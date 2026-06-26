And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
8h

Some rich Austin goober with a "ranch" is gonna shoot that poor giraffe.

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2 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
5h

Cafaro looks like he came straight out of one of Hunter S. Thompson's fever dreams. Criminy. His photo there may not be AI, but it's making me think the entire universe is an AI hallucination.

Also, this guy sums up my thoughts about the reflecting pool:

https://www.adorableandharmless.com/p/stop-giving-me-updates-on-the-reflecting

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