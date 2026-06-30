And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
15h

Great post Lil! A really interesting history lesson.

And your observation, "In other words, poor choices were made, corruption seems to be involved, and corners were cut because instant gratification was the goal rather than a long-term solution...", may be the most accurate, succinct, summarization of every government project in recorded history.

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
16h

Like every other political capital in the world, it was, and always will be, a swamp.

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