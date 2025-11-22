And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
21h

“you’re a conspiracy theorist nutcase if you think Epstein was working with any three letter or intel agencies, domestic or abroad”

I've been a bit baffled by Taibbi's claims of ignorance on this matter. He's not quite calling people nutcases, and he wants the information to be released, and he says he just hasn't seen proof that Epstein was colluding with intel agencies, all of which is fair enough.

But c'mon. Where did Epstein get his money from? What about Maxwell's connections to Israel? I mean, here's what a brief Wikipedia search turned up:

"[Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine's father] was buried on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives in what has been described as a state funeral, attended by much of the Israeli political establishment, including the President, Prime Minister, and six serving and former heads of intelligence. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell

On another note, I scanned through Trump's 28 point peace plan for Ukraine. One of the points is sinking a lot of investment into Ukraine, including building AI infrastructure. Goddamn, I thought, this AI stuff is starting to feel like a creepy hobo that keeps trying to slip his pinky up your ass.

Also, I ran across this essay, this week:

https://www.persuasion.community/p/a-manifesto-for-liberal-trans-activism

He's hoping to build a moderate liberal movement for trans rights. He acknowledges that the trans rights movement to date has crashed and burned, but otherwise I think he's huffing glue fumes. Any thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lillia Gajewski
BubblePuppy7's avatar
BubblePuppy7
16hEdited

…and another thing! I can’t imagine what “common ground” was discussed about Con Ed lowering electricity prices. Maybe they aren’t aware that Con Ed is a transmission and distribution entity. They have NO generating capacity. Because Con Ed doesn’t generate power: they can’t lower the supply portion of a customer’s bill; they can’t switch fuel types to cut costs; and they can’t control wholesale market spikes. They can only control delivery costs, which keep rising due to infrastructure, storms, and state mandates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture