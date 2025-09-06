Politics is the entertainment division of the military industrial complex. —Frank Zappa

I missed this on Friday and I’m kicking myself

So in the Friday roundup, I had assorted clips from the three-ring circus that was the RFK hearing. And I missed this clip from Bernie Sanders.

Now bear in mind that Bernie Sanders is all about the corrupting influence of money in politics and rabidly anti-capitalism (in which everything is for sale, including legislators).

Do you know what Bernie’s excuse is for why no one should be able to accuse him and all the other Democrats of being bought and paid for by Big Pharma and stumping on behalf of vaccines, in particular the COVID vaccine?

Yup, Bernie Sanders just told us what everyone already knew. Everyone takes money from Big Pharma and people associated with Big Pharma.

Yet . . . somehow, even if it’s maybe not for the most noble of reasons, the Republicans can bring themselves to question their donors and the Democrats can’t. 🤔

Somehow I don’t think the donkeys at large will be be thanking that singular braying ass later for making the real problem quite so obvious.

Oh, that ain’t good, stock market edition . . .

Simplicus recently wrote an article on the economic woes of Europe (of which there are many and they are dire). But about halfway through the article he gets to the US and what he points out is terrifying. (The charts are also from the article.)

Trump and his mouthpieces have been piping of soaring stock valuations, as if the stock market isn’t completely detached from the real economy, real world inflation, etc. But even the stock market’s triumphs are being vastly oversold, given that only the top few stocks are ‘holding up the bridge’ for the rest of the lot:

Note the top ten stocks are the only ones categorically swelling, and here’s the kicker—the top few stocks, that is, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, etc., now represent a record breaking 40% of the entire S&P 500 market cap:

Note from the above, that just Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon share ~$16.5 trillion in market cap. The entire S&P 500 is worth ~$55T, which means just these five companies alone are roughly 30% of the entire S&P. If you include the remaining top ten companies, it rises to ~40%—a dubious distinction never before seen in history. That means the majority of the so-called “soaring” stock market has really only come at the hands of a tiny handful of companies—and their explosive growth is owed mostly to the AI bubble:

That means, essentially, one can broad-stroke the whole US economy as presently being a big tech and AI-bubble fueled mirage, which does little to offset the massively increasing inflation now routinely hidden behind fake “official” BLS and CPI metrics.

Not that any of those stocks are going to fall to zero any time soon, but what you’re looking at is not a healthy economy, at all, and it doesn’t take an economist to understand the danger here.

I don’t even know how you begin to address this, though we have learned nothing from the “too big to fail” debacle of 2008.

The GREAT Trust™ and barring the Palestines from coming to the UN, the Israel morality death spiral continues.

In case anyone anywhere is left wondering if the US is going to give up every shred of credibility on the international stage and throw itself as a country on its sword in service of Israel, I think we now have a definitive answer.

Now, just in case we’re not clear here, this is Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas is president of the Palestinian Authority, you know, the one that’s not Hamas, the one that runs the West Bank, the one that Hamas beat in the 2005 elections because Netanyahu’s Likud-run Israeli government bankrolled them to keep the PA from bring all of Palestine together to form an official country because Israel really doesn’t want peace. They want more land.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been blocked from attending the UN General Assembly session in New York next month, after he and 80 other Palestinian officials had their visas revoked, the US State Department has said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed them for undermining peace efforts and for seeking "the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state".

By “peace efforts,” they mean that the Palestinians should just accept that they need to be “voluntarily” relocated so that the Israelis and American investors can build the “Gaza” Riviera on the ruins of their homes and the crushed, maimed, and emaciated decaying remains of their dead loved ones.

I mean, how is that not reasonable?

The ban comes as France leads international efforts to recognise a state of Palestine at the session - a move Donald Trump's administration has opposed.

So quick question: do you think these childish antics make people more or less antagonized by Israel and sympathetic to the Palestinian cause?

But it gets worse . . .

A postwar plan for Gaza circulating within the Trump administration, modeled on President Donald Trump’s vow to “take over” the enclave, would turn it into a trusteeship administered by the United States for at least 10 years while it is transformed into a gleaming tourism resort and high-tech manufacturing and technology hub.

And what would they do with the Gazans?

Those who own land would be offered a digital token by the trust in exchange for rights to redevelop their property, to be used to finance a new life elsewhere or eventually redeemed for an apartment in one of six to eight new “AI-powered, smart cities” to be built in Gaza. Each Palestinian who chooses to leave would be given a $5,000 cash payment and subsidies to cover four years of rent elsewhere, as well as a year of food. The plan estimates that every individual departure from Gaza would save the trust $23,000, compared with the cost of temporary housing and what it calls “life support” services in the secure zones for those who stay.

Digital tokens, huh? And they can return . . . eventually.

What? You had a “digital token”? We can’t find it. What a shame.

So where is the “elsewhere”? Well, that’s the funny part.

Israel, Netanyahu has said, is “talking to several countries” about taking relocated Gazans. Libya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Indonesia and Somaliland have been mentioned as potential options. All except Indonesia — which previously has said it would temporarily admit a few thousand Palestinians seeking work or medical treatment — are in Africa and in the midst of their own conflicts and civilian deprivation.

So we’re going to move you from this level of hell to that level of hell, and you’re probably not coming back.

For those Palestinians who suspect what’s up (the ones that are left alive after all this of course), we already know what the “secure zones” are like.

There was a Khamas operative in that tent and so we had to kill 150 people, pinkie swear.

So who came up with this brilliant idea?

Called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust, the proposal was developed by some of the same Israelis who created and set in motion the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) now distributing food inside the enclave. Financial planning was done by a team working at the time for the Boston Consulting Group.

So it sounds like we didn’t actually ask any Gazans, and it involves the same people who came up with the brilliant idea to lure civilians in with a promise of food and then kill just a few here and there each time (because wiping them all out would be too obvious and Bari Weiss and ilk would have to work overtime trying to spin it and they’d have to pay for a trip for Douglas Murray to sit among the corpses and explain how these people, even the little ones, were definitely Khamas. “You can tell because they were mostly males,” he’d say very seriously, and then accuse those who questioned such logic of not “having beeean there.”).

As for the single group of Americans involved?

BCG [Boston Consulting Group] has said that work on the trust plan was expressly not approved and that two senior partners who led the financial modeling were subsequently fired.

There’s a term for moving out an entire group of people so you can build your own utopia on their land, and genocide-enablers just don’t do much for the corporate image.

It’s not clear if the detailed and comprehensive GREAT Trust proposal is what Trump has in mind. But major elements of it, according to two people familiar with the planning, were specifically designed to make real the president’s vision of a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

I don’t know if Trump is or is not involved, but I don’t have any blinders on. He’s made more than a few remarks about a Riviera of the Middle East and “relocating” the Gazans.

And what comes next definitely sounds like Trump, or at least something that would get Trump’s attention, because without explaining the “backstory,” it would make a great Truth Social post.

Perhaps most appealing, it purports to require no U.S. government funding and offer significant profit to investors. Unlike the controversial and sometimes cash-strapped GHF, which uses armed private U.S. security contractors to distribute food in four southern Gaza locations, the trust plan “does not rely on donations,” the prospectus says. Instead, it would be financed by public and private-sector investment in what it calls “mega-projects,” from electric vehicle plants and data centers to beach resorts and high-rise apartments. Calculations included in the plan envision a nearly fourfold return on a $100 billion investment after 10 years, with ongoing “self-generating” revenue streams.

And only sixty thousand Gazans, 83 percent of them, by the IDF’s own accounting, being civilians had to die for a group of people to make $400 billion.

You kind of hope this goes the way of the horror movie trope where the ghosts get their revenge by haunting to new occupants to death.

And the plan itself . . . if there is comically evil, this is it.

I guess someone forgot to tell all these wonderful Zionists that Abraham also figures highly in Islamic tradition, with Muslims considering him the first “pioneer” of Islam. But whatever. We all know the Zionists are not good at sharing. Someone forgot to tell them from a young age that all the little children have a right to use the toys.

Back to the document . . .

“Once again”!?!? Again? Meaning it once did?

I have been reliably and loudly and soundly told that Gaza has been from time immemorial only one of two things: (1) filled with enlightened Jews at the height of their power before they were, unlike any other nation in history, chased to the winds by invaders, or (2) empty land with the occasional barbaric bachelor goat herder wandering through as the yet untamed “Kingdom of Israel” or among the ruins of a once great Jewish civilization. Are you telling me I have been misled? That there was a culture there before and in between? That someone might be *gasp* lying?

Well, that’s inconvenient.

And this is like putting the hyenas in charge of the henhouse . . .

You mean the same Gaza (In)Humanitarian Foundation that does this . . .

The BBC doesn’t let you finish that video, which is a shame. You want to see what our American ex-soldiers are getting up to in Gaza?

So we have American contractors shooting at Palestinians looking for food, and we get “I think he hit one,” followed by “Hell yeah, boy.”

They’re not talking about shooting prairie dogs here, folks.

And these are Americans, backing up the Most Moral Army in the World™.

This is also the GHF, that’s supposed to look after the Gazans who remain while Gaza is being “rebuilt” into a utopia.

How you think that’s going to work out?

But the creepiest part, look at this list of “megaprojects.” No wonder Trump is in love, though he’s going to have to share the glory with Musk.

«whispers» They broke up. Little tension there.

Elon Musk “Smart” Manufacturing Zone . . . Gaza Trump Riviera and Islands . . .

You know, I’ve had to do a lot of thinking about Nazi Germany lately. I always wondered, how could it get that crazy that the Germans thought they had a right to drive out, exploit, and kill all these different people just to build their little perfect Aryan nation?

And then I look from the swing of COVID totalitarianism to this mess and I wonder no more. Humans are hardwired for this s—t. That’s the only real explanation that makes sense anymore.

The titanic stroke of good luck that led to the discover of the wreckage of the also-named ship: Or how at least some of the money we gave the military went to something that actually benefited mankind

So to flesh things out a bit, from the accompanying CNN article . . .

The 1985 search for the Titanic was not Ballard’s first attempt at locating the wreckage. A 1977 expedition failed when a 3,000-foot drilling pipe to which sonar and cameras were attached snapped in two, according to Ballard’s 2021 memoir, “Into the Deep.” The experience, along with the need for live imagery, convinced Ballard that remotely operated underwater vehicles that could stream video back to the exploration vessel were a better way forward, but he struggled to find funding for his vision.

So who became involved but the US Navy?

Ultimately, the US Navy supported the development of Ballard’s technology, a deep-sea imaging system nicknamed the Argo. The Navy was interested in using it to determine why two nuclear submarines, the USS Thresher and the USS Scorpion, had sunk in the Atlantic in the 1960s, as well as for broader Cold War intelligence-gathering purposes. Ballard convinced Navy officials to build in some time to search for the Titanic during the expedition to survey the submarines, a ploy that ultimately acted as a cover story for the Navy’s secret mission. “What people didn’t know at the time, at least a lot of the people, was that the Titanic (search) was cover for a top-secret military operation I was doing as a naval intelligence officer,” Ballard said. “We didn’t want the Soviets to know where the submarine was.”

See what I mean by some usefulness finally coming out of all that money we give the military.

Ballard would go one to have a storied career.

But it was Amelia Earhart that finally stumped him . . .

But his golden touch faltered in 2019 when an expedition to locate Amelia Earhart’s downed plane turned up empty. The explorer said he thought it would be possible to find the aircraft with the help of new technologies. “It’s still on our checkbox,” he said.

Though he’s probably on his own these days.

The modern military is more into enriching the MIC than defending or exploring, and you don’t do that looking for a lost plane.

Escapism

Before we start, this should have been a Friday funny, but the post was already getting long. So . . . let me preface by saying this is not a parody.

Go read the comments. You’ll thank me. One of my favorites.

Just a taste.

I have to give credit where it is due. I only stumbled across this brilliant microcosm of everything that is wrong with Hollywood through the Critical Drinker.

This weeks features . . .

It’s a werewolf movie, but it tried to be more serious than many werewolf movies. So it was slower than normal but with better character development. However, if you’re paying any attention at all, you’ll see the “big twist” coming.

This one was just fun. If there’s one thing I love about Netflix, it’s how they manage to bring in so many of the “older” stars. I haven’t seen Angela Bassett or Michelle Yeoh in anything “fun” in a while.

It’s kind of a quirky mashup of Kill Bill and John Wick with some great older music.

And finally . . .

I enjoyed it, for the most part. It’s not a bodice ripper. It’s more your wounded people coming together story, though it got a little contrived at the end. Remarkably, there was no big fight or big misunderstanding, as usually happens. I’m still trying to figure out whether that is good or bad.

Okay, so this started out being eighteen minutes long, and I blame that on Joy/Sorrow, who suggested I look into the truck crash in Florida, mostly because it is a “red meat” tale (illegal immigrant causes a traffic accident killing three legal immigrants). And it is indeed a “red meat” story that gets people’s attention. But once I started reading and digging, there was so much more to talk about. So if you’re interested, that will be Tuesday’s piece. (And I’m kidding about the “blame” part. Thank you, Joy/Sorrow.)

Meanwhile, what do you think about the above, or anything at all?