And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1d

Thank you for the reminder of what's truly important during these fraught days.

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Libertarian
1d

Terrific essay! I found it very thoughtful and compelling. I could be wrong about this but I thought the Catholic position on why we need to respect all humans is because Jesus is in all humans (from conception onward); not because of their humanity.

Please don’t let this caveat imply that I didn’t love the essay. I think it is wonderful and one of your best among years of many excellent essays.

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