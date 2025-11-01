And So It Goes . . .

Daniel Helkenn
Nov 1

If the Rs aren't worried about getting put on the hook for the shutdown they've got a strange way to show it. I've been getting many emails from our representative talking telling me it's the Ds fault, but I see in this state they're using State money to continue feeding people at least on some level. Talking to people I really don't see blame assigned either way. Most people talk about the problems and assign the blame to both sides and the system itself, which is probably the correct way to look at it. Yes, there aren't enough Rs in the Senate to pass it alone, but there are enough to override the filibuster.

I think you're correct about the bunker setup and as for the rest, well right on cue I see the FBI has said they've stopped a terrorist threat. Anyone who believe anything the FBI says any more seriously needs a serious reevaluation process.

I did see Trump said there were no plans to attack Venezuela so expect an attack this weekend. Maybe Maduro should have taken a cue from South Korea and given Trump a golden crown. That was the most on brand gift imaginable and paid off in getting their tariffs reduced.

That was a stunning display of craft work and ingenuity exhibited by your niece.

I've been watching the original four Hellraiser movies. I know you're a fan of the genre overall but don't know if you ever got into those. I find them more psychologically disconcerting then the basic garden variety horror film. We did have a bunch of kids. This is a good neighborhood for the "family experience". I enjoy watching kids still riding their bikes and playing. I wish I had more time to do it.

Tim Pallies
Nov 1

Each time I read or hear about shootings or bombings in Gaza, followed by some expert's belief that the cease-fire will hold, I'm reminded that my definition of cease-fire is much different than theirs. I would laugh were not so tragic.

