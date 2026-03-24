And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
6h

Corby seems to be modeled after the brother of my son in law minus the backing over the kid. He has a kid but hasn’t seen him since he was born and that was five years ago. A real POS family actually. Son in law is the only one that works. I had to have a conversation with the brother and father some years ago at my daughter’s wedding that if they got drunk and embarrassed her things would not go well for either of them. Now that should have been in the book.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
6h

"and he ends up backing over his toddler son"

This alone makes me cross it off the list. I've got enough going on without needing to read a tragedy on the side.

Over all, though, this reminds me a little of "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus. It got acclaim from Good Morning America, and a friend recommended it to me.

It's billed as a rom-com of sorts, but there's a pretty harsh rape scene in the first fifty pages. It starts off in the 1950s, but the main character acts like a 21st Century girl boss, and some of the other characters act like villains out of a feminist melodrama.... because it is a feminist melodrama.

Which, there's probably a skillful way to do that, but this ain't it. I put it up after the first fifty pages.

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