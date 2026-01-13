And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
13h

My reaction so far is much the same as with Charlie Kirk and Rob Reiner: It's sad and I'm sorry it happened.

By and large I support the deportations, but I can easily accept that the Trump Administration is fumbling the ball. A lot of his solutions seem to be composed of half-assed attempts surrounded by reams of glowing media - for example, most of his vaunted peace deals seem flimsy as hell. (Cambodia and Thailand are feuding again, Israel has been bombing Palestine and Lebanon, and as for the Congo... actually I don't even know why he bothered. Rebel militias breed like mosquitoes over there.)

The Biden Administration sparked off a crisis by letting millions of immigrants in, but by trying to solve the issue cheap and fast, Trump is undermining himself and getting a lot of people hurt.

Reply
Share
Rebel Rooster's avatar
Rebel Rooster
14h

Thanks for pulling together the various clips on this shooting. Most of them I haven't seen. This incident is very polarizing and it's hard to change someone's mind on whether this shooting was justified when they bring in extraneous and irrelevant information to sway opinions. IE: thoughts on illegal immigration, prior harassment of ICE, ICE authority over US citizens, prior encounters the officer had, etc.

Cut out all the misdirection and distill this encounter down to the basic facts of the case: Was the officer justified to fire three rounds and kill Renee Good?

This reminds me of the polarization of the Vietnam war and the protests of it. The pro-war side calling the protestors radicals and communists and the anti-war side calling supporters war mongers and baby killers. Four unarmed protestors were killed at Kent State, nine more were wounded. Looking back, does anyone today think the killing/wounding of the Kent State protestors was justified? Not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison but the rhetoric from the opposing sides is just as intense.

I'm looking forward to reading Part II.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lillia Gajewski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture