Or . . .

Te-he.

And on we go . . .

Welcome to Cali-German-ia?

The project, officially backed by rail operator Deutsche Bahn, has been marred with numerous setbacks and complications and is severely behind schedule. Construction works began in 2010, with initial estimations aiming to finish in 2019 — however, it was pushed for a tentative December 2026 partial opening as of late 2025. Initial costs for the project were reportedly estimated at 4.5 billion euros. The delays and other setbacks experienced over the course of its development have more than doubled the bill, at around 11.3 billion euros according to recent estimates disclosed by Deutsche Bahn.

The names sound German, but rest sounds Californian.

Die Welt, and other German outlets reported that the project faces yet another delay that has pushed it to 2031. The new delay comes right as a report from local broadcaster SWR revealed that more than 1,000 kilometers of cable and cable ducts for the project were installed incorrectly. Unnamed sources reportedly disclosed to the broadcaster that the vast majority of the incorrectly-placed cabling was deemed unusable and has to be replaced.

So much for the vaunted German engineering and attention to detail.

Meanwhile back in the US . . . in Louisiana . . .

You’d have to be high or stupid . . . or . . . 🤔 a bit of both?

Meanwhile, in Florida . . .

In this case, I just think the wheel is turning but the hamster is impaired.

I hate to be “that person” but . . .

I’m not sure I’d use the world “tragically.”

The gene pool dodged a bullet there (may he rest in peace).

The Fourth of July is almost here. You know what that means.

Fireworks mishaps galore.

Hey, at least no one was hurt.

Meanwhile at CNN . . .

That moment would take on far more meaning for Elizabeth Pryor than she could realize at the time. She went on to become a scholar studying the n-word. But it took her years before she realized that her obsession with the term had anything to do with her famous father.

If you spend your life studying the “n-word,” don’t blame your father.

You grew up with too much money and not enough real problems.

Speaking of fake problems . . .

Remember how last week I shared clips of Glenn Greenwald and Dave Rubin doing a “surround” debate for Jubilee. Bear in mind that Jubilee has done thirty of these debates, and they are always contentious, because they are meant to be.

Dave Rubin is walking proof that a snowflake is a snowflake, whether it wears red or blue.

On the other hand, someone might want to get ahold of John Padhoretz who either is so desperate or so arrogant that he’s just throwing it all out there.

First, we have him validating Ilhan Omar’s infamous “it’s all about the benjamins, baby” statement . . .

“Jews” (read: Zionists) need to their money to get their way.

But then he admitted that Graham Platner’s most “damaging” accuser is being coached.

Oh, it gets worse, as in the irony reaches almost fatal levels. This is the same woman—Lyndsey Fifield—who found the group Ladies for Kavanaugh.

And now she’s being used to attempt the same play on Graham Platner.

It didn’t work on Kavanaugh and one hopes the pattern holds.

One also hopes karma . . .

Is truly the bitch she’s reputed to be.

But all in all, someone might want to put John Podhoretz out to pasture before people start noticing how often he tells the truth.

By the way, Graham Platner won the Maine Democrat primary on Tuesday.

On Monday, the AF Post on TwiX posted this . . .

I know what people are going to say: Maine is a state full of misogynists.

And that may well be true (couldn’t prove different by me, though I doubt it).

No, I think that what is happening is people are finally figuring out the game, and whatever the truth of the allegations may be, people are sick of being herded.

Listen to this . . .

Because sexting between two consenting adults is just like raping a thirteen year old.

Things you cannot make up and would never want to.

But maybe we should put this question to Ken Paxton?

The article isn’t paywalled, so have at it, but here is the part that compares . . .

In July 2025, the attorney general’s wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, took to social media to announce she was filing for divorce. “Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” she wrote in her post. “I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.” Although Angela Paxton did not expand on her “recent discoveries,” the divorce announcement came after years of publicly reported infidelity by her husband. In 2018, Ken Paxton gathered his staff, and with his wife by his side, confessed to them that he had been having an affair, and promised to recommit to his marriage, the Texas Tribune reported. Then, the swirling allegations concerning Paxton’s aid to Nate Paul brought his relationship with a former Senate aide into the national spotlight. House impeachment managers alleged that Paxton had asked Paul to hire the woman so she could move to Austin, and that Paul and Paxton had shared a secret Uber account that Paxton used to meet with the woman.

So Republicans are supposed to be the “marriage is sacred” crowd. How much coverage did this get again?

And that is hardly the end of the Ken Paxton scandals, all them more consequential than tattoos and bad dating behavior.

So even though the media had to find the tallest ladder possible to go after Graham Platner, they passed right by the low hanging fruit that was Ken Paxton.

Why? Ken Paxton is a good little stooge who will do what he’s told.

And they worry Platner may not be.

In the end, I think how much the swamp hates someone really is the only thing that matters to a lot of people. It’s not a good place to be, but it’s where we are.

So there was a big story this week about 60 Minutes that can be summed up in a single TwiX post.

At the end of May, Weiss forced out executive producer Tanya Simon; several other top producers; and two correspondents, Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi. Simon, who has not spoken publicly about the shakeup, “was completely blindsided by this,” Pelley said. But a Weiss-led renovation of the program had been rumored for months. Weiss, according to people close to her, concluded that the current “60 Minutes” team was resisting necessary change and failing to evolve in the streaming age. On the same day as the firings, Weiss installed an outsider, former tech reporter Nick Bilton, to run the show, further roiling the staff that Pelley described as “heartbroken.” The CBS newsmagazine is famously insular and protective of its culture, and veterans of the program say that’s precisely because its independence and integrity deserve protecting.

That’s the back story from intrepid media reporter Mr. Potato Head, uh, I mean Brian Stelter (yes, he’s still around and people are still taking him seriously).

During a heated staff meeting last Monday, Pelley described Weiss as “unqualified” and challenged Bilton’s competency, as well. Pelley was terminated the next day, with Bilton justifying the firing by saying Pelley’s “performative display of hostility” showed “you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress.”

So Bari Weiss comes in like a Zionist bull in a corporate media china slop shop, busts things up, and kicks out the guy who complains the loudest.

One side says Bari is “un-woking” 60 Minutes; the other side says she’s destroying its credibility.

Yes, I know, we all choked on the word “credibility.”

What is this really about?

Oh, that’s still a lie.

You see, the old 60 Minutes skewed the stories one way, and now Bari Weiss wants to skew them another.

It wasn’t a news program before and it’s not a news program now.

They’re just spewing a different kind of propaganda.

The end.

But then propaganda is all we have these days on anything resembling a mainstream network (and a few “independent” ones) . . .

You know, I agree with Stephanie Hamill, whoever the hell she is.

People should be punished for lying on TV.

Can we start here?

That was one of the other big stories of the week: Trump crashing out during an interview with Kristen Welker, during a storm.

The weather was appropriate.

You know how I said these stories don’t have heroes?

While one side portrayed it as a story of an intrepid journalist asking questions and holding power accountable, the other side portrayed it as a martyr who finally had enough of being unfairly treated. The truth?

Note to Kristen Welker: We don’t need proof of cheating to know when an election stinks and we do actually have proof of people being let into the Capitol. And if it’s taking you a week to count ballots, you can’t really complain about people thinking your elections are being rigged. What is our media good for if it’s just going to be a mouthpiece? Answer: nothing.

Note to Trump: Who precisely closed down the country and gave Democrats the chance to do blast balloting and who precisely brought a quarter of a million people to DC and then told them to go to the Capitol (peacefully, yes, but you should be smart enough to understand the stakes) and then abandoned them rather than just issuing a blanket pardon? Answer: you.

But in the end, this is a dance, and one we’re tired of.

Now if we could make the tractor come to life and turn this into a horror movie, that would be worth watching.

But Trump’s week got worse.

He went to a Knicks game in New York and, well . . .

And then he told everyone he loves inflation . . .

That is going to be an amazing soundbite come October.

You say he didn’t mean it? Ah, I think he’s finally telling the truth.

Sad to say, I think Tim Dillon’s got the right of it.

I’m going to end this week on a one of those posts on TwiX that I come across that just blows my mind, what little of it that is left.

Jim Wetzel, who kindly reads this newsletter, pointed out that Trump Derangement Syndrome is not just about people who hate Trump. It’s about people like this as well.

I give him a shoutout because I think he’s right. This is TDS, just from a different angle.

It’s like someone gave Lara Logan an assignment.

Lara, here’s what I need for you to do: I need you to figure out how to tie together Venezuela, Iran, Islamists (different from Iran somehow), Marxists, China, and globalists. And can we throw in something about the 2020 election . . . oh and the LA elections, because it’s the “current thing” that Trump is yammering on about?

Of course there’s a problem, well, more than one.

Yes, the voting in LA is weird. But do you know the last time LA had a Republican mayor? The year was 1993, after the 1992 riots. He lasted until 2001, when he tried to run for governor and lost.

LA has become significantly “bluer.” So is it any surprise that Spencer Pratt lost out? Not really.

Second, the California governor’s race is arguably far more consequential, and yet . . .

Well, that’s a little inconvenient for the narrative.

Well, you can try story, but the easiest way to get someone to dismiss a rigged election is to have Donald Trump call it a rigged election.

But back to Lara Logan, there’s a problem with the “players.”

Do you know what Marxists think of any religion?

Probably not going to be a great fan of Islam then.

How does Islam feel about communism?

Okay, so not a fan either, I take it.

And then there’s the idea of “Islamism,” as if all Islam is a monolith.

Do you know about the antipathy between Irish Catholics and English Protestants at its worst?

Yeah, multiply that by a factor of ten and soak it in blood and you’ll come close. There is no such thing as “Islamist,” including or separate from Iranian. The “Islamists” hate each other as much as they hate non-“Islamists.”

As for globalists, they hate anything that doesn’t subsume itself to the capitalist global economic order at the top, which means they hate communists and theocracies, including Iran.

So all these people who hate each other’s guts got together and went to Venezuela, a country with the GDP of Mississippi, but ten times the number of people, to ask it to rig the US election in 2020.

Why?

Shits and giggles, I guess.

Oh, you say, but China brought them all together, because everyone loves Pooh Bear.

I get that.

I love Pooh Bear too.

Of course, the really disturbing thing about all this?

If you tell these people that a tiny Middle East country and its wealthy proxies in the US have basically bought up the American government and a chunk of the American media and want to imbed themselves like a parasite inside our government, they’ll call you an anti-semitic conspiracy nut.

Unless you tell them it is Qatar.

And then we’re all good.

Summer is that season of not enough hours in the day. But the garden is planted and I’ve got my personal little oasis going on the back porch.

Anyway, lots of crime today, so in that vein, let’s end this week on another story of “crime” gone wrong . . .

Have a great weekend, all.

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