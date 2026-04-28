And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
4h

You’ve obviously spent more time on this than I but I did watch a couple of the hotel tapes that were posted. I would like to see a real ballistics report. When the gunman runs through the group of cops they all draw their guns. It appears to me there is a possibility that the guy on the left(facing) might have actually shot the guy they said the gunman shot. It’s kind of grainy and happens quick but that’s something that a real investigation would show. Friendly fire in other words. I did read his manifesto. He was pretty dead on about lax security. It was bad, real bad and the venue had nothing to do with it. I know I’ve never done security for a POTUS before but I did run security at a dinner party for The Rolling Stones in Paris once, something I consider much higher on the accomplishment scale. This is just another Elephant/Ass kerfuffle. I see the same old tired crap put out by the same old tired Substackers. You documented most.

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