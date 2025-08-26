And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

Pi Guy
3d

"Now the difference with Israel is that any Jew anywhere can “return” to Israel even if they are not from there and their families have never lived there and even if they were never ethnically or racially Jewish, but simply converted to Judaism."

That ain't right.

1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Mary Cannady
3d

Your statement identifying the root cause of the recent release of an accused Israeli pedophile to be our own problematic bail system was right on target. It also dovetails with the very recent executive action denying federal funds to any state attempting to fix that problem. You can debate the relative merits of the cashless bail system but certainly each state has the right to seek their own path (within the constraints of constitutionality).

