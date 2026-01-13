This is a two part post because there’s just too much for one post. Instead of a Saturday Morning Coffee, I’ll put up the other half on Saturday or Sunday. There will still be a Friday post because there’s this tiny little deer in the zoo in Warsaw, Poland, that decided to take on a rhino, and it would be criminal not to share it (along with a lot of other craziness).

Not perfect, but it gets the point across. (Thanks, Gemini.)

ICE under Obama and Trump 1.0 versus Trump 2.0

Did you know that Barack Obama deported upwards of 3.1 million people over the course of his eight years? Did you know he also had about 2.5 million “returns,” meaning those who “self-deported” and those who were turned away at the border? Of course you didn’t, if you didn’t run in uber-liberal circles among people who truly believe America, for one reason or another, should have an open-door policy.

In fact, Obama was so quiet about his deportations that when the media and the TDS-addled started screaming about kids in cages, they rightly ended up with egg on their faces because those cages were built by none other than the great man himself.

Now, to be fair, left-wing media (which is to say D-aligned media) wasn’t going to say anything because they were desperate for the non-white vote and the guilty white liberal vote, and deportation numbers like that would have been a little awkward. And right-wing media (which is to say R-aligned media) wasn’t going to say anything because they were desperate not to give Obama a win.

So ever so quietly Obama removed over three million people, given cover by media silence.

Now we go to Trump. In his first administration, he deported something like 1.5 million, so pretty much what Obama did, given he was only in for four years.

In Trump’s second administration he’s made a lot of grand claims (such as half a million deportations as of last November), but there’s a problem with those numbers.

I talked to Dara Lind with the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit advocacy group. She has compared these latest DHS deportation numbers to data obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley and UCLA. That data she looked at is through June, and Lind says there is a significant gap. DARA LIND: They definitely are engaging in more removals in the data that we have toward the end of that period than at the beginning. We’re still looking at fewer than 7,500 removals a week. That’s a lot of people. It’s a lot of people, but it’s nowhere near the number that you would need to have gotten to 500,000.

Seventy-five hundred is the maximum sustainable removals, and the administration was not doing the maximum every week. But let’s say they were.

7500 X 52 weeks = 390,000

Right pretty much where Obama was during his two terms and where Trump was during his first term.

Now why is this important? Well, this ICE is different from previous iterations. It’s no longer quietly efficient. It’s loud and in everyone’s face. If you’re being generous, they’re less a law enforcement agency than a roving band of soldiers in a war zone. They’re even dressed like soldiers in a war zone. If you’re being less generous, you might compare them to roving bands of enforcers for mafias or gangs.

Some might call it “compliance through intimidation” or less flatteringly “look, ma, I’m doing something,” or at the worst “a jackboot show of force.”

And for all this compromising of basic American values while treated to a show of force, no more people are being deported, and no more people could be deported.

Now someone pointed out that while a “deportation” in Obama’s time was catching someone and throwing them back over the fence, since no one is crossing the border, Trump’s ICE has to go deep into neighborhoods to find the undocumented and uninvited.

True. However, I’m not sure scenes like this are necessary.

This is the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student on a visa studying at Tufts who wrote a letter the Zionist cabal couldn’t stand.

If I’m counting right, she and her mighty word processing program were so dangerous it took six masked people in at least three separate vehicles to subdue her and bring her in.

The Keystone Cops Version of ICE

After the shooting of Renee Good, the Wall Street Journal—yes, you read that right—put out this article . . .

A killing in Minneapolis and the shooting of two people in Portland, Ore., this week are the latest in a string of incidents involving immigration agents firing at civilian vehicles. The Wall Street Journal has identified 13 instances of agents firing at or into civilian vehicles since July, leaving at least eight people shot with two confirmed dead. According to court records and lawyers, only one civilian was armed—with a concealed weapon that was never drawn—and at least five of those shot were U.S. citizens. Several federal officers reported injuries, including bruised ribs, a dislocated finger and a bite wound.

Okay, I’m trying not to laugh. I’ve gotten more hurt falling on the ice or dealing with a pet.

The problems within ICE are systemic. The incident in Minneapolis wasn’t a one-off (even for this particular agent, as we’ll see in Part 2).

Footage from the shootings also shows officers approaching civilian vehicles with their engines still running—a situation police are trained to avoid. According to Kerlikowske, such training is designed to keep officers out of harm’s way. Grabbing a car door or breaking a window are considered “intrusive actions” that can escalate the moment and create resistance from a suspect, said University of South Carolina law professor and former Tallahassee Police Department officer Seth Stoughton.

But it gets worse.

Videos reviewed by the Journal show officers trying to open vehicle doors, reaching into vehicles and smashing windows, followed by drivers fleeing. In two cases, officers smashed the vehicles’ windows within seconds of approaching. An ICE agent shatters the driver’s side window in San Bernardino, Calif. Police are trained to break a window only in specific circumstances, such as if the driver is armed or there is a medical emergency, said Alpert. In footage from the four cases closely reviewed by the Journal, none of the drivers had firearms, but DHS insists they were still dangerous.

In other words, ICE agents seem to think they’re in the movies.

In at least three of the shootings, officers pursued a vehicle on foot. Footage also shows officers moving into the potential path of the vehicle or clinging on to it while it moved. “It’s like policing 101. Don’t get in front of a car or in their potential pathway, especially if the engine is running,” said Jon Blum, a former North Carolina officer who now develops police training curricula.

Honey, that’s not just “policing 101.” That’s basic survival in the modern world 101 with a touch of Physics for Boneheads and Anatomy for Dummies.

But this is ICE under Trump 2.0. So how and why did the agency get this way?

Well, here’s one answer.

Just to remind you, they’re not just picking up “Biden’s illegal aliens,” or whatever Miller cleverly called them. They’re, well, you’ll see.

Three thousand a day. You’re going to have to hire a lot of ICE agents and train them quickly. And for the agents to meet this particular quota, they’re going to have to just grab anyone who looks and sounds like they might be an immigrant. Now bear in mind we have no way to house three thousand a day and no way to deport three thousand a day, so all this is just, well, show.

But hire people they did.

I love this paragraph, which is really going to come back to haunt us all.

After receiving more than 220,000 applications to join ICE from patriotic Americans, ICE blew past its original hiring target of 10,000 new officers and agents within a year. In fact, we have more than doubled our officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000. With these new patriots on the team, we will be able to accomplish what many say was impossible and fulfill President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.

Let’s see, we’re taking a federal level job and framing it as “patriotism” to run around grabbing illegals like we’re at some kind of war inside our own country.

What kind of people do you think would be interested in a job like this?

I thought we were supposed to be picking up criminals and, at worst, those mooching off the system, after we confirmed they were criminals and mooching off the system.

I didn’t think we were going after random Uber drivers who speak really good English, albeit accented.

I feel I might have been misled. I fail to see how demanding random Uber drivers declare whether or not they’re citizens (note not “Are you here legally? But are you a citizen?) keeps me safe. I also fail to see how letting “law enforcement” kitted out as if they’re in downtown Baghdad during the fall of Saddam run around the United States keeps me safe.

Let’s find another example of the kind of people who take this job. These agents arrested what the video claims is seventeen-year-old at his job at Target (he’s young, even if the age is off).

Funny thing. The man wasn’t lying. He was a US citizen.

I’m happy to say that he was issued a gigantic apology and the nice agents removed their masks and got him a frosty at the nearby Wendy’s and it was a teaching moment where they all learned something.

They dumped him out at a Walmart eight minutes away.

You know, this is going a little like Gaza and Israel. I hadn’t actually seen any of these videos, and there are a lot more where those came from. The more I see, the more I can’t unsee.

Of course, I seem to be in the minority among a certain crowd. There are people just fine with this . . .

You got to love the Trumpian right. They suddenly love living in a police state because Orange Savior and they feel “safe,” right up until the crocodile comes for them I suspect.

Okay, moving on, because I need to before the laptop goes flying at the wall.

As for the training, or more accurately lack thereof . . .

The Trump administration shortened federal law enforcement training to only 47 days—nearly half the previous duration—during a push to double the number of deportation officers. Three officials confirmed to The Atlantic that the number of days was chosen because Trump is the 47th president. . . . The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to the Daily Beast’s request to comment. In a statement to People on Thursday, DHS said the report was false. “False. Training to become an Enforcement and Removal Operations officer is 8 weeks long,” a DHS official told the publication.

Is the forty-seven day thing true? I’d love to say no, but all the ridiculousness I’ve seen coming from this administration, I can’t discount it. And even if it isn’t true, the training has been severely cut.

Eight weeks is a reduction from the required five months of federal law enforcement training that deportation officers previously received. The DHS official told People that training has been “streamlined” to “cut redundancy and incorporate technology advancements,” but that “no subject matter has been cut.”

That is either a boldface lie or these people needed the “redundancy” to drum some information into their heads, like don’t walk in front of running vehicles and keep your attention in the right place all the time.

As Tim Dillion puts it . . .

Now to be fair, officially eighty people died in the “operation” to kidnap Maduro (that’s the official number, anyway, but it’s likely higher). That’s not what I call clean. Also, there’s more than a little evidence that Maduro was set up to be captured.

But having said that, Dillon’s point still stands.

These are not those people.

You combine not-those-people and with the modern passionate or performative (you pick) Left, it wasn’t if but when the compost hit the windmill.

Which brings us to Renee Good and Jonathan Ross . . .

By now, I’m guessing everyone knows what happened, or at least the broad outlines. So I’m going to start with one of the best eyewitness accounts I could find. Take note of her description of ICE, not as evil, but as unorganized, untrained, and “like children.”

The one thing I have not seen a lot of online going viral are eyewitness accounts. I think there’s a reason. None I’ve found back up the Right’s narrative about what happened. Calmly, the people in them describe “the facts” as they saw them. Now, once you see the other videos, you’ll know some of the details are off. But they all have a common theme: the agent didn’t seem to be in danger, the protesting was pretty typical, and the witnesses are far more nonchalant about the whole thing than I would be.

The above was the most complete description, but there is this one, from a local channel . .

One from MS(Not)NOW (it should start where the witness’s account starts and then has some after it) . . .

And finally, from Pedro Gonazales’s TwiX feed, we have this from someone who describes himself as “right-leaning.”

I led with the witnesses’ descriptions.

But a lot of people caught videos of the incident itself. This was the first to spread.

It was cut in various places, slowed down, dissected.

Here is the longer version with about four minutes of aftermath, which are really as important as the shooting itself.

Here is the second one that came out, from a distance, supposedly proving that she hit the agent.

When people blew it up, they claimed you could see where he was hit.

The New York Times synced the videos, to give the viewer a more complete picture.

Days later, the video that Ross himself was taking emerged. It had to be given to Alpha News either by Ross himself or the DHS.

Finally, DHS itself released a video of the woman sitting in the middle of the road for at least three minutes before the shooting.

With this message.

And that’s where we’ll leave it.

I figure most people have their minds made up about whom to blame here. I know I do, and I won’t lie about it here, and you can likely guess. My husband, just for anyone who thinks people can’t feel differently and still remain in the same household, has a different opinion from mine.

But even if you have your mind made up about who was and wasn’t in the right, like so many things, this lends itself to a larger discussion about what people want, the choices you might not want to force people to make, and the lethally performative nature of our political system.

So we’ll cut this at the videos, and give you all time to digest them along with the state of ICE as it is. Now just for clarity, good people can work in lousy organizations, and just because ICE is what it is doesn’t mean Jonathan Ross was necessarily in the wrong, just as if someone worked for a well trained organization and something similar happened, it doesn’t mean they were naturally in the right.

History and the environment do play roles, yes, but it also comes down to the individuals involved and what happened in the moment.

So stay tuned for Part 2.

I’m not sure how to segue into something “chatty” after all that heaviness, so I won’t try. I’ll just see you on Friday, with my teeny tiny deer that takes on the rhino.

