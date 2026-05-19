I’ve never met a woman so arrogantly confident in her own, um, whatever this is . . .

Sunny Hostin: Western culture is awful.

Also Sunny Hostin: Black people don’t get the credit they deserve for Western culture.

So what has Sunny Hostin re-envisioning Greek mythos as an African endeavor that white people just stole from them or something?

Well, there’s a new version of The Odyssey coming out.

And the outrage machine kicked into gear. Of course, there are two groups of outraged people. The people outraged by Hollywood being Hollywood, and the people outraged at the people outraged by Hollywood being Hollywood.

Me on the other hand when it comes to Hollywood and the complaints about it?

Hollywood is Hollywood. The corporate version in particular is mentally and physically inbred to the point where it’s lost any meaningful connection to the rest of society. It writes movies for itself that the rest of us sometimes accidentally enjoy.

But you can say the same thing for the political class in this country. It’s mentally and physically inbred to the point where it’s lost all connection to the rest of society. It runs the country for its own benefit, and the rest of us sometimes accidentally benefit.

And in the end we’re really talking about a single group of people here that intermingle and think far more of themselves than they should.

Our newest SCOTUS member is a child.

But we knew that.

However, watching Hollywood is fun, because while it aspires rather grandly to be the “thought leaders” of our time, it really is just a reflection of a certain group of rather self-important and unserious people that consider themselves the elite of our society, the de facto nobility.

Now most of the self-important and unserious people that we talk about have their hands on the levers of power and leave considerable destruction in their wake, but Hollywood is fun because the destruction they leave in their wake is just movies.

And to that end . . . Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey, if you have an hour . . .

Followed by . . .

But in case you don’t have the time and want a TL;DW version, here is a list of issues that have raised eyebrows if not blood pressure.

First we have Helen of Troy, played by . . .

I guess, at least it’s not Cynthia Erivo, who got herself cast as Jesus of Nazareth in the ultimate race and gender swap. Other pictures I’ve seen of this young woman (I’m going to wear myself out writing Greek names, so it’s “this young woman”), she’s pretty enough. But you can see the problem with her portraying a Greek goddess, right? One that was described as beautiful according to the Greeks.

Look, Helen of Troy doesn’t feature much at all in the Odyssey, so . . . shrug. I mean, beauty is subjective, and, no, an African woman would not have been the most beautiful woman in the Greek culture, but race swapping has always gone on as a matter of practicality, has become so commonplace anymore as to be expected, and is only really insulting to me if the person given an important part is a lousy actor and human being on top of being race swapped in.

The Dark Tower fell flat on its face not because Idris Elba played The Gunslinger, but because they tried to fit seven books in under two hours worth of movie, the same thing that did in A Series of Unfortunate Events with Jim Carrey.

Rachel Zeigler doomed Snow White not necessarily because she was not “white” but because she has such an abysmal personality and because the movie was otherwise such a woke mess with the added treat that Gal Gadot eventually went running around complaining that people hated the movie because she supported Israel while Rachel Zeigler complained that people hated on the movie because she was really Snow Brown. In reality, people didn’t go to the movie because no one has the time or energy to be preached at, they turned the seven diversity hires into seven very creepy CGI dwarves, and no one bought that Snow Brown was more beautiful than Gal Gadot, while Gal Gadot couldn’t play the villain to save her life.

The whole thing was a mess.

But, no, race swapping in and of itself is not fatal for me because I’m not a purist. My problem with a black Snape is not that he’s black but that he isn’t Alan Rickman, and why are we making a whole new Harry Potter series anyway? But I will admit that there is a lot of hypocrisy in losing your shit over Johnny Depp playing Tonto but then sneering over the “bigots” upset at a black Helen of Troy. However, there is a lot of hypocrisy period.

Moving on . . .

Not only do we have a bit of race swapping, but apparently we have some “gender swapping.”

The rumor was that Elliot Page was supposed to play Achilles.

In order for this to make some sense, you have to understand that like Alexander the Great, Achilles, although mythological, has often been reinterpreted to be gay because of his “close friendship” with Patroclus.

Look, the Greeks were not nearly as hung up on heterosexuality as the Christian societies that would follow, so Achilles being gay would not be surprising.

However Achilles not being “manly” would be. So people were incensed that this part . . .

Would go to this . . .

However . . .

Newer reports now say this theory is not correct. According to entertainment news coverage of the film, Elliot Page is actually expected to play Elpenor, a character from Greek mythology who was part of Odysseus’ crew. This means he is not playing Achilles, as many fans originally guessed

Just in case you are not “in the loop,” Elliot Page is a “he,” not a he, born Ellen Page, and had quite the career as a youngster before going off the deep end.

But Elpenor is a “boy,” so fine, a woman cosplaying a man can pull it off, and it will put Christopher Nolan at top of the list for an Oscar with a black Helen and a trans-Elpenor. And that’s all that’s really important.

Then we have . . .

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” said Nolan, who previously enlisted Scott to make an original song for Tenet with composer-producer Ludwig Göransson. In the same interview, Göransson added that he was told by Nolan to avoid using an orchestra when composing the score for the adaptation of the Homer epic. “It’s not like the orchestra existed back then,” he said. “It was a challenge and also an opening to try to make something unique.”

I’m fairly sure they didn’t have rappers back then either, but then again casting someone is different than jumping to the conclusion that they’re going to rap the epic beginning to end.

I’d like to point out that all music (even instrumental music) is story, not just rap, so I’m a bit insulted on behalf of lyricists and music writers everywhere.

But fine, Hollywood will Hollywood, and we’re getting to the larger issue at hand, the way that Hollywood, and by extension our adorable elite, think they are rectifying wrongs that never really existed and making fools of themselves in the process.

And with that, the final entry which did actually get my attention because ex-lit major here and fan of Greek mythology and writers.

What compels Odysseus—and compels audiences to root for him—is his love for his wife. Penelope waits 20 years for a husband everybody else thinks is dead. She manages to repeatedly outwit the 108 suitors plotting to court her, murder her son, and usurp Odysseus’ throne. Hathaway was pleasantly surprised when she read Nolan’s script and saw that the queen doesn’t just sit around and weep. “There’s this impression of Penelope that she’s kind of the picture of modesty. She’s the picture of patience,” says Hathaway. “And I said, ‘Chris, if I’m not mistaken, you’ve written someone who is full of fury and you seem to be implying that she’s actually Odysseus’ equal.’” This Penelope matches her husband not just in intellect but in passion. “I found her to be this volcano of a human that was always simmering. It was really fun when she finally exploded.”

There’s one problem with this.

Penelope was always the equal of Odysseus. That is clear if you read the poem.

Penelope never sat around weeping. That is also clear if you read the poem.

Greek literature and mythology is abundant with strong female characters, from Lysistrata who organizes the women to deny the men sex until they agree not to send their sons to battle to Antigone who faces death for honoring her brother with a proper burial to Atlanta who won’t marry any man who can’t beat her in a race to Clytemnestra who kills her husband Agamemnon after he sacrifices their daughter to the goddess Artemis to Electra who avenges her father, Agamemnon (not the same play, thank goodness). The Odyssey is no different. Greek culture valued strong women, both as heroines and villains.

Hathaway and Damon committed to the notion that The Odyssey is a love story. “Matt’s married to the love of his life, and I’m married to the love of my life, and I think we both look at our relationships with a certain degree of wonder and gratitude because for most people, they don’t find that kind of happiness in a marriage, let alone two actors,” says Hathaway. “So we came to the Odysseus-Penelope relationship with the understanding that yeah, sometimes you meet your soulmate.”

But you see, it wasn’t just about love. Odysseus was the king of Ithaca. Penelope was the queen. A remarriage put not just her future but the future of her country and her son in the hands of a man that would plunder that country and likely do away with that son and put his own heir on the throne, if not do away with her.

If you want any complaint about Hollywood, that is it. They are disconnected from the source material. In this case, that’s Homer’s original Odyssey. They don’t work with the material as it is but as they in their arrogance want it to be so they create a strawman they can pat themselves on the back for knocking down.

But they do it when it comes to regular movies as well, especially those that attempt to address the ills of society but end up just being victimhood porn.

That’s not to say that Hollywood produces no good movies, and often I enjoy those that the more anti-woke critics dislike. Ballerina was fine, as was Predator: Badlands. The Critical Drinker hated both, but he’s more of a purist than I am. I don’t mind the occasional “girl boss” if the action sequences are good, such as Princess or Damsel.

Now I have come across some virtue-signaling hot messes. Compare V.I. Warshawski from 1991 to Honey Don’t. One is clever and the other is just . . . well, Hollywood being Hollywood.

In the end, the new Odyssey is a vanity project, made by Hollywood for Hollywood. That doesn’t mean people won’t find it enjoyable, but you’re not the target audience, really.

Let’s get past the idea of someone on The View, the business model of which is to endlessly complain about unimportant things, wondering why anyone would get upset over Helen of Troy being played by a black woman. I don’t know: I could ask why Whoopi Goldberg decided to smear a local bakery.

These discontented stringy old hens should be the first to understand why people would be upset to find out they are not the center of the universe.

If you’re in the business of talking about Hollywood, yeah, this whole movie is shaping up to give you some great content. However, for the rest of us . . . 🥱.

And if it fails, well that’s why it will fail. We out here have limited time and money, and you really only do get one chance to make a first impression. The impression hasn’t been a good one.

It’s a movie in a long stream of movies we’ll all just wait to see until it hits streaming, if even then we give it the time. We have so much content anymore to choose from.

But we’re used to this. Maybe it will surprise us and it will be good when we finally see it. Or maybe we’ll say, “Thank god I didn’t spend money to go see that.”

Of course, that is ultimately the difference between Hollywood and the larger elite it reflects.

People still can vote with their feet.

From the team that brought you “Why is Snow White Latina?,” “Why are there Black people in ‘The Rings of Power?,’” and “Star Wars has gone woke,” comes the latest online onslaught against an anticipated Hollywood project that committed the unfathomable sin of having a diverse cast.

Yes, and how well did all of those fare? (Okay, I don’t know much about “Rings of Power.”)

The most fun part of this?

The thought leaders of our society—the people who set themselves above us—are a deeply unserious group so full of their own self importance that they don’t even notice the rest of us laughing at them.

Which is hilarious and sad in and of itself.

And if you’re in the mood for a relatively faithful retelling of The Odyssey, you’re in luck.

The special effects are a bit hokey, but at least no one’s trying to make a statement beyond “here’s a good story that has stood the test of time just as it is.”

Hope you enjoyed something different for a change. Let me know what you think.

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