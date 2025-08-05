Google Gemini, and it was a fight but it was worth it.

I caught a clip of an interview between Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens the other day, and this is the best bit of wisdom that came out of it (no matter whether or not you think either of them actually put it into practice or any of us do).

What killed mainstream media was in fact identity politics, and I don’t really mean “woke” politics or “everything is racist” politics. Those were the distractions the mainstream media used.

The real identity politics that killed the mainstream media was that they conflated being liberal with being Democrat, and then moved all the way to “Democrat” and left the “liberal” behind.

And all of this is true.

But the why is more illuminating.

The companies now in peril are the same ones that have no ability to describe, even critically, new details from a Russiagate story they themselves made famous, as all the new information leads back to their own failures and complicity in an epochal scam. . . In any other era, the news business would be hopping. The rest of Washington is buzzing with rumors of more long-suppressed documents coming out this week. Ask yourself: when has the press ever been uninterested in disclosure of secret documents? It’s rare, but here it makes sense, as what’s rumored to be coming will accelerate the obliteration of years of deceptive narratives. No one wants to admit it, but the consensus-building mechanism has cornered itself, and is now suffering a rapid implosion, in the manner of a financial bubble.

Journalism has since time immemorial been liberal, and for good reason. Liberals were traditionally those that saw ways the world could be “improved,” the ones that questioned the status quo, and the ones that had a love-hate relationship with power and saw both the potential for government to make the lives of the population at large better through regulation and, yes, redistribution of wealth or pooling resources through taxes, but were also clear eyed about the opportunities for abuse that come with power. Liberals were the skeptics, so they made the perfect reporters.

A liberal would have been all over the story of a candidate and a president that misused the intelligence agency to subvert the political process and lie about another candidate using the already monstrous “intelligence” apparatus.

On the other hand, a Democrat would only be all over that story if it helped their party.

That’s why you get crickets from the corporate media, or worse, insane crap like this.

*sigh* They’re not going to quit while even one deluded person takes them seriously, are they?

Now a certain group of people tend to think that the implosion of mainstream media will benefit the “right,” and for a short time they might be correct. But in the long term?

Well, people have walked away from one of the most comforting sources of information and validation, an institution that has stood firm for decades, because it started lying to to them to protect what it saw as its chosen “side.”

Walking away is one of those things that if you’ve done it once, and found you could survive, it becomes far easier to do it again.

So you ask, what does this have to do with Trump?

Now there are two ways to react to this kind of criticism of the person you voted for or supported.

You can admit it’s not working out like you thought, as I had to do with Obama and now Trump, or you can start making excuses or disconnecting yourself from reality.

I like Sasha Stone. We don’t come from remotely similar backgrounds, and I never took politics seriously enough to get involved in any meaningful way. But, regardless, we took similar journeys, awakening when the media portrayal of Trump became so exaggerated that the description had little connection to reality. We finally grew so disgusted with the Democrats, we, like many, gave up on them.

I say that because while I’m using Sasha Stone as an example, it’s more because she has provided me with the perfect material and she’s fallen herself into the identity politics trap. She works in good faith, but she’s highly ensnared.

The reason I don’t waste my time criticizing him is that I support and vote for the Trump I know exists - the whole Trump. The good Trump, the bad Trump. The guy who says things he shouldn’t, the guy who might be in over his head with Putin. The flaws are part of the deal. This is like voting for a Great White Shark, saying, “Why don’t you care that he eats baby seals?”

Now, what she says is essentially true. You can’t really complain when you know going in what you’re going to get.

Why don’t I care? Because I care more about ending “gender affirming care” and biological men playing in sports. I care about how the billionaire class has gutted America and the reliance on slave labor overseas. I like that Trump is strong enough to face all of this down and try to do something about it in the short time he has in office.

Ah, therein lies the rub. Is he actually doing anything to address all that?

Well, no.

And it doesn’t seem to matter to Miss Stone when it comes right down to it.

If I’d never left the Doomsday Bunker and found my way to watching a MAGA rally, I’d have never humanized Trump either. I, too, might have said about both of these attempted assassinations, “Too bad he missed.”

There is a difference between humanizing and quasi-deifying.

If you humanize someone, you know they have flaws, and humans can be criticized. If you quasi-deify them, then you get well this.

Tucker Carlson is parting ways with the Trump administration because of Iran and Israel, now proclaiming Israel is the one behind the Epstein cover-up. He’s also saying, in his recent speech for Turning Point, that it’s no big deal to kick biological men out of women’s sports. Who cares?

Actually, that is not what Tucker Carlson said . . .

What he is really saying is all these things, as important as they might be to some, are distractions. They don’t address the fundamental problems in America today.

The very fundamental problems that Sasha Stone mentioned at the beginning of June!

Let’s review, shall we?

Those were important to her, she said.

But she does two things here: she tries to dismiss their importance, but suggest that if they are important to you, Trump already has this covered.

One year after Butler, Trump’s presidency has been a smashing success when you look at everything he’s accomplished, from the historic bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, to passing the One Big Beautiful Bill, and several key Supreme Court decisions in his favor. The tariffs seem to have worked out, and the economy is humming.

There is absolutely nothing in this paragraph that is objectively true, other than he passed the OBBB, but that wasn’t a positive.

Iran’s nuclear facilities have been bombed before, and as I explained last Saturday, we’re actually in a worse position now than we were before they were bombed.

As for the “ceasefire” . . .

Does that look like a country that thinks it’s not going to be attacked again? Let’s be honest.

We’ve discussed the One Big Bullshit Bill, which did nothing to tackle the debt and everything to expand it, cutting services for regular people while pouring more slop in the MIC trough. And it’s loaded with “gimmicks,” like “no tax on cash tips” (as if people were dumb enough to report them) and “Trump accounts.” Oh, and if you buy a vehicle between 2025 and 2028, you can write off up to $10,000 in interest. Already got a loan? Sucks to be you.

We have no idea if the tariffs will work out or not. In fact, does anyone really know what is going on with the tariffs?

And the economy . . .

The head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics might have been a hack, and “jobs” numbers along with “unemployment” percentages always require a lot of context. How the media and politicians present those numbers and what the numbers really represent are two separate things.

But all that aside, I’m starting to have deja vu.

Yup, we just didn’t know how good we had it. That’s sarcasm, by the way.

If everything is going smashingly well in the economy, you don’t have to fire the BLS chief because of a bad jobs number. Only when the data reinforces what the public at large is already experiencing would most people do something like that. (Yeah, I know, Trump is a bit different in that he would acts more, um, erratically and pettily, but I’m not sure that fact really helps his case.)

And this is exactly what brought down mainstream media, a much stronger and more embedded institution than MAGA and the MAGA adjacent.

We have entered a time of walking away.

If you’re trying to keep the MAGA movement together, and it comes down to Trump or your principles . . .

Well, Trump will be all right. On the other hand, a reputation once lost is very difficult to earn back.

I finished this last night and thought to myself, "I think I've written that before," or something like it. So if it feels like reruns, I apologize. I think we've hit a spot where I either need to branch out on Tuesdays or just write when I can find something "newer" to write about. The news seems to have hit a stasis point, where most topics feel like "a further example of the thing that was already going on."

But . . . thoughts?