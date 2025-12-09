Shootings have become so common anymore, if they make the news, they come and go. But a few criteria will cut through the exhaustion of the masses, and the shooting of two national guardsmen near the White House the day before Thanksgiving did.

Now, no one stops to ask why we’ve turned our capital city into a third world country with soldiers on the streets, meaning why the national guard was even there to begin with. (Yes, I know “crime,” but crime is hardly an excuse as we’ve had crime before.) But someone “ambushed” two of them. One lived and one finally succumbed to her injuries.

Now, the reaction was swift and decisive from the right, full of indignant self-righteousness . . .

They just knew it was because six Democrat congresscritters told those in the military they not only could but should refuse to follow illegal orders, and some “Leftie” got it in their head that the US military was now going rogue. In other words, these six made a hypocritical and hysterical video on the Left that elicited a hypocritical and hysterical reaction from the Right . . .

Says the man who brought a couple hundred thousand people to Washington and said “go to the Capitol” (I know, peacefully, but the same caveat about illegal orders applies to the Democrats’ video). A riot ensued. He didn’t want the blame. But he’s quite willing to start blaming here.

So . . . what rules do we want to follow here? Are you to be held responsible for what people do with your words or not?

Anyway, the Right thought they were going to get to build the gallows and have a good ol’ fashioned hanging as soon as everyone came back from Thanksgiving break. They were rushing to Home Depot to buy the wood. But alas they didn’t even make it to the checkout . . .

Well, that was awkward. They’d already measured Mark Kelly for the noose.

It’s okay. They immediately pivoted.

Predictable as the sunrise.

Even Muriel Bowser got in on the act . . .

Because I guess America is only in DC.

Actually, that’s not fair. You’re only attacking America in DC if you shoot at people in uniform.

Otherwise, it’s just a day that ends in “y.”

I can’t actually express how much I am repulsed by all these people.

So everyone had their story: we generously let in these random Afghanis, who probably lied about being persecuted by the Taliban, and they drive three thousand miles to shoot our brave men and women guarding corners in DC because Big Balls got beat up.

Oh, the inhumanity! We told you those Muslims are not to be trusted.

Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin and Fox News and Randy Fine and Laura Loomer and Bill Maher . . . they all told you. Those Muslims are not to be trusted!

Except apparently the CIA.

Oh, this isn’t coming from “sources close to the CIA,” like a janitor. This came from the big cheese himself.

The suspect worked for multiple U.S. government agencies in Afghanistan, including a C.I.A.-backed unit in the southern province of Kandahar, a stronghold of the Taliban insurgency during the two-decade war there, the C.I.A. said. Officials identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29. After American forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 and gave way to Taliban rule, the suspect was brought to the United States as part of a program to evacuate Afghans who had worked with the agency, according to the C.I.A. director, John Ratcliffe.

The dilemma that results is interesting. The CIA is good again (or maybe it always was for the Right), so how are we going to handle this? We can’t blame the CIA for being bad judges of character.

The Afghan members of the units were highly vetted and trained by the CIA and carried out some of the toughest counterterrorism missions against the Taliban, Al Qaeda and others. They were very trusted and brave, according to those who worked with them. Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome that followed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. The operation aimed to support and resettle vulnerable Afghans, including those that had helped U.S. troops in the past. He had his asylum application approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration, the non-profit group said.

Okay, yikes again.

This is Fox News, by the way. I’m not sure how we’re supposed to reconcile this glowing report of the Afghan unit this guy worked in and what he did, and Fox News seems confused as well because it couldn’t find a single quote from anyone to “explain” it.

Okay, they aren’t confused. They know the reason, but they think you’re too dumb to figure them out.

Now other sources suggest a different story about this unit.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have extensively documented Zero Unit abuses: torture, forced disappearances, summary executions of “terror suspects,” and intimidation campaigns against journalists and monitors. Journalists (including myself) and human rights advocates were often denied access to their areas of operation. But in several raids later documented by journalists in Wardak or Nangarhar province, Zero Unit members allegedly carried out wholesale massacres of families, including young children. The brutality they used frequently surpassed the Taliban and fueled resentment against the U.S.-backed government that was ignored until its collapse. These militias answered exclusively to their U.S. military and intelligence handlers and were not overseen by the civilian government. They were also not part of Afghanistan’s military or intelligence hierarchy—the fragile institutions of the now-collapsed republic had no jurisdiction over them. “Not even the president can act against these men,” locals in Khost told one of the authors of this piece back in 2017 when he visited the region.

At one point, Lakanwal even ended up in an Afghani jail after the killing of Afghani policemen.

According to local sources from Lakanwal’s district, operations by the Zero Units even killed high-ranking Afghan policemen working for the same U.S.-allied government they were ostensibly defending. “In one case, the CIA-backed units had a dispute with policemen about the handling of Taliban prisoners,” one local from Khost told Drop Site News. “It resulted in a brutal fight with several dead men.” None of Drop Site’s sources could put an exact date on the incident, though all said it happened sometime since 2018. Afterward, Lakanwal and other members of the Zero Unit team were imprisoned for a few days, but faced no further repercussions, the sources said.

Now whether or not Lakanwal actually did anything wrong, we don’t know.

But the story actually gets darker, which you figure out if you know he started working for the CIA in 2011 and was only twenty-nine in 2025.

I’ve started it at the important part for my purposes (around 10:15), but before that part, Seth Harp talks about an Afghani who shot a cop in Virginia after an eight minute escalating rant about how he should have joined the Taliban. In other words, there are reasons these people break.

If you don’t want to watch the video, the essence can be summed up by a quote from Dropsite news . . .

“Most of them had to restart in the United States, which wasn’t an easy step for them. One cousin of mine who used to work for the KPF started as a truck driver in Texas. But he grew up in war and knew nothing else,” said Mohammad Ayoub, an Afghan from Khost province who now lives in Germany. In addition to the psychological impact of war, resettled members of the units, many of whom drew from rural Pashtun areas, faced difficulties integrating with the more urbanized Afghan diaspora already in the U.S. . . . According to former militia commander Rafeh—who is still living, in hiding, in Afghanistan—the circumstances that shaped Lakanwal were common among resettled militia veterans. “Many former soldiers and militiamen lived for the war and experienced trauma. It’s not compatible with their new lives in Europe or in Northern America. Also, their former NATO allies are abandoning them more and more. Many still don’t have documents while their family members are forced to hide themselves in Afghanistan”, Rafeh said. “If they are also traumatized drug addicts like Lakanwal, they are literal time bombs created through American warfare itself.”

American soldiers have trouble after coming home from war. Imagine sending them to another country and expecting them to “adjust.”

There are indications that Lakanwal’s timer was ticking down . . .

The struggles to start over, leave the war behind, and find work were ever present. Lakanwal was fired from his job at a laundromat because he lacked a work authorization card despite being approved for asylum and authorized to work by the Trump administration, according to his former unit mate, who fought alongside him for more than a decade. In September, Lakanwal’s nephew requested the Bellingham housing authority approve a move closer to an Afghan community. The handwritten application, reviewed by Rolling Stone, cited Lakanwal’s isolation, lack of English skills, and the need to find employment in a larger community like Seattle. Lakanwal didn’t feel safe in Bellingham after he was assaulted when a man sprayed something into his eyes requiring hospital treatment, according to the application. “This experience has caused him stress and fear, and he does not feel comfortable continuing to live in this town,” the nephew wrote. “It is very important for him to be near his community and relatives to feel safe and to have the opportunity to find work so he can support his family.”

I think it can best be summed up by this quote . . .

“He’s very sad [depressed],” said Lakanwal’s Afghan unit mate, who is not a native English speaker. “He’s very worried. This problem, like, he’d say, ‘I am working nine years or 10 years with [the] U.S. government. [They] never answer my phone [call].’”

Welcome to the club. They don’t answer anyone’s phone call. But that’s still not the point.

His unit mate said Lakanwal sought help in June from a CIA program designed to aid Zero Unit veterans with immigration issues. Rolling Stone reviewed a screenshot of the group chat in June where Zero Unit veterans shared information with a CIA representative about ongoing issues. Lakanwal posted messages asking for help. His last post went unanswered and was deleted by the chat’s administrator.

Lather, rinse, repeat: utterly predictable situation gets ignored and people die.

There’s a lot we could talk about here.

We can go with this slop.

Except that this guy was already “vetted” by the Trump administration.

And then there’s the fact that the administration has been threatening political refugees’ status (including Afghanis) since January of this year.

But in the past six months, the Trump administration has blocked pathways for hundreds of thousands of Afghans still seeking to come to the United States. It has also canceled legal protections for many who are already here and erected new barriers to permanent status that cast doubt on their future in their adopted home. There is little California has been able to do to fill the gap as the federal government pulls back its support.

The “deport them all because they’re all radicalized” seems a conveniently shallow takeaway, but fears of being deported may well contribute to desperate actions.

We can start down some rabbit holes . . .

Not outside the realm of possibility.

But here is the angle I’m going to take.

From the Rolling Stone article above . . .

The Afghan Zero Unit community is tight-knit. At one point, during a trip to Texas last year, I watched as a group of veterans took over a shisha restaurant with more than 20 sitting at one table, laughing and smoking. Bonded by combat and the pain of losing their country, they are part of a lost generation of Afghans who believed America’s promise of democracy and sacrificed everything for it. But most of all Zero Unit veterans were heartbroken by Ratcliffe’s comments that they should never have been allowed to come to the United States because after fighting shoulder to shoulder with the CIA for almost 20 years, they are the next sacrifice on the altar of expediency. The only certainty in U.S. foreign policy from the last helicopter out of Saigon in 1975 to the Kurds after the Gulf War in 1991 to the 2020 Doha Accords and the Afghan evacuation in 2021 is that American loyalty comes with an expiration date.

Since it became abundantly clear that Trump 2.0 was going to be just another uniparty, Elephant and Ass Show administration that further squeezes regular Americans while the elite make bank and the donors get serviced (yes, I’m being vulgar, but there it is), I’ve tried to find a purpose, however impossible or menial, and it is this . .

We can find a way through. I truly believe that. But people have to wake up and understand that what we as American peasantry have much more in common with these Afghani transplants than we think. We all get sacrificed on the altar of expedience and we all know that the government’s loyalty is not to us. We’re used and tossed aside.

Who suffers in this situation? The Afghani recruited as a teenager by the CIA to kill his countrymen and then the national guardsmen, who are nothing but political props at this point, who were in the line of fire when he finally snapped. Trump doesn’t suffer. Biden doesn’t suffer. Obama doesn’t suffer. Bush doesn’t suffer. None of the congresscritters that backed the invasion of Afghanistan on false pretenses (turns out, Osama bin Laden wasn’t even there) suffer.

No, you and I and people like Lakanwal suffer. We’ve been programmed to take it. He obviously wasn’t.

And here we go again . . .

While a lot of questions may remain about the DC shooter, there is one that is firmly answered and a lesson to be applied going forward.

There is zero point in defending Trump’s actions in South America. In fact, the thing everyone needs to understand, particularly those with TSS, is that when this is all over and Venezuela is destabilized and we’re hauling home CIA assets from that region of the world and we have another war to pay for and we’ve destabilized our oil and gas industry in the US because our “American” companies are bring cheap oil and gas back here from Venezuela and we have broken soldiers on all sides and even more debt, which means even less help for Americans who are already squeezed . . .

The only people who will suffer will be regular people.

Trump won’t suffer. Rubio won’t suffer. Hegseth won’t suffer. Vance won’t suffer. Lady Lindsey won’t suffer.

Who will suffer?

Go find a mirror.

As terrible as what Rahmanullah Lakanwal did, we are all, in the end in some way, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The people in power will sacrifice us in a heartbeat and they have no loyalty to us.

So there is absolutely no reason not to to return the favor, to remove our loyalty from them all and to throw them under the collective bus.

In fact, that may be the only way out of the situation we’ve found ourselves in.

Hope you enjoyed the information. I’m sorry I have a hard time making it all humorous, so . . . enjoy.

