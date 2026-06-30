It is tempting sometimes to forget that while humans live just a brief while, the things we build have history that starts long before us and likely will continue long after. And so this lesson came clear when I started down an informational rabbit hole with Claude last week on what really went wrong with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

John L. Kidwell

The year was 1867, and a Georgetown druggist attempted to take advantage of a nearly thirty-year-old congressional joint resolution that allowed for the purchase of vacant land outside Washington, DC.

John L. Kidwell led a comfortable life. He could afford a home at the corner of Prospect and Frederick Streets in Georgetown. The house, originally built by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert, had great views of Georgetown, Washington, and the Potomac, and still exists to this day, though now it is called Halcyon House.

It would not have been this size in Kidwell’s time. In 1900 it was purchased by one Albert Adsit Clemons, rumored to be the nephew of Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) but likely not. He was a character in his own right, believing that the more he rebuilt and built, the longer he would live. He turned Stoddert and Kidwell’s comfortable Georgian into the 30,000 square foot mansion you see above. He only lived to be sixty-six, so I’m not sure how well it worked, but he’s rumored to haunt the house still.

But back to Kidwell. At first Kidwell’s bid for the roughly 50 acres on the Potomac was rejected. Why? Nobody really says, but a later court case would suggest that the parcel of land had the twin problems of being underwater and technically within the DC limits, a fuzziness made possible by its location on and under the Potomac. But there was enough vagueness that in 1869, Kidwell prevailed and the General Land Office granted him “patent” to the land for 50 cents an acre, for roughly 47 acres, which works out to roughly $29.

For someone like Kidwell, that was not exactly couch cushion money but it wasn’t a deep investment either. He would also purchase a second plot of land near Long Bridge, which would be absorbed into the 14th Street Bridge complex.

So Kidwell Meadows came to be.

But there’s a danger with purchasing land along a river (or under a river) near a highly important center of power.

In February 1881, the Potomac was jammed by ice and came over its banks.

According to Legends of America, this is a picture of the 1881 flood. I’m not sure if that’s really true, but it is a picture of flooding in DC in this era.

Flooding was actually a repeat problem, though the one in February 1881 was the worst. This prompted Congress to authorize deepening the channel later that same year, and then in an 1882 act, to appropriate funds for 'reclamation': dredging the Potomac and dumping the silt onto the surrounding land. Finally, in 1897, the reclaimed land would be formally designated Potomac Park, envisioned as a recreational area.

But the government had a problem: Kidwell. Or at least at first they thought it was just Kidwell. The 1882 act ordered the attorney general to examine claims and sue those people who he believed had been mistakenly, illegally, or improperly issued patents to the land. John Kidwell’s claim was the one they had in mind, but the attorney general soon discovered that several corporations and families also had claims, among them the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal company. So in 1886, Congress passed a new act, ordering the attorney general to sue everyone. This all ended in a court case named Morris v. United States, which hauled in all the owners with interests in what would later become Potomac Park.

The legal finagling would last until 1899, when the US Supreme Court would vacate all the patents, though using five different methods. In Kidwell’s case, as indicated above, they ruled that the joint resolution never meant to cover land within the jurisdiction of DC nor under the waters of the river.

In short, Kidwell’s family lost their claim. Kidwell himself had passed in 1885, still residing at his Georgetown home, but otherwise dying in “reduced circumstances,” having been paralyzed for two years. What led to his economic downfall isn’t recorded, but if his misadventures with swampland likely contributed in part, though he didn’t live to see them fully play out.

And so Kidwell Meadows became part of Potomac Park, as the Army Corps of Engineers attempted to build dry land where there had been none.

They met with only middling success, creating a swamp.

Joseph “Joe” Cannon

Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. As soon as 1867, Congress began passing the first of many bills to build a fitting monument to the fallen president. No real progress was made until Illinois senator Shelby Cullom, a fellow Illinoisian, who had a remarkably similar visage to his hero.

Shelby Cullom, Illinois Senator

Cullom would introduce six bills, starting in 1901, the first of which died in the Senate in committee. The next four ran up against one Representative Joseph “Joe” Cannon, first as head of the House Appropriations Committee and then, starting in 1903, as Speaker.

House Speaker Joe Cannon

Joe Cannon was one of the most if not the most controlling speaker in US history. While he did not write the rules, he used the power of his position as head of the rules committee and other existing norms to leverage complete control of what did and did not hit the House floor in terms of legislation. It was only in 1910, with a Republican revolt and a radical change to how the rules committee was structured and thereby a rewrite of the rules of conduct for the House itself, that Cannon’s stranglehold would be broken. However, the Republicans had a narrow window for any legislation that Cannon disapproved of but they wanted a vote on, including forming the commission to build the Lincoln Memorial. They had lost control of the House in the midterm elections in 1910, and an incoming Democrat majority could not be relied on to approve the memorial.

The thing to understand about Cannon was not that he didn’t want a memorial to Lincoln. He himself was from Illinois and was a great champion of Lincoln. His problems? Cost, location, and doing things the “right” way.

As for cost, the memorial’s price tag was eventually $2 million, the most expensive such endeavor up to the point.

But worse than that, what would cause Cannon to go to war against Collum’s bills two through five, were the location and the group responsible for the design.

In 1902, the Senate Park Commission, headed up by James McMillan of Michigan, developed a city wide plan for the “beautification” of Washington, DC. Included in that plan was an extension of the Mall westward through the newly reclaimed Potomac Park, ending in the Lincoln Memorial. This became known as the McMillan Plan.

Cannon’s first problem was that none of this went through the House. In fact, it never went through the Senate, although the Senate formed the committee. The design for the Lincoln Memorial itself wasn’t even opened to the public. It was given to several well known and talented men of the day, but there was zero public input. Instead, the plan was implemented through a series of bureaucratic maneuvers, starting with Teddy Roosevelt himself doing an end run around Cannon by forming the Council of Fine Arts. The council met precisely once, in February 1909, with one objective: to approve, not the McMillan Plan as a whole, but simply the McMillan Plan’s location of the Lincoln Memorial.

Cannon’s second problem? “I’ll never let a memorial to Abraham Lincoln be erected in that g- damned swamp.”

In the end, Cannon would lose. His one small victory: everything turned out the same, but through a bit of wrangling on his own and by taking his own place on the Lincoln Memorial Commission, he would force the people initially involved to go back through a thorough public process.

So the memorial was built on that “g- damned swamp,” but at least Cannon had done his best to stop it and to bring accountability to the process.

And though he was right to worry, as issues in the future with the Reflecting Pool would amply demonstrate, when it came to the memorial for Lincoln, the architects and engineers knew what they were doing. They drilled pilings down to the bedrock, giving the memorial a foundation the pool would not have and sparing it the pool’s later fate.

Abraham Lincoln’s Memory and the McMillan Commission

The Reflecting Pool was always planned alongside the Lincoln Memorial, as long as the Lincoln Memorial was part of Potomac Park. There had been other places suggested, the two most serious being Meridian Hill and the Old Soldier’s Home grounds. Meridian Hill was a choice high point in DC and is today the home of Meridian Hill Park.

From the NPS website for Meridian Hill Park

The other, Old Soldiers’ Home grounds, is the more interesting choice.

You see, not only was there a fight over location, but there was a fight over design. While the Greek revival structure with the bigger than life version of Lincoln was the architect’s choice, many thought Lincoln would be better honored by something more in keeping with his personality, humble and simple. And the Old Soldiers’ Home grounds offered that. In fact, it offered something even better: a piece of Lincoln himself, in the form of the presidential cottage, a place where Lincoln spent about a quarter of his presidency and the place where he drafted the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2000, Bill Clinton designated it and about 2.3 acres around it a National Monument. The National Trust for Historic Preservation restored it, finishing their work in 2007. Today it is open to the public and is the only National Monument that is self-supporting and receives no federal funds, something one might suggest is far more in keeping with Lincoln’s character than the Lincoln Memorial and the troublesome Reflecting Pool that accompanies it.

The presidential cottage on the Old Soldier’s Home grounds.

One might suggest that the Lincoln Memorial was less about recognizing the man and more about showing off the talents of what were seen as the greatest designers of the day, fresh off their successes with the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Remember, the memorial and the Reflecting Pool were just pieces in a larger, far more audacious plan for DC.

And audacious this plan was. While the Reflecting Pool was always going to be built concurrent with the Lincoln Memorial, in the minds of the commission, it would be much grander, with accompanying adjustments.

A painting of the McMillan Plan’s vision for the National Mall

As you can see above, the Reflecting Pool we know today was to be a cross. Around the base of the Washington Monument were to be built terraces and gardens and another albeit smaller reflecting pool.

McMillan Plan’s vision for the base of the Washington Monument

How did that turn out?

Current satellite view from Google Maps with annoying symbols I’m not tech-savvy enough to eliminate

So why didn’t the plan to beautify the Washington Monument come to fruition?

Well, it didn’t entirely have to do with the swamp. The Washington Monument had its own history of “troubles.” When the monument was already at 176 feet tall, the engineers decided that the foundation was too shallow and too narrow to hold the obelisk’s weight. They dug down another twelve feet, going from a twenty-three- or twenty-four-foot foundation to a thirty-six-foot foundation. Meanwhile, they also expanded the foundation’s footprint from 6,400 square feet to 16,000 square feet.

All this is to say that had the Washington Monument been built on regular ground, excavating around the foundation would have been tricky. But given it was built on reclaimed land, such destabilization would have all but guaranteed a catastrophe.

So the Washington Monument was left as it was, and the Reflecting Pool was reduced to a single run between the Lincoln Memorial and the obelisk. The rest of the most ambitious of McMillan’s commission’s plans? Well, they would run up against something much more unforgiving than Kidwell Meadows: finances and finally Jackie Kennedy, whose objections in the 1960s put a nail in the coffin of a plan, already stymied by financing two world wars and the Korean War, to tear down the old homes around Lafayette Square and build office buildings.

Barack Hussein Obama

The designers of the Reflecting Pool were not as careless as one might suspect from the outcome. The base of the structure was an asphalt-covered membrane with slate and concrete tiles layered on top, providing the darkness that was required to create a “mirror” and a form of “waterproofing.” At the time, no technology existed to waterproof concrete nor to dye it dark enough, so the designers made do.

What the designers didn’t count on? The way the Reflecting Pool would sink and the way the ground would shift.

Well, that’s not exactly true. They obviously knew because they drove pilings down for the Lincoln Memorial itself. But they also probably thought, surely the pool wouldn’t be affected.

Let’s all laugh together.

Almost immediately both forces began working on the pool. A concrete patching fix was attempted in the early 1980s, but by 1986, the whole structure was failing regardless. By the time Obama came into office and a full-on fix was instituted in 2010, the pool was leaking around 600,000 gallons of water a week, or roughly 30 million gallons a year. And this was city water. For some perspective, this is enough drinking water for 275 households for an entire year.

Obama came into office in 2009 and almost immediately signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Of course, I found the act itself to be something of a joke, but buried in it was the money to actually fix the Reflecting Pool.

Two firms were hired, one to engineer the structure itself and create a water supply system and one to do the landscaping. The fix included tearing out the Reflecting Pool and putting it back, making four changes: (1) drive pilings down to the bedrock, 2,100 of them, one every two feet nine inches, (2) making the pool six inches deeper, (3) replacing the asphalt-tile base with new waterproof concrete and a specialized sealing system (the sealant in the joints of the concrete expanded when it hit water forming a gasket), and (4) a water piping system that pulled from the Tidal Basin to eliminate reliance on municipal water along with an ozone and water filtration system. The cost was roughly $35 million and took nearly two years, from November of 2010 to August of 2012.

The Obama renovation of the Reflecting Pool in progress

From what I can tell, the project was perhaps the one earnest public work to come out of ARRA that I can identify. It was handed off to the best people who made the best attempt at a permanent fix.

But Kidwell Meadows is nothing if not determined, and within weeks of the 2012 reopening, an algae bloom (deja vu, anyone?) took over the pool, resulting in a $100,000 cleaning bill. In June of 2017, a parasite outbreak would infect the resident snail population, in turn killing more than eighty ducks and ducklings. The pool was again completely drained. Unrelated to the pool itself, but worth noting as an addendum to the bad luck that plagues the location, in what appears to be an accident, in 2013, construction on the World War II Memorial damaged the eastern end. That section of pool was closed in August 2015 and not opened again until nearly a year later.

And the leaking continued. Why? Well, while Obama’s repairs had fortified the pool, the circulation system to bring in the tide water required piping, and that piping was vulnerable to the same shifting and settling that had damned the original construction. Also, as high tech as the new sealant was, even it couldn’t keep up with the expanding and contracting of the joints as, even with the pilings being driven down to bedrock, the structure continues to shift.

And that brings us up to one Donald J. Trump.

Donald John Trump

Well, we all kind of know how this turned out. Trump promised a $2 million, two-week fix. We ended up with a $14 to $16 million, two-month fix. I suppose the whole thing can be summed up with this . . .

So vandals it is. Call in the National Guard . . . literally.

It couldn’t be a rushed hack job that caused the liner to lift. Nor could it be that warm water and darkness will encourage algae, already growing in water stagnating in pipes for two months, to go crazy.

Nor could it be that a bunch of idiots drove on the surface.

No, invisible vandals just wanted Trump to fail.

During Trump 1.0 in 2019, the National Park Service came up with a three point fix for the pool: (1) reseal the joints, (2) add a better filtration system, and (3) replace two miles of faulty and broken pipes.

Joe Biden’s NPS director Chuck Sams III inherited the plan and put together an internal bid. The price tag came out to, as he put it, over $100 million. I’m not sure how we all of sudden got cost conscious during Biden’s administration, but it was the era of COVID and the problem was infrastructure related, so not surprising I suppose that they decided just to empty and clean the pool once a year. He later would suggest that had Biden and therefore he himself gotten a second term, the plan would likely have been implemented. Do with that what you will.

The takeaway, however, was that by the time Donald Trump 2.0 came to office, there was a plan in place. Trump completely ignored that plan, however. But what did Trump decide to do instead? He claimed that to implement a full rebuild would cost around $300 million, not the NPS’s fix, mind you, but one of his own imagining, ripping out the entire structure and replacing it. He also estimated that his strawman fix would take upwards of three and a half years. There’s no evidence that Trump got any of that from anywhere but his fevered imagination. However, I suspect that neither the NPS fix or Trump’s grander redo would have been ready for his eightieth birthday at the point he seemed to realize the Reflecting Pool was there.

And that of course was the real goal, though I assume he’s known for a year and a half that he would turn eighty on June 14, 2026.

Instead, we got a joint repair, an “American flag blue” liner, a nanobubbler, and sandblasted walkways. Oh, and when the algae bloomed, we got a lot of hydrogen peroxide.

The one thing we didn’t get? Fixed pipes.

Shots from the EarthCam at the top of the Washington Monument from June 12, June 14, and June 18, 2026

The root of the current problem remains.

In other words, poor choices were made, corruption seems to be involved, and corners were cut because instant gratification was the goal rather than a long-term solution, after which things went sideways and no one wanted to be blamed so a villain was created out of thin air.

And . . . when I put it like that, the Reflecting Pool reflects more than the Washington Monument.

Meta-Mirrors

Let’s be honest for a moment: there may be no way to really “fix” the pool. It may simply be that every decade or two the whole thing needs to be drained and resealed and the pipes pulled up and fixed where they need to be. We may just have to deal with the reality of where it is built.

And that brings us to the last point.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is a meta-mirror, by which I mean it is a reflection of so much of our country’s history and our country’s current state: big ambitions imperfectly (albeit with the best intentions and knowledge possible) executed that later either get fixed but end up causing more problems or only get Band-Aid fixes or can never really be fixed at all but simply maintained and dealt with as a reality. There are of course little lessons all over about trying one’s best but running up against brutal reality or taking a shortcut and face planting.

However in the interest of time and not rehashing the obvious, the favorite meta-mirror I found in this whole story is not one we’ve discussed but one I would like to close on.

Do you know why the Reflecting Pool was designed? The Reflecting Pool was designed to make the Lincoln Memorial (with Abraham himself present in form) and the Washington Monument appear to dissolve into the sky—each doubled in the still water, each made larger by their own reflection.

In other words, the Reflecting Pool was never meant to be seen itself. Instead, it was to play a supporting role, to quietly be there allowing the people who came to see these tributes in a different way and enjoy them just a little more. The Reflecting Pool was never supposed to be the subject of conversation itself, other than creating a delightful but quiet optical illusion with its attendant symbolism.

Washington, DC, and the US federal government are supposed to be much the same, a quiet place of support players that allow the country to go on about its business. The federal government and the bureaucracy were never meant to take center stage. When they did their jobs well, no one was supposed to notice. When they did their jobs poorly, well, the problem should be efficiently resolved with as little drama as possible and as little disruption to the lives of average Americans as possible.

Of course, neither really worked out that way. Why? We foolishly built both on swamps.

This article was made possible by Claude. There is no way on earth I could have done all this research myself, and I feel morally bound to be upfront about that. The writing is my own, aside from one sentence at the end that Claude did a clever rewrite on to correct a factual error and then I revised myself.

I usually try to source everything, and I didn’t, obviously. If you’re interested in the sourcing and a peek behind the curtain, I’m including a link to my “conversation” with Claude. You can judge how well we did.

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