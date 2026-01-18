Renee Nicole Good and Jonathan Ross and the newfound love of social credit scores on the Right

This is a lie . . .

But it’s Adam Schiff. So you knew it was going to be. The man’s some kind of cross between a used-car salesmen and an TV preacher.

In truth, Renee Good was an “activist,” an active activist, an annoyingly active activist. The New York Post has been having a lot of fun “exposing” her, because for some reason the paper read by people who worry about the “commie” threat are just loving justifying masked men in uniform doing a Stormtrooper act.

One of the many ironies of Trump 2.0.

Good, who moved to the city last year, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said. “She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday.

If you Google “New York Post Renee Good,” here is just the first page.

Oh, my it’s a Leftie insurrection! 😱 How dare people defy authority, says the crowd that railed on for years about COVID and vaccine passports and were printing up fake vaccine cards!

But, yes, Renee Good deliberately put herself in that situation. The same woman who gave her accounting on CNN suggested that Renee Good was leading the impediment of ICE agents that day.

Why the woman didn’t mention this on CNN, I don’t know. My guess is she sympathized with Good’s actions and didn’t want to bring it up, or she found out later that wasn’t exactly true. You’d have to ask her. But there you go.

So the short and dirty of it is, Renee was an active leftie activist who, with her wife, deliberately moved to Minneapolis to be a thorn in the side of ICE. She dropped off her kid at school that morning and decided to go down and make trouble, and got shot for her efforts.

The Right has now decided it loves social credit scores. Hence, this article . . .

No, she did not have a criminal record, though it would only matter that she did if the criminal record included running over people with her car. Why she only had one of her children, I don’t know. It also doesn’t matter. The only details that are relevant is if what she was doing on that day, particularly in that moment, would have given Jonathan Ross a justification for shooting her.

Speaking of Jonathan Ross, the attention the New York Post gave him was a little different. Here is the first page of results Googling “New York Post Jonathan Ross.”

You’ll notice that the only personal story is about “internal bleeding,” a story that CBS News under Bari Weiss printed and caught a lot of flak for, for obvious reasons (such as in no video does it suggest he was hit hard enough [if he was hit at all] to cause internal bleeding, and no one but nameless officials and “DHS” have “confirmed” the story).

On the second page, we get the only “investigating” of Jonathan Ross. By the way, the NYPost doesn’t talk about the problems with ICE at all, and there are myriad problems, even just from a training perspective.

Again, the irony of an outlet fighting the “Marxist threat” giving great deference to state enforcers. Again, got to love Trump 2.0.

He is a “committed” Christian, “tremendous” father and husband, and a victim worth donating $10,000 to, as if that makes a bit of difference to the question of whether or not he killed Renee Good justifiably. But see, social credit score.

You know what article does make a difference? The last one.

Would you like to know the full story of how “Agent” Ross got “dragged” by a car and, more importantly, why that tale doesn’t appear more? (They kind of dropped it like a hot potato once they understood the ramification of the details.)

Around 8 a.m. on June 17, Ross and others trailed Muñoz after he left his house and drove off in a Nissan Altima. The FBI pulled him over, and Ross and the agent approached the car with their service weapons drawn. Muñoz refused to fully roll down his window or to unlock the driver’s side door, according to the court documents. Ross unholstered his Taser with his left hand and pointed it at Muñoz’s chest, and smashed the driver’s-side rear window with his right hand. He hooked his arm inside to try to unlock the door, according to the records. That’s when Muñoz accelerated, the documents said, dragging Ross, screaming, alongside the car for at least 12 seconds, weaving in an apparent attempt to shake the officer from the car.

In short, Jonathan Ross has a very well documented history of being reckless and stupid around people in running vehicles.

Interestingly, the feds are not allowing the state access to any “evidence,” including Ross’s employment file one would assume. Why? Well, I think we can guess. Kind of makes you wonder how many other times he’s been dumb or overly aggressive.

And that brings us to the question . . .

Was it self-defense?

I showed you all the videos. I’m not a lawyer. And I’m really biased here. I have specific principles about the level of responsibility and accountability that come with being given a “license to shoot” by the state. I think Michael Byrd should be rotting in prison for shooting Ashli Babbitt, and I’ve come to a similar conclusion here. So I’m going to turn it over to someone else.

So here is the most palatable non-lawyer explanation justifying what Ross did.

Everything he says there is true.

All else being equal, it doesn’t matter what Renee Good’s intentions were. It really only matters what the officer feared. It sucks, but I can actually handle that argument, as I said, all else being equal. No, I don’t think a person should be killed for protesting, but if that person does something that puts anyone—an officer or another civilian—in fear of their life? Then she didn’t really die because she was protesting. She died because she put herself in a bad situation and made a move, even if unintentional, that the other person plausibly interpreted as a threat to his life and well-being that could be stopped by shooting her.

And the reason I can swallow that argument from Colin Noir is that he stayed away from sentiments like this . . .

The Christian Right (TM) . . . doesn’t it make you all warm and fuzzy inside?

But were all things equal?

We’ll start with Jenin Younas, who all the Righties should love because she sued Biden over the COVID censorship. The video should start at about 8:00 where Krystal asks her about the killing of Renee Good. The discussion of Good and Ross runs to about 21:00, and there is more general discussion after that about the methods of ICE and surveillance. I picked this video because Krystal and Saagar are of two political views and Jenin Younas has civil liberty street cred but she’s bluntly honest and seems measured.

The main point to take away: all things were not equal. Yes, Renee Good was being an idiot. (I’m going to stay away from moralizing about following the edicts of authority figures because I try not to be a hypocrite.) But so was Jonathan Ross.

First, as you can see from the video itself, a dying person’s muscles relax, and so if the vehicle is revving and you shoot someone coming at you, like as not if you hit them, their foot is going to press down on the accelerator and they’re going to run you over anyway. Jonathan Ross should have known that. He was not actually a newbie. That’s why there are very specific guidelines LEOs are given for shooting at vehicles.

Second, for being such a long time in law enforcement, he was completely ignoring basic training and basic common sense. We could take a look at a lot of videos, but I’ll just post this one. TwiX scuttlebutt has it that this didn’t air on CBS but they posted anyway online (hate to endanger that Warner Bros. deal).

So to be honest I don’t think Ross could see the tires. So I won’t take that as proof that he knew she was trying to flee versus trying to hit him. But . . . the New York Times synced up his video with the other two videos, and you’ll note something interesting . . .

In the video he can see her turning the wheel to leave. That’s the last image of her. So did he shoot her because he was afraid or because he was angry she was trying to leave?

But let’s say that he couldn’t really see her that well on the cellphone screen. Let’s say that he hears a car revving, because of the prior experience he immediately thinks she’s going to try to run him over, and he pulls his gun and fires, even though logically that’s more likely to get him killed if he actually does strike her.

Does that really absolve him?

I don’t know. He, like Renee Good, was doing several things that he shouldn’t have been doing and his buddy escalated the situation when it looks like he and those in the pickup with him could have just driven around. They had all the information to go arrest her later. There was no need to push the issue to that point.

Renee Good paid for her stupidity with her life. It seems to set a dangerous precedent not to demand that Jonathan Ross similarly pay for his stupidity in some way.

But there are larger questions . . .

What the hell is really going on with all this?

Well, first you’re seeing the outcome of performative politics.

Tim Dillon is right. The great “Deporter in Chief,” Barack Obama, didn’t cause this much drama. Granted, the media was on his side, but I also don’t remember reports of ICE agents going door to door or going up to people at gas stations or pulling stunts like this . . .

If you can prove me wrong, go ahead.

If you really want to mass deport people, you hit the places they work: commercial farms, hotels, factories, the refinery in Laurel (yes, there have been raids there).

So, yes, ICE is “performing,” and the Right gets off on it. The true test of a person is what they do when they have the baton of power . . .

The Right has failed that test “yugely.”

Renee Good was “performing” too. I think she believed in her cause, but I don’t think she fully understood what she was up against, even though she should have. She wasn’t a particularly serious activist, as in she acted as if this were all great fun. If you watch the video of the three minutes before she was shot, you can see her bouncing behind the wheel as she hit the horn, alerting all and sundry that ICE agents were in the area, having a grand old time.

She supposedly knew these people better than anyone like me could have. She supposedly understood the threat ICE posed. And yet?

Who would have assumed that these people wouldn’t have real bullets? You’ve been following these people around. You know what they are. Nothing good ever comes out of masked men with guns. Never. This isn’t about right or wrong. This is survival 101. I can see these people are poorly trained thugs made overly arrogant by their badges. I’m not going to say ICE is completely made up of thugs, but I’d say the thugs outweigh the public servants by quite a bit.

And yet here she was, figuratively trying to cuddle Cujo.

The death of Renee Good is the predictable outcome of all this performance.

But the second and more nefarious motivation is finding a way to normalize the militarization of the streets.

And it’s working. The same group of people who cried “we’re ungovernable” during COVID now scream “rule me harder, daddy.”

Just a note, that particular story about Venezuelans and snow shovels, it is also in dispute, via a 911 call and a video. Shocker, I know.

But as to the subject at hand, if Scott were a Leftie, he’d have been fully on board with vaccine passports, you know, to keep grandma safe, and he’d been fine with pulling lone surfers out of the water and arresting them and throwing parents off planes because their toddler won’t leave the mask on. But because he’s a Rightie, this is what gets him used to authoritarianism. He’ll be on a self-righteous high all the way to the change in leadership and they start coming for him and people like him and then he’ll be back in the “be ungovernable” crowd again.

Just so we’re clear, vaccine passports and all of COVID policy were a Soviet-esque idea as are demands for people to disclose their citizenship and show their ID.

I have been consistently against the Soviet-ization of American public life. It didn’t work for the Russians. I don’t think it will work out for us.

But I have a feeling these arguments are all falling on deaf ears, so let me try to meet the power-drunk Righties where they live.

What the Right can learn from Renee Good . . . or a very practical reason to knock it off

I love Megyn Kelly. I mean that sarcastically. The difference between a Rightie and conservative is that a Rightie doesn’t really have any principles, save one: what will win us the next election.

For being so “Christian,” they so often forget the basics.

To Megyn Kelly, the reason for ICE and the Trump administration to straighten up and fly right is not because it’s pretty damn disturbing and dystopian and inhumane to be running around demanding people’s papers and sweeping up US citizens in ICE raids.

Nope.

She’s worried they might lose the next election.

She talks for about the first three minutes. Of course, she blames the media for misrepresenting the situation, as if the media is the only place where we’re seeing the videos of ICE behaving badly and TwiX isn’t loaded with them. And then Adam Corolla steps in and suggests that the problem is being exaggerated, as if ICE shooting one woman in the face is not big deal. (Funny how the problems with ICE are definitely exaggerated but the issues with the immigrants themselves are most definitely not.)

Anyway, they never stop to consider that there might be a more fundamental reason for people’s growing anger.

Like our own eyes and ears and the repeated insults to our intelligence.

Kristi Noem hours after Renee Good was shot (guns and armored vehicles and cowboy hats, oh my, all topped off with the requisite American flag, just as a little salt on the wound) . . .

Just so we’re clear, no one was stuck in the snow. She clearly had zero idea what was going on. The appropriate statement would have been neutral and included “We’re investigating. We’ll let you know as details come in.” But immediately she branded Renee Good a domestic terrorist, that label suggesting she deserved summary execution, while standing in front of all things militarized.

Meanwhile, days later, after we’ve all had time to digest all the clips and reactions and discover the government’s numerous lies, we have Tom Homan . . .

A little late for that.

So hold your judgment of Jonathan Ross but not Renee Good. Hold your judgment of the enforcer but not the dead activist mom.

That’s not going over well, because America is still, well, America. We don’t give deference to enforcers.

A YouGov survey of 1,129 U.S. adult citizens conducted shortly after Good’s killing found that a majority, 52 percent, do not believe that Ross was “justified in the amount of force he used” in the shooting.

That’s problematic, and so is this . . .

Support for abolishing ICE was already growing before the shooting, but was still squarely in the minority at 42 percent in a Civiqs poll. That support crossed over into a plurality in a new Economist-YouGov poll taken January 9 – 12, 2026. Respondents were asked “Would you support or oppose abolishing ICE?” to which 46 percent replied either “strongly support” or “somewhat support.” Strongly or somewhat opposed to abolishing ICE were 43 percent of Americans, with twelve percent saying they were “not sure.”

In the same article, they suggest the public doesn’t trust the federal government to investigate alone (duh?).

Respondents to the poll were asked “Who should be responsible for investigating the shooting?” A massive 71 percent said that Minnesota officials should be involved in the investigation.

Now this won’t be the issue that brings down the administration, but pile it on the rest of the issues, and things are looking bad for 2026 and 2028.

So here comes my practical advice. If you really have your heart set on deporting a bunch of people and keeping your closed borders, and otherwise remaining captain of the USS America, you need to remember one simple thing: this may not be a democracy in the fullest sense of the word, but people can still throw one team out and install the other, and the other team is very fond of importing people and not deporting them.

If the choice you give the voting public is (A) the general thuggery that’s been unleashed on the public and that many of us conclude will not stop at just “enforcing immigration” (as Trump immediately began abusing the public’s trust by cancelling visas and green cards for “wrongthink” on Israel) or (B) a party that will not be so keen on enforcing borders and immigration law but maybe for a while won’t be shooting activists and harassing people about IDs (until the next “pandemic”)?

You may not like what people decide.

That’s it. That’s the reality. And that’s how the Right should have a lot more sympathy for Renee Good.

At the moment, the Right, at least the MAGA Right, is sitting in the road having fun cheering on the masked heroes tackling guys with accents and throwing flashbangs into cars with kids and beating up on those who “impede” them. They’re bebopping away behind the wheel of their little red SUV with the “Trump-Vance 2028” and “Send ‘Em Back” stickers on the back while listening to Toby Keith sing “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” blasting the horn, high on their own self-righteousness. But little do they know . . . someone’s about to bang on the window.

Left and Right are birds of a feather, and FAFO is not just a slogan that applies to activists.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets shot in the head.

Sorry this came out so late. I’ve discovered, distressingly, it takes time to do things right.

I’m now going to go enjoy the rest of my Sunday as I expect most of you are enjoying yours.

I’ll see you next Friday as I have a full week and don’t think I could do anything justice between now and Tuesday. So I’ll see you then.