“I think the probability is very high. I think it’s unlikely that we are real. We’re probably not real.” - Neil deGrasse Tyson on the simulation hypothesis

Quick Updates . . .

Why can we not keep planes in the sky?

At least seven people were killed after a UPS plane crashed and caught fire at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

At least it wasn’t a passenger plane, I suppose, but still. Seven people dead and someone is not getting their Hawaiian garb.

Other witnesses reported finding Hawaiian-style dresses, which appear to have come from the plane, near the crash site, according to WAVE.

The shutdown is still going on . . .

However, the Trump administration was ordered to use the emergency funds at the USDA to pay SNAP benefits, though . . .

The shutdown, which is dragging into its second month, has meant that essential workers, including air traffic controllers, have been working without pay. That has led to a shortage of anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 controllers, Duffy said. “So if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos,” he said at a news briefing with the Philadelphia-area SEPTA rail system. “You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace because we just cannot manage it, because we don’t have the air traffic controllers.”

Just for those of you keeping track at home, we can still continue to bomb boats in the Caribbean and send Trump all over the world like a trick-or-treater on steroids “making deals” and getting gold crowns and golf clubs.

But we can’t make sure people are getting enough to eat or that air traffic controllers are being paid so that flights continue on time.

However, less planes flying means less crashes . . . so sliver linings?

As for the people blaming the Democrats . . .

The change to watch is that among independents. The’ve gone from +2 blaming Republicans to +23. As much as elections can be swung, that’s the number to watch.

The reason? Turns out SNAP benefits are pretty important to Americans overall.

The midterms are going to be fun.

And speaking of elections . . .

Elections . . .

Zohran Mamdani was elected over Andrew Cuomo (and Curtis Silwa) in New York City. I think we beat that dead horse enough yesterday.

Abigail Spanberger beat out Winsome Sears in Virginia. Virginia is not a solid red state, so it’s not really a surprise. There was a bit of a fracas earlier when Trump declined to endorse Sears in a telephone rally on Election Day eve. There was a reason why. But it’s podcasters’ fault for hosting Nick Fuentes (also see Friday). I notice Dana Loesch didn’t call out Trump for doing more. But I don’t know that Trump helped or hurt her by not endorsing her. On the other hand, the Democrat Abigail Spanberger is, according to CNN, “ a former CIA officer .” So basically a Uniparty tool. Let the circus roll on.

In New Jersey, the Democrat won. To me, that’s indicative of nothing other than a day that ends in “y” in the Garden State. (Do they really have a lot of gardens in New Jersey? That name never made sense.)

They’re trying to frame this as driven by anti-Trump sentiment. Is that true? Is that not? My gut instinct is that this is the usual back and forth, and Republicans have done nothing to convince people that they didn’t make a mistake, but what do you think?

Wars . . .

Israel-Gaza

In another edition of “only anti-semites focus on Israel,” from the WaPo . . .

A classified report by a U.S. government watchdog has found that Israeli military units committed “many hundreds” of potential violations of U.S. human rights law in the Gaza Strip that would take the State Department “multiple years” to review, according to two U.S. officials who relayed the details to The Washington Post. The findings by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General mark the first time a U.S. government report has acknowledged the scale of Israeli actions in Gaza that fall under the purview of Leahy Laws, the landmark legislation that bars U.S. security assistance to foreign military units credibly accused of gross human rights abuses.

Yes, they fall “under” the Leahy Law, but we’ve written a special exemption just for Israel, literally called

the Israel Leahy Vetting Forum [which] involves higher-level U.S. officials and a lengthier process than reviews for other countries, the report says.

See only anti-semites focus on Israel.

Under normal vetting, a single objection from an official is sufficient to withhold assistance from a military unit, said Josh Paul, a former State Department official and critic of U.S. policy in the Middle East. For Israel, a U.S. working group must “come to a consensus on whether a gross violation of human rights has occurred,” Paul said. That working group includes representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, two entities that often advocate for Israel within the U.S. system. The Israeli government is then consulted on the incident and asked if it has taken any actions to address the matter. If the group finds that a unit has committed a gross violation of human rights, it can recommend that unit be found “ineligible” for U.S. assistance. The secretary of state then must approve the finding of ineligibility.

So there is basically no accountability.

But, again, you must remember, only anti-semites focus on Israel.

Ukraine-Russia

The Pentagon has approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles after determining it would not harm U.S. stockpiles, leaving the final decision to President Donald Trump, three U.S. and European officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

Because harming U.S. stockpiles is the only thing we should be concerned about here, obvs.

Shaun Pinner, a former British Army solider who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a contracted fighter in 2018 and has fought during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said on X, “Tomahawks won’t magically win the war. They will give Putin a consequence to think about, which, shockingly, he hasn’t had in years.”

There’s another group of people who hasn’t had to think about consequences in years, and I happen to live among them.

Or as my mother says, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Nigeria (I know, where the hell did that come from? Don’t ask me. I’m just a voter who voted for the guy who promised to be America First, and apparently America includes *checks notes* a country in Africa.)

President Trump said on Sunday that there is a possibility of U.S. boots on the ground or airstrikes in Nigeria after he told the Department of Defense over the weekend to “prepare for possible action” in the country amid alleged attacks on Christians. “Could be,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One when asked whether he envisioned the scenario.

Oh, it’s not about Christians. You know how I can prove it?

And what did Trump do about this?

He took off the sanctions. And to further drive the point home that he’s totes fine with Syria’s government’s persecution of Christians (and other religious minorities), he took a picture with Syria’s leader.

And then there’s Israel, where we give them the weapons to drive the Christians out . . .

and kill them . . .

So what is Nigeria about? If I had to guess, the same thing as Venezuela: resources.

Dick Cheney may have died, but his gluttonous and gore-soaked foreign policy lives on like the stench that can’t be Febreezed away.

The allegedly thwarted alleged terror attack at a very definitely convenient time . . . allegedly . . .

So this happened over in England . . .

A man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over a mass stabbing attack on a British train on Saturday evening that targeted passengers as they traveled through central England on their way to London. The attack left nine people in need of treatment for life-threatening injuries, one of whom was still fighting for his life in hospital on Sunday evening, after what the British Transport Police (BTP) declared a “major incident.” The man charged, Anthony Williams, 32, of Peterborough, was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Monday.

At that same URL above (which you can now only find on the Wayback Machine), the statement from earlier in the day made sure to reiterate something notable . . .

Police are still working to establish a motive, but say there is no indication it was terror-related. “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident,” Loveless said. “At this stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident.”

I love how we rank these incidents, as if being stabbed because some asshole is a religious fanatic is somehow worse than being stabbed if some asshole is off his meds.

I thought of that this week as this story broke in the US . . .

And then later . . .

Right off the bat, this had a whole Gretchen Whitmer “kidnapping” vibe going on.

A cryptic reference to “pumpkin day.” An online chat about an ISIS-inspired attack. A shooting range visit to practice high-speed reloads with AK-47s. . . . Details of the alleged plot are scarce but two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told CNN about the “pumpkin day” reference, the online chat and the shooting range activity.

That, uh, that’s it?!?

A reference to “pumpkin day,” but we don’t know the context. Talking about an “ISIS-inspired attack,” whatever the hell that means. And practicing high-speed reloads with an AK-47, so practicing rapidly reloading a “scary-looking but not any more lethal than a handgun” rifle.

So nothing particularly illegal in any of that. No mention of manifestos or stockpiling weapons.

Just references to a gourd, a chat, and playing with a gun at a range.

That’s it.

Oh, you’ll love this detail . . .

Two people were arrested, and three others were being questioned, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case. Their ages range from 16 to 20s.

So they were kids, depending on what’s meant by “20s”?

And then right on cue . . .

However, lawyer Amir Makled, who represents a man from the suburb of Dearborn who was still detained on Saturday, said federal authorities haven’t given him many details about the investigation but after reviewing the matter, he concluded that no terror event was planned. He said he doesn’t expect any charges will be filed. “I don’t know where this hysteria and this fearmongering came from,” Makled said. He described the all-male group of U.S. citizens as gamers, and said they range in age from 16 to 20. “If these young men were on forums that they should not have been on or things of that nature, then we’ll have to wait and see,” Makled said. “But I don’t believe that there’s anything illegal about any of the activity they were doing.”

Sixteen to twenty is a lot different than sixteen to twenties. These are kids. And, yes, stupid kids can do horrific things, and the lawyer is going to put the best possible spin on the situation he can. But I believe him.

Why?

Well, this is the same FBI that set up the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping, in the same state, where the “kidnappers” were acquitted because the FBI were clearly manipulating them. And I know you say, well, this is Kash Patel’s FBI. That’s different than Christopher Wray’s FBI.

Uh, no, it’s not. It functions the same, just pointed a different direction to support a different narrative, but still the same cancerous, malignant blob.

So here are the reasons not to take this seriously:

(1) Kash Patel needs a win: he did a flip on Epstein and he botched the Charlie Kirk investigation, either because he’s an incompetent buffoon or a corrupt toady.

(2) Yes, it comes back to Israel, a subject that is ripping apart the base of both parties. What better than an “ISIS-inspired” attack to try to “bring people” together and prove for once and all that those Muslims really aren’t human, and we must keep supporting Israel and bombing Middle East countries.

But what I find interesting, because the rest is predictable, is the framing. If this was true—a real stretch, but let’s go with it—it was little more than your typical mass shooting in planning, by a bunch of kids no less. But because there was the word “ISIS” involved, it suddenly gets “elevated” to “terrorist” activity. However, when someone much older stabs a bunch of random people on a train in England, we make sure to tell everyone it’s just some batshit crazy asshole, and that’s not terrorist activity (even though I’d be terrified), so it’s all okay.

The world is nuts.

Is the universe a simulation? At first glance, the idea seems preposterous. Then again, within just a few decades, we’ve created entire digital worlds, AI has started to blur the line of what is real, and scientists have continued to probe the fabric of reality down to the quantum level. Factor in centuries or even millennia of similar technological progress—multiplied by the two trillion or so galaxies in the universe—and the idea that maybe our lived experience is simply a hyper-realistic simulation by some ultra-advanced alien species can feel a bit less like pure speculation and more head-scratchingly plausible. . . . But the team of researchers behind a new study from scientists at the University of British Columbia (UBC) now claims that they’ve mathematically proven that simulation theory is impossible. Their work is published in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics.

How do they conclude this?

“Drawing on mathematical theorems related to incompleteness and indefinability, we demonstrate that a fully consistent and complete description of reality cannot be achieved through computation alone,” Faizal said in a press statement. “It requires non-algorithmic understanding, which by definition is beyond algorithmic computation and therefore cannot be simulated. Hence, this universe cannot be a simulation.”

Or . . .

As a species we’re still, metaphorically speaking, at an age where we’re counting on our fingers and toes and some of the mathematics of the simulation are beyond our abilities.

At one time, people could only explain lightning with Zeus’s thunderbolts. That’s all I’m saying.

Of course, at the same time, I may be compensating. If modern humanity is the best the universe has to offer . . .

Well, I’ll just leave that thought there.

Escapism

This week I read . . .

I don’t read much by black authors because so often I read the description and the book is really only about “being black.” Everything else—characterization, plotting, themes—are subsumed to “being black.” Now sometimes “being black” is the story, such as in historical novels set in the South during the time of slavery. But in stories set in modern times? Black people’s experiences with the world are as non-monolithic as white people’s. Socioeconomics, education, who you grew up around and where are bigger drivers of your experiences than skin color, with the caveat that there may be some pockets of exception to that, such as being the lone black child in an all-white school. Perhaps there are experiences there worth exploring. But I don’t think such a thing anymore can drive a story, rather than provide a certain element.

Now the interesting thing about S.A. Cosby is that he does actually focus on the story. Razorblade Tears, the work that got him noticed, was quite remarkable, playing against stereotypes. The two books after that have been less willing to play against type, with this one in particular being basically one long trope. If a white person had written it, I don’t think it would have gotten published. If there’s a stereotype about black culture, it’s in here.

But even at that, the book is clever, if you like blood-soaked crime fantasies. It has a “Gift of the Magi” thing going on and is rather well crafted, holding the big reveal to the end. Some characters grow, while others take a tragic turn and become what they hate. So all in all, it’s a decent read though I think I’ll be less quick to pick up his next book, not because of the stereotypes but because I’m not so much into “blood-soaked crime fantasy.”

As for movies . . .

We’ll start with the one that wasn’t so impressive . . .

Okay, I’m a bit weird in that I will go out of my way to watch a movie with actors that are past their “best by” date, and this had several: Nicholas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham. It also had Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlett in it, something I didn’t know until I went looking for the trailer on YouTube.

Overall, if you’re cooking dinner and doing other things, it’s fine. As my hubby said, it’s your typical shoot-em-up. But it’s nothing to write home about, IMHO. However, I’m not an old west “shoot-em-up” person, so my opinion is skewed.

I had to qualify that last sentence, because this one is a definite “shoot em up.”

It was fun. I’ve had a crush on Josh Hartnett since The Faculty, and if you’ve never seen Bunraku or Lucky Number Slevin, you’ve missed out. It wasn’t the best action movie ever, but it had some funny moments and was clever in its own way.

So that’s the week. I’m trying to slide more “short news” in on Saturday because there are some things that are too serious for Fridays and stories that if I’m not keeping up, on down the road, I have to do a bunch of backtracking to figure out what the heck is going on. So I hope the changes aren’t too jarring.

But let me know what you think about any of the above or anything at all.