So on Saturday night, after I’ve watched a couple movies with the other half, and bedtime was drawing near, I opened Substack to see . . . a shooting at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Oh, the story gets dumber.

You see, by the time I came in, the shooter had gone from dead to alive, and right-leaning TwiX was having a collective orgasm over the whole thing, because they’d found him 🎉.

And he was perfect!

Okay, “perfect” is too strong a word. He wasn’t a Muslim or an Arab. He wasn’t black, or at least at first glance, though later it turned out he was “half black” as according to his “manifesto and, well, family photos. He didn’t scream “Allah Tucker Qatarlson” or “Men Are Women Too” as he attempted to storm the security right outside the ballroom.

But they can work with that because California and teacher and supposedly a registered Democrat, all reddest of red meat for Righties. All weekend and into Monday, it was an ongoing orgy of collective self-righteousness

Of course, we never hear that kind of language from the Right . . .

They’d never think of it.

Especially against their own . . .

And so the race to blame one side or the other for being more violent began.

It’s the Left. It’s the Right. Vote for me! Send money to me! Me! Them! Me! Them!

So, so tiring.

But then something more interesting began to happen, and you especially noticed if you were following TwiX, a supposed bastion of MAGA.

People weren’t buying it.

The post that made me chuckle.

Technically he hit a guard or a secret service officer who happened to be wearing a vest.

And Righties were livid. How dare people suggest this was staged!

We’re all sick in the head!

I’ll let Matt Walsh sum it up.

Honestly, that’s the sanest thing to come out of Mr. Walsh’s mouth lately.

And certainly a hell of a lot less crazy than most things that come out of Donald Trump these days.

See what I mean.

I could do this all day.

But here’s the question: why would anyone suspect that this was all fake, Mr. Walsh? Oh, you don’t want to explain.

Allow me.

This was community noted quite quickly.

So let me see if I understand. She’s right that until you got to the ballroom, there was no security.

She’s telling the truth.

Did you know I once sat for four hours in the Las Vegas airport because Junior Bush was flying out of San Francisco? They would not even let our commercial flight be in the same general air space as Air Force one. And this was several years after 9/11.

Trump and Bush have both visited Billings. Downtown was locked down and there were snipers on the roofs.

You cannot get into the federal building that holds the local social security office or the local federal courthouse without going through security comparable to an airport.

But we’re supposed to believe that the only security was at the entrance to the ballroom and that was a mistake?

Oh, it gets better, courtesy of Fox News.

Eh, that’s not it. That’s just SpokesBarbie saying SpokesBarbie things . . . I think.

This is what set people’s Spidey senses off.

You notice how suddenly that call just drops before she can say anything more incriminating than she already has. Poor little Aishah. You’re not really supposed to tell the truth, silly girl. That’s not the job of Fox News, or really corporate news.

And then there’s this coincidence.

Two thousand people in attendance, along with the entire line of succession to the presidency (had they all been killed, we would have ended up with Chuck Grassley as prez, not an altogether unpleasant scenario), but we happen to catch a video of this chick and she happens to say “I just wanna go home” as she’s going by, “sobbing.”

I don’t know: has she gotten a better acting tutor or did she actually fear losing the only thing of value to her, meaning her own life?

But fine. The poor beleaguered sociopathic head of TPUSA grieving widow and young mother wanted her moment to prove she can show emotion and remind us she exists.

And then there’s this little coincidence.

Donald Trump — whose political career has been built, in part, on deriding the United States press — is set to attend his first White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president.

His first dinner as president and security is lax and there is a shooter?

But fine, we can buy all this as just bad luck and entitled parasites acting in ways real people wouldn’t.

Until . . .

Followed up by one of his UnTruths.

The, um, ballroom.

That’s what we’re worried about in a moment like this?

The ballroom?

Do we honestly think this president or any president will just hide in the White House grounds for the whole presidency?

Surely this is just Trump being Trump, right?

Even Meghan McCain . . .

Yeah, but liberals have the hivemind.

And so for the second time in less than an hour I was left going . . .

A ballroom.

What the ever-loving hell is going on?

And then I remember . . .

Trump then confirmed what the lawsuit had alluded to: a new and improved PEOC was in the works. “The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed,” he told reporters on board Air Force One on March 29. He added that the ballroom would essentially function as a “shed” for the secure facility below. “We have bio defense all over,” he told reporters on March 31. “We have secure telecommunications and communications all over. We have bomb shelters that we’re building. We have a hospital and very major medical facilities that we’re building. We have all of these things, so that’s called: I’m allowed to continue building as necessary.”

How about a little lemon juice for that wound.

Todd Blanche, take it away . . .

That’s exactly what they want to do. Go hide in a bunker.

And they want that thing built . . .

A suspicious person might think there’s something they’re not telling us, something worth perhaps hoaxing another assassination attempt over.

Because right on time . . .

Oh, my, how convenient.

Who could have guessed?

And then the cherry on top.

This is the “PS” from Allen’s “manifesto.”

PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone. Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing. No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event. Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance. I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat. The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before. Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again. Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit. Actually insane. Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done. Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.

“Hey, ChatGPT, we need something in this fake manifesto to push home how much we need a bunker ballroom!”

At this point, if you’re not even thinking a little bit that it’s a hoax, then I don’t know what to tell you, besides don’t contribute to the gene pool. We have enough sheep.

But in fairness, we do have to consider the alternative.

What if it wasn’t staged? It just really, really, really looks staged, because the world is a crazy place.

For a person this smart . . .

He’s very dumb. He figures out how to stay inside the hotel to exploit that security weakness, but all he brings with him is a shotgun, a handgun, and knives . . . and his grand plan is to charge security . . . because he’s after a man who is in a room full of secret service.

All right, dumb smart person. I’ve met a few.

And the Trump administration has their priorities utterly eff-ed up. Not a stretch. So they come out of this thinking, “Hey, never let a crisis go to waste! We can use this to get the ballroom!”

Does that change anything for me?

I mean, first, Trump wasn’t really in any meaningful danger. The guy was never getting to him. He’s in more danger from his next cheeseburger than he was from that guy.

But, second, we have developed a culture that does not value people’s lives or well-being, and the Right is part of that, even though they rabidly disavow being “violent.” They just outsource their violence.

Genocide is just a normal way of doing business now I guess.

And then we have . . .

And this . . .

But it’s not just death that they’re leaving in their wake, but the wreckage that falls short of death but makes life unnecessarily difficult . . .

Or attitudes like this . . .

Who cares what you can and can’t afford. Bibi needs his war.

And don’t get me started on crises like this . . .

Get an education, they said. Learn to code, they said.

Donate a “ballroom” to the president, they said, so he loosens AI regulations and forgets who voted for him while people are laid off by the tens of thousands and energy prices skyrocket because of data centers no one wants in their backyards.

It’s not just that they don’t care about whether or not people live or die, but they don’t care if they ruin their lives. They are apathetic to the well-being of the people they are constantly demanding support them.

But let’s say this is real. This guy really intended to kill a bunch of people in Trump’s administration if not Trump himself.

Robert Stack, take it away.

I’m sure he had his reasons.

All gallows humor aside, you cannot have a culture like we have and not have violence eventually break out, and I am as concerned about someone offing Donald Trump as he is about someone offing me.

Which isn’t to say that I consider Cole Tomas Allen some sort of martyr and not another partisan whack job, if he was indeed an assassin.

And it’s not as if this is true . . .

The Trump era, huh?

Oh, this has been a long time coming. I remember COVID killing churchgoers but not BLM rioters, and a president with a head full of mashed potatoes being sold as the “best Biden ever.”

Yes, Donald Trump has definitely brought us at supersonic speed to the end of this journey, but if it was just Donald Trump, we’d be fine.

We’re not fine.

Not even close.

As a society, we are a mess. All of that can’t be put on our elite, but they definitely exploit it, to the point where violence become inevitable.

And so does a certain level of apathy to it.

And so it goes.

I had finished this piece before I caught this clip from James Li. I’ll start it at the important part, speaking about why he (and I) entertain “conspiracy theories” but also about why it doesn’t matter whether this was staged or not. The whole thing is roughly 11 minutes and reiterates a lot of what I presented along with a little more, so it’s worth watching if you want to back it up (and he’s worth supporting).

Nope, there is no difference, staged or real, given what they’re doing with it.

And that is the heart of the situation we find ourselves in.

If you’re looking for a more balanced discussion, some more offbeat details, and have more time, Breaking Points did a great segment on Monday, and they did people like me, who are sick to the teeth of all this, the great favor of not opening with it and without all the hysteria.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.