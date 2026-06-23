So this weird but unsurprising little story came out last week. I’ll just repost Glenn Greenwald because he sums it up well.

The media went wild over what should have been a private matter. This is about the most “not hair on fire” article I could find.

The controversy began after the 19-year-old student declined an internship position at VryflD, a venture launched by brothers Gabe Einhorn and Aiden Einhorn. Taking to X last week, Gabe Einhorn uploaded a screenshot of the message in which the Cornell student turned down the internship. “This kid applied to our job on handshake, we accepted him, and then he responded this,” wrote Einhorn, sharing the screenshot where the student wrote, “Not interested in working for a Jew. Thanks.”

There is really only one reason you would post a message like this on social media.

Yes, Mr. Einhorn is trying to do the “poor me” routine, but Cornell University I would dare say is loaded with “Jews” and “Jews” are very vocal voices in social media and media. What most us know about “Jews” these days comes from the “Jews” themselves.

Why am I putting “Jews” in quote marks? Well, there are Jews who are simply Jews the way the rest of us are what we are. And then there are Jews whose whole identity is wrapped up in the label.

Like Gabe here . . .

Now he could be just an observant Jew, but not know or care about what’s going on in Israel, except . . .

His Father’s Day picture comes from Israel. 🤦‍♀️

And it’s not like he just posted about the incident and let it go.

He made a video . . .

He tagged Bill Ackman.

He reposted an Fox America’s Newsroom segment . . .

And he thanked the New York Post for going after a nineteen year old.

It’s like the kid tried to lynch him rather than just turning down an internship.

Einhorn was having the time of his life being a victim.

The student?

Find me the lie? Gabe Einhorn himself is the worst stereotype of the eternal victim if not “a Jew” and he utterly lacks awareness of what loud factions of his “tribe” are getting up to and the ways they are presenting themselves in public.

Or he doesn’t lack awareness so much as thinks the eternal laws of human dynamics somehow don’t apply to him.

For the record, the three Jews I have known were all absolutely wonderful women. Two were rabid liberals and teachers at the college, and the third, a chiropractor, was a tinfoil hat wearing Bernie Sanders supporter. And all three would have helped anyone and are very decent human beings as far as I can tell. The way they spoke about being Jewish, however, was the way I spoke about growing up on a farm or being a lapsed Christian. It was a facet of their lives, not their entire identity.

The one other Jewish woman I came across, a convert because her husband was Jewish, had a rock thrown through her window, and suddenly we were having an anti-semitism seminar at the college.

To this day, I’m not even sure anything was written on the rock. It could simply have been she and her family were Jewish and someone threw a rock through their window not even knowing who they were. That’s not actually uncommon in Billings, sadly. Bored kids plus long daylight hours = all kinds of shenanigans. And around the time of this “incident,” it was really bad.

Of course, the virtue signaling right, which normally can excuse almost any covert or overt act of bigotry against a range of individuals, piled on this kid, and Handshake (an app) and Cornell University (an overpriced institution of networking) did as well because cancel culture is a thing. Er, excuse me, I guess it’s “consequence” culture when you get called a hypocrite, though the “consequences” of saying something stupid when you’re nineteen should be a side-eye and a lecture at worst, not excommunication to the ice floe of the employment world.

Because everyone has been nineteen and said and did something stupid. It’s universal.

But the Fox News crew had a chance to go get their high horses and climb way up on them.

Notice that Emily did not tour Gaza or the West Bank. That might have changed her mind a bit.

And this was all of Fox News.

If Fox News cared this much about things that actually mattered, well, they’d still be employing Tucker Carlson.

So what do I expect, right?

And hypocrisy there is. It abounds.

At this point, I’m not even sure I care if young Austin Franco is an anti-semite. Why? Well, if “isms” and “anti’s” and “phobias” are going to be weaponized to protect people who shouldn’t be protected, then maybe it’s time to revoke that power and let the chips fall where they may. And I have a really hard time with this hierarchy of bigotry.

This gets a yawn . . .

Or this . . .

About this . . .

A topless man can be seen in the footage driving erratically before abandoning his car and attacking a black man and a delivery rider, while smoking and wielding two large knives. Police said five people in total were hurt in attacks at various locations across Edinburgh on Friday night and that counter-terrorism police had joined the probe. Two of the injured men had attended prayer at Broomhouse mosque about half an hour before they were attacked.

That’s not a warrior. That’s a lunatic. He could have just as easily gone off on anyone he got it in his head was “bad.”

Back to the point at hand, it is indeed bad to be a bigot.

But perhaps worse?

Acting in ways that validate and vindicate the bigotry.

The “right” knows this of course. They’re not going to give a pass to black politicians “twerking” for votes or the Dylan Mulvaneys making a mockery of what it means to be physically in a woman’s body. They laugh at “progressives” who suggest that looting is a form of reparations, and they rightly call out the soft bigotry of low expectations.

But when it comes to Zionist Jews acting like the worst Jewish tropes, they demand you don’t notice rather than the Zionist Jews clean up their act.

This is Israel in this moment in time . . .

Of course they get upset when Ben Gvir tells the truth like this . . .

But the problem is not that that is the truth, as in that is how a good chunk of Israeli society thinks.

The problem is he voiced it out loud, that he put his and by extension that country’s psychopathy on full display.

Oh, we have these people in the US.

Nuking Gaza would be bad because the radiation would drift into Israel and it would kill the hostages.

And then you have this constant attempt to tie all Jews to Israel.

That’s the head of the ADL with one of the longest appearing anchors on CNN. No, this is not an outlier.

This is very much how a large segment of the American Jewish population acts, just daring people to point out the obvious, in this case, we are fighting a war with a country that poses no immediate threat to us because of Israel, the thing Greenblatt is always equating with “all Jews.”

And our own Secretary of State admitted it.

And the thought of the US getting out of it and demanding Israel help us by leaving Lebanon has Jews with American passports but Israeli hearts gnashing their teeth and wailing . . .

If this is what you know of Jews, you might not be so keen to have anything to do with them either.

The reaction is natural. These people have shown you their faces. They claim to speak for the whole “legitimate” Jewish population. You can’t scream when non-Jews take them at their word and react negatively.

In the legal world, the question of responsibility often comes up in litigation. Let’s take a car accident for example. I pull out from a side road with a stop sign onto a main road, and I get hit by car on the main road.. The case seems obvious, right? They had the right of way. I am at fault.

But wait a minute: it was a blind corner and the other driver was going well over the speed limit. Suddenly the calculus changes. Finally, they were also driving impaired, which means they were not driving with good judgment and in full control of their faculties. What was once my responsibility now legally becomes theirs. Could I have done something to avoid the accident? Maybe, but if I was not impaired myself and driving with a reasonable about of care, my options were few and mostly would have relied on luck.

There is something similar in writing, as I was informed early on by a composition teacher. A writer is responsible for being as clear as possible. But at some point, the reader has a responsibility to treat the material in good faith and be functionally literate. A writer has no moral responsibility to try to outthink a “dishonest” or “illiterate” reader, even if there is a practical reason to do so.

But just as in law and writing, there is a weighing of responsibility, so too is there when it comes to human dynamics.

Let’s take an example that hits close to home for me. I am a liberal. I don’t know what else to call myself. I’m a pragmatic liberal of the old school variety, but “liberal” is the only label I know. I am also a white woman.

Oh, you know where I’m going with this: I’m the much despised “liberal white woman” that my other half shares all the memes about.

And I’ll be honest. I get a bit testy now and then. Not all liberal white women are the same.

But I’ll also be the first to want to smack someone in a pussy hat or the cast of the View (from the Henhouse). Rachel, Patron Saint of the Mad Cows, makes my head hurt. And then there’s what happens when you type “liberal white woman” into TwiX.

Okay, someone needs to up her meds.

Yeah, shame people. That will make them really open to changing their minds.

So she gave up her job and a place to crash because she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Trump supporters.

Please God never let someone this stupid reproduce.

Now I would say that these aren’t really liberals, but let’s be honest. They also claim that label for themselves, and they do it much more loudly than I do. They are also all white women.

Given that one can sit for hours watching videos like this and reading posts of similar perspective, I have to admit . . .

I get it. I do.

I don’t know what the percentages are, but the bat-shit crazy among “my tribe” are loud and proud.

I can’t blame people for flinching when one of us opens her mouth.

We as a group deserve it.

I mean, I personally don’t, I don’t think. Opinions vary I suppose.

But mostly I’m out here swimming against a tide and trying to prove that not all liberal white women are freaking lunatics.

Sadly, I have my work cut out for me.

And pointing out that conservative white women can be freaking lunatics at times is not a game plan. “Well, they’re worse” is not an argument anyone of integrity can make. “We need to be better” is the only answer.

Now, of course, there will always be some factions that want to scapegoat liberal white women. But if we’ve done all we can to stop constantly acting like we’re PMS-ing and giving into hysterics, then we can complain. But not until that moment.

That is what I mean by “the Jews” have a “white liberal woman” problem. There are obviously Jews who call out their own and don’t support what Israel is doing. And like me they’re swimming against the tide, and like me, they’re also not making excuses.

We don’t like to be painted with the same brush. It’s unfair. But a loud faction of “our tribe” has taken what was a paint brush and turned it into a paint bomb.

We’re expecting them to be better than, if not the majority, the loud, obnoxious minority of our “tribe.”

That’s not realistic.

The best we can do is not be the stereotype and hold our own accountable.

The worst thing we can do is act like the stereotype ourselves and then whine about other people noticing that we’re acting like the stereotype.

In other words, as Gabe Einhorn did, the worst thing we can do is prove the bigots right.

Mr. Bean used to be on the PBS station out of Regina, Canada, and was one of three stations we could get, though only in the kitchen with the foil in the right position.

For some reason, that is the only scene I remember, but I remember it well and have considered at times whether or not it would really work.

I hate to paint.

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