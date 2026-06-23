And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Last One
5h

Western civilization is collapsing. So you get fights where no one is really right. Appreciate your effort to disentangle the mess.

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Chef R.T.'s avatar
Chef R.T.
6h

“The Jews doth protest too much, methinks.” (Sorry, Bill.)

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