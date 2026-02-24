As an eclectic reader (rather than a connoisseur of any particular genre), I’ve decided, based on my limited exposure, there are two kinds of science fiction: the science-driven (or Science™-driven) sci-fi that happens to have a story to keep it from being a fanciful textbook and story-driven fiction that happens to involve varying degrees of science.

I don’t, as a rule, do the first. Recently I read The Quantum Magician by Derek Kunsken. It was good enough (probably exceptional if you’re into such works), but the “science” made the book drag for me. And then there’s the Science™-driven works. I’ve read a couple of those, most memorably Upgrade by Blake Crouch and Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller. They were your typical “CliMAte ChaNGe will kill us all, if tech doesn’t get us first” fare. Annoying, especially when there is no consistency or logic, as in Upgrade.

I actually had no taste for sci-fi until I discovered that people can actually write story-driven science fiction, such as Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary, the Wayfarer Series by Becky Chambers, or the Gap Cycle by Stephen R. Donaldson. Now if you look these up, you’ll notice that all of them are “space” books/series, of one kind or another.

Most recently I took on The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O. The book came out in 2017, but I only discovered it much later through Goodreads and found a used copy at Better World Books. And then I put it on the shelf, because its print was not all that big and it was 752 pages. As you can tell, I read quite a lot, but I try to avoid really big books because, well, I get bored, especially if they’re dry, and I have this tendency to be OCD about finishing books, even those I’m not enjoying.

Not a good combination, if I get bogged down in one.

But the cover is so tempting . . .

So I started it.

I wish I’d read it sooner.

The “science” part of the book is clever. The theory is that time exists in strands adjacent to each other, like fibers in a rope. The main events always happen: Hitler always rises in Europe, the US always wins the war against England, and Christopher Marlowe always dies young to let Shakespeare go on to be the “great” of English literature (or at least appears to die and disappears from the theater scene—that distinction is important). But from strand to strand, little things vary.

And in this way “reality” trends toward an end, but is not in fact fixed, and because of that fact, magic exists and witches (solely women) can manipulate reality in little ways.

However, with the advent of science and the “codification” of reality, magic diminishes, until in July of 1851, a photographer takes a photo of the eclipse, and magic disappears altogether because photography captures reality in a way that painting cannot, becoming the ultimate way to codify reality and leave no wiggle room.

Now, are there problems with this “science”? Yup. And it gets even more dodgy with the “solution” to bring back magic back in some limited form: Schrödinger’s Cat. And so they find a scientist who was laughed out of academic for building an ODEC (Ontic Decoherence Cavity), the box for Schrödinger’s Cat insulated from the codified reality, where once again multiple realities are possible and therefore magic is possible.

And this is where the book becomes rather impressive because rather than taking the science too seriously, it becomes less about the technical and more about what American society would do with the science and the magic (or really what do we do with any leap in science), along with what that age-old dilemma: if we could time travel what would we get up to and if we could change history would we or should we?

But even at that, the book doesn’t take itself too seriously, and this starts right off the bat with the two main characters: Tristan Lyons and Melisandra “Mel” Stokes. The former is one of those special ops guys you’d find on the front of a romance novel (drop-dead gorgeous hero material and whip smart), and the latter is a put-upon professor of ancient languages who has reached the limits of promotion at Harvard and whose boss is a pain. But while the names suggest bodice-ripper romance, Tristan and Mel don’t get together until the end, and Mel is far from your typical beautiful heroine. There is a running joke about how plain she is.

The book makes the most fun of the military: the acronyms, the arrogance, and the officiousness. In fact, the “practical” application of magic is found when a general annoys the one witch that D.O.D.O. has, a diva-ish woman named Erszebet who slowed her aging to allow her to live until magic “returned.” He demands a demonstration, so she takes him into the ODEC. When they open the box after the “demonstration,” the only thing they find is his prosthetic leg, his clothing, a pacemaker, and some fillings. She sent him back to the 1500s, where, via Wikipedia, they find out he was burned as a witch in a village as he arrived, a naked raving one-legged lunatic who couldn’t speak the language, just as a plague hit.

The authors are clever in “inventing” complications. Time travel is tricky as the “DOer” (Diachronic Operative) arrives naked and has to find a witch to send him or her back, which requires scouring historical records to find women who might be witches (as it turns out, prostitutes and courtesans are really likely candidates). History also can’t easily be changed, even in minor ways. To try to fund their endeavor, Mel and Tristan and their growing crew attempt to bring a pristine copy of a Puritan hymnal forward by going back, getting a copy, burying it in a specific spot, and digging it up in modern times. After several trips, repeating the same series of events, a maple syrup factory starts to be built on the spot, and that requires going back a little further and trying to discourage the investors.

And that is where the reader discovers “diachronic sheer,” which is bad enough that witches have terms for it, such as “lomadh” from an Irish witch or “diakrónikus nyírás,” courtesy of the Hungarian Erszebet. The reader discovers in this version of history, Christopher Marlowe, the contemporary and rival playwright to William Shakespeare, does not in fact die in a bar fight when he is really young. Instead, a witch, Gráinne, uses magic to fake his death. Through a series of events, the people of a particular strand of time discover he is alive, and the discovery is so disruptive that it’s like a bomb goes off as time “resets.” The change is too big, and the strands explode to reconcile. Tristan loses his favorite ale in the process and they lose the son of some higher up who thought he, as a manager, knew what to do more than the people who had been doing the work.

And this is where we get into what makes this book particularly enjoyable: it has the same axes to grind as we all do. The military and the national security apparatus are portrayed as we all pretty much envision them to be: an officious, bureaucratic mess with the worst of intentions run by the most incompetent but arrogant of people who have their hands on the most powerful of “tech” riding on the backs of greater men and women. Once D.O.D.O. proves its worth, the military moves in and reduces Tristan and Mel to bit players, bringing in Mel’s old prick of a boss to run things and expanding the operation until it’s an awkward behemoth.

Meanwhile, the witch, Gráinne, discovering what made magic go extinct decides to do the obvious: try to change history so that magic does not in fact go extinct. At this point the military has discovered another useful bit of magic is the ability to influence people’s minds, so they build a mobile ODEC they can lure people into with a witch. Gráinne turns this on them and instead uses it, along with other witches that have been “brought forward,” to take over D.O.D.O. to her own ends and get rid of Mel and Tristan.

I won’t spoil the end or the journey to the end, which involves Vikings and Wal-Mart and saving Mel from 1850s England.

But what is impressive is how lacking in politics or preaching the book is (given this was written and published around the time of the first Trump presidency, that is impressive) and how willing the authors are be honest, even if they can’t be open. For example, the one bit of inconvenient realism that really surprised me was the “Fuggers,” or the “Fuckers” as the Hungarian Erzebet pronounces their name, suggesting that’s pretty much what she and the other witches think of them.

The “Fuggers” are a “German” banking family that has woven its way through the Middle Ages and into modernity and is large enough that it has eyes everywhere and significant control and is antagonistic toward the witches and anyone mucking about with history and thereby the flow of money. If that is too subtle, at one point Gráinne, who is from 1600s England, says she is fine with them even if they practice that “diabolical” religion, which isn’t either Protestant or Catholic Christianity. In the Europe of the 1600s, that doesn’t leave many options, or really any, save one.

But it’s not like the book portrays Jews as negative. One of the witches comes from a Jewish family in the 1200s Constantinople, before the city fell. She causes a diachronic sheer event because she attempts to go back and warn her family and her community of the fact that they will be wiped out so they can escape. The reader understands her reasoning and can’t help the crawling sensation that there is something morally problematic with knowing the future but not saving people from it if you can. And even the Fuggers aren’t portrayed as malicious necessarily, just as what they are, molding the world to fit their needs, as any large business interest would.

And in this I find a rare honesty. If you’re going to have a banking family that has been around since the Middle Ages, they can really only come from one group of people because of the usury laws of the Christian church at the time. Of course what’s sad is that the authors couldn’t be open about this because I doubt the book would have gotten published, or only published with the caveat that they dance around the issue.

But this brings us to perhaps the more admirable overarching theme of the book: the ugly parts of history (and other things) and how to think about them.

“Undoing photography from the roots up essentially undoes the development of science in general,” Esme said. “Well, I’m not going to stand by and let that happen,” said Mortimer drily. “That would totally mess with my undergraduate curriculum.” No one laughed. There was a pause. A long pause. Outside, I heard someone knocking on a nearby door. “If we really think she’s going to do this, we have to stop her,” I said. “Of course she is going to do this,” said Erszebet. “I would do it, in her position.” “Would you really?” I asked. “It’s pretty evil.” She gave me her signature cutting side-eye. “Why? History evolves one way or another, history itself is not evil, even if there are evil people in it. I know what you are about to say,” she said, as I held up a protesting hand. “You are going to say, just to name one example, slavery is evil, and to that I say, perhaps it is, but we would not have this world without it.” “That doesn’t make it acceptable,” I said. “If I could rewrite the world so there was never any slavery, I would do that, yes, absolutely, but then human history would be unrecognizable to us, and you would not like what replaced what you already know, because everyone wants familiar things. You want to stop Gráinne, not because she is trying to do something evil, but because she is trying to make things unfamiliar to you. And that is inconvenient for your view of how life is to be lived, with Walmarts and cotton underwear and things for which you need this so-called rare earth. You want to have always had those things. That’s all. Gráinne’s plans are inconvenient to your lifestyle. You have no valid complaint beyond that.” “If she interferes with the development of science,” said Tristan, “we have a very valid complaint.” “No,” said Erszebet stubbornly. “Humanity existed without making much of science for a very long time. This is true regardless of what magic ever did or did not do. Science has brought good and evil to the table, in equal measure. I have watched that happen. To have the world without scientific developments is not to have a better world or a worse world—just a different world from the one we know.” “That’s such bullshit,” said Tristan harshly. “Come on, Erszebet, you’re being . . . academic. Obviously science and technology has improved the existence of humanity.” “Tell that to the people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” she said. “Tell that to the atmosphere that is choking on carbon emissions.” “I’ll tell it to the hundreds of millions of people who would be dead without basic antibiotics,” he retorted impatiently. “This is a ridiculous conversation.” (p. 737–739)

But is it a ridiculous conversation?

We have a tendency to forget that history is a whole, the good and the bad intertwined. But not only is history a whole, so are our other “institutions”: government, religion, science.

That’s an important concept to wrap one’s head around.

Sometimes you find wisdom in the strangest of places, like a quirky long-ish novel about time travel, magic, and the absurdities of the American military.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. If you didn’t, we’ll let that be our little secret.

See you all on Friday.