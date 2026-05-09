And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
1d

Shapiro accuses Owens of making money off our gullibility; that’s rich coming from him.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
19h

Hantavirus – As I edge into my eighth decade, I find myself still able to recall my fourth grade arithmetic. Apparently a forgotten skill among the world's “health officials” - and media.

890 / 33 = 26.96. So 27 cases per year diagnosed. Definitely not worth wasting ink on 24 point headlines.

I guess the incessant fear porn is here to stay.

The sad state of the union - “What bothers me most is that our leadership has gotten us to a place where I don’t know if we could find the will to unite and defend ourselves if we had to”.

What bothers ME is that I'm not sure there's a “we” any more. And that is terrifying!

disSpirited Airlines – They ain't the only ones! And the airline industry is far from the only sector that has seen ever increasing “consolidation”. In almost every sector of the economy, smaller firms are absorbed by, or even forced into insolvency by the giants. Sadly, too many of those efficient enough to continue to compete, are are regulated out of business. By regulators staffed by people from the very small cadre of giants that control each industry.

This does not end well.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lillia Gajewski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture