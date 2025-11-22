There are two types of people who will come to your funeral: those who are sad to see you gone, and those who want to make sure you’re truly gone. — L. R. Gajewski, otherwise known as my father

Quick Updates . . .

Trump’s “20-point plan” for Gaza gets UN Security Council okay

The Council’s vote was also a major diplomatic victory for the Trump administration. For the past two years, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged, the United States had been isolated at the United Nations over its staunch support for Israel. The U.S. resolution calls for an International Stabilization Force to enter, demilitarize and govern Gaza. The proposal, which contained Mr. Trump’s 20-point cease-fire plan, also envisions a “Board of Peace” to oversee the peace plan, though it does not clarify the composition of the board.

Actually, that’s not completely true. We already know who will lead the board.

In post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote: “Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World.”

Yeah, I already have my doubts. This is starting to look less like a “breakthrough” for peace and more like a way to create a huge trough for fat little piggies poured full of taxpayer money while “rebuilding” Gaza less for Gazans than Israelis.

Why am I so cynical you ask? I mean, other than if you call something the “Board of Peace” you’re already indicating a strong possibility that it will be anything but in our Orwellian world.

Still, the path forward is plagued by many uncertainties, with Israeli strikes continuing in Gaza and outbreaks of violence erupting in the West Bank. Among the next steps would be naming members of the Board of Peace, the body in charge of overseeing the transition in Gaza, and clarifying under whose authority the stabilization forces would operate.

Whose authority indeed.

The chances that this will work are slim to none, and you can see why.

Many Council members, including France, Guyana, Pakistan, Slovenia and Somalia, had issues with the fact that the resolution did not include clear language on Palestinian statehood. . . . The language in the resolution about Palestinian statehood had drawn objections from Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying on Sunday that “our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed.”

So . . . not sure where that leaves us.

It authorizes the Board of Peace to oversee Gaza at least until the end of 2027.

Well, they would hardly want that mess going into an election year. I can hardly wait for the “mission accomplished” moment with rockets going off in the background.

Epstein files . . .

On Tuesday, the House and the Senate both voted to release the Epstein files.

In the House, all but one representative voted for the bill. That one person was Clay Higgins of Louisiana. Mr. Higgins felt to need to take to TwiX to defend himself.

Clay Higgins is full of s—t, but so is most everyone who voted for the bill. We’ll get there in a second.

In the Senate, there was no real vote. It more came down to no one objected.

The Senate followed suit about three hours later when Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a motion for unanimous consent. That allowed the Senate to pass the bill without a formal roll-call vote after it was received from the House. That was approved without objection.

And then on Wednesday, late, after most everyone had gone home, Trump signed it without fanfare, which should tell you just how much duress he was under.

In a way, Thune double crossed Mike Johnson, though he didn’t really. Johnson just wanted an extra safeguard to protect the guilty.

Speaker Mike Johnson said he voted for the Jeffrey Epstein disclosure bill Tuesday based on his hope that the Senate would make changes he’s been demanding. Senate Majority Leader John Thune shot that down. . . . “I talked with the speaker a bit, and we’ve been in consultation obviously with the White House on this for some time,” Thune told reporters. “The conclusion was when it came out of the House 427-1 that, you know, it was going to pass in the Senate.” Thune’s refusal to amend the bill was just the latest setback Johnson has faced in the Epstein saga, where the Louisiana Republican saw a rank-and-file member of his own party, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), pull off a stunning legislative end-run despite the speaker’s months-long opposition campaign.

To see how much egg Johnson had on his face, you only have to look at his statement after the bill passed the House.

“I talked to John Thune over the weekend. I just texted him. We’re going to get together. We’ll talk about this,” Johnson told reporters as he left the floor. “There’s an easy way to amend the legislation to make sure that we don’t do permanent damage to the justice system. And I’m going to insist upon that.” Asked if he would press Trump to veto the bill if the Senate didn’t amend it, Johnson said he would “cross that bridge” if necessary. He also raised “national security” concerns about the bill Tuesday.

I still can’t get over the “you’re a conspiracy theorist nutcase if you think Epstein was working with any three letter or intel agencies, domestic or abroad,” but “we can’t release the files because we have ‘national security’ concerns.”

They really do think you’re stupid.

Even thought Trump fought the bill’s passage and sacrificed what little remained of Mike Johnson’s credibility to keep it from going through, only to do a one-eighty, but then very quietly sign it into law, he was on Truth Social crowing about it.

So we went from “Epstein who?” to “The Democrats are in trouble.”

That seems quite the switch.

If I were really cynical, I’d suggest there’s been a lot of shredding and redacting going on in the last ten months for there to be such a change in attitude.

Or it could simply be that there’s a new game plan to keep the damaging part of the files from seeing the light of day. From Axios,

The bill allows DOJ to withhold information that could interfere with an ongoing federal investigation, meaning Trump’s recent demand that the DOJ investigate Epstein’s ties to other powerful figures could halt the process.

DOJ could argue that releasing the files now would compromise that investigation.

Trump: Look I tried. I tried bigly. No one has tried as hard as I tried. Pam, I’ll turn this over to you.

AG Barbie: These files are part of an ongoing investigation. No questions.

Trump: Dan, Kash, do you have anything to add?

Kash:

Reporter: But what about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial?

Trump: Dan, you want to weigh in here.

Dan: Epstein definitely killed himself. Please don’t pull up old clips of me saying differently.

As I told my husband, if things actually changed in this country and we actually got an honest administration, about a third of the population would commit itself to a mental ward fearing that it had had a psychotic break with reality.

MTG resigns, and you can already see the signs that people are underestimating her

Friday evening this came down the wire.

Over on TwiX, the usual suspects were celebrating.

As I said before, the only redeeming feature of the American right for me as a liberal was its openness to disagreement. Disagreement makes change possible. Mad King Don has destroyed that with his childishness and fragility.

The Republican Party is headed for a train crash.

Trust me, it’s very well earned, just like the Democrats’ train crash was well earned.

Though there is something interesting in the wind . . .

Hey, I’ll be the first to admit it. MTG has some crazy ideas, but she’s not dumb. I think the people, like Joe Concha above, who think she’s just out for a media gig are seriously underestimating her and how badly Trump has eff-ed up. She’s demonstrated she’s not a neocon and she’s not a Trump sycophant. That’s a definite niche in the Republican Party for someone who is neither. And so far, the only Democrats I’ve seen eyeing runs are the ones that repulsed the “middle” to begin with.

So does MTG have “aspirations”? Possibly. Is she a grand-stander? Maybe, but then we have a reality TV star who never met a TV camera he didn’t like as a president, so . . . I’m not hypocritical enough to deny someone else Trump’s playbook.

Trump stabbed MTG in the back, much like he’s stabbed the rest of us in the back. And given MTG versus Vance at the moment . . . I think they’re cut from the same cloth, but only one of them has pushed back on Trump in any meaningful way.

Let’s just say things could get interesting.

Mamdani goes to the White House

Yes, the champagne socialist Muslim visited the White House . . .

At one point, when Mamdani was asked for the second time about having called Trump a “fascist,” the president gave him cover. “That’s OK, you can just say yes,” Trump said after Mamdani began to respond. “It’s easier than explaining it.” Trump also appeared to backtrack on his prior threat to withhold federal funding for New York City if Mamdani became its mayor. “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Trump said. Instead of rehashing their feud, they talked up their areas of agreement on broad issues, especially focusing on lowering the cost of living. But they also found common ground on some more specific matters, such as getting NYC-based energy giant Con Edison to lower prices.

So Trump behaved himself, or gave up the game, whichever way you want to look at it.

The House of Representatives did not.

There’s nothing better they could be doing on a Friday but blocking something that already exists in several forms across the country (in even the most conservative states)?

Dick Cheney’s funeral, the big club you ain’t in.

So there was some humor on Thursday as we all found out that Trump and Vance were not invited to Dick Cheney’s funeral.

I’m not reading anything into this other than pettiness and the sort of theatrics the Uniparty is into.

But if you look really close, you’ll see the lie.

Let’s not forget that Donald Trump lowered the flags at half-staff for Cheney nor that he himself put Fauci in charge in 2020 and to my knowledge has never had a bad word to say about the man.

And it was . . .

But I did stumble across one sentiment I can fully get behind . . .

Actually, not only can we, but we must.

Great Canadian Ostrich Cull

Our northern Anglophone sibling is going a bit loopy. I rather blame it on their living too long at home with our parents. But the latest episode was this . . .

So let’s be brutal here and say what the “reporter” wouldn’t: the Canadian government shot over 300 ostriches because they had an outbreak of the avian flu last December. So eleven months ago, a few ostriches had “flu-like symptoms,” and some died.

“Anonymous” people reported the deaths, and the Canadian government came in and tested the carcasses and found avian flu.

Now, Canada has a policy where if avian flu is found in a flock, they kill the whole flock. And so they gave the order that by February 1 of this year, the whole flock had to be “disposed” of.

Obviously, the farmers fought it, for several months. No more birds died, but the government came in and shot them all anyway.

Now what is really stupid here is that there is a very easy way to figure out that the birds are no longer infected with avian flu nor contagious without testing them. What is that?

The obvious fact that eleven months later, they were alive. It’s a “well, duh” moment.

In fact, you probably had the safest “flock” of birds on the North American continent there. They’d had it and survived and developed immunity.

I know Canada, much like our own Science™ community here in the US, does not believe in *whispers conspiratorially* natural immunity.

But it’s a given that if you get the flu, you develop a certain immunity to it. Same with other animals.

So now over three hundred ostriches are pointlessly dead and the farmers will have trouble getting compensation because they didn’t “comply.”

The Associated Press tried to “debunk” this.

CLAIM: Canada is encouraging minors to commit suicide through its medical assistance in dying process. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Social media users making the claim are sharing a screenshot from the website of an independent organization called Dying With Dignity Canada, which is advocating for certain minors with severe medical conditions to be able to end their lives. Medical assistance in dying, or MAID, is currently only available to adults 18 or older with a serious illness, disease or disability. Canada’s government has said it will pursue research about end-of-life options for young people, but a spokesperson for the country’s federal health agency said it has no immediate plans to lower the minimum age requirement for eligibility.

So it’s going to “pursue research” but “no immediate plans.”

That’s sort of a “yes” to me.

By the way, that second story has nothing to do with the ostrich story or Canada’s overall COVID craziness.

I swear.

It’s not like I see them sending in “expert marksmen” to “humanely” euthanize whole kindergartens because some little kid sniffled or anything.

Nothing like that at all.

Escapism

The other half and I watched . . .

So I’m not big on comedies, but this one was good. I was laughing and it ends like comedies should end.

So in case it’s bugging you like it was bugging me, the mom is Elliot from Scrubs. Took me a minute. She’s getting older, as we all are.

As for books . . .

Bunch of girls in some version of England between the witch burning times and the Victorian era turn into dogs as the town they live in persecutes them. It’s an MFA project turned into a book, but it read fast.

I also finished . . .

I put holds on both these books at the library some time before Halloween, so I got to read them for Thanksgiving. This is definitely the better of the two, a story of demonic possession and human determination, set in colonial Mexico. It ends with a very satisfying twist.

So what were you up to this week? Are you ready for the holiday run to the end of the year? Yeah, me neither.