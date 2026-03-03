Four days, six dead Americans, and three fighter jets in, with oil prices at seventy-six dollars and climbing, the blood of better than a hundred dead school girls on our hands along with a region that could very easily fall into ruin . . . I think it’s time to talk about patriotism.

Being born into a country is a lot like being born into a family. If we’re being brutally honest, there’s nothing to be proud of or not proud of. It’s the luck of the draw. Most of us don’t have a choice. We are Americans. We know no other languages. We know no other culture. We don’t have the resources to pack up and leave, nor would we be comfortable leaving behind our loved ones, who are also Americans.

Our fates and the fate of this country are inextricably linked, for better or worse.

For us “patriotism” takes a backseat to the practicality of it all. This is what we know and what we have. These are the people with whom we are traveling through life. All our fortunes rise and fall together. We don’t own villas in Italy or have dual citizenship in another country. This country falls into ruin and collapse, we go with it. We don’t have the resources to run or to shield ourselves from the worst consequences.

The people who die in the wars, they are the people we know and grew up around. The people who fall under the weight of increased gas prices and taxes to pay for the folly, they are the people we live around, maybe even us. The people caught at the soft targets when someone gets it in their heads that they want to make Americans feel what they’ve been experiencing, such as what happened it would seem in Houston over the weekend? That’s also us.

The shooter, who opened fire at a downtown bar popular with college students, was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah” and had a Quran in his vehicle, according to a law enforcement official with direct knowledge who was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation. He was later identified as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, an naturalized American citizen originally from Senegal.

Did you know that among the people who died with Khamenei at his residence was his three year old granddaughter?

I know, that sounds like it comes out of nowhere, but one can’t help but think that the problem is not immigration or gun control. The problem is that we keep killing innocent people in other countries like we’re picking off prairie dogs. Maybe we should talk about that. But the government doesn’t want to talk about it, or stop it, and we pay the price.

We died at the World Trade Center. We have people stationed overseas. We depend on the social safety nets and the internal infrastructure that gets short-changed in budgeting to pay for the missiles and drones.

In other words, we can’t afford sentimentality or to be cavalier about the fate of those around us and the nation as a whole.

But you can tell the people who can . . .

The one particular eye-opening aspect of COVID for me was the way the ruling class cut and ran to leave the plebs to fend for themselves.

You can’t go anywhere. You might spread disease.

But how will I make money to feed myself and my family? How will I make sure my elderly parents are okay? There is a network of people who need me.

“That’s just the way it is.”

Trump doesn’t exist outside a vacuum, of course. He has a whole peanut gallery out here trying to convince the rest of us that this is indeed “just the way it is” and if you disagree, well, shame on you.

Post . . .

And response . . .

Yes, that is Wilfred Reilly suggesting that it is better for these schoolgirls to be dead than living under the Ayatollah’s regime. He’s a very deep and thoughtful man.

Honestly, I would like to know really what one thing has to do with another. US political leadership is monstrous and depraved. We’ve seen that over and over, not just in the bombing of this girl’s school or supplying the weapons that have left 70,000 plus dead in Gaza (83 percent of them civilian by the IDF’s own admissions), but in previous wars, during COVID, back through our own history, and in the Epstein files. Hamas and Iran’s leadership also being monstrous and depraved doesn’t change that. The depravity of Islamic governments does not somehow make the depravity and monstrosity of our own ruling class acceptable.

Well, unless you’re Wilfred Reilly, I guess, another faux liberal turned Rightie.

This is also not patriotism. This is denial. Deep and disgusting denial that suggests our country and our military can act no better than this and paints the American people’s hands in blood.

Okay, whom Lara are we supposed to blame? I mean, whose call was it to start bombing Iran when he knew full well that they would try to remove the threat, which means the American military?

None of this is patriotism. It’s simply not. If you love our country, you don’t engage in this kind of propaganda on behalf of our leadership.

Why? Well, our country is more than our leadership. In fact, the biggest obstacle to making America safe and stable again (which is far more important to your average person than its being great) is our ruling class.

But we give them too much leeway, and we end up here.

I love how Matt Walsh is surprised. We all knew this.

And we all knew this.

That’s the beauty of diverse media.

We out here knew this was a war on behalf of Israel. We out here knew our military was short on munitions.

The true patriot is the one who is not afraid to point out the obvious . . .

Yes, that’s a real “narrative” that’s being peddled: we’ve been at war with Iran for nearly fifty years and none of us knew it.

It’s not relegated to the GOP.

Even the NYT got on board . . .

This isn’t a “thoughtful piece.” It’s rank propaganda, of a most insulting variety.

They think you are dumb as a rock.

But honestly if you were around at the turn of the century and remember the previous conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, none of this is new.

Though we’ve seen how those turned out.

You can’t rah-rah your way out of reality.

And I suppose that brings me to my final question: if you are truly patriotic, meaning you have a pragmatic understanding that this is your home, these are your people, and your fate is theirs, do you really want the US ruling class to “win” against Iran?

I’m not sure you do.

I don’t want soldiers to die, but they’re already dying. I’m not angry at the Iranians. The Iranians are just doing what we would do. I’m not angry at the Russians and Chinese for supplying them with weapons, if that’s what they’re doing, because our leadership has behaved very badly in the past and they are acting in their own best interests.

It would seem that we, foreign policy-wise, need a moment to rival Vietnam, where everyone for a generation or more, loses the taste for war and even in our quasi-democracy the subject becomes so toxic no one dares to run on it.

And this comes down not just to morality but to practicality. The US taxpayer can no longer support the empire-building of our elites and take care of ourselves.

We can’t.

The best thing that could happen would be Iran hand the US its ass on a platter and put the US in its place and, hope of all hopes, chase the US military out of the region.

Would we actually focus on fixing our roads or making sure people can get health care and children can get educations?

I don’t know, but we’d be a step closer, one large distraction taken off the table.

I know what people say: Americans only have the luxurious lifestyle they do because the US is a global hegemon.

I’d really have to see the numbers on that, but each year that goes by, the American Dream, such as it ever was, gets further out of reach. In a mere three generations we have gone from one person working, buying a house, having a couple kids, and leaving your children with money to . . . you struggling with debt, your children struggling with debt, living in your basement, and paying off your house (if you’re lucky) just in time to keep you in a nursing home until every penny is gone.

With the advent of AI, that is only going to get worse.

I’m not sure how the US losing its global hegemony will make that measurably worse.

But what do I know?

I just live here and have nowhere else to go, an understanding that really tends to clarify the situation.

“That’s just the way it is.”

Sorry, I wrote something, it was horrible, I re-did it at the last second, still horrible, meaning not quite what I had in mind. But . . . I’m still a work in progress and will always be.