I will say something extremely controversial: Modern warfare at its heart is not technological; it is ideological. Victory is won by the nation with the greatest moral-spiritual alignment and unity, not the nation with the most gizmos, gadgets, and fancy “cheap” toys. In fact, if you did a study you’d likely find there is an inverse correlation between higher technological fetishization of the military-industrial apparatus and an attendant lower moral-spiritual fiber of its people. This process is not an “accident”, but a natural self-evolving feedback loop between a people and their culture’s slow detachment from unifying cultural principles toward the void-filling materialism that naturally sprouts like weeds in a patch of dead lawn. The West is in serious cultural decline, and must increasingly rely on gimmicky ‘techne’ to prop up the diminishing and depleted ‘passionarity’ (to borrow Gumilev’s term, from his concept of ethnogenesis) which can no longer move the world by its own sheer cultural inertia and vitality, and must now resort to heavy-handed force using a crude and limited set of technical instruments. Just listen to excerpts of Trump’s speech from tonight, wherein he bragged that after finishing off Iran, he will send USS Scaredy Abe to Cuba to take over the country “almost immediately”. But the shocking part comes at around 1:15, wherein he smugly gloats that the US is in fact a pirate nation—something to be proud of, apparently, in Trump’s novel world view [not the exact video from the article, but one I pulled off TwiX that has the same content]: It exposes the absolute barrenness, the total bankruptcy of American moral-spiritual fiber at this late hour of the nation’s terminal decline.

It doesn’t bother me that Americans aren’t behind this war. Trump is just admitting what has been true about America for quite some time, meaning our wars are about enriching a small group of people and not really any war and fuzzy concept like freedom or justice.

What bothers me most is that our leadership has gotten us to a place where I don’t know if we could find the will to unite and defend ourselves if we had to.

It’s a sobering thought for a Saturday morning.

Spirit Airlines goes belly up

Actually, “shut down” as a term lacks.

The airline said on its website that all flights have been canceled and customer service is no longer available. Some passengers arrived Saturday for flights and were stunned to find them canceled, while workers learned overnight they were out of jobs.

Overnight, seventeen thousand people out of a job.

Although Spirit had gone bankrupt twice before, the company said high oil prices, which have been rising because of the war with Iran, made it impossible to stay aloft.

That also is Reuters being kind.

No, Mr. Duffy, we are here today because of Trump. Let’s turn to CNN who was a bit clearer about what happened.

Spirit has been unprofitable since the pandemic, warning repeatedly in recent years that there was “substantial doubt” over its ability to continue flying. Spirit had filed for bankruptcy twice, most recently in August 2025.

A pandemic started off by Trump shutting everything down, I might point out. Yes, Biden went nuts too, but if Trump had trusted real scientists versus parasitic bureaucrats in white coats, so much of the damage of the COVID hysteria could have been avoided because by the time Biden took office, the country would have been well into the “pandemic” but functioning.

The company announced it had reached a deal with its creditors in February to emerge from its latest bankruptcy with less debt and the ability to keep flying.

Things were looking up.

But three days later, the war in Iran started, choking off about 20% of the world’s oil supply and sending jet fuel prices soaring.

Trump did try to “save” Spirit Airlines, if by “save” we mean spend more of your money to clean up a mess he made, also with your money.

For weeks, Trump administration officials were in talks with the bargain airline on the possibility of a $500 million bailout package. The proposal would effectively give the government control of the overwhelming majority of Spirit’s shares.

So Trump listened to the wrong people when it came to COVID and he listened to the wrong people when it came to Iran. And here we are, the rest of us, suffering the consequences.

Spirit Airlines is only the beginning.

Of course, Trump was really just the nail in the coffin. The airline industry is a mess and an example of the difference between capitalism in general and American capitalism, which is really more thuggery, exploitation, corporate welfare, and government complicity in the worst practices.

If you want a really good article (and it isn’t behind a paywall) . . .

Just to show you why this article is so good and really valuable for understanding not just why Spirit Airlines failed but why our system is such a mess, here are the last two paragraphs . . .

So who killed Spirit Airlines? Well, there’s a bit of a Murder on the Orient Express dynamic to it. Yes, it was Trump’s Iran war spiking costs, but it was also JetBlue sabotaging Spirit’s Frontier deal, and the big four legacy airlines, and Bush and Obama enforcers/regulators blessing a roll-up of power to the big four, and behind all of that, Jimmy Carter/Ralph Nader/Alfred Kahn deregulating the airlines and creating a criminogenic environment for all these games. You’re not going to hear that on CNBC, but then, we know why that is. Spirit won’t be the last to go. And until we decide as a country we want an airline system that serves all of us, and put the rules in place to make that happen, it’s going to get worse. We either re-regulate our airline sector to operate as a public utility, or the American travel system will be regulated by just four airline CEOs, for their benefit.

There are still really good, thoughtful sources out there.

Daily Wire: The free market at work, folks

Normally I wouldn’t include what feels like to me a “niche” story that I’m only really concerned about, but this one was trending Monday into Tuesday morning as I write this section, and there’s a larger story here that those of us who are tired of the whining Zionist crowd should take heart in.

This video is a good sum up.

If you don’t have time to watch, the gist of the conversation is this: Daily Wire is in huge financial trouble—huge.

The Daily Wire has confirmed mass layoffs across multiple teams, dealing a sharp blow to the conservative media empire Ben Shapiro co-founded into a billion-dollar operation a decade ago. The company’s restructuring, announced on 1 May 2026, came through a spokesperson statement citing investment in new production formats and geographic expansion. Former employee Candace Owens immediately alleged that more than 50% of staff had been removed, a claim the outlet’s own editor-in-chief publicly dismissed as ‘insane.’ The cuts arrive as third-party analytics data point to a sharp erosion in Shapiro’s digital reach, with his YouTube channel shedding an estimated 85% of its monthly viewership from a late 2023 peak.

Now I should clarify that nowhere did the Daily Wire say how many people they laid off. That is purely Candace Owens, and may represent the truth or it may be her wishful thinking (hey, I’d hate their guts too after what they did to her, so I don’t blame her). Also, the Daily Wire is a subscription service and has more than Ben Shapiro, so the audiences may be holding steady for people like Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles. I don’t have the energy to figure that out.

And of course one has to remember that this financial issue isn’t new . . .

The financial strain visible in the 1 May announcement has been building for over a year. Co-founder Jeremy Boreing stepped down as co-CEO on 18 March 2025, with Caleb Robinson assuming sole control of the chief executive role. Boreing, who had been co-CEO since 2019, told staff in a memo that he would shift into an advisory capacity and remain as a host on the company’s monthly Daily Wire Backstage programme. Shortly after Boreing’s departure, The Daily Wire shuttered Bentkey, its children’s streaming service marketed as a conservative alternative to Disney. The closure, reported by Niche Gamer in April 2025, came after an initial investment of approximately $100 million (roughly £79 million) in original programming, which included an animated series described by critics as imitative of the hit Australian children’s show Bluey. Multiple outlets reported during the same period that the company retained bankruptcy counsel, though no formal proceedings have been filed.

Actually, this is being nice.

Jeremy Boreing used it as a vehicle for his own vanity project: the Pendragon series . . .

But, lo and behold, the first two episodes of Boreing’s $14 million Pendragon project have finally broken ground. Or, maybe it cost $67 million, as podcaster Candace Owens claimed. Either way, the money just couldn’t buy a path out of mediocrity. “Production-wise, Pendragon has the look of a quickly forgotten second-tier streaming show—which is . . . not bad, certainly when you consider where it’s coming from,” said Sommer. “Unfortunately for Boreing, he was and is no Ted Sarandos, the Netflix honcho hoovering up the competition. Instead, his dreams of bringing Pendragon to life appear to have deeply complicated his own career and the status of the Daily Wire itself. Investors in the conservative news site long ago began to wonder why they were paying so much to make a fantasy TV show when that money could have gone to, say, another dozen podcasts.” . . . The problem for Pendragon is that Daily Wire’s audience prefers to buttress its beliefs with echo chamber documentaries, not wizards with arcane ties to Atlantis. It’s yet to be seen what kind of return all that money is going to bring, but Sommer notes that Boreing touched on his “apparently soured relationship” with Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro in the “Deadline” interview.

At one point, Daily Wire was looking at Fox to do sort of a Bari Weiss deal (or so that was the rumor) . . .

Why it matters: The company’s commercial success has caught the attention of investors and potential buyers looking to gain a foothold in the younger conservative culture. Semafor reported Sunday that Fox Corp. was eyeing potential acquisitions of conservative podcast companies, including Daily Wire.

This was of course back in 2024, after Trump was elected but before he got in office.

I have to be fair and point out that bad management had a lot to do with this, but I think the nail in the coffin was Ben Shapiro . . .

Why does Ben Shapiro hate Theo Von? Well, for the same reason he hates anybody.

He’s got a singular focus . . .

Or to put it another way . . .

I think if you want to dig down and find the root cause, it is this: there’s independent media and there’s “independent” media.

I shared an article above from Matt Stoller. He’s a liberal. He has a bias. But he’s also honest within that bias. Glenn Greenwald is the same. He may be liberal, but he holds to his ideals and doesn’t bullshit people. James Li, Lee Fang, Drop Site News, these people will all go after anybody. Breaking Points utilizes a more balanced approach. Some people on there strike me as more partisan but they’re balanced by the less partisan, so you get a solid range of perspectives. Even TYT, which is rabidly liberal, won’t give quarter to the Democrats.

And then you have “independent” media, which is only independent insofar as it is not corporate owned. Some examples include the Free Press, before it was bought out as a huge gift to Bari Weiss, and Racket News, which remains strangely incurious or outright dismissive about certain subjects. It’s media not dedicated to the truth or any sort of principle, but to keeping people in a certain bubble.

The Daily Wire is “independent” media, dedicated to supporting the Republicans and Israel, not in that order, and I think the market for that is only so large.

After a while it starts to feel as manipulative as the corporate media, and I think people have lost their appetite for being treated in that manner, or perhaps there aren’t as many people left who are willing to live in a bubble.

But that’s just my two cents.

Just for a little fun, I have no familiarity with Owen Benjamin, but he did a video that kind of proves my point and it’s funny . . .

We need to have a talk about this statistic . . .

I know, that looks so very bad.

However, to see why we should take it with a grain of salt (as we take any claim of rising bigotry from a source invested in its existence), let’s start with another story.

A 45-year-old man was charged Friday with attempted murder in the stabbings of two Jewish men in London, the latest in a string of attacks that have sparked fear and anger in Britain’s Jewish community. Essa Suleiman was remanded into custody after appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of the charge related to the attack in Golders Green. He also faces a third count of attempted murder over an incident elsewhere in the city earlier the same day that left a man with minor injuries.

Oh, everyone was all a titter. This is proof that Jews are under attack, a special group of victims.

The BBC itself did something similar.

Except there was one problem. Why so vague about that third victim?

So the third man was a Muslim.

Interesting.

But we’re only noticing the Jews he stabbed.

Is there story we’re trying to tell and the third man complicates the narrative, either that this was an antisemitic attack or that all Muslims are out to get all Jews and anyone who sympathizes with them?

Remember Bondi Beach? Who, at risk of losing his own life, took out one the shooters? A Muslim, even though TwiX at the time dripped with desperation for him to be anything but.

And that brings us to my point: There are lies, damn lies, and statistics. And in this case things that are not based in anti-semitism or even anti-Israeli-ism are being characterized as such.

Max Blumenthal is easier to read than listen to, but he’s a decent journalist and he’s not pointing out things others haven’t also pointed out.

But what about the ADL and the US?

Well, it turns out they’re stretching definitions to the breaking point.

TL; DW: the ADL is muddying the waters between anti-semitic and anti-Israel or anti-Zionist, and muddying the waters between protest and actual “hate” speech, and so the numbers go up.

So the statistics aren’t worth the energy it took to produce them for deciding what’s going on.

War dogs . . .

My husband makes better use of YouTube than I do, so if you have a half hour and you’re up for something different, the stories of Sargent Stubby and Chips.

The guy is humorous and mixes in clips from movies, and the stories are interesting. I was just looking for something different.

Escapism

I didn’t finish a book this week. I’m reading Dan Brown’s latest. It’s actually quite good. I just got to doing other things.

As for things to watch . . .

I actually binged this one, which I rarely do. In my defense, I was sorting through paperwork at the time, so that made it easer to binge. It’s the usual twisty Stephen King stuff, and if you actually read his books, it would probably be a lot of fun (lots of “easter eggs”).

And I finally have completed all the Jaws movies.

Michael Caine buzzes a shark with a plane.

That’s just the start of the craziness.

I can see why no one really talks about this installment in the franchise.

So I’m off this morning to do the Montana Women’s Run Walk. Two friends, my niece, and I, we take 2 miles at a leisurely pace, though my niece could easily outrun us all.

The first time I took the Bear, she was maybe three. I carried her most of the way. She’ll be fourteen in a couple weeks, and she’s now as tall as I am. We’re getting the point where she can carry me.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.