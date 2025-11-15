“Action speaks louder than words but not nearly as often.” - Mark Twain

Quick Updates

Olympic committee turns back toward sanity

The International Olympic Committee is moving towards a blanket ban on transgender women from women’s sport, Sky News understands. Olympic chiefs are also looking at prohibiting athletes with DSD (differences of sex development) from women’s events given testosterone advantages.

Athletes with DSD is a tricky subject because many of them don’t know that they have male DNA. However, we’re here because a bunch of men decided they’d pretend to be women so they could finally win. So I’m not sure about how I feel about women with male DNA getting caught in the crossfire.

The sad part?

It follows a presentation last week to IOC members by their medical chief, Dr Jane Thornton, which highlighted the potential physical advantages of competing in women’s sport after being born male.

I love how we need a “presentation” to state the obvious.

A ban on transgender women from women’s events could be introduced in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, although the issue has not been presented to the full IOC Session for a decision yet.

Oh, that should be fun to watch.

At the height of the next presidential election no less.

Starbucks workers are on strike

Oh, no, whatever will I do?

Ah, some stores.

Good news, I’ve been boycotting Starbucks for years.

I go to the local coffee shops, when I go.

So I’ve got those workers covered.

Talking about Mamdani to avoid socialism . . .

I caught a segment of Due Dissidence that was funny, in the lack of self-awareness of Tim Pool and Batya Ungar-Sargon, but also because it raises an interesting question.

Starting at ~12:17 . . .

Russell: So, yes, you’re right that there is this hipster white coalition moving towards socialism. They’re not moving towards socialism because they like the fashion, because they saw a beret and they decided they looked cute in it. That’s not why they’re shifting that way, [but] because the system that used to work for them. Me and you and many of our viewers argued with very much these type of people 10 years ago. “Oh, the arc of the universe bends towards justice. It’s incremental. It’s slow. It’s messy. It’s politics. You got to vote for Hillary.” Same [ __ ] people. Now they can’t make that argument anymore because the wolf is at their door. There’s a reason for it. The reason is not fashion, it’s economic, right? Keaton: Yeah. Elite overproduction.

In summary, during NAFTA, the economy fell apart for the ag sector and the blue collar workers. This new economy, where white collar workers are having to compete with AI, outsourcing, and H1-B visa workers, means the crocodile has finally come for them.

That’s why socialism is looking pretty good, because capitalism, American style, is finally failing them.

But here is the larger point. I don’t want full-blown socialism, for any number of reasons. It’s antithetical to human nature, and it allows for a concentration of power that is dangerous, to name two big ones.

Because I don’t want socialism, I want to understand why people would be driven to it and figure out a way to fix the things that are making socialism look attractive to people.

That’s why the appropriate reaction to the election of Mamdani is not . . .

Or . . .

The appropriate reaction is to figure out what is going so wrong that socialism is looking like a viable option and then fix it.

And, no, the answer is not always “Americans are lazy and want free stuff.” It could be that “Americans hear stories of generations where the working and middle classes could afford to raise a family and own a home and put money away on a single income and wonder WTF happened as they work their second side hustle and watch their health insurance jump several hundred dollars a month and their president suggests half-century mortgages as a ‘solution’ while dumping on their skills.”

Kash Patel: Every village needs an arrogant buffoon high on his own flatulence.

How it started . . .

How it’s going . . .

Patel, 45, was seen at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, performed at a Real American Freestyle (RAF) pro-wrestling event on Saturday. Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel, sporting an FBI-branded hoodie, at the event to her Instagram account on Sunday, the morning after the event. . . . The jet was registered to the Department of Justice and it appeared to have taken a roughly 40-minute-long flight from the Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia to State College Regional Airport on October 25. And then nearly two and a half hours later, the jet departed from State College for Nashville, where Wilkins lives. The FBI and Alexis Wilkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Of course the funniest one didn’t involve taking the jet for a booty call.

Okay, now our faces are just being rubbed in it.

But to defend himself, Kash Patel deflected to his girlfriend, a woman nearly twenty years his junior.

A country music sensation I’ve never heard of, and ten lifetimes? Eh, nine and a half max.

But then the rumors started flying, particularly that Alexis Wilkins is a Mossad honeypot.

Granted, theirs is an odd pairing, but I didn’t believe the whole honeypot thing until . . .

Alexis Wilkins, girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel, has filed a barrage of $5 million defamation lawsuits against MAGA influencers, accusing them of spreading conspiracy theories that she is a “Mossad honeypot agent sent to entrap Patel”. Wilkins has sued three MAGA figures so far: former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, influencer Sam Parker, and most recently, conservative commentator Elijah Schaffer.

In Elijah Schaffer’s case, it came down to this and only this . . .

Yup, that was it.

A retweet and a picture.

Nothing screams guilt like suing someone for $5 million over a retweet and a picture.

But is Alexis Wilkins really behind this, or . . .

I see. Kash Patel hiding behind a woman’s skirts.

I love a particular line from a Newsweek article on this subject . . .

A baseless rumor has circulated online, which alleges that Wilkins is a spy, working for Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, and that her relationship with Patel is a “honeypot” operation.

I’m not so sure given the reaction to the “rumor” that the “rumor” itself is so “baseless.” Just saying. No one reacts this way to something that doesn’t have a kernel of truth to it, at least not from what I’ve seen.

Now whether the kernel of truth is that Wilkins really is a Mossad agent (or agent of some kind) or the kernel of truth is that Patel knows/suspects she’s with him for reasons other than his charm, rugged good looks, and familiarity with the Kama Sutra, I don’t know.

Viva Frei suggests that the lawsuit won’t go anywhere.

But discovery should be fun.

The only thing I really appreciate about this situation is that the buffoonery and insecurity are so transparent.

Of course this is all backfiring spectacularly as the “internet” takes up the challenge.

Don’t you call my girlfriend a Mossad honeypot, peons of the web! Or I will sue you!

Click on the picture above or this link to go to the video on TwiX. I was being lazy this morning.

You know, if he had just kept his head down . . .

Epstein, well, this is a mess

So last week the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 pages of emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. First, the Democrats on that committee released “select” emails, such as this one . .

The victim is alleged to be Virginia Guiffre, who denied, under oath, that Trump ever did anything to her, or anything at all. Techno Fog wrote an unpaywalled article on the release of these select emails, claiming they are debunked.

My take is they prove nothing either way, and neither does Ms. Giuffre’s testimony. None of these people—Trump, Epstein, Maxwell, Giuffre—can be considered reliable witnesses. Giuffre had a very troubled and traumatizing past and learned what to do to survive and she had a reputation for “fabrication.” Now none of that means she lied about everything or that she lied about Trump not being involved. But it means that you can take her “exoneration” of Trump with a grain of salt, just like you can take Maxwell’s “exoneration” of Trump with a grain of salt, especially as his administration has given her the white glove treatment and he hasn’t ruled out a pardon, just said, famously, “I haven’t thought about it.” Tell me how much I’m supposed to take those words at face value.

And just because Jeffrey Epstein says something in an email does not make it the gospel truth, obviously, though he’s talking to Ghislaine Maxwell, whom he has no real reason to lie to, but . . . always a but . . . you would have to know all the context surrounding it and get into his head and he’s dead, which actually isn’t a complication because he probably wouldn’t have told the truth anyway. So the email proves nothing either way, except Epstein claimed X in the email.

In answer to the Democrats release of the specific emails, the Republicans released 20,000 pages of emails, thinking they’d get the better of the Democrats. But that hasn’t really worked out.

For example, yesterday, this story came out . . .

Read the story. You could take that email a bunch of different ways too. But what seems evident is that at least from Epstein’s emails and his perspective, Trump and he had a lot more contact than Trump admits and well after Trump’s heroic booting of him from Mar-a-Lago. And then came the White House’s spokesperson’s comment: “These emails prove literally nothing.” Meaning there’s something that is true and might be proven but hasn’t yet? See my issue with this sort of denial.

Now, as someone pointed out in all the people I’ve been reading and watching, the real story here isn’t Trump. It’s that after this man pled guilty to sleeping with underage girls, he still was welcomed with open arms into polite society, by everyone, at least by his own accounting.

But the story becomes about Trump because the people around him (though not he from what I can remember) promised to release the Epstein files, and we have gotten to a point where he’s been chasing Nancy Mace around on the telephone and dragged Lauren Boebert into the freaking Situation Room for a sitdown because she refused to take her name off the discharge petition in the House that would force a vote on releasing the material the DOJ has on Epstein.

Now, even if the House votes to release the files, the Senate has to vote and Trump has to either sign or veto the bill. There are a lot of steps here. But if the files make it to a vote, there are already rumors that a lot of Republicans will “defect” (yes, that’s a word I’ve seen used, as if they’ve taken some sort of oath to serve their party and Trump and are breaking it) and vote to release the files. And that will put pressure on the Senate, and then pressure on Trump.

As I said, it’s an unholy mess.

Now why is Trump fighting so hard to keep the information from the public? I don’t know. I mean, there are a couple obvious answers, neither of them good. But he’s going off the deep end . . .

Yes, the whole Epstein thing is a hoax.🙄

Some issues are about more than themselves, and Epstein is one of them. We all voted for Trump and Vance and the others that joined them for transparency, for a government that didn’t treat the population like livestock and serfs, and in the first major test of their commitment to that, they have failed . . . bigly.

Now this is not to say that I trust the motivations of Ro Khanna and the Democrats. They’re in it to score points, against Trump and the Republicans, not because they want any transparency or justice. And I have to laugh at such as Aaron Rupar and Jim Acosta and the talking heads at The Bulwark that have crawled out from under rocks because they smell blood over a subject they couldn’t have cared less about a year ago.

But that’s all beside the point. The real question is what do we as a people want our country to be like. Do we accept that we just have to defer to our “betters” or do we demand that we get to know, even if there is nothing to know, and even if the information gets twisted and spun and misused? Because that’s our right, to get the information and make our own decisions.

And that I think is what this really all boils down to.

6-7 (literally “six seven”), or how Lillia is getting too old

I’m now officially nostalgic for the days of “wine me, dine me, sixty-nine me.” It was vulgar, but there was a point.

I saw this story first come up when Dictionary-dot-com made “67” their word of the year and an argument broke out as to whether or not two numbers could be considered a “word.”

Each year, Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year and short-listed nominees capture pivotal moments in language and culture. These words serve as a linguistic time capsule, reflecting social trends and global events that defined the year. The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage; it reveals the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the year. And for these reasons, Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year is 67.

Now what does “67” tell us about the world in 2025? It’s pretty damn dumb. I mean, maybe not Tidepod Challenge dumb, but maybe wishing we’d get to mass overdosing on Tidepods so that we’d just be done with it dumb.

And now for the moment adults around the world have been waiting for: What does 67 mean? Well…it’s complicated. Some say it means “so-so,” or “maybe this, maybe that,” especially when paired with its signature hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down. Some youngsters, sensing an opportunity to reliably frustrate their elders, will use it to stand in for a reply to just about any question. (“Hello, darling child, how was school today?” “67!”) A perfectly timed 67 signals that you’re part of an in-group, and if you’re already using its emerging spinoffs six-sendy and 41, you might be even cooler. Perhaps the most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define. It’s meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot. It’s the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms. And what are we left with in the wake of this relentless sensory overload? 67. Still, it remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters. 67 shows the speed at which a new word can rocket around the world as a rising generation enters the global conversation.

“Perhaps the most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define.”

Oh, it’s possible to define. You just won’t like my definition: a term so allergic to commitment to meaning created by a generation that is already adrift in an utterly meaningless world.

Yeah, I know I’m being a Debbie Downer here, but out of the mouths of babes, right?

We have too many professors needing to publish papers, so this showed up on the Georgetown University website of all places.

The “6-7” trend seems oriented to humor and play. It is only humorous, however, if a group of people are “insiders” and collectively evaluate it as funny. For some children, “6-7” has apparently caught on to the point of being disruptive in classrooms; the sequence of numbers might be uttered by a math teacher who is not in the know, unexpectedly eliciting students’ laughter.

So it’s basically kids being kids.

But before that, this article hits on an interesting truth . . .

People regularly give social meanings to all sorts of things that don’t inherently carry social meanings — foods, items of clothing, cars, words and so on. For example, avocado toast is avocado smashed and spread on toast and then eaten, but it has developed social meanings (in part through being heavily featured on social media). It has been linked with the social attribute of sophistication, it signals meaning pertaining to the eater’s presumed health and it is sometimes seen as emblematic of millennials.

Or it means you’re a pretentious twit who needs a special overpriced breakfast. 🤷‍♀️ Don’t get me wrong. I like avocado on toast, but as a Gen Xer from a Midwest state who grew up in your average agrarian family, avocados were the stuff of legend and myth and very warm places you dreamed about in February, not breakfast. So avocado toast shows a level of privilege most people I know did not grow up with nor have today, given the price of avocados.

But if there is anything to take away from this, it is the fact that we can communicate at all is something of a miracle given that language is an abstraction that only has the meaning we give it, and each person’s meaning can be slightly different.

But what do I know?

Six-seven!

Escapism

I forgot to mention I movie I saw a while ago.

It’s actually pretty good, like Die Hard in a castle, with a girl. Yes, it’s a little “girl boss-y,” but I really like unconventional princesses, so I’m there for it.

This week I made my way through the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” movies. Seeing those people when they were young blows my mind, and some of the later bigger actors played bit parts, like Anne Heche in the first one and Jack Black in the second.

So there’s the first two (both in the mid-1990s) and then they released a third one this year.

You can see a shift in thinking. For example, in the first two, the villain is himself also a killer, so you’re a little sympathetic to the kids. But in the third one, a bunch of privileged kids outright cause an accident and leave someone to die, but the kids end up being portrayed sympathetically, with the final scene of the movie finding the two girls (rich bestie friends) on a beach saying they’re going to have to go kill this girl who got revenge for the boy they left to die, the sympathetic character in the movie.

Whereas the kids in the first movie take responsibility in some way for their actions, in the third movie they never do and are given the hero treatment.

It’s an interesting change, I think.

As for books . . .

It’s a Hallmark-y romance with not much of the back and forth that makes romances fun. It has a touch of the supernatural. If you’re looking for a quick, feel-good read, you might enjoy it.

Thanksgiving is in two weeks. I can’t believe that.

Anyway, what’s going on in your world? What do you think about any of the above?