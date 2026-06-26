Or . . .

That’s what if feels like.

And we’re off . . .

While more advanced comedy requires context, a joke about a neighbor’s roof may only require someone to understand the dual meaning of a single phrase.

Well, now I want to hear the joke about the roof, but they leave us hanging.

This predictable structure makes dad jokes broadly accessible, creating opportunities for shared humor across generations, the researchers said. Laughter alters internal chemistry by decreasing stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine, while simultaneously increasing happiness chemicals like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins. A 2023 review in PLOS One found that a single laughter session could slash cortisol levels by more than 36%. This drop in stress lights up regions like the prefrontal cortex, helping the brain to process complex ideas.

Huh, well, we better gird our loins then . . .

It’s that time of year again . . . the time of silly headlines.

A 72-year-old man became ill from the heat on June 12 while hiking the South Kaibab Trail and died before rescue crews could reach him. Four days later, a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman also appeared to suffer from heat-related illnesses while hiking the North Kaibab Trail and died before help arrived, the U.S. National Park Service said in a statement. Despite a rapid response and aerial support, all three hikers were dead by the time first responders reached them, the park service said. The Grand Canyon has seen an uptick in heat-related illnesses in recent weeks and urged inner canyon hikers to stay off trails between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., park officials said.

The headline should read “3 hikers die from lack of common sense.” That’s actually more accurate.

But I’m not sure why this is even a story, and I say that as someone who has done quite a few dumb things in my life. Every summer people do things like try to drive through Death Valley in an un-air-conditioned car.

Just like every year someone in Yellowstone gets gored by a buffalo.

And yet it’s always a surprised to them . . . and to the media.

I know Texas is big, but come on.

For some strange reason, that story reminds me of this Bill Engvall routine . . .

On the other hand, you know some drunk guy’s going to see Gracie in the middle of the road and come home and tell his wife, “Honey, I got lay off the sauce. I just hallucinated a mutant deer.”

Let’s work our way into DC with a round of “they said what?”

Chelsea Clinton has never watched a movie or really anything on TV. You want ot know how I know?

Conservatives have overwhelmed the airwaves with their “narrative.”

Dumb or dishonest, just like her parents.

I think Fox News is a little worried about Graham Platner . . .

To be fair to Susan Collins, that 4 percent does make her more independent than most.

A bunch of “socialists” won last week in New York City, and Mamdani became something of a local “kingmaker.”

How did Ben Shapiro react?

Overeducated, useless white people, huh, Wee Ben?

Who have never held down a real job?

So basically Wee Ben here has spent his entire life . . . talking.

That doesn’t seem like a “real” job to me either.

Pot meet kettle.

Meanwhile, Trump thinks this is a winning message . . .

The fat drug, huh?

I don’t think the makers of Ozempic are going to thank him for that one.

The Democrats are not really liberals, exhibit 432B.

So let’s see if we understand. JFK kept us from getting into Vietnam, set up the Peace Corps, navigated the Cuban missile crisis, got us to the moon, and joined with the UK and USSR in a nuclear test ban.

Abraham Lincoln kept the US together through fighting a civil war that resulted in the freeing of black slaves.

FDR is the reason we have a social welfare net and put people to work when they otherwise would have starved through the largest public works project in US history, resulting in no less than Hoover Dam, Grand Coulee Dam, and the Tennessee Valley Authority dams, along with the Lincoln Tunnel and the bridge that connects the Florida Keys (after a hurricane took out the original one). And that’s not an exhaustive list.

Barack Obama destabilized Libya, got three diplomats killed in the most disturbing way possible and tried to blame it on a video, and droned Americans overseas in extrajudicial killings. His administration was involved in the Maidan Coup, which planted the seed for the now-four-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine. He saved the banks but let people lose their houses.

But you say, Lillia, Obamacare! Obamacare is only popular because people are fine with a rotten system as long as they themselves are taken care of. That’s the opposite of liberal.

But he is the one the Democrats pick. I’ll leave it to you to figure out why, but I strongly suspect the reason is embarrassingly shallow.

If you were truly liberal, Obama would rank near the bottom of the chart, a sold-out politician who created more problems than he solved, here at home and abroad, and constantly chose donor interests over the interests of the people who elected him.

But then again, as my husband, whom I have been rubbing off on for a couple decades, said in response to the above rant, “The only thing you really can say about a Democrat is that they are not a Republican, and the only thing you can say about a Republican is that they are not a Democrat.”

I’m so proud. I’ve drug one person out of the cave. My job is done.

It took me twenty years, but . . . never mind. Still proud.

Of course, then he pointed out the other horrifying prospect: they may not have known who JFK, Lincoln, and FDR were.

I hadn’t thought of that.

The student has become the teacher.

In DC, the circus rolls on . . .

I’m not going to tell you how promising or not promising the housing bill was. From what I caught, it was watered down and just moved federal funding around. In other words, it might help some people, but as a meaningful solution to the crisis we’re in, it’s not.

However, on the surface, it’s bipartisan legislation that the Republicans themselves were touting.

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) praised the bipartisan effort to pass the bill — alongside Trump’s support — mere minutes before the president’s post.

“Let’s show the American people what legislating looks like,” French said. “Let’s show the American people how you bring together and do something on a bicameral basis, and we did that, and we did that in conjunction with President Trump and his priorities.”

So why is this a circus? Because Trump’s temper tantrum does nothing.

The bill becomes law regardless of Trump’s signature if he doesn’t take action within ten days after receiving the legislation, per the Constitution.

So unless he plans to outright veto it, this is just another petty little stunt.

Meanwhile we have the “SAVE” Act, which really saves nothing. Yeah, yeah, I know all the slogans on both sides. It’s going to disenfranchise people. It’s going to make sure we have elections we can trust. The only thing I can tell it really does is create a bureaucratic mess and centralizes more control, the exact thing the Republicans claim to hate.

What the Republicans hope it does? In a system where you’re voting between the red shirts and the blue shirts it may tip the system a little bit in the favor of the red shirts.

You want elections we can trust: address campaign finance reform, make it far easier for third parties to put up candidates, allow for the free flow of information on the social media platforms, get moving on term limits for Congress vermin.

So the housing act is fake-y, Trump’s little tantrum is pointless, and the “SAVE” Act saves nothing.

But the DC actors are taking it oh so seriously . . .

Ted Lieu has been in the US since he was three years old. And he still sounds like a caricature.

So what is this drug and terminal illness claim, a plot twist worthy of a daytime soap opera (do they have those anymore?).

In her letter to Kennedy, the congresswoman said she was concerned that the administration was “bending the rules” by giving an individual special access to the drug through the Food and Drug Administration. “I am deeply concerned by new reporting that suggests you may be bending the rules of a federal program, and exerting improper political pressure, in order to provide a well-connected individual with free access to an exclusive prescription drug,” the senator wrote to Kennedy. Hassan’s letter comes a day after Stat News reported that drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and the Food and Drug Administration allowed special access to retatrutide for a lone 79-year-old man in April through its “compassionate use” program. Noting that Trump was 79 years old in April, Hassan said in her letter to Kennedy, “Reporting suggests that you have used this pathway to provide a highly anticipated medication for obesity to a single VIP individual for free, without providing that opportunity to other Americans.”

So basically the allegation is Trump got special access to a drug under the compassionate use program, also that Trump needs to come clean about his health.

We’re wasting time on this?

First, when it comes to presidents and health, I have one word: Biden.

And second . . .

I don’t see the Democrats being outraged by that.

But back to Trump, why is he going this hard for the meaningless “SAVE” Act?

He is so far in the hole with the people who voted for him, he thinks the only way he’ll get back in their good graces is if he passes some red meat legislation.

Of course, what he forgets?

They’re struggling to pay for homes too.

I could be wrong, but I think that may be a less popular take than these two think.

But the minions will minion.

Speaking of made-up problems and annoying circuses, the Reflecting Pool is the gift that keeps on giving.

There’s what we were promised . . .

What we got . . .

And focusing on the peeling liner/paint . . .

In short . . .

Trump changes his story a bit, though. It wasn’t just one long gash.

How on earth would you get that long a cut in little “gashes” and no one notice?

That would do it.

Do you know how bad this video is? I posted it in reply to one of Aaron Rupar’s notes, went to bed, and woke up worrying that it was AI and I had been had.

Who would be dumb enough to drive all those vehicles down into the newly painted Reflecting Pool? Then there’s the damage to the edge of the pool coming off the granite walkway . . . I figured it had to be fake. There was no way.

So it was real.

So Trump took a motorcade in and that was after hiring his friends in no-bid contracts at exorbitant prices.

The lining . . .

The filtration system . . .

By the way, that photo is not AI, and, yes, the claims about Cafaro’s corruption are true. Though if I told you the photo was not AI, I’m sure the latter half of the sentence comes as no surprise.

I wouldn’t buy a used bicycle from that man.

But, you know, definitely vandals.

You have to give the people around him and the simps in the media credit. When they lean into an absurd story, they lean into it hard.

You see, Trump or some other moron around him—he’s a little like Biden these days that way—decided that to make this whole song and dance work, they needed to call in the National Guard.

Yes, you read that right.

The domestic military unit that is supposed to help out in times of catastrophe, like tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, and riots, was brought in to chase children away from the Reflecting Pool.

At least he was nice about it. I assume these men and women also have it figured out how ridiculous this all is, as they humor our geriatric man-child in chief.

When people pointed out it was probably inappropriate to be deploying the National Guard so the old man could keep up his fantasy . . .

The MAGA talking heads came out with a smugness that only the most arrogantly ignorant can achieve . . .

Hi, Joe, we all know why the National Guard is there. It’s Defcon 1 in the Biden, er, the Trump administration as the corrupt geriatric old fool mucked it all up once again (this time literally), and we all have to pretend he didn’t.

Can we really not do this again? It wasn’t funny when everyone was pretending that Joe wasn’t shaking hands with invisible people. It’s not funny when we’re pretending that people are vandalizing the Reflecting Pool.

I’m so tired of pretending.

Nobody threatened “democracy” on January 6! Good God almighty and his angels, get the fuck over it. There was a riot at the Capitol. That was it.

They just never give up, do they?

For just ten seconds, I wish at least one group of people here would just act like normal human beings instead of partisan hacks.

By the way, jackass, who didn’t call in the National Guard on January 6th?

Yeah that woman.

So take it up with her.

But back to the geriatric old fool in chief, rather than the geriatric old fool who didn’t call in the National Guard on January 6th or the geriatric old fool who was president before this geriatric old fool . . .

I’m seeing a pattern. You?

Anyway, there is, to be clear, absolutely no evidence that anybody in any number is “vandalizing” the Reflecting Pool.

Well other than a man-child who had to take two dozen (?) vehicles out on it.

So we have the National Guard playacting.

But then something even worse happened, at least for Trump . . .

Oh, I agree, they’re obnoxious.

And not to be taken very seriously.

So what does Trump do? Takes them seriously.

I can say with certainty these people are not paid.

I also can say with certainty they’re not quite sane.

But then we’re not living in a sane system.

Eh, maybe, a few people.

But me, I’m enjoying the schadenfreude, honestly.

But Trump is so thin skinned he couldn’t even handle a half-dozen nutty women . . .

Call me crazy, but I think this is what killed the ducks.

A clean Reflecting Pool would be beautiful.

But this one, the result of corruption and broken promises and a fair amount of stupidity, guarded by soldiers and surrounded by fences to chase away invisible vandals and deeply unserious protestors . . .

This Reflecting Pool is far more honest.

I say we keep it.

“Let’s go algae! Let’s go!”

The weeks go too fast. It’s the Fourth next Saturday. Can you believe it? It will be snowing before I know it.

As a programming note, I’m taking a quasi-hiatus because the weekends are filling up. However, I’ve been working on two pieces, so 🤞, In addition to a roundup tomorrow morning, I’ll have a piece out next Tuesday and the one after, even if I’m giving news surfing a break for a bit.

I thought we’d end the week on a bit that makes me feel so very old . . .

Have the best weekend!

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