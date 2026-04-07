My uncle, whom I had a complicated relationship with and who lived with our family, when I was little would read my sister and me 1 Corinthians 13 every night. He read it to me one last time the night before I left for college.

He always preferred the King James Version, and I have to say, as someone who enjoys the beauty of language, I’m a purist. The KJV it is. But he would substitute the word “love” for the KJV’s “charity.”

I’ll admit, “love” sounds better and to the modern mind makes more sense, but it is an overly large word with too many meanings.

The word “charity” is much more fitting and much less ambiguous, especially in its original archaic meaning.

A love of humankind is more easily translated as having “humanity.” And that’s where we start . . .

13 Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. 2 And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. 3 And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.

I grew up in the Nazarene church but I left Christianity long ago, simply because it didn’t make sense. I knew a lot of Christians that were abysmal people but were guaranteed life everlasting, at least theologically, my uncle at times being one of them. On the other hand, I knew a lot of people who lived the kind of life Christ prescribed but because they didn’t “believe,” they were destined for eternal damnation, again theologically.

I was told to trust God’s plan. He knew what he was doing.

I said God sounds a little too petty and selective for me. He sounds like, well, something a human would make up as part of a marketing campaign. Heaven sounds like a country club, where only the select get in because they know the secret password.

And that’s where I am, not a fan of organized religion. I don’t do secret passwords or exclusive clubs.

But I am a fan of Christ, because I believe he also was not a fan of secret passwords or exclusive clubs, no matter what others have made of his teachings.

1 Corinthians 13 was not “composed” by Christ. It was Paul’s work.

Kind of sounds familiar.

“Judeo-Christian” tradition was always a thing, though I’ve never seen it pushed so hard, but in truth, the phrase should be “Judeo-Christian-Islamic” tradition. Why? Well, they all start with Abraham and end with some version of a messiah.

How does each religion approach “charity” as presented in the KJV. It took me a moment to tie Claude down, but here is the answer . . .

Rules, always rules.

But when it comes to the subject of the messiah, there are differences there too. (I love Claude—cuts down my research time.)

Do you notice what I notice?

One of these things is not like the others.

Look at what they each focus on. In Judaism, the messiah restores an earthly kingdom with Jews at its center. There’s nothing particularly unusual in that. Each religion focuses on its own. But Islam is much the same: their version of the messiah comes back to enforce “Islamic law.” It’s all about a reward and dominance here on earth.

And Christianity?

I’ve often thought the reason Judaism and Islam have trouble getting along is because they are two siblings that are too much alike.

Now this is not to say that Christianity has a stellar human rights record. It doesn’t. But what people would do with Christ’s message is different from what his message was.

So what was Christ’s message?

That God is with you. You don’t need a temple. You don’t need a whole apparatus to find forgiveness and peace. You don’t even need a bunch of rules and regulations. It comes down to you and your relationship with God. If God is in your heart, you will know what to do.

It’s a very populist approach to religion. We don’t need “learned” men scolding us. Everyone can know God on their own terms and find salvation and peace and live a “good” life.

Furthermore, God’s grace extended to everyone, even those the leadership found the most “unworthy” or “unclean.”

But worse for him in the end, Jesus was offering a way to live within the world, not conquer the world. He didn’t offer to fight on Jews behalf but a way to live well so that they would have some future non-earthly reward and meaning in their current lives instead of killing time until someone brought back some sort of earthly kingdom.

You combine the two—you don’t need a religious structure to “find God and redemption” and “redemption” is not here on earth—and to say Christ undercut the hierarchy of the Jewish religion is putting it mildly. His teachings made them irrelevant. And in doing so, he found himself nailed to a cross.

If you don’t necessarily believe he died for your sins, he is a definite role model for speaking truth to power. He gave everything for what he believed.

And what he believed resonates even with those of us who have left the faith.

Most of us cannot control the world we live in. The best we can do is make peace with it. That doesn’t mean we’re passive and we’re doormats, but it does mean that when necessary for our own mental health, we need to understand that when we cannot change something, we need to put our efforts into holding on and getting through and helping others do the same.

We also need to live our lives with honesty.

One of the worst sins in Jesus’s eyes was substituting words for actions, compliance with the “rules and regulations” for true charity.

38 As he taught, Jesus said, "Watch out for the teachers of the law. They like to walk around in flowing robes and be greeted with respect in the marketplaces, 39 and have the most important seats in the synagogues and the places of honor at banquets. 40 They devour widows' houses and for a show make lengthy prayers. These men will be punished most severely." (Mark 12: 38-40)

In other words, he preached against hypocrisy.

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” most literally in the case of the woman who had committed adultery.

When adherence to the law becomes more important that basic humanity, there is a problem.

23 One Sabbath Jesus was going through the grainfields, and as his disciples walked along, they began to pick some heads of grain. 24 The Pharisees said to him, "Look, why are they doing what is unlawful on the Sabbath?" 25 He answered, "Have you never read what David did when he and his companions were hungry and in need? 26 In the days of Abiathar the high priest, he entered the house of God and ate the consecrated bread, which is lawful only for priests to eat. And he also gave some to his companions." 27 Then he said to them, "The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. 28 So the Son of Man is Lord even of the Sabbath." (Mark 2: 23-28)

“The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.”

The Sabbath was made to rest. If you can’t rest for some reason, that is on you, but it’s not an affront to God. (Though my grandmother would disagree: if equipment broke down on Sunday, she’d tell my father, “That’s what you get for working on the Lord’s day.”)

If you have a deep and abiding sense of humanity, everything else falls in line.

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, 5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; 6 Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; 7 Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

The humanity in me recognizes the humanity in you. You are valuable simply because you are human. I “love” you simply because you are human. You don’t need to be part of my “tribe.” You don’t need to agree with me. We don’t need to be friends. You are valuable in my eyes simply because I have “charity.”

And this charity is a constant.

8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.

Recently, our good friend Bibi said this . . .

If your only concerns in this world are domination and safety and accumulation, then Bibi has a point. No, the Jesuses of the world will never survive the Genghis Kahns (though, having read about Genghis Kahn, I’m not sure I like to see him framed as Jesus’s opposite—he wasn’t a particularly evil man). Jesus couldn’t even survive the ruling Jewish elite of his own day and the Roman governor who acceded to their wishes.

But Jesus prized his life on earth less than he prized demonstrating the value of hanging on to your own humanity, despite the cost, and giving people an example.

For if we lose our humanity, we are no more than beasts.

11 When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

The truly childish idea is that survival and dominance are everything, that the world is worth living in if humankind sacrifices its humaneness. If we must give up our humanity to survive, perhaps it’s better that we don’t.

And even to the nonbeliever, that is a powerful lesson.

13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three . . .

Where “charity” remains—where believing in the value of fellow human beings simply because they are human remains—in short where humanity remains—you will find faith and hope. So . . .

The greatest of these is charity.

For without charity, humanity, love, whatever you choose to call it, the human species devolves into a barbaric state where might makes right and any beauty we might claim as a species dies.

Now I know people will say all this is overly simplistic, and I will admit perhaps it is. Toxic empathy is a thing, along with emotional manipulation.

But I’d rather error on the side of humanity than lose my soul.

I chose to believe I am not alone in that, and in the end, even if it takes a very long time, humanity will win out.

Trump had a wild Easter weekend.

Eh, I’m not going to sully this post by sharing his “Truth.” Let’s just say, even if I hadn’t been thinking about this before Easter weekend, it was a well-timed topic.

I hope you had a good Easter, full of good food, family, and friends . . . and chocolate.

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