Yup. Feeling that one.

I’d love to say I’m exaggerating . . . but . . .

As promised, a world-class underdog, er, deer . . .

I want the self-confidence of that little fella.

Me on the other hand . . .

Or . . .

It’s that kind of day, week, year, decade . . . lifetime, if you’re into re-incarnation.

And now we combine animals and weird crimes . . .

Donkey’s Place in Camden is well-known for its iconic cheesesteaks, so good Anthony Bourdain once called them the best in Philadelphia despite their location across the Delaware River. The South Jersey bar and restaurant is perhaps less renowned for its antique walrus penis bone. Owner Rob Lucas Jr. told NJ Advance Media that Donkey’s Place has kept a walrus baculum — a bone in the penis of many mammals — behind the bar for as long as he can remember. The popular conversation piece sits alongside a megalodon tooth and several other artifacts.

And then someone stole it very cleverly by asking to see it and then walking out with it when the bartender was distracted.

Fortunately, they have a good lead on the pinniped penis thief.

Lucas, the grandson of original Donkey’s owner Leon “Donkey” Lucas, said he doesn’t want to press charges following the incident, but simply wants the decades-old item returned to its home on Haddon Avenue. Donkey’s Place hasn’t attempted to contact the man, who used a credit card to pay for his meal. “We didn’t want to file a police report or anything like that,” Lucas said. “We just want the thing back.”

Who wouldn’t? I ask you.

Just for a little extra humor, do you know how long a walrus’s “baculum” is?

Twenty-two inches.

That’s an impressively long schlong or a winner of a wiener.

Now you try.

Segueing into food . . .

Hey, I’m actually impressed. We could soon be in the middle of a war between state-sanctioned thugs and non-state-sanctioned thugs while getting nuked by Russia as our own military is off defending Israel from Iran, but at least our food will be cleaner . . . even if we can’t afford it and it is glowing and we’re scared to leave our houses to go to the grocery store because we forgot our birth certificate and passport.

Small mercies, right?

What makes this an FFS story? Axios’s framing.

While the updated nutritional guidelines hit on many familiar “Make America Healthy Again” themes, they were prepared with the input of researchers with food industry ties and contained what nutritionists say were fundamental inconsistencies. The emphasis on a protein-heavy diet — seen in a new food pyramid — also comes at a time of soaring prices for beef and other foods and may be impractical for Americans on tight budgets.

Ah, no now we’re worried about Americans on a tight budget.

I hate to tell you, but “researchers with food industry ties” have been mucking about in our “nutritional” guidelines. This ain’t nothing new.

It continues a push Kennedy has taken to states for new restrictions on what’s covered by the the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

I have no problem with this.

But it does not include a proposal that reportedly would have called out alcohol as a known cause of cancer and advised no more than one alcoholic drink per day.

You take away booze at this point, and you’re going to have a full scale revolt. I think the ability to get good and truly drunk when needed is the only thing keeping some people calm enough to see their way to 2028. (Not that 2028 will produce better results, but we are ever naively hopeful.)

Nestle said recommending less highly processed food is a good idea. But she said the guidelines ignore decades of research showing the health benefits of plant-forward diets.

I don’t care what the “decades of research” says. I have yet to meet a healthy (and sane) vegan.

“Terms like ‘highly processed’ lack a globally agreed, science-based definition,” [Renaldi] said.

This is the line that made me spit my coffee.

“Highly processed.” Well, I’ll harken back to Stewart Potter when asked how to “define” porn: “I’ll know it when I see it.”

But then again . . .

The guidelines go beyond what’s supported by evidence, Rocco Renaldi, secretary general of the International Food and Beverage Alliance, said in a statement.

Ah, well, there you go, the spokesperson for companies that have gotten rich poisoning the globe with “highly processed” foods.

Call me crazy, but I don’t think his motives are pure . . . or scientific.

This story out of China . . .

In China, the names of things are often either ornately poetic or jarringly direct. A new, wildly popular app among young Chinese people is definitively the latter. It’s called, simply, “Are You Dead?”

What is it?

People who live alone in far-off cities and may be at risk — or just perceived as such by friends or relatives — can push an outsized green circle on their phone screens and send proof of life over the network to a friend or loved one. The cost: 8 yuan (about $1.10).

So is it a buck-ten for the whole app or each time you want to check on someone, because . . . I think I found a new way to figure out who I will put in the will. If you’re willing to check on me once a week at $1.10 per week . . . you might actually care (or not).

It’s simple and straightforward — essentially a 21st-century Chinese digital version of those American pendants with an alert button on them for senior citizens that gave birth to the famed TV commercial: “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!”

Okay, now I’m a little depressed.

Maybe this will liven me up . . .

Pffft, what do you say?

Well, other than we’re not a serious people, but we knew that.

Speaking of fashion, the Golden Globes were this week. The red carpet’s not as fun as the Met Gala, but still let’s have a look.

You can tell Jennifer Lawrence is entering middle age. How? She forgot her undergarments.

At thirty-five, she’s desperate to make sure people know she can still go (mostly) naked. We’re a long way from the early humble days of J-Law, my friends.

J-Lo did something similar.

J-Lo has twenty years on J-Law, so, you know, a bit less sheer, a bit more left to the imagination.

This person decided to wear a lampshade.

I’m not sure what’s going on with Jenna Ortega (of Bettlejuice and Wednesday fame) . . .

It’s like she had a Bene Gesserit costume left over from last Halloween and cut out the sides.

This woman wore lime green mosquito netting . . .

Hopefully gravity didn’t catch up with her before the night was over.

Nothing to make fun of here . . .

I just wanted to point out the Home Alone kid is looking pretty good. He finally grew out of his awkward teens, twenties, and thirties. I’m guessing giving up on self-medicating also helped.

But I’m happy for him, genuinely. Not all the news is bad.

Oh, look she’s wearing a tube?

There’s nothing particularly funky about this next dress. She just looks like a Barbie doll, crooked arms, plastic hair, long neck, impossible torso, and all.

Do they have her cinched in there that tight, or is rib removal becoming a thing?

Is it me? Or are the proportions all off here?

That’s actually a little disturbing to look at: her head seems oversized, her shoulders and arms just too thin, and then there’s her waist down.

I know what she reminds me of. I couldn’t find a picture, but have you ever come across those books where the pages are cut in threes with a variety of heads on top and then torsos and then the lower bodies and you can mix and match? Bo Peep meets Farmer John meets Sally Spinster.

Yeah, she reminds me of that.

Anyway, moving on.

All Amy Poehler’s money and you’d think she could get someone to hem that pant leg for her . . .

All of the above came from Vogue.

And this little number I found on CNN . . .

At least CNN is more honest and calls it a “theatrical look.”

What movies and performers actually won at the Golden Globes?

Don’t ask me. I don’t care.

Though I do know that K-Pop Demonhunters from Netflix won for best song. I only know that because it flashed across TwiX and I have a teenage niece who loves the movie. To be honest, I found myself watching it with her because some of the dialogue was fun. (But don’t tell anyone.)

In politics, we have some new people eying 2028.

And in the Righthand Corner . . .

Why it matters: The MAGA godfather isn’t serious about becoming president — that’s not the point. Instead, he’s told allies he wants to shape the debate and pressure Republican candidates to embrace an “America First” agenda — including a non-interventionist foreign policy, economic populism and opposition to Big Tech. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who has appeared on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, said: “The Bannon campaign will merge the foreign policy of Rand Paul with the tax policy of Elizabeth Warren.”

May I point out that we likely wouldn’t need the tax policy of Elizabeth Warren if we had the foreign policy of Rand Paul?

If I had any faith left in the right, though, that might be an attractive option. As it is . . .

And in the Lefthand Corner, we have . . .

“There’s two wings in our party right now, and I hope to dominate one of them,” [Rahm] Emanuel, the fiery former Chicago mayor, told Axios in Mississippi last week as he tested his potential 2028 run for president with a focus on education.

“There’s a resistance wing dominated by Gavin [Newsom]. And there’s a renewal wing that will be as forceful in fighting for America as the other wing is in fighting Trump.”

The renewal wing . . . brought you by the guy who worked for the administration that promised hope and change and then dashed all your hopes while taking all your change.

I don’t think that slogan is going to work again.

Honestly, Steve Bannon stands a better chance.

A past president was in the news this week . . .

The former president and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with along with several former attorneys general and FBI directors, were subpoenaed to testify as part of the panel’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify Wednesday, but attorneys for the Clintons have told the panel they believe the subpoenas are “invalid and legally unenforceable.”

After the aborted deposition, Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters his panel will move next week to hold the ex-president in contempt.

“We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now ... and they continue to delay, delay, delay. Delaying to the point where we had no idea whether they would show up today,” said Comer.

Of course they weren’t going to show up.

"It seems like Comer is selectively enforcing subpoenas," Rep. Emily Randall (D-Wash.) told Axios. But, she added, "I don't think anyone should be able to avoid sharing information with the committee."

And therefore some of the donkeys aren’t ruling out voting to hold Clinton in contempt.

Have we lived to see the day the donkeys throw the red-nosed old lech under the bus?

One can hope. Small justices.

Moving on to the current resident of the White House, if you wonder, a year in, how that whole tariff thing has worked out . . .

China on Wednesday reported a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025, led by booming exports to non-U.S. markets as producers ​looked to build global scale to fend off sustained pressure from the Trump administration. A push by policymakers for Chinese firms to diversify beyond the world’s top consumer market by shifting ‌focus to Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America paid dividends, cushioning the economy against U.S. tariffs and intensifying trade, technology and geopolitical frictions since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

Seems to be working out spectacularly . . . for the Chinese.

And then there’s a possible war with . . . NATO?

Trump sees acquiring Greenland as a U.S. national security priority necessary to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," the White House said in a statement. “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” the White House said.

Oh, good God, let’s hope no one is really taking this seriously.

A small French military contingent has arrived in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, officials say, as several European states deploy small numbers in a so-called reconnaissance mission. The limited deployment, which also involves Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK, comes as US President Donald Trump continues to press his claim to the Arctic island, which is a semi-autonomous part of Denmark. French President Emmanuel Macron said the initial contingent would be reinforced soon with “land, air, and sea assets”.

Sigh I guess bright side, we might actually win this one.

Senior diplomat Olivier Poivre d’Arvor saw the mission as sending a strong political signal: “This is a first exercise... we’ll show the US that Nato is present.”

Um, the US is NATO. So . . . not sure how that’s going to work out.

But someone did come up with a great idea . . .

Let’s put two things side by side, shall we?

There have been protests in Iran, large ones so they say. Who knows how much is organic and how much is the Mossad and the CIA stirring up trouble. But Trump suddenly became very invested in the Iranian protestors’ well-being.

Meanwhile here in the US, at a protest in Santa Ana, a twenty-one year old is left permanently blind in one eye (and that’s the tip of the iceberg) . . .

Even random passers-by aren’t safe . . .

So police threw a flashbang and teargas in a car with children.

Charming.

So protestors in Iran, good, but protestors in the US, bad.

Oh, by the way, our ICE agents here are worried about protestors impeding their efforts and videotaping them and blowing whistles and honking horns. That’s their big gripe.

Maybe they’d like to take a little trip to Iran.

Ah, yes, that wonderful word “insurrection,” which, in America, really means “don’t you dare protest my side’s injustices.” 😏

Another shut down? Can’t we keep the government open?

I don’t have children, college age or otherwise, but I feel like a good metaphor for this is just a few months ago, the grown kids came home and threatened to live in our basement unless we gave them rent money.

And here they are back again.

Speaking of funding . . .

alled the America First Global Health Strategy, the program aims to boost U.S. influence and interests in developing nations —especially those in Africa — while bypassing non-government organizations that delivered services through USAID. The program would send billions of dollars directly to needy foreign governments, health care organizations and drug manufacturers over the next five years.

So . . . we’re still sending out large amounts of money with no significant oversight when people in our country can’t afford health care.

And we’ve meaningfully changed things how in our America First Global Health Strategy?

But the most ridiculous story of the week was this . . .

Yup, Jeanine Pirro, of Fox News fame and now a US attorney for the District of Columbia, thought it would be a good idea to go after Jerome Powell for “lying to Congress.” What did he supposedly lie about? The overrun costs on remodeling a couple 100 year old buildings. Because no government project ever has gone over cost. Oh, yeah, and theoretically the Fed is self-funded so this would be the one time the taxpayers wouldn’t directly be on the hook, unlike, say, the Pentagon, which just failed its eighth audit in a row.

But we all know why Trump’s administration is going after Powell . . .

Trump has said the subpoenas have nothing to do with his views on interest rates. “No. I wouldn’t even think of doing it that way,” Trump told NBC News on Sunday night. “What should pressure him is the fact that rates are far too high. That’s the only pressure he’s got.”

He lies.

On the other hand, Rand Paul went on Joe Rogan this week, and the subject of one Anthony Fauci came up . . .

Isn’t that weird? We’re going after the Fed chair on some technicality. But the man who has probably done more damage worldwide and domestically both through funding research to begin with and then with his asinine policies, we have a way to get him . . . and AG Barbie won’t touch it.

Why?

“We let him do what he wants.”

Ah, well, I suppose when you’re responsible for turning him loose on the world, you don’t really want that coming back up in the news cycle.

I hate to tell Trump. That’s the least of his worries.

That got longer than I expected, given I wasn’t really in the mood to laugh this week. But here we are, clocking in at around twelve minutes of craziness.

We lost two people this week . . .

If you like corny eighties and early nineties comedies, give Ski Patrol a try . . .

And the other person we lost was Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert . . .

Once I left my parents’ house and no longer got the paper, I no longer read Dilbert, and I was not an avid listener to Scott Adams’s podcast. (It’s not personal: I’m not an avid listener to anyone’s podcast.)

But I remember when this clip went viral, and honestly, it came at about the perfect time for me too. It’s eight minutes long, delivered by someone whose politics I didn’t always agree with, and one of the most wonderful and wise eight minutes I’ve ever experienced.

No, I wouldn’t trade the good parts.

To see us out, Peter Gabriel . . .

I’m going with drug-induced fantasy, but still . . . wonderful.

Have a great weekend!

