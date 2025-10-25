And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
6d

I think you covered most of the bases. I think you might have even understated what is going on. I think we can safely dispense with the Bush/Cheney, or the Obama warmonger dissing. “Kill ‘em all” seems to be the new mantra.

I didn’t expect much and even thought Trump had neoconish like tendencies, but he’s taken it to a new level. The first Trump Administration was good in that it exposed a lot of the rot in government and offered a peek behind the curtain that was DC. This time around the spotlight is on Trump himself. He’s shown himself to be insecure and weak, unable to assert himself in any decision. He’s getting his policies handed to him from above. He’s a cuck for Israel, the EU, Zalenskyyy, and the neocon establishment here. He desperately wants to be considered in the same light as Xi or Putin but outside of his adoring base here he’s reviled and mocked. As Sean Foo a must watch YouTube economics guy from Singapore called him “King of the World”. He’s surrounded himself with juvenile adults whose sole purpose is to soothe his fragile ego.

If you try to have a conversation with most Republicans now the first thing you’ll get is “but what about the alternative “? To be honest I’m at kind of a loss as to how different things would be. We’re in a worse place with foreign policy and prices have escalated. You detailed the medical dilemma. I can’t wait to see what my Supplement price is going to be next year. The major difference I can see is the immigration policy. Even that is being whittled away by these midwit Ice losers picking on kids at school or people working.

As far as culture I’ve been revisiting the two Tron movies in preparation for viewing the Tron Ares movie this weekend at the theatre. I’m heavily anticipating the new Predator Badlands movie coming out Nov 8 I think. Anyway now that your piece has got me fired up I’m ready for the day. 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
6d

The Affordable Care Act gave us affordable care about as well as the Inflation Reduction Act reduced inflation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture