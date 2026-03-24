To be considered good, a book does not need deep characters and an ironclad plot. They don’t. I personally love Dan Brown. I love him despite his works being little more than textbooks with a story to make them palatable. His characters are stereotypes, his plots are no more really than a merry chase from one symbol to another, and his works are rather predictable, though I will say he always has at least one turn I, at least, didn’t see coming.

And I will always put him up on a pedestal for his very brave ending to Inferno, which Hollywood utterly botched because they’re cowards.

But let’s face it: Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon series is Dora the Explorer for adults.

And that’s just fine. He’s done well with it because those of us who keep up with the series know that and just go with it.

That’s why we have “genres,” police procedurals and cozy cat mysteries, romantasy and horror, Hallmark-ish tales of a little towns and second chances, and Stephanie Plum never quite learning how to be a bounty hunter.

There’s something for everyone because we want to “escape,” and we all want to go somewhere different. We don’t care that none of that would ever happen in real life, because real life is a real downer. We want the impossible.

But there is one genre that is less about “escape” than it is about “understanding,” getting a chance to meet and know a person or a life that you’d never have access to otherwise.

Literary fiction is about people, now or in the past, and what they went through and the choices they made. It’s the best attempt an author can make at replicating “real life” and “real people,” messy and imperfect as they are.

These authors—Barbara Kingsolver, Ann Tyler, Fredrik Backman, just to name a so very few but some of my favorites—are, with varying degrees of seriousness, giving readers a glance of the world as it is, or at least as the authors see it, warts and all.

They are typically descriptivists versus prescriptivists, to borrow a linguistic term. They want to give you the world as it is, not as they wish it to be (well, or mostly not as they wish it to be—the endings every now and then are a bit optimistic, but happy endings do happen, even in the really real world). Along the way, the reader learns something, about themselves, about people they might not otherwise have exposure to, and about the world, and they, hopefully, come away with a deeper understanding, because that’s what they’re after to begin with.

For example, a couple years ago I read TheBad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood. The thing that struck me the most was the universal nature of younger people trying to break free of tradition. It didn’t matter that it was a book about first-generation Muslim Americans. As someone who grew up amongst the stricter forms of Protestantism, I found something to relate to. And that was enlightening. Young Muslims in America are not so different from young Americans trying to balance their parents more strict versions of Christianity with the modern world.

Wally Lamb was supposed to be one of those authors of literary fiction, and he has been.

Wally Lamb is a liberal, which is not really that remarkable because he’s in “the arts.” There aren’t many open conservatives in “the arts.” (Dean Koontz is about the only uber-successful writer I can think of off the top of my head. Read the Odd Thomas series. You’ll see what I mean.) And literary fiction, for the most part, isn’t going to be attractive to what I might consider conservative writers. I say this with no judgment at all, because we need both prescriptivists and descriptivists to keep the world on an even keel, but conservatives tend to believe they know the world and it should follow “the rules.” They are less interested in writing books about flawed people who make flawed choices and portraying them in realistic ways that bring, if not acceptance, a bit of comprehension.

Anyway, the Wally Lamb I knew from She’s Come Undone, his debut novel written in the early 1990s, could write about those flawed characters in a nonjudgmental way. He’s written quite a few books since that, and while I’ve not read them, a friend whose taste I trust did. She said he remained just as “good.”

So when The River Is Waiting showed up as an option at Book of the Month, I jumped on it. How could I go wrong?

Oprah’s Book Club. 🙄 I didn’t know that when I picked it out. I would have been warier.

How did that work out? Well, I’m OCD about finishing books; otherwise, this one would have been a DNF.

Why?

Well, the book started out “promising.”

Corbin “Corby” Ledbetter is kind of a screwup, perhaps a good-hearted one, but a screwup. He’s an out-of-work artist whose wife is supporting them with her teaching job after he was laid off from his job. He’s supposed to be finding a job, but in the meantime he stays home and takes care of his and his wife’s twin children.

But Corby likes his alcohol and he has anxiety issues from a vaguely described imperfect childhood so he’s on Ativan, and he’s gotten in this habit of taking his children to his mother-in-law’s while he stays home and “vegs out,” pretending he’s searching for work.

So you get the gist.

On the morning in question, he gets a little drunk and takes two Ativan. His neighbor distracts him as he’s buckling the kids in the car, and he ends up backing over his toddler son.

And that’s where the story begins, less than fifty pages in, with a parent’s worst nightmare, the death of a child caused by them.

Corby is not a particularly sympathetic or unsympathetic character. He’s flawed. That’s fine. He spends the book wavering between deciding whether he should be punished forever for his son’s death and being upset that no one is cutting him slack. But it’s not a particularly deep back and forth, just a back and forth. I can’t actually see every forgiving myself, but people think differently, so let the story unfold. Characters don’t have to be likable or sympathetic to be interesting. But he comes across as a rather shallow character, especially given the weight of the subject. Now that could play into the story, but it doesn’t. However, characters don’t necessarily have to be deep for the story around them to be meaningful.

So guy gets backs over his child because he’s intoxicated. What do you expect the book to be about? Well, I expected the book to be pretty much, where do we go from here? Because that would be the big question, right? How do you come back from something like that? Or maybe more to the point, do you?

How does Corby live with himself? What does his wife do? How does it affect the twin that’s still alive (even though she’s a toddler)?

I settle in for a heavy but thoughtful story, weighing in at around 450 pages, which is actually a “restrained book” for Lamb.

Right away, there’s a shallowness that rings hollow. Corby pleads guilty and before he’s sentenced, he starts going to AA and gets a job at Home Depot or something, an awakening of sorts. I’m not sure I buy it: the most stressful situation he could find himself in and he doesn’t even relapse a little in the three months between pleading guilty and being sentenced to jail.

But if the book was shallow before Corby goes to prison, once he’s in prison, it gets even worse.

Because the book ceases to be about a man who accidentally killed his son while he was intoxicated. Instead it became, well, this:

In school they taught us that we were the good guys—the descendants of brave freedom seekers who had crossed the Atlantic and established their claim to the “New World.” Land where our fathers died, land of the pilgrims’ pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring. But we weren’t the good guys. That was just propaganda. I recall what Javier said when he checked out this book for me: that “the man” likes to rewrite history because the truth makes him look bad. And he’s right. To us white victors had gone the spoils and the right to flip the narrative. (p. 258)

Guy runs over his kid, and we don’t get an exploration of how an individual works through this or attempts to. We don’t even get the next best thing: an examination of the balance between retribution and redemption, punishment and rehabilitation. We get a 450+ page a lecture on the flawed American penal system and racial issues more reminiscent of the 1990s, when Lamb started writing, than today.

Everything is a stereotype: the guards are the bad guys, and the inmates are neutral or decent, other than a white supremacist that Corby first shares a cell with. There might be a decent guard here or there, but the vast majority are either indifferent or outright thugs. Look, I’m a liberal. I think people are wildly over-incarcerated and I think that a proportion of “law enforcement,” just by the nature of the job, are meatheads on power trips. But I’m not going to blow smoke up anyone’s ass that all the people in prison are just poorly misunderstood victims of circumstance, and it takes a certain group of people to deal with the population of a prison.

But you can tell right away that Lamb doesn’t care about the characters. He doesn’t really flesh them out, including Corby. It’s all a vehicle to lecture about “social justice,” with no attempt to actually see the people involved.

But the way you know that it wasn’t Corby’s misadventure that fascinated Lamb was how he solved the problem of actually having to work out Corby’s story, for better or worse.

He has Corby die . . . wait for this . . . from COVID, in the prison.

And then we’re treated to this little rant by Corby’s cellmate upon his release, when he finally meets Corby’s wife (the wife being the first person “I” here and finally getting her time in the story at the end). . .

When he hands it to me, I examine it. It’s just a simple stone, white and gray, oval-shaped, smooth to the touch. Mostly quartz, I think. I clutch it, imagining Corby holding it. I thank Manny and drop it back in the envelope. “I’m grateful to you for being such a good friend,” I tell him. “And I’m glad you survived. How many Covid deaths have there been at Yates?” “About a dozen by the time I left, maybe more now,” he says. “The department tries to keep those numbers on the QT.” “But they must have put protocols in place. Right?” “Oh, sure. Corrections came up with all kinds of rules and regulations about how to prevent spreading the virus. The problem was, nobody in charge did much checking to make sure they were being followed. A lot of the COs thought it wasn’t macho to wear masks, so you’d see them dangling off one ear or poking out of their pocket. And when the vaccines became available, some of the guards refused to get shots because they didn’t trust the government, especially once Biden got in. So yeah, there were deaths. And a lot of emotional problems from being quarantined for so long. No visits, no phone calls, no chow hall, no library. It was the same as being stuck in seg for weeks and weeks. And you know how staff helped us deal with the isolation? They passed out coloring books and puzzle books that were supposed to keep our minds occupied.” Anger creeps into his voice. “Like, if you got busy coloring some stupid picture, you’d fucking forget about guys around you getting sick and dying!”

This conversation, by the way, takes place in 2023, so three years later, after we were quite aware of what COVID was and wasn’t.

But just for the sake of “keeping it real” . . .

Per Claude

Corby Ledbetter’s chances of dying from COVID were not that much worse really than any thirty something, which is to say slim to none.

Is it wrong that I’m insulted on behalf of a person who never even existed that their creator took so little time to figure them out that he had them die of politically expedient COVID?

The writers of my guilty-pleasure, Victorian romance, put more effort into understanding their characters and their circumstances.

In the end, this was such a wasted opportunity. Most of Wally Lamb’s readers are on the same page as he politically, or close. As I say, we agree that the US carceral system is overused and corrupt. We know about America’s troubling history of racial injustice. We have a certain sympathy for people “caught up in the system.” We get all this. We need none of that. But we are interested in how a person like Corby Ledbetter and those around him survive (or don’t) what comes after the opening events of the book. We’re interested because we already know what came before, because we understand the injustices and the gray-scale world. We’re looking for enlightenment and depth beyond that.

In other words, we read people like Wally Lamb because we understand the world is complex, and what we’re really trying to figure out is how to deal with that complexity.

But we’re still waiting, just like the river.

I’m playing around twelve hours of pinochle this week, while trying to do whatever else it is I do (I can never figure out what that is, just that I do a lot of it). So what I’m saying is if I manage to pull off Friday and Saturday, they’ll likely be skinny versions, like “Ariana Grande on Ozempic” skinny.

But given that the news is pretty much all war and yet more stupid decisions made by people who I never thought in my wildest dreams would be this bad . . . maybe skinny is all we can take.

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