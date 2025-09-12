On Wednesday afternoon, I saw that Charlie Kirk had been shot while he was speaking at a campus in Utah.

I hoped for a while he would be all right. From the distance, it looked like the bullet might have just grazed him.

A few hours later, it was announced that he had died.

A closer video I found showed he never stood a chance. You don’t ever want to watch that two seconds.

There is no place for political violence in a civilized society. Unfortunately, we are no longer a civilized society, if ever we were.

Alex Berenson had this to say . . .

This cannot be where we’re going as a county.

But Mr. Berenson is wrong.

It’s not where we’re going.

It’s where we are.

As the GPS slogan goes, “You have arrived at your destination.”

Since Wednesday, I have noticed this immense push to blame one segment of the country: the “lefties” or the Democrats. It may very well be that a “leftie” was the person who did it. But I have a reality check. As a country you do not get to this point because of one “side.” You get in this place because your leadership is hollowed and corrupted to the point where all they have left is to rile people up and aim them at one another while among the masses humanity has been forgotten, most especially their own.

Or as Chris Hedges puts it . . .

The dispossession of the working class, 30 million who have been laid off because of deindustrialization, has engendered rage, despair, dislocation, alienation and fostered magical thinking. It has fed conspiracy theories, a lust for vengeance and a celebration of violence as a purgative for social and cultural decay.

This is one of those moments that illustrates the problem, because here is his next paragraph . . .

Christian fascists — like Kirk and Trump — have astutely preyed on this despair. They stoked the embers. Kirk’s killing will set it alight.

Two things here: what the hell is even a “Christian fascist”? Does the church become a corporation and join with the government to run the country mandating everyone must have a Jesus fish on the back of a car? I know, not really a moment for levity, but . . . wow. I’ve pretty much had it with all these fancy “scary” terms.

And second, all the elite, no matter which color t-shirt they wear, have “preyed” on this despair, while making policy decisions that contribute to the underlying problem.

The “right” calls the “left” commies and swears they’re trying to destroy the country with their hedonism. The “left” calls the “right” fascists (see above) and Nazis and swears they’re trying to re-create the Handmaiden’s Tale.

The “left” says the “right” is trying to genocide trans people and are responsible for all the ills of modern day minorities, and the “right” says the “left” is trying to get rid of Christians and Christianity and erase the history of white people.

Both sides say they’re fighting for “democracy” and “the soul of the nation.” Both sides say the other side is the enemy of everything that is good and trying to purge society of their opposition.

And everybody goes into their own little silo and never tries to understand the other side because after all, the other side isn’t human, not really. They’re some sort of wrongthinking subhuman who has no valid reason for their opinions other than greed and hate.

Meanwhile, our “leaders” cash their donor checks and trade their stocks and make only the most token attempts to really serve their constituents.

And when people notice what’s going on, our “leaders” start screaming their slogans, and the public, so very well trained, go to their separate corners and wait for the bell to ring and the brawl to start.

For so very long that system has worked, but you know who is a danger to that sort of scheme?

I will not say Charlie Kirk was a particularly nuanced thinker. But he was only thirty-one. He was still learning, and, to put an even finer point on it, he was one of the few who exhibited the capacity for changing his mind, as he demonstrated.

On at least one issue, which I won’t get into because today is not the day for it, he was willing to let the “other side” talk on his platform and he himself even showed signs of moderating his thinking.

Had Charlie Kirk lived, there is a chance that because of the conversations he had, maybe not with the other “side” but with those he had something in common with, he would have grown into one of those rare figures that was capable of bridging divides.

And now he’s very conveniently gone, and people immediately took to their corners and keenly waited for the bell.

And it has been rung. He starts out okay, but then he goes right off the cliff. It’s not just the “radical left” that demonizes those they disagree with, literally sometimes (as we’ll see below).

When he gave that “address,” the gun hadn’t conveniently been found in a forest with even more convenient writing on the side of the bullets marking the killer as a trans Antifa type.

Trump said these things before anyone had any idea who killed Charlie Kirk. And even if you suspect it’s a “leftie,” how does Trump know there are “groups” behind him or her? Answer: He can’t. Not at this point.

So is he just Trump-ing, or is there a narrative being set up?

You see, the Elephant and Ass Show is having trouble, basically in that hordes of people are coming to the depressing and enraging realization that it is all a show. There’s not a bit of reality to it. Some people might be “real,” the occasional Thomas Massie or Rand Paul or MTG. But most of them?

Fake as a dime store diamond ring, though not nearly as cheap.

Obama was the great hope, but when he ended up a great disappointment people turned to Trump. And now Trump . . . well, I know people don’t like to hear it, but he’s not exactly proving the man to meet the moment.

And people grow angrier and more restless and more divided on both sides, but rather than try to address the things that are making life more miserable for people, those participating in the E & A Show exacerbate the divide.

Charlie Kirk’s death is the perfect plot twist to solve all their problems, well at least the pachyderms’ problems.

Look at this . . .

Yes, stop that petty little in-fighting about the economy, the debt, who this country is really run for, why our navy is slaughtering people in cigar boats in the Caribbean, if we can expect Trump to keep his campaign promises. We’ve got demons to fight, god damn it! (See literally demonizing the other side.)

I can hear gigantic sighs of relief in DC all the way in Montana. “Fight demons”!?! They can do that. Keep campaign promises. Not so much.

So we’ve moved from Trump’s not a dictator to Trump should be a dictator because “people have had enough.” I’m sure the Founders put “people have had enough” somewhere as a provision for moments when the Constitution no longer applies.

*sigh* Trump didn’t incite January 6th but the “media” made a crazy person do a crazy thing, so now we get to “curate” the media, but leave Trump alone because he said “peacefully.” Never mind winding people up about something it was going to be impossible to address at that point.

I defended Trump, so I’m on solid ground telling you all, the media is bat shit crazy and, yes, their words are irresponsible, but leave it alone anyway. We don’t want to go down that path.

Admittedly, the reactions are understandable. People are looking for meaning and someone to blame.

But I feel like we’re being “herded.”

Yes, it could have been a “leftie.” But also consider that the one man on the “right,” or maybe the one person at all, that was trying to teach young people how to disagree constructively (however imperfectly he did it) is now dead and out of the way.

When you’re trying to solve a murder, you ask one fundamental question: who does this death benefit?

And even if it does turn out to be some deranged leftie loon . . .

Well, remember this from three months ago?

When I asked Claude about the shooter’s motives, I got this . . .

Of course, Claude also told me the authorities never said what “motivated” Boelter. Sound familiar?

Fox News published this . . .

That still leaves a lot of room for Boelter to be a “rightie loon.”

This moment has been coming for a long time and it’s a truly systemic problem, meaning the underlying causes are system wide. When we cease to see those we disagree with as equals, when we constantly attribute the most depraved of motives and lack any compassion for what others might go through, when we lash out at people rather than leadership, when we—and this is the really, really, really big one—cease to hold “our side” accountable for their promises and make excuses so the frustration builds past the point of containment . . .

Here is where we end up. We’ve come many miles, we had many chances to turn it around, but we haven’t.

And so here we are.

“You have arrived.”

Granted, there doesn’t seem to be the tendency to violence on the “right,” but violence is just the home stretch in a long journey. There’s just as much dehumanization and refusal to engage in disparate viewpoints and tribalism on the “right” as on the “left.”

Charlie Kirk tried to cut through that, granted because he wanted to boost the Republicans, but in the most honest and forthright way, through discussion. And in return, it seemed Charlie Kirk was capable of himself becoming more nuanced even if I doubt he ever would have not been a conservative. But the nuance is the point, not the switching of sides. Through nuance, and understanding, we can co-exist, even if we still maintain our own basic ideologies.

So don’t dishonor the memory of Charlie Kirk by trampling all over the things he fought for (free speech for one) to “avenge” his death.

You won’t be doing that for him. You’ll just be playing into the hands of the very people he was trying to save you from and continuing on the path to even darker places.

And that would be the biggest tragedy of all.

I have one quote that I keep coming back to.

I’m not clairvoyant or prescient. Anyone watching the growing divide in the public and the exploitation of that divide by our so-called elites knew where we would end up. And here we are.

There won’t be a Saturday Morning Coffee. Sometimes one just has to stop and take in the moment, even a bad moment like this. But I’ll be back on Tuesday.

There is no amount of sugar that can make of for the events of the past week nor alter what we have become. The best we can hope for is finding some peace.