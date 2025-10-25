“I asked the conductor if this train stops at the station. He said, ‘If it doesn’t, there’s going to be a hell of a crash.’” - Traditional joke

Quick updates on . . . wars

Ukraine-Russia (with a side of US)

Zelensky was at the White House last week begging for Tomahawks. He didn’t get them, yet. But Axios is all in.

If the U.S. agrees to sell them, if would greatly enhance Ukraine’s deep-strike capability — and bring Moscow within range.

Now the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say. Ukraine doesn’t have the money to buy anything. We’re just loaning them money, either as ourselves or as NATO, which is just a front company for the US military. We know we will never get back the money, so really we’re just giving them the weapons, pretending that it’s “just business.” Trust me, Russia won’t care about the “nuance.”

But here’s the other thing: Ukraine cannot operate these missiles. They’re going to need US personnel and US guidance. So essentially the US military will be firing US weapons at Moscow.

That bears repeating: The US military will be firing US weapons at Moscow.

You can add the “on behalf of Ukraine” if you like, but once again, I don’t think Russia will care about the “nuance.”

So, yes, Axios, Tomahawks to Ukraine would definitely be a “gamechanger,” but you won’t like the game it becomes.

Flashback: Trump suggested earlier this month that he’d consider providing Tomahawks, but he “might have to speak to Russia” about it. “Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so. I told that to President Zelensky, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression,” Trump said.

“I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not gonna get settled, I may send them Tomahawks.’ Russia doesn’t need that. I think it is appropriate to bring that up.”

You know during Trump’s first administration, I laughed when people said he was going to get us blown up.

I’m not laughing now.

I’m starting to think that getting blown up is our national destiny.

Israel-Gaza (with a side of US)

The world was a titter because Trump had done what no president had done, or so the wagging heads claimed. He’d gotten Israel and Hamas to call it quits. And he was getting his due . . .

That should tell you everything you need to know about how bad that “peace deal” really is. Everyone Israel owns is excited and praising Trump, even if they previously pretended he was Orange Hitler.

Of course what they’re not telling you is that it’s not really so much a ceasefire as a cease-firing-so-much.

I’m sure Hamas had a tunnel under the bus. Has to be.

That was eight days ago. Pretty much every day the Israelis are killing some random Palestinians.

Israel is also restricting aid, or have been on and off.

Why? Well, Hamas is not giving back the buried bodies fast enough. Never mind that Israel is the one who turned the place to rubble. It’s an abusive mind game by a bunch of bullies.

Let’s face it. Israel loved the killing. They want to keep on killing, and they will find any excuse to do so, including when their soldiers stupidly run a bulldozer over unexploded ordnance and blow themselves up and then blame Hamas. The situation has gotten so bad that no less than JD Vance was dispatched to keep Bibi in line.

But he’s fighting a losing battle, I think.

Because the problem starts here at home . . .

I think Israel already tried that. Didn’t work for them.

Note that Trump is not concerned about Hamas killing Israelis. He’s concerned about Hamas killing Palestinians.

Because somehow now it’s not okay to kill innocent Palestinians.

Or maybe it’s not okay for Hamas to do it, but while Israel did it and is doing it, it is fine?

I’m not sure what sort of logic that is, but I’m relatively sure I’d be called anti-semitic for pointing out it doesn’t make a lick of sense.

And I don’t actually believe Trump cares about the Palestinians, so I’m not sure what he’s playing at.

That’s kind of a theme in this section.

Venezuela and solely the US (this one is totally our mess)

Our military is blowing up people in boats, while our leadership is claiming those people are drug dealers, even though Venezuela is so far down on the list of countries that supply the US that it’s not even funny and there’s no way the boats are making it to the United States.

However the other day there was a hiccup. It seems the US Navy can’t tell the brown people apart.

But the US media quickly found a way to fix that.

Maybe it would be more honest to say we’re at war with South America, though in a war someone would be firing back. Maybe we should say we’re just at a point in our history where we’re just mass murdering people when the urge hits whoever is in charge.

On Friday morning, Trump started floating the idea of a land invasion.

And what about Congress?

“Liberate Venezuela”? Where have we heard that before.

But it wasn’t, technically speaking, every Republican.

Only a handful of Republicans have joined Democrats in raising questions about the operations; two have even voted to curtail them. “It seems to me sometimes that we’ve given up on ourselves,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. She voted with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., against military operations that Congress hasn’t approved. “We’ve said, ‘Sure, Mr. President, you want to do tariffs, whatever,’” Murkowski added, in addition to “what we’re seeing in Venezuela. Even though this is just allegations, and there’s no there’s no authorizations.”

Trump is out neo-conning Lisa Murkowski. Did not have that on my bingo card.

Trump appeared to give the green light for more lawmaker briefings on Thursday, telling reporters that “I don’t think they’ll have a problem with it.” But a person close to the White House told Semafor that Trump will coordinate with Congress “when Maduro’s corpse is in US custody.”

And what right do we have to kill Maduro?

If we’re really worried about drug addiction among Americans, wouldn’t we be using these millions and billions of dollars to address the root causes of that? You can put a pile of fentanyl on the table. I won’t put it up my nose because I have no reason to. See how that works? Maduro’s not personally coming to this country and getting people hooked on whatever crap Trump is accusing him of supplying. It’s society and economics, and if you stop the flow of drugs from one place, they’ll come from another. Supply and demand, baby.

So I suppose the question is, why Venezuela?

I know Marco Rubio has had a hard-on for that country, but Marco Rubio hardly runs foreign policy. (For that, look to Lady Graham, and as far as I can tell, he couldn’t give two figs about Venezuela or Americans dying of drug overdoses).

I suspected it was all about the fact that Venezuela sits on perhaps the biggest remaining oil reserve in the world.

But . . .

Or as Fox News put it . . .

Yeah, an unhinged bully with tons of weaponry is someone no one wants to f—k around with. It’s like f—king around with a rabid Rottweiler.

Being a rabid Rottweiler is not something to be proud of.

But still, why are we picking on Venezuela? Anyone have an explanation that makes sense?

AWS outage, or how uncontrolled capitalism starts to resemble that other centralized c-word

Matt Stoller wrote an interesting article the other day, one that actually got me to upgrade to paid. He’s liberal, but he’s more about information than defense of one side or another. That I find valuable.

The whole thing is worth a read, simply for his explanation of “corporate sludge,” which he blames for driving prices up and making corporations very hard to deal with.

But the question is interesting: How can AWS mess up that badly and it not affect stock prices? I mean, stock prices swing wildly on even a hint of a suspicion of a rumor of something bad.

And this isn’t a rumor. Amazon Web Services quite literally melted down and left a lot of people high and dry with a huge hidden cost.

Many people experienced the AWS outage in terms of time wasted, Zoom meetings not working, random services breaking, or apps hanging up or not launching. I had trouble dealing with Verizon, their customer service team took 15 minutes to respond to a chat query, and explained they were having “technical issues” on their end. The outage affected everyone from Netflix to Snapchat to Venmo to thousands of other vital products and services.

All that inconvenience and lost time does have a monetary value if anyone really wanted to spend time calculating it, not to mention the sheer frustration of having limited time and then having that hassle or having to “try again later.”

But investors didn’t flinch a bit.

Here’s what I mean. According to Amazon’s internal financials, AWS has a high profit margin. In 2024 it had $107 billion in revenue, and generated $39.8 billion in profit, with is a 37% operating income. A normal product or service, when faced with a catastrophe like the AWS outage, would take a financial hit. Yet here’s the stock of Amazon yesterday. In other words, the costs of the AWS outage did not show up on the balance sheet directly responsible for it, or in the equity markets supposedly measuring long-term expectations of corporate profits. Economists would call the wasted time a “negative externality,” it’s the equivalent of pollution. And while that cost doesn’t show up anywhere we can affirmatively identify, someone has to pay for it. Those missed meetings, that lost production, it raises costs for virtually everyone, a little. This cost is what economists or government statisticians just don’t see, because it isn’t measured. But that doesn’t mean it’s not real.

The stock market never lies, if you know how to read it. Investors knew that there would be no consequences for Amazon. Why?

Where are people going to go? One of the other two gargantuan monopolies?

You would have thought that Parlor’s little experience with the Biden administration would have made people aware that it’s not a particularly good thing that competition is so limited, but here we are.

In a bit of dark humor, according to Stoller,

Now, getting back to AWS, most people, when looking at the situation, observed that too much of the internet is based on a few chokepoints. Fast Company had an article titled The AWS outage reveals the web’s massive centralization problem, European leaders expressed alarm on their dependency on U.S. big tech giants, and a giant Reddit thread - AWS Services are down, This Is Why Monopolies Should Be Banned - drew thousands of comments. (Ironically the thread itself went down for a period because of the outage.)

America, the land of s—t you cannot make up.

But here is the question to ponder. Capitalism only works if you have a free market. We don’t really have a free market if Amazon Web Services can screw up this badly and its stock prices don’t even budge. Investors know it doesn’t matter. People aren’t going anywhere because where would they go? Much as in communism, where the state owns any and all vital services at the very least, people don’t actually have a choice.

So if you don’t have a free market, do you really have a capitalist system or do you have only the facade of capitalism?

I’ll let you ponder that one.

Obamacare and the shutdown

Speaking of facades, I’ve heard all kinds of theories about the shutdown. This is my favorite.

So there is one bit of truth here: Democrats do want the taxpayers to foot the bill for illegal aliens. Not because they really care about illegal aliens, though saying they do plays well with their base, but because if illegal aliens don’t have access to the money tree farm Obamacare put in place, then hospitals will have to absorb the cost of treating them. This is really what that is about. But to be fair, that’s what Obamacare was all about, shifting the responsibility for financing a bloated system from that system to a large pool of people subsidized by the taxpayers.

Oh, and you thought Obamacare was about helping you. You poor sweet summer child, when will you learn?

Obamacare spread the cost of an abusive, wasteful, and generally exploitative corporate health care system around to everyone, creating incentives to make it even more abusive, wasteful, and generally exploitative.

Matt Stoller in the article mentioned above paints part of the picture . . .

The experience of health care is full of corporate sludge, from having to dispute weird bills to being steered to medication that may or may not be correct, to doctors spending their time fighting with bureaucrats over reimbursements and audits. In February 2024, UnitedHealth Group’s Change subsidiary got hacked, and it shut down cash flow to doctors, pharmacists, and hospitals, in some cases for months. Like the AWS outage, that didn’t affect UHG’s profit. But it certainly had a cost. In other words, to look only at accounting profits is to miss the genuine costs of monopoly or financialization, which is the corporate sludge embedded in an economic system where the actual stakeholders who must use the system, patients and clinicians in the case of health care, have little power. And it’s not just UHG. In our current model of tight-fisted financiers choosing how to allocate health resources, somehow U.S. hospitals spend twice as much on administrative costs as they do on direct patient care. Yet that doesn’t show up anywhere as accounting profit; hospitals are constantly explaining how strapped they are for cash.

Do you know what this resembles?

Education.

Administrative costs account for nearly a quarter of total spending by American universities, according to Department of Education data. The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) found that, across the entire higher education landscape, spending on administration per student increased by 61% between 1993 and 2007. This growth extends even to public universities, like the UNC System, which “saw a nearly 50 percent, inflation-adjusted increase” in 11 short years. This growth is unsurprising given administrators are exceedingly well compensated compared to faculty. Presidents at both public and private universities often make comparable salaries to business executives of similar size institutions, and receive extensive perks typically associated with corporate executives. Within middle management, armies of deans and provosts typically make salaries comfortably in the six-figures.

Education and medical are two systems where market forces have no influence and there is literally zero incentive to streamline and focus on the customer.

People worry so much about nationalized medicine but don’t realize that we’ve managed to corporately socialize our system.

Well, how’s that working out for us?

It’s bankrupting us, individually and as a nation, and the care gets crappier every year.

There is virtually no control on costs and no accountability, and it’s gotten exponentially worse since COVID, when the system was infused with COVID money and got addicted to an even greater cashflow. How bad is it? One of our two hospitals in town is literally building a new hospital, not adding on, not remodeling, rebuilding.

There was nothing wrong with the old hospital. It was as large as the other hospital. It functioned well. But they’re building a new one. Where do you think that money comes from?

Now most people don’t notice this because most people have insurance through work, and the Obamacare “enhanced” subsidies since COVID have kept premiums “affordable” for a larger number of people, masking the firehouse of money that that industry wants to keep drinking from.

But when the subsidies go off?

Well, I have never been eligible for subsidies. (You don’t actually have to be “rich” not to be eligible. A couple making $86,000 a year, even under the “enhanced” subsidies was not eligible. That’s two not especially well-paying jobs.) This year, our insurance just jumped from $977 a month to $1240, for a “Bronze” plan, for two people, who are only fifty and have only once actually met the deductible in over fifteen years. But if you go back to 2020, roughly the same plan was $666.

It’s nearly doubled in five years, and probably would have as I switched to slightly cheaper “brown” plan two years ago.

Now imagine people who have been eligible for the “enhanced subsidies,” or even those whose income has gone up so that they have passed out of the range of eligibility?

The sticker shock is going to be epic.

How many people will this affect?

Yes, so when we look at how much growth there’s been — and I should say the markets have doubled in size because of these enhanced tax credits. It used to be that 11 or 12 million people bought this insurance. Now it’s 24 million.

So between ten and fifteen million.

That’s not an insignificant number.

So my guess is that the Democrats are desperate to put the enhanced subsidies back in place. Obama’s legacy is on the line, as are the profit margins of pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, insurance companies, and every other related industry.

On the other hand, the Republicans are playing with fire. I don’t know how many people will understand that Obamacare is a significant driving force (if not the driving force) behind the out of control cost of health insurance and health care. All people will know is they can’t afford insurance anymore.

Then again, it’s hard to feel sorry for the red shirts. Republicans bear some responsibility because they have stood firmly in the way, just like Democrats, of changes that might make a difference: regulation of cost, breaking up medical monopolies, patent reforms, tort reforms, simple standardization of billing codes, cross-state purchasing of policies, and any other overhauls of our system that would make our system more affordable, efficient, and responsive. We also could “encourage” more prevention, like regulating the chemicals in foods and making sure people have time to take care of themselves.

You’ll remember that Obama got the idea from Mitt Romney, so, no, the red shirts are not off the hook.

This is a Machine problem, selling out the American public to a single industry.

So I suppose I’d ask, what comes out of this? Do the Republicans cave? Do they not? Do we have some hope that faced with what has happened with costs there is demand for some sort of more thoughtful fix than “everyone has to buy insurance”?

The Florida “Death Train”

This story kind of reminds me of . . .

Anyway, back to being more serious . . .

The photo is linked to an archive version, so you can read all the details. The whole article is interesting, but here is the crux . . .

Brightline is what the high-speed rail in California promised to be: affordable, luxurious, and fast.

Ultra-quiet and decorated with streaks of highlighter yellow, it carries passengers between Miami and Orlando, sometimes moving as fast as 125 miles per hour.

But there’s a downside.

What the Brightline is best known for is not that it reflects the gleam of the future but the fact that it keeps hitting people. According to Federal Railroad Administration data, the Brightline has been involved in at least 185 fatalities, 148 of which were believed not to be suicides, since it began operating, in December 2017. Last year, the train hit and killed 41 people—none of whom, as best as authorities could determine, was attempting to harm themselves. By comparison, the Long Island Rail Road, the busiest commuter line in the country, hit and killed six people last year while running 947 trains a day. Brightline was running 32.

Hence, the nickname.

So what’s going on?

Federal agencies have investigated the Brightline incidents and produced no firm conclusions about why they have happened so often.

Some have tried to blame it on the “Florida Man,” which I’ll admit I found humorous.

A popular theory of the Brightline deaths, which you’ll see in comments underneath viral videos of the train plowing into cars, is that there is something wrong with people who live in Florida. Specifically, these comments invoke the concept of the “Florida Man”—a long-standing meme that suggests the state is, in essence, full of morons.

Of course, “Florida Men” don’t walk in front of other trains at quite that rate, so that theory is easy to counter.

But if you read, you see the real problem: it’s speed and where it was built.

Brightline took an old right of way with an existing track for lumbering and loud freight trains and just built another track alongside it.

The result should be obvious . . .

The Brightline runs on the route of the original Florida East Coast Railway, which was built in the late 1800s by Henry Flagler, a Standard Oil tycoon. . . . Everything grew up around this track—it’s the vein running through all of the oldest cities and most densely populated areas of South Florida.

Resulting in a lot of places people have come accustom to crossing it, both over the road and via footpath.

As a result, once-familiar environments have been transformed. Take, for example, the story of Joann DePina, a 49-year-old mother of two who was killed by a Brightline train in January. DePina was walking over the tracks that cut through her neighborhood, but she was doing so on a well-worn footpath. She was technically trespassing, but there weren’t any fences or no trespassing signs, and it was a logical thing to do. DePina rented a room in a sober-living house on one side of the tracks and was crossing to get to a group meeting on the other side. She had been in recovery since 2017 and was saving money to move into her own apartment. . . . As we talked, Furtado (DePina’s aunt) pointed behind me. I turned around and saw a Brightline train coming toward us—only a few seconds away, at most. The train whipped past—it’s powered by quiet diesel-electric locomotives and goes 79 miles per hour through that part of its route. It was easy to put myself in DePina’s place. She was walking at night, and she didn’t hear or see anything coming. Her timing was horrible.

Some solutions are being proposed, but in the end, it seems a collision (pardon the pun) between trying to cut costs by retrofitting an old urban-ish right of way and not elevating the tracks or taking other safety measures while bringing in a silent, modern high speed train.

I think there’s a lesson in there we might learn for the future.

Escapism

I didn’t read as much as I wanted and I watched more than I should have. But in the interest of space, I picked out one book and one movie.

Fredrik Backman hit the scene with the publication of A Man Called Ove, or, when Tom Hanks got ahold of the American movie rights, A Man Called Otto. It’s really well worth the read. I can’t speak to the movie because I have a phobia of book adaptations in general, and in specific those done by Ron Howard and Tom Hanks (yes, that includes the Dan Brown movies where the last adaptation will work me up into a lather for a good fifteen minutes).

Backman is a master of arrangement. If you want to read someone who knows how to painstakingly construct a story so that you’re constantly guessing, in a good way, what really happened, Backman is a joy.

As for movies, I’m watching a lot of older horror because Halloween, but the other night Eric and I watched the new Naked Gun.

It was actually good in that it felt like it actually understood what made the old Naked Guns work. I’m actually surprised about how well Liam Nesson did in a comedy. He doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously and is a good “update” on Leslie Nielson.

So if you have a fear of remakes (for a reason), I tentatively suggest this one might be safe.

November is almost here, and then Christmas. Crazy.

Anyway, thoughts about any of the above or anything else?