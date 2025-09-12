And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
14h

I have posted this on several sites this morning. Because.

For the first half of my 80 years, I just wanted to be left alone to raise cows and kids. For the second half, I just wanted to be left alone to make things and maybe do a little fishin'.

This last week scares me - badly - because I fully understand, as perhaps I never have before, Solzhenitsyn's famous lines:

“The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of men who wanted to be left alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.

The moment the men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the men who just wanted to be left alone.”

Bobby Lime
13hEdited

I'm old enough to remember bipartisanship. I voted for Trump last year but my first vote, in 1972, was for McGovern. Years ago, the fashionable and thought to be winning political posture was to be "socially liberal and fiscally conservative ( meaning economically libertarian )." I always thought that was ass backwards, a non stop ticket to mundane Hell for a nation which wanted one.

Chris Hedges is a perfect example of a completely f*cked mind. Your first quote of his was dead on. America was sold out by politicians who bought the premises of economic libertarianism. But fascists are thugs. Charlie Kirk was a Christian, and a Christian cannot be a thug. Hedges, however, is a hack.

Matt Walsh is a provocateur, and extremely funny, but his text shows the same rigidity of mind as the Hedges excerpt. An example is that he takes the textbook bootstrapping American conservative view that there is no such thing as ADD, something which would come as news to neurologists, who can look at a hundred MRI scans of the brains of eighteen year olds and unerringly pick out the ones who have ADD because of the differences in brain structure.

Kirk really did have extraordinary potential.

Thank you for the article.

