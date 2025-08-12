I might actually have to subscribe to Gemini for the images. That’s pretty good.

So the basics of the story can be summed up thusly . . .

Yup, that’s it. But what a kettle of worms that opens up.

Now, in order to have a discussion about this, we need to go back. Do you remember this story?

I couldn’t find anything specifically from Dershowitz either condemning or approving of this, but this was him during the protests . . .

“Hurt a Jew. We sue you.” Look, it even rhymes.

It’s like Alan Dershowitz is a glorified ambulance chancing lawyer or something.

But let’s just say that we can surmise with some certainty that Alan is totes fine with others facing even lifelong consequences for taking the “wrong” political position, at least as it relates to Israel. But Dershowitz giving cover to a bloodthirsty fanatical regime because muh-religion and not being served a savory pastry . . .

Just out of curiosity, I did a google search of “were any Jews hurt during the campus protests.”

So, okay, “hurt” means feelings. Good to know, Google.

Let’s try this again: “were any Jews physically harmed during the campus protests.”

Now, physical assault can mean a range of things . . .

So all of that and a grand total of 33 assaults, the worst of which seems to be a broken nose. Also, bear in mind that when they say “a Jewish student,” Jewish students were protesting against Israel as well, and these are assaults in general with “several mentioning Jewish individuals or those supportive of Israel.” So perhaps not all connected to the protests? And not all against Jewish students or Israel supporters?

Let’s just say we know no more now than when we began, other than there was such a dearth of actual incidents that the Free Press has not taken down the story of the young woman who claimed to be “stabbed” in the eye but most decidedly wasn’t.

I think we can conclude it’s more dangerous to be a child minding your own business playing in a yard in parts of Chicago than it was to be even a Zionist Jew wandering around displaying the Israeli flag on a college campus during the protests.

But we got big big reactions and self-righteous rage from the likes of Alan Dershowitz.

So when I see this . . . I have to chuckle.

Poor, poor Alan. All he wanted was a pierogi. How barbaric can people be? No one has it worse than Alan.

Well, except maybe them.

They seem to be having a little trouble getting food at all.

Being refused a Polish potsticker at a farmer’s market in one of the most (if not the most) upscale and snobby communities in America versus getting shot at trying to grab a bag of lentils . . .

I know which one I’d take.

I’ll just go to the Korean barbecue vendor two slots down. The worst that will happen is I’ll get a little schmutz on my overpriced, cheaply made polo.

So Alan Dershowitz is an abysmal human being. We all already kind of knew this.

Ah, yes, underwear makes getting a sexually charged massage from a teenage girl so much better. 🙄 Lawyers are all about the technicalities.

But as unserious as the whole pierogi incident is, the article provokes at least two actually serious questions: what are the ramifications of suggesting that Zionism is an integral part of being Jewish, and should it be illegal to discriminate against customers for religious/political reasons?

Let’s start with the first question.

To be a Zionist does not require agreement with Israel’s policies or actions – just its right to be.

And this is true, absolutely true. In theory, Zionism is simply the broad ideology that Jews should have a state of their own, and even go so far as to suggest that, all things being equal, Israel has a right to exist. A Zionist might not add the unspoken “at all costs, no matter how morally bankrupt they become in the pursuit of that goal.” So hypothetically, you could have a Zionist that is as repulsed and disgusted by Israel as, well, the rest of us who are repulsed and disgusted.

I repeat, hypothetically.

Are there are any Zionists who don’t defend Israel? Perhaps, but Dershowitz ain’t one of them.

Yup, that’s Dershowitz defending war crimes because all civilian Palestinians support Hamas, obviously, and therefore deserve to die alongside them, unlike the particular Israeli citizens who Hamas took hostage and killed who were just “peaceniks.” That’s not really true. About a third of them were IDF and the Israeli settlers are constantly encroaching. The only ones who might be truly considered innocent in the whole thing (other than children that is) are the festival goers. No one really knows their ideology.

But . . .

A vast majority of Israeli Jews – 79 percent – say they are "not so troubled" or "not troubled at all" by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Yeah, that’s like four in five.

Let’s take a look at another number . . .

So twenty years ago one in about three people (23 percent didn’t vote) in Palestine voted for Hamas, so today no Palestinian deserves to be safe in a conflict. Never mind that 40 percent of the population of Palestine is under 14, and the median age of the people in Palestine is 20.1. The youngest person living today who would have voted in that election would be around 38. Seeing the problem yet with that excuse?

But today four in five Israeli Jews think it’s okay to starve civilian Gazans to death, and Israel’s last election was in 2022.

We can hold all Gazans accountable for an election that happened twenty years ago even though a fraction of them voted for Hamas (which was funded by Netanyahu and company, curious little detail), but no one should touch a hair on any Israeli Jew’s head because that one person in five is either neutral or against it, and you can’t hold Israeli Jews accountable for their government’s actions even though they all voted *checks notes* three years ago.

The beauty of the double standard.

I have to detour for a second because there are some great lines in here:

Israel is at least as central to Judaism as the Vatican is to Catholicism, as Mecca is to Islam and as Salt Lake City is to Mormonism.

There are so many things wrong with this comparison, I don’t even know where to start. By the way, non-Mormons in Utah have the same rights as Mormons. The Vatican is surrounded by Italy and isn’t annexing the streets next to it. And Mecca from the beginning was peopled by Arab Muslims. They didn’t leave, have a bunch of Christians settle there, and then decide to come back and take it all and put the Christians on reservations and take away their rights.

The Jewish bible and prayer book is filled with references to God’s decision to give the holy land to the Jewish people. Indeed, the bible warns that those who curse Israel shall be cursed.

Funny thing about religions: their gods always favor the members of that religion above outsiders and non-believers. I know, who would have thunk? Funny thing about the rest of us: we’re not morally obligated to take such things seriously, especially when they conflict with basic humanity and the law.

An indigenous Mexican of Aztec lineage carries a child to the site of Templo Mayor in Mexico City and rips the child’s heart out, making an offering to the gods. No one’s going to let him go free based on the claim that his religion condones such a thing.

And that is where things start to get really sticky for Mr. Dershowitz.

Accordingly, when Krem Miskevich refused to sell his pierogi to Zionists, they were engaged to a significant degree in religious discrimination, since most Jews are Zionists.

Okay, well, let’s come at this from two ways.

I’m constantly told that Palestinians deserve to die because Islam (even though all of them are not Muslim) is an inherently violent religion and they’d wipe out the Jews (and everyone not of their faith) if they got the chance. And I’m not supposed to be okay with that. However, I am supposed to be fine with what Israel is doing because after all most Jews are Zionists and most Jews believe they have a right to this land and a right to an ethnostate, no matter how they attain that. Oh, we’re obligated to help them.

Seeing the contradiction?

However, let’s say after watching all this, I decide that because it created and continues to shield Israel’s actions, Zionism is a morally bankrupt ideology alongside the likes of Islamic extremism or the white Christian supremacist ideology of old. I don’t get to decide that, if indeed as Dershowitz suggests Zionism is an inherent facet of being Jewish, perhaps there is something fundamentally flawed about Jewish culture and religion, and maybe it’s time to shun the whole, like we’re pushed to do with Islam and Muslims.

Also seeing the contradiction?

In fact, if we’re being consistent, just as there are demands that Muslims denounce and break with what is seen as the more violent majority, and dislike of Muslims is excused based on the actions and rhetoric of the whole (or at least a loud minority), does not the same standard apply to Jews? You cannot give a pass to the one without giving a pass to the other.

Of course, my personal feelings are that Israel is a country run and largely populated by fanatics (specific religion is irrelevant), and, whatever percentage of Jews support it or not, I’m not going to lay the blame on the shoulders of every Jew I come across, but I extend the same grace to members of every group, as I wish it extended to myself. We are not responsible for the group. We are only responsible for ourselves.

Which brings us to the more practical issue, the ethical question of allowing businesses to selectively serve customers based on religion and politics, ideologies that one is personally responsible for embracing or not.

Now I don’t know if Dershowitz has a legal case or not. He seems to think so.

This case is different from the supreme court case involving the baker who refused to design a cake for the marriage of a gay couple. Designing the cake involved artistic input and was therefore protected by the First Amendment. Selling already made pierogi, that was sitting on the counter, is not protected speech. It is like refusing to rent to somebody based on race, religion and other invidious factors.

I, however, have found conflicting information about whether Dershowitz or the vendor is in the right.

I’m also not going to argue the morality of the vendor’s decision, though Dershowitz of course wades in.

It is also wrong as a matter of morality: vendors who hold themselves out as selling to the public should not discriminate on the basis of political or religious views. If they were to, there would have to be two pierogi stands at the farmers market – one that sells to non-Zionists only; and one that sells to Zionists as well.

Eh, morality is for the individual to decide. Would Dershowitz defend a pro-Palestinian protestor?

Of course, as soon as I ask that question, I know the answer. How big is the check?

For the record, that’s not a “Jew” joke; that’s a rich lawyer joke. (You don’t get that rich being a lawyer by having qualms about what cases you take on the basis of a little thing like a conscience. He was Epstein’s attorney, after all.)

A larger question is this: Is it wise to allow businesses to refuse service on the basis of religious or political affiliation?

And this is where it gets sticky for me.

I am highly sympathetic to the pierogi seller. I think Dershowitz is an asshole all the way around, and just like the people who kept hounding on the Colorado baker, he would deliberately make a scene and keep coming back because he gets a rush from the power play. Dershowitz is an eternal victim (they come in all flavors). And so to give some rich assholes power like that over an individual just trying to make a living that wants to make a statement about how he feels about what’s going on in Palestine so they can continually rub it in his face . . .

Though, to be honest, it’s Martha’s Vineyard and it’s worked out pretty dang well for the vendor . . .

Not surprisingly, his refusal to sell to me increased his pierogi sales at the farmers market. There is a very strong anti-Israel component on Martha’s Vineyard, as there is a strong element of hard-left radicalism.

Yeah, I’m not going to dismiss out of hand that we’re dealing with two assholes here, and this is all marketing.

Anyway, that aside . . .

Many years ago, SCOTUS decided corporations were “people too.”

So any rule you apply to individual business owners you have to anticipate corporations will take advantage of as well.

And that’s how you get debanking and people kicked off social media, because businesses can decide whom they serve, at least based on politics. The government technically can’t force businesses to discriminate, but businesses were very much allowed to discriminate, and good luck proving the government didn’t have a hand in it (as we’ve seen).

The problem with Zionists in this country is not that they’re running around forcing people to sell them pierogis. The problem with Zionists is that they own our politicians and at the very least direct our foreign policy in the Middle East.

I don’t see how allowing vendors not to sell to them solves that problem, however sympathetic I am to the vendors. I do see how it sets a precedent that causes other problems.

So as much as I loathe Alan Dershowitz and I loathe Zionism (at least as it’s connected to Israel, which is really hard to separate as I have yet to read a Zionist who was not a supporter of Israel and what it is doing, whose only complaints are that the “optics” are bad), I have to come down on the side of not allowing businesses to discriminate based on political views, no matter how abhorrent I find them to be.

But you weigh in.

In the meantime, all this talk about pierogis is making me very hungry.

There is bar outside Pagosa Springs, Colorado, called the Coyote Moon Lounge, and it is run by recently off-the-boat Poles. The young woman who waited on us even had a very thick accent. Now how a bunch of Poles ended up in southern Colorado, I don’t know, but, oh my, I had found my people, or at least my food. For the first time in my life, I got to eat pierogis that didn’t come from the grocery store freezer section. My dad’s paternal family is Slavic, and I think Polish, but the closest we came to pierogis were sheroken (I have no idea how to spell it), which was noodle dough stuffed with dry cottage cheese, flavored with a bit of onion. They were the size of the fried pies you used to be offered at McDonald’s. Mom boiled them and then fried them in butter (you always wanted the crisp one at the bottom of the cast iron skillet), and when we ate them, we poured brown butter over top. She didn’t know how to make them before she married my dad, so I know they’re not a German thing, or at least the region of Germany her mother’s family emigrated from. They came from the Gajewskis or the Marburgers.

Of course the German Fleischkuechle (flesh-ku-kla) is similar, meat in a pastry and then deep fried. The site I found said it is German, but by way of Russia, which makes a certain sort of sense. Where I first had it was a German restaurant in Garrison, North Dakota, but a bunch of Russians settled the southwest corner of the state.

There are advantages to an immigrant-built country. Imagine, we could all be stuck with English food.