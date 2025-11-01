“A building has integrity just like a man. And just as seldom.” - Ayn Rand (from The Fountainhead)

Quick updates

Shutdown . . .

Yes, we’re still doing that.

On Friday, two judges saved the Republicans and/or the Democrats from themselves (depends on whose neck this shutdown is eventually going to be hung around) . . .

I know that Righties want everyone to think that this is a “Democrat” shutdown and wholly made “Democrat” problem, and people will blame the donkeys, but Trump can find donations for a ballroom and he can find funds and donations to pay the military, but he’s going to deny people, many of them working full-time, some even in the military, food assistance.

That’s already some wicked ads the Republicans are writing for the other team.

But the shutdown is at a Mexican standoff.

Democrats would be stupid to fall for that.

And Republicans would be stupid to listen to Trump.

Why?

My pet theory is that the Democrats are attempting to hang the dead goose of an astronomical jump in insurance premiums around the neck of the pachyderm counterparts. (Yes, as Chris Bray pointed out, many of the “jumps” are simply a lack of subsidy, but I think when people see their bills, they won’t care too much about the technicalities. All they’ll know is last year they could afford health insurance, and this year they can’t.)

So Democrats can’t vote to reopen government because everyone knows the Republicans are lying about “negotiations” (just as Democrats would be in their place). And the Republicans would be stupid to nuke the filibuster for continuing resolutions because that would leave them holding the bag.

I have no idea where this ends and who will blink first.

Thoughts?

Yes, we’re still fighting wars (when have we ever not been fighting wars)

Israel-Gaza . . .

None of us bought it for a minute, even if Trump did. We all see Bibi’s desperation and Trump’s weakness. Sadly, I’m starting to think the only thing that stops this is the obliteration of Israel itself, at least in its current form.

Russia-Ukraine . . .

Right, so these sanctions that the Trump administration has rolled out are targeting Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. They are barring these two producers from using the U.S. dollar financial system, and the oil market trades principally in U.S. dollar. So this is a huge deal, a very significant move that will impact Russia’s ability to earn profits from its oil exports. At the moment, Russia sells 85% of its oil to China and India. And you have refineries in China and India who are very wary of importing Russian oil given these U.S. sanctions for fear that Washington will turn around and sanction them.

This is such a fairytale it should start with “once upon a time.” The only economy we’re going to wreck is ours.

Venezuela (or really more accurate South America)

You know what I can tell from this group of stories?

Trump will likely do something very stupid, very soon. The pattern is pretty clear. Story comes out, followed by denials, and then boom . . . literally sometimes.

The only way this could be more certain is if he invited Maduro to “negotiate.”

So refresh my memory: how did the last war fought in a jungle work out for us?

One last war-related thing . . .

Yeah, that seems brilliant, as if any of us were sleeping well at night to begin with.

Another hurricane . . .

I’ve honestly never had good luck with people named Melissa. I’m sure there are some great ones, but I’ve never in my personal life come across one.

Just throwing that out there. There’s something in a name.

Anyway, it’s been a bad year for hurricanes, or maybe more to the point a bad year for people living in hurricane-prone areas. I think the hurricanes themselves are doing just fine. The usual climate hysterics are coming out. Here’s the thing: even if they’re right, are you seriously going to tell 7 billion regular people that they can’t have cars with decent engines or refrigerators that last more than a few years or pets while Bill Gates gets his Xanadu 2.0, an “eco-friendly” 66,000 square foot mansion with a heated driveway.

Trump Ballroom: An interesting theory

So if you read Tuesday’s piece, you’ll discover, as I did when looking into it, that the original East Wing was built to essentially camouflage a presidential bunker and command center at the beginning of US involvement in World War II.

I will admit that one of the more useful upgrades on Substack has been some algorithm changes that, at least for me, expand the range of blogs that show up in my feed.

Although it’s not really “centered” politically, the authors point out some interesting facts about the new “ballroom.”

In July 2025, the Trump White House announced plans to demolish the East Wing and replace it with a “State Ballroom.” The new ballroom will span 90,000 square feet, while the entire White House, including the main residence, measures about 55,000 square feet (The Guardian). That means this single addition would be larger than the White House itself, big enough to fit an entire second White House inside. The project was presented as a privately financed ballroom designed to seat roughly 650 guests (www.reuters.com). This is what 85,000 square feet looks like, and that’s still smaller than the 90,000 square feet they’re claiming:

Now, this is all true, other than Trump later revised the capacity upward to 900. But there’s a problem with this.

Trump says it’s 90,000 square feet but it only seats 900?

Furthermore, $250 million for 90,000 square feet is $2,777 a square foot. The problem?

Now these can be explained away with Trump exaggerating the size (when has he done that?) and the fact that this is government/nonprofit building. Think $60,000 tents for the homeless in San Fran and $100 for a screw at NASA. Trump himself is famous for his grossly opulent “style.” Think gold toilets.

So there could be a perfectly innocent though ridiculous answer.

Or . . .

The East Wing was built to hide a command bunker. Could they be doing the same with the new “Trump Ballroom”? Meaning the ballroom is being built over a high tech command center.

The sheer scale of the ballroom raised questions. A typical event hall of that size could accommodate several thousand guests, so why design it for fewer than a thousand seats? The site sits directly above the Presidential Emergency Operations Center. Workers were bound by nondisclosure agreements, and engineering plans required new foundations and hardened communications corridors. We suspect the project is more than an entertainment space; it may double as a secure command center or data hub, with redundant mechanical and electrical systems integrated into the White House’s critical infrastructure. Trump even hinted that the hall could host an indoor inauguration. These clues fuel speculation that the ballroom is meant to serve in emergencies or contested transitions as much as it is to host dinners.

Now the source I got this from went with the usual TDS-driven explanation.

Trump is literally building a command post. Coupled with his comments about possibly ‘negotiating’ or extending term limits, we fear the facility could be used in a crisis to consolidate power.

I don’t think this is Trump. Don’t get me wrong: I do think it’s something to worry about. The authors have that right. Given the opaque nature of the project, the fact that it is being financed by outsiders with no sort of plans made public (in fact, there seems a desperation to keep the public in the dark), and the fact that either Trump lied about or was not even aware that it would require the destruction of the entire East Wing, all those indicate something the public at large would not approve of if they knew.

But no, if there’s a bunker going in underneath, it’s not by Trump for Trump. This is not a project one just “takes on” at a moment’s notice. Something this large has been in the planning stages for a while, meaning multiple administrations, even if the administrations themselves were not involved. Trump is just the perfect vehicle: the other side has no credibility left when it comes to criticizing anything he does and his “followers” think the sun rises and sets in his behind, so they’re not going to question it either. As long as Trump is the cover, the Deep State, the Machine, whatever you want to call it, can push anything through, including a command bunker on the White House complex fit to withstand a domestic revolution.

If this is accurate (and the fact that a bunker already existed there suggests they would replace it), it does make you wonder what they’d be preparing for that requires such dramatic haste. While the planning might take time, they seem very eager to “get it done.”

National Security Presidential Memorandum - 7: You know those horror movies where every path you take you ends up at the same bad place?

You can read the text if you click above, but Ken Klippenstein has been trying to bring attention to this.

As the federal government begins to implement President Trump’s new national security directive to investigate the so-called radical left as domestic terrorists, a little known FBI organization, located in an affluent and leafy suburb of Northern Virginia, is at the center of it all. Based just seven miles from CIA headquarters, the Threat Screening Center has a secret budget and a classified personnel count. The nondescript cluster of glass-fronted buildings has no sign out front. Even the identity of its director — FBI executive Steven McQueen, I’m told — isn’t public. (Until now.)

Well, if that’s not creepy, I don’t know what is.

Today the FBI-run center is chewing on National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), Trump’s sweeping policy directive that formally directs the national security state to root out left-wing political violence by monitoring so-called indicators of violence, like “anti-Christianity,” “anti-capitalism” and “anti-Americanism,” as I’ve reported.

While you won’t find those terms in the NSPM-7, you will find them in this . . .

There are common recurrent motivations and indicia uniting this pattern of violent and terroristic activities under the umbrella of self-described “anti-fascism.” These movements portray foundational American principles (e.g., support for law enforcement and border control) as “fascist” to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution. This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality. As described in the Order of September 22, 2025 (Designating Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Organization), the groups and entities that perpetuate this extremism have created a movement that embraces and elevates violence to achieve policy outcomes, including justifying additional assassinations. For example, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin engraved the bullets used in the murder with so-called “anti-fascist” rhetoric.

The bullets none of us actually ever saw by the way and that should have taken off Charlie Kirk’s head but instead were stopped by his “miraculous” spine? Those bullets?

And I have a general rule to be highly suspicious of any person who uses the term “domestic terrorist.” They’re looters or rioters or grand nuisances. They may even be violent, but America has a lot of violence. But to unironically use the term “domestic terrorist” means you are starting out with a political agenda.

And nothing made this more clear than declaring Charlie Kirk’s assassination another 9/11.

Yes, we know what 9/11 did: gave us the Patriot Act and the surveillance state and a couple of wars that were very convenient not for Americans but for special interests.

I think I would be very, very careful comparing Charlie Kirk’s death to 9/11. It’s almost like you’re admitting some very dark and dirty secret.

But this will work, for the same reason the gambit with the ballroom worked.

This team . . .

. . . has no credibility.

And the other team is all in.

Which just leaves a few of us to spit in the wind.

Here is what I think everyone should take away from this: Do you know how you tell someone is truly a threat to authority and the Machine? They’re dead, like Charlie Kirk . . . or in jail, like Julian Assange was . . . or afraid to set foot in the US, like Edward Snowden . . . or deplatformed and ruined entirely, like Alex Jones. The Machine is apolitical. It will use anyone to get what it wants: Biden or Trump, donkeys or pachyderms, Left or Right, it doesn’t care. So if they’re swaggering around and building a ballroom, they’re absolutely no threat at all to the Machine.

I’m not telling this to get you down. I’m telling you this because it’s obvious, and while it may be inevitable, we don’t have to make it easy for them.

New Japanese prime minister’s anti-immigration stance

The incoming prime minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi (how I miss the easy to spell Shinzo Abe), has made waves for rejecting the idea that Japan’s declining population requires an importation of foreigners.

I had a friend who lived for three years in Japan back in the late 2000s. She said the country was very . . . there’s not a good word. “Racist” would be close, but the Japanese didn’t think they were superior. “Nationalistic” might come close, though it’s less about country and more about preserving Japanese identity. She said even a friend of hers of Korean and Japanese parentage who had lived in Japan her whole life was not considered “Japanese” and left Japan to marry a Korean. They have a very strong sense of what it means to be who they are and they want to preserve that.

The US and Japan could not be more different in purpose or demography. One is a homogenous society that has existed for centuries if not millennia, and the other is a young society built on an amalgamation of cultures bound by a loose set of principles and a common goal of improvement of individual “circumstances.”

But the Japanese experiment in dealing with a declining population and refusing to give in to demands for the importation of cheap labor is an interesting one and has relevance to our situation regardless of the differences. Will they succeed? Will they not? Should they even be trying? Feel free to weigh in.

The Carmelite Monastery in Wyoming

Speaking of culture . . .

I hate modern architecture. Billings, Montana, built a new library for $18 million or so. Here is what we got.

The library before this was in what looked like (and was partially) a building filled with city offices.

The original library in Billings, now the Western Heritage Center, looks like this . . .

So we went from a structurally unique building to an office building to Soviet-era-esque fancy but “eco-friendly” warehouse.

But not all the building going on is abysmally modern, as I discovered last week just doing some random reading.

“When you think of monks, you think medieval, you know, Dark Ages,” Brother Isidore Mary of the Carmelite Monks of Wyoming told Cowboy State Daily. “You think of something way back in the past.” But during that medieval history of the distant past, it was often monks who were the most open to new methods and new ways. They invented water clocks to ring bells marking their prayer times. They crafted eyeglasses to help them see better and the heavy plow so that they could more readily grow their own food. They invented Parmesan cheese, Champagne, pretzels and even better beer. They also copied ancient texts to preserve knowledge and built upon the knowledge they preserved to further science and medicine, bringing more light into the world. And let’s not forget Gregor Mendel. While he was not a monk but an Augustinian friar — a close cousin of sorts — Mendel transformed the world’s understanding of biology through his observations and experiments with pea plants and established the science of genetics. “A lot of the technologies of the medieval world were actually developed by monks,” Mary said. “They were kind of cutting edge for the time.”

And now they’re using a special CNC machine to make the statuary for a new monastery in the Gothic style in Wyoming of all places.

I am not a huge fan of organized religion, and the Catholic Church has historically been one of the more abusive and exploitative entities in that category.

However, it brings me great peace knowing that at least someone is willing to build something beautiful in the modern world. I don’t care if it’s part of the Catholic Church or not.

And I’m told they make great coffee.

Escapism

This week’s book . . .

It’s not something I’d walk over hot coals to get a copy of, but for a quick “spooky season” read, it was good.

As for movies, I’ve been watching older horror, like . . .

And . . .

The first one was a bit too goofy for me, but the second was charming as only 80s horror can be.

The only modern horror I watched was . . .

I would not use the word “good,” but . . . I am surprised by how much fun it poked at a certain set of people that Hollywood normally takes very, very serious. The real treat was the ending? Talk about your nihilism.

If I still taught a writing course at the college, I’d assign it for something.

Last night, while waiting on trick-or-treaters, we watched Young Frankenstein and Scooby-Doo 2. I’d had enough horror and the other half isn’t keen on it to begin with.

Do you have any “traditional” Halloween movies?

So the two-dollar bills worked out good, despite our matching our all-time record of eleven and their all being middle schoolers.

The niece went all out this year, or as her mother said, she decided “go big or go home.”

She loves Little Shop of Horrors. Actually, she loves musicals, but Little Shop of Horrors is one of her favorites. So this year she told her mother she wanted to go as Audrey 2.

And . . . she pulled it off.

She found videos describing what other people did to make the costume and then went to town. Her mother helped her with the harder stuff, and her uncle cut off the bottom of the pot and screwed together the top for her, but as for the bulk of the work (like the paper mache, painting, creating the vines, decorating the pot), all her.

Congratulations, kiddo. You always stun me.

So did you get a lot of goblins and ghouls or was it a quiet night?