And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
Aug 12

Me yesterday: Maybe I've gone a bit overboard with my desire to destroy Harvard.

Me today: I wonder if flamethrowers would do the trick.

Anyway, I wonder if the vendor could get away with arguing that he's not discriminating on the basis of Dershowitz being a Zionist, but on the basis of him being pro-Epstein filth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
{˳✦*𝓳𝓸𝔂//𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒐𝒘*✧˳¹⁷⁹¹}'s avatar
{˳✦*𝓳𝓸𝔂//𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒐𝒘*✧˳¹⁷⁹¹}
Aug 12

For someone with as storied of a career as Dershowitz, Zionism honestly ranks quite low if you're looking for reasons to dislike him. Just knowing that Dershowitz enjoys frolicking naked across the beaches of Martha's Vineyard is enough to steer me clear of that island for life.

Also, the issue with vexatious litigation is that it doesn't actually matter whether Dershowitz has a case or not. Litigation is expensive, something Dershowitz fully understands. Miskevich can win and still be in the hole in terms of time and money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture