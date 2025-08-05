And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

Liz LaSorte
Aug 5

Good thoughts. IMHO, realizing Trump wants to spend one trillion on the war machine solidified that he will throw MAGA some bones (common sense issues like controlling the border and killing DEI) but the debt will never get resolved - which is a big deal in my book.

2 replies
RebeccaStar
Aug 5

Walking away? No. It’s only been 6 months & I’m willing to wait & see. There is MUCH to be done & unravel from our past 4 year nightmare. But I appreciate your thoughts. Just stop picking on Sasha please.

7 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
22 more comments...

