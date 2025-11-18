A strange sort of illogic surrounds Epstein. Take Virginia Giuffre for example. Giuffre is cast as a serial fabricator, but under certain circumstance we’re told to believe her.

For example, when this email came out, and the “redacted” victim turned out to be Giuffre, the story was immediately debunked.

Many were quick to point out that in a sworn deposition, Giuffre herself exonerated Trump, and then later, supposedly, she told the person who was helping her with her biography that Trump never did anything wrong.

So we’re supposed to believe that this claim is “debunked” because Giuffre wouldn’t lie under oath and wouldn’t lie to her biographer.

On the other hand . . .

Giuffre sued Dershowitz in 2019 alleging he defamed her when he denied her claims and suggested she and her lawyers were trying to extort money from others. Her attorney, David Boies, also sued Dershowitz for defamation. Dershowitz filed counter defamation claims against Giuffre and Boies. On Tuesday, attorneys for Giuffre, Boies, and Dershowitz filed joint stipulations asking the judge overseeing the litigation to dismiss the claims with prejudice and without awarding fees to either side. The agreement, confirmed by the parties, resolves all the litigation between them. Dershowitz told CNN, “I am gratified that Virginia Giuffre has dropped all of her claims against me and has admitted that she now recognizes she may have made a mistake in identifying me.”

Not exactly what one would call a straight denial, in word or in action.

Add in that Dershowitz was Epstein’s lawyer and knew exactly what Epstein was and still was buddy-buddy with him and spent time at his properties.

But there is absolutely no reason to be suspicious that she might be telling the truth here. She must be lying, but then telling the truth when she said she was lying.

Oh, sorry, “made a mistake.”

All very confusing.

Sometimes the mental gymnasts don’t quite stick the landing . . .

That was about the most balanced “take” I could find.

Everybody who’s been after Kelly because she’s a “Rightie” or because she won’t “denounce, denounce, denounce” the likes of Tucker Carlson immediately jumped all over this and declared her career over and patted themselves on the back for a job well done.

In actuality, she made a statement that most sensible people might not agree with but would see the point of: there is a difference between a child molester and a statutory rapist. That’s what it boils down to. Yes, teens can consent to sex, especially with other teens. If you start running through the state laws, you will find that people as young as thirteen can “consent” to sex, as long as their partners are within a certain range of their own age (Romeo and Juliet laws). And, yes, there is a difference between what we think of as a straight-up pedophile and a sleazy adult into teenagers. Both will end up in jail, and justifiably so, but there is a difference. She reiterates several times that it’s all gross, and she’s not saying anything that people without an agenda would agree is a defensible take.

But arms flapped wildly, careers were proclaimed over, and the chickens in the coop erupted in a cloud of feathers and feces.

And in all of that, the truly horrid part of the interview was completely missed, the part that would really make you think twice about Megyn Kelly’s credibility. You can watch the whole segment starting at the beginning and running for a little over a half hour, but there is enough in this seventeen-minute clip to get the picture . . .

Why is that worse than the comment that everyone jumped on?

Well, let’s look at a short video of her talking about Russell Brand’s troubles two years ago.

Notice the difference?

And we all know why the difference.

The fortune’s of Kelly’s “team” ride on keeping Donald Trump’s ass (and perhaps other asses) out of the sling. One almost gets the feeling that she’s either intuitively or been instructed to get out ahead of a story and downplay the whole thing. You can hear all the talking points:

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t really a pedophile, and those who engaged his services or covered up for him weren’t really engaging in or covering up a pedophile ring, just a prostitution ring involving underage girls.

Republicans wanted the truth, but Democrats and political enemies like MTG and Massie took it too far to “get Trump,” and so if you don’t get answers, blame them because . . .

There’s nothing really there anyway, but what is there will be spun to “destroy lives.” (To be fair, this last one is more Batya than Megyn, and it’s not in this clip, but you’ll find it earlier on the show in Batya’s outrage over what happened to Alan Dershowitz, whose life was ruined—ruined, I say—by Virginia Giuffre’s lies.)

Oh, and this wasn’t really Trump, but people like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino who wound up the dumb people and caused this mess over a nothing burger.

That is the damning part of the conversation, not some clip about the difference between sexually assaulting a five year old and disgusting but consensual sex with a “barely legal” girl.

Of course, if you truly want a story, you pull this comment from Batya at roughly 4:50 of the video above:

And the mainstream media just does not have that same power that it used to have. Megyn, you have all that power now to set the agenda.

So what we’re saying here is that independent media is no more honest than mainstream media? It’s all about “agenda” setting.

Thanks for telling the truth, Batya.

Are we not entertained?

On Sunday morning, Axios came out with this article . . .

Now Axios is Axios, and I don’t know why they pretend this is “behind” the curtain. There’s nothing hidden about it, and they don’t even pretend to do much research behind TwiX and public statements any of us can find.

But that’s the world we live in.

Now Axios frames the disagreement like this . . .

MAGA is now mired in conflict over Israel, white nationalism, purity tests and disputes among its biggest personalities.

And then goes on to describe the MTG-DJT dustup as follows . . .

Trump’s open warfare with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has pushed for releasing Jeffrey Epstein files, reflects her America First purity over Trump fealty.

You see, both “purity” and “fealty” are bad things, so all around MTG and the right are bad, so we’re just watching bad people duke it out. Isn’t this fun?

As I said, Axios is Axios.

Meanwhile, Democrats have finally found Epstein, including the pencil-necked vulture himself . . .

And then there’s good ol’ Jim Acosta . . .

And one reply in particular . . .

Has Jim Acosta ever admitted that the laptop from Hell exists or that Biden might not be sharp as a tack?

That’s what I thought.

That’s our media, sweetie. You can’t judge the other team if you’re not policing your own.

At first I thought the Democrats were dumb because if the Epstein files were really opened, they would get hit just as bad.

Here’s one example . . .

So what you just witnessed was the Democrat Stacy Plaskett getting real-time guidance from Jeffrey Epstein.

Why would Epstein be helping her?

There was just one issue for Plaskett. Epstein was a convicted sex offender, having pleaded guilty 11 years earlier to soliciting sex from a minor. Law enforcement had separately concluded he sexually abused scores of underage girls at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. But, with the help of high-powered lawyers, Epstein got a light sentence. . . . Plaskett, though, was focused on hitting her $250,000 goal. A $30,000 donation was a feasible ask for Epstein. He had donated generously to Democratic politicians from the US Virgin Islands for years. In exchange, recent court filings say, he got $300 million in tax incentives and was able to fly girls to his islands without customs batting an eye. And Plaskett had taken Epstein’s money before, for her own campaign.

Ad yet the Democrats dare to lecture women for not supporting their own in elections like those for Hillary and Harris. Seems we could start much smaller, like not taking money from men who sleep with underage girls.

And then there’s Larry Summers, whom Matt Stoller did a whole (unpaywalled) article on . . .

And there’s even more, if you have time for a video by Due Dissidence . . .

Let’s just say Epstein is a circular firing squad. No one should want to pull the trigger because everyone will end up dead and covered in gore.

Including Trump, for some reason, as his actions suggest.

Trump has been deflecting as hard as he can, culminating in this moment . . .

When that didn’t work, they tried everything, until they settled on this particular story. See if you can follow this one . . .

Biden’s administration hid the Epstein files because they were damaging to Democrats. We demand the Epstein files.

Trump comes into office and the DOJ looks at the Epstein files and they discover . . .

The Democrats tampered with the files to make Trump look bad.

But if they had a chance to tamper with the files to make Trump look bad, then . . . why didn’t they use that material during the 2024 election?

In summary, Trump definitely is not hiding the files because they also make him (or someone or something he’s trying to protect) look bad.

But then I understood why the Democrats could push for something that could blow up in their faces as well.

Because they know the chances of any meaningful material coming to light are slim to none

Even if the House votes to release the files, it has to get through the Senate, and then past Trump’s desk, where he can veto it and the House and Senate would have to have veto-proof majorities . . . let’s just say it’s a very long shot.

And then Trump moved the target a little further, in what at first blush seemed like another reactionary, blustering post.

And like a good little minion, Pam Bondi responded . . .

So we went from “We’re still talking about Eptstein” to “Investigate them! Investigate them!”

But that wasn’t the only change.

Wait, he’s been fighting for the House not to vote to release the files.

What the hell is going on?

Ah, all the pieces fall into place.

Because it doesn’t matter what the House and Senate do or even if Trump signs the bill, AG Barbie can block the release of the files because they involve “ongoing investigations,” the master key to keeping any inconvenient information out of the public eye.

The Epstein everything boil . . .

I would understand if Trump were trying to protect himself. It would be a sleazy move, but that’s human nature. However, I really don’t think that’s the case. I don’t think there’s anything that implicates Trump any more than it implicates anybody else that kept ties with someone they were well aware was into some shady and disgusting stuff. You really can’t hold Trump to any standard higher than any of the rest of “polite” society that welcomed Epstein with open arms knowing full well what he was. The man had universal and bipartisan cover. And why should they care? None of their daughters were in danger from him. None of them would be sacrificed to his proclivities or to getting that little bit of leverage over someone. But your daughters—the serfs’ daughters—they’re expendable. But then again, they’re also subhuman and they’ll get over it . . . or something.

Trump has always had a gift, however, for Mr. Magooing his way to the truth of things, and the truth of things is that no matter what we might believe about American democracy and equality and meritocracy and the egalitarian nature of our system, it is very much a lie. At the slightest scrutiny, the illusion falls apart.

Two hundred and fifty years into our “democratic” experiment, we have a structure very reminiscent of the monarchy we supposedly cast off. We have an elite ruling class that is both parasitic and entitled in nature, to the point where, despite our so-called democracy, they view the public as either a resource or an obstacle. Nothing more.

The elite are not to be questioned, and we are to be grateful that they give us anything at all.

To see this, you only have to look at the MTG-DJT split, which is ironically a battle between a man born rich who got richer on real estate and a woman who came up in much more humble circumstances.

Trump un-endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene. Why?

Well, here is MTG’s theory . . .

Is that true or not? 🤷‍♀️ There are plenty of things Mad King Don could be angry at Greene about.

But the gist is this: see all this great stuff he’s done! Why can’t MTG just let the Epstein thing go? Why does she have to have it all. No one has to have it all. Just be satisfied.

After his un-endorsement, MTG said she was getting death threats. Don’s response?

Whether or not the situation is as serious as MTG is claiming, Donald Trump is acting like the stereotype of the spoiled rich child grown into a spoiled rich man.

The only redeeming feature the American right had left after it backed away from its populist promises like they were toxic waste was that it didn’t make its members goose-step along like the American left does.

Well, that’s gone.

That post is about Massie, not Marjorie, but you get the gist.

And that’s why Epstein is the everything boil, an abscess threatening to throw the current iteration of American democracy into sepsis because it is representative of everything that is wrong with the relationship between those who would rule us and their minions in the media (independent and mass) and regular people.

Epstein is the hill worth dying on for a lot of us.

They’re going to let us see for ourselves or they’re going to lose us.

If they already haven’t.

Substack was being a pain this morning, so I hope this goes out all right.

So you think we ever do see the “Epstein materials,” or are there any left to see?

And what do you really think is going on?