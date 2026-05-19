And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
20h

This will probably be destined for streaming relatively soon. I’m not sure there is a great market for this even without the issues you detail. High score on Rotten Tomatoes from the “critics”, low from the audience. On the positive side, if an action star is what you want the new Godzilla hits in November.

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Ben Thomas's avatar
Ben Thomas
13h

I, myself, cannot wait. My 7-year-old son and I use the Odyssey as our chosen paradigm through which to reflect on life’s lessons, so much so that my son chose to name his Christmas puppy “Argos”. It is, in some essence, our Bible.

The casting hasn’t bothered me too much. I had heard that Elliot Page must surely have been cast as Achilles because he was spotted in a scene from the underworld and, since he obviously wouldn’t (though who can tell these days) be playing Odysseus’s mother, the other major figure in that scene, he must surely be taking on Achilles’ last lament. My reaction was, “Is everyone forgetting Elpenor? AGAIN!?” I actually think that’s pretty good casting, if one can suspend disbelief regarding sex and age, à la Mary Martin (or Mia Farrow or Sandy Duncan) as Peter Pan.

As for Helen, me not finding the actress attractive is surely my own loss. But I’m choosing to assume that someone out there would send ships for her in the right mood. More importantly, I’m wanting to give grace that she genuinely won the audition. It’s hard not to think about Charlie Kirk’s perspective on black female pilots: it’s not that a given black female pilot couldn’t be skilled or experienced enough to fly a 747, the question is that we can’t trust the company or FAA to keep their damned thumbs off the scale, thereby casting doubt on the next black woman letting us know that we’ll be having a “slight delay” on the tarmac.

So, I’m cautiously optimistic that it won’t be so woke as to put me to sleep. Is my cope showing?

By the way, Medea’s murderous fury should be enough to spontaneously combust Hathaway’s stupid strawman regarding helpless damsels of Ancient Greece.

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