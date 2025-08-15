Or . . .

Sorry, this week is a bit politics heavy. And we start off with our old friend Joy “I’m so inappropriately named” Ann Reid.

Except that an army of “undocumented workers” has been a decided underclass if not near slave class in our society. They can’t complain because they’d be deported back. That was always the problem.

And once upon a time, we had even white people out in the fields picking crops (my mother-in-law, my southern relatives), and somehow the food was not outrageously priced and people still ate. I have no idea how that worked, but it did.

Of course, if these people come back on ag visas, someone is keeping track of them, they’re paying taxes and their employers are paying taxes, and—best of all for them—our labor laws apply.

It sounds like the only one who’s yearning for a slave class here is Joy.

You know how badly things are going? We’re about seven months into Trump’s term, and everyone—and I do mean everyone—is looking forward to 2028.

President Donald Trump hasn't named the successor to his Make America Great Again movement yet, but he said he "probably favored" Vice President J.D. Vance as the top of the 2028 ballot just a week ago.

Awfully bold of Trump to assume anything will remain of MAGA once he’s done with it.

However, in private conversations with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump has suggested that Rubio may have a shot at leading the Republican party, a source familiar with the conversation told the Wall Street Journal.

Well, that would be more honest. What MAGA voted for was JD Vance (at least the 2024 version); what MAGA got was Marco Rubio.

"Which one of you is going to be at the top of the ticket?' Trump asked Vance and Rubio earlier this year, according to the source. "I used to think it would be Vance-Rubio, but maybe it will be Rubio-Vance."

If Rubio is anywhere near that ticket . . .

I don’t care what order it is in.

So that’s the R side of things.

What is the D side looking like?

Wanna see a neat magic trick?

Ask Pete Buttigieg a question about recognizing a Palestinian state and . . .

He turns into Kamala Harris.

While Pete was getting his Kami on . . .

Why it matters: Democrats lapped up the message from the two-term governor, who told big dollar donors and vulnerable House Democrats that the key to winning over Trump voters is staying true to your values.

And what values are we speaking of here?

Beshear's biggest applause line came when he explained why he vetoed a bill in 2023, when he was up for reelection, that restricted some medical care and bathroom use for transgender people. Beshear called it "the nastiest anti-trans bills in the nation — and I vetoed it," according to attendees.

"There are some things worth losing over," Beshear said.

So Democrat values are making sure that dudes can be in women’s bathrooms and the medical system can butcher children.

Call me crazy (and I know some do), but I think that might not be the winning message they think it is.

As for our current president . . .

After much back and forth, Zelensky was not invited, which led to headlines like this one . . .

Because a country that is being financed and armed by another country and still losing a war realistically would have ever had a say over its future.

Oh, I love this one from CNN . . .

The Europeans fear “the betterment of both” is a very unlikely outcome. There is zero indication that Putin has shifted an inch on his maximalist demands – either territorially or in terms of Ukraine remaining a punching bag for Russia without any security guarantees and with limits on the size and capabilities of its military. “There is no sense in Paris, Berlin or London that seizing someone else’s territory matters to this US administration, and the (Europeans) find that deeply disturbing,” said the diplomat.

To which I say, if Putin succeeds in taking over Europe, Europe will definitely not be a footnote in history. I can guarantee people will write whole books about it.

There is a sentence in this one that had me spitting my tea.

Proposals include giving Putin access to the rare earth minerals in the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia.

So Trump is offering Putin access to something in the area he already controls.

Say that slowly.

I don’t know how we’re supposed to respond to that bit of information. Um, how dare he? 🤷‍♀️

But this sudden push for peace comes, or so the suggestion goes, because the MAGA natives are getting restless as Trump reneges on most every meaningful change he promised to make.

Yeah, hear that! Americans don’t like funding foreign conflicts.

Well, unless we’re talking Israel. (Sorry about the Hebrew captions. That’s the source I could find, which says something I suppose. Israeli news was very excited about this answer.)

In case you missed it, Bibi now has it in his head that he’s going to invade Gaza, I’m sorry, “liberate” Gaza (at least the Nazis, the Serbians, the Rwandans, the Maoists, the Turks, and the Stalinists were honest about what they were after). Never mind that his own military is telling him not to, and he’s going to do it on our dime, with our equipment, and our approval.

JD Vance says America’s only concern is that Hamas can’t hurt Israelis. Lillia says, “If that’s America’s only concern at this point, America, particularly the leadership of it, is going to have a lot of explaining to do in the years to come.”

But we are a deluded sort these days.

Russian forces broke through Ukrainian defenses and advanced several miles near the eastern stronghold of Pokrovsk Tuesday, an unexpected incursion widely seen as part of President Vladimir Putin's efforts to boost his bargaining position ahead of his summit with President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Or more reasonably, one could suggest that Putin doesn’t need to “boost” his bargaining position. He has all this and the fact that he can just keep going to “bargain” with . . .

Russia is simply fighting a war and they’re making advances. Call it a land grab if you like. I’d call it “Maybe Zelensky, Trump, and the neocons should quit while they’re still only this far behind.”

Yeah, that was a stupid question.

Of course, I’m not sure what that says about us. We’re always fighting wars. We haven’t won one since the 1940s. Apparently we need to ask the Russians for some advice.

President Donald Trump has often bragged about his warm relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. But in the months leading up to the leaders’ first meeting in six years, Trump began asking Europeans and White House aides what’s changed about his counterpart.

Well, you know, I think I can answer that: Russia said no NATO on its border, the US under Obama pulled off a coup installing a NATO/US puppet regime that started persecuting Russians in the east of Ukraine, the next administration (*cough* Trump) sent Ukraine Javelin missiles (which he still brags about to this day), the next administration sabotaged a peace process and then armed Ukraine, and this administration, which promised to stop all that, has been dithering about, also sending weapons, and not understanding that there is no peace without NATO neutrality. Oh, and for the least nearly four years the US has been trying to “regime change” Putin and destroy the Russian economy. All when we could have just left Ukraine out of NATO.

I have to say, if I were Putin, that would make me a little touchy too.

But back to The Week . . .

The White House Tuesday sought to temper expectations for the summit, calling it a "listening exercise for the president."

Apparently, no one told Trump that.

Apparently we found the people responsible for the public fraud that was Russiagate, and you’re all going to be shocked.

There’s a lot here – and as you will be able to tell for yourself, the Government can’t pin down a leaker. Access to burner phones and encrypted messaging apps make the electronic trail invisible, and old-fashioned methods such as in-person discussions leave the FBI clueless. And while no convictions came from these investigations, there’s enough here to at least point the finger at a couple suspects: James Comey and Adam Schiff. For a public that has been kept in the dark for far too long, that’s a good start. Let’s get to it.

So the government can’t pin down a leaker but there’s enough to give us a good idea that Comey and Schiff were ringleaders.

Techno Fog is a really great source and I like his/her work, but . . .

The public was not “in the dark.” We had this figured out a long time ago, well, those of us who cared. Those of us who don’t care or are living in a donkey bubble, this doesn’t matter to.

The real question is what are we going to do about it? And I don’t mean, are we going to use this as a political cudgel to try to keep the Republicans in power? I think the answer to that should be clear. It’s not called the Elephant and Ass Show for nothing. I don’t mean, are we going to arrest Comey and Schiff? Probably not, but even if we did, does that really solve the problem? My real question, are we going to make fundamental changes to the intelligence apparatus so it can’t be used like this again?

Sorry I asked.

And that brings us to our final story. The main problem with both heads of the hydra is that they make these wonderful promises during the campaign, don’t keep but a handful of the most meaningless ones or keep a meaningful one (like stopping the flow of illegal immigrants) but corrupt it (like deporting people here legally for expressing criticism of a foreign country), and then begin to panic as the next election cycle rolls around.

Case in point . . .

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas Democrat who represents a slice of the Rio Grande Valley along the border with Mexico, won his last congressional election by just over 5,000 votes. That makes him a tempting target for Republicans, who are poised to redraw the state’s congressional maps this coming week and devise five new winnable seats for the GOP that would help the party avoid losing House control in the 2026 elections. Adjusting the lines of Gonzalez’s district to bring in a few thousand more Republican voters, while shifting some Democratic ones out, could flip his seat. Gonzalez said he is not worried. Those Democratic voters will have to end up in one of the Republican districts that flank Gonzalez’s current one, making those districts more competitive — possibly enough so it could flip the seats to Democrats.

But the Democrats in the Texas state house were not so sanguine about their chances, and so they did this when the vote came up.

Texas Democrats left the state Sunday in an attempt to prevent the state House from holding a vote Monday on new congressional maps that Republicans hope will net them several additional U.S. House seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Potentially net them. I think that we can safely say as the public grows more disillusioned with the uniparty, tricks like this will be less effective as the independents jump back and forth and the bases start to check out.

It’s at this point in the story that I need to point out there are no “good guys.” There’s only a bunch of silliness all around to avoid taking responsibility for political inaction.

You see, typically, states only redistrict every ten years, after a census. Makes sense, right?

But, nope, Texas decided to redistrict now.

Now how do we know this is all BS to avoid a donkey takeover of the House in 2026?

Well, here’s a clue.

At first, the question of whether Texas would take the extraordinary step of redrawing its congressional maps in the middle of the decade was just a political calculation — would Gov. Greg Abbott go along with President Donald Trump’s plan to try to squeeze a few more GOP seats out of the midterms, despite concerns from congressional Republicans? But then, the Department of Justice offered Texas a legal justification to pursue this long-shot strategy, warning the state in a letter Monday that four majority-minority congressional districts in the Houston and Fort Worth areas are unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered. Soon after, Abbott set a special session agenda calling for mid-cycle redistricting “in light of constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The problem with this claim?

This comes just weeks after the conclusion of a trial over Texas’ current maps, in which representatives for the state argued repeatedly that a race-blind process was used to draw the boundaries of the existing districts. Critics say the apparent reversal — with Abbott now acknowledging concerns that some districts were drawn “along strict racial lines” — suggests this is a ploy to provide Texas with political and legal cover to try and add more Republican seats.

And it’s not like the previous map was drawn by Democrats.

Texas’ current maps were drawn by the Republican-dominated Legislature in 2021 with an eye toward protecting incumbents and ensuring that two congressional seats Texas gained due to population growth would be held by the GOP. The maps worked as intended, with Republicans winning 25 of 38 congressional seats in 2022 and 2024.

So the Republicans were fine with it then, going so far as to defend the map in court against the same charges that Trump’s DOJ is leveling now.

The map was immediately challenged in court by a group of plaintiffs alleging that it discriminated against Black and Latino voters. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act prohibits election and voting practices that disadvantage minority groups, including drawing boundaries that dilute their ability to elect their preferred candidate by packing them into a single district or dispersing them throughout multiple.

So we can’t group them, but we can’t disperse them.

Yeah, sounds like a recipe for making a bunch of lawyers wealthy.

But let’s sum up, shall we: the same people who drew the old map are now saying it’s racist and want to change it, whilst the people who challenged the old map are now running away from the state to avoid changing it.

Oh, it gets crazier than that.

A dispute over a plan to re-draw electoral boundaries in the US state of Texas has escalated again after a senator said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had agreed to help find Democrats who have fled the state. The FBI would not confirm whether they agreed to help and the senator, Republican John Cornyn of Texas, did not specify what kind of assistance the FBI would offer. It comes a day after some Democrats were forced to evacuate a hotel [due to a bomb threat] where they were staying in Illinois, as they protest Republicans' efforts to change the map of congressional districts.

We’re living in banana peel republic: corrupt and dumb. Not a good mix.

But the predictable happened. Governor Brylcreem decided here is a good chance to get noticed for 2028 and decided to jump in with both feet.

California is about to take center stage in a national redistricting arms race, as Democratic state leaders gear up to release a redrawn congressional map and mount a statewide campaign to persuade voters to approve it — which new polling suggests could be an uphill fight.

Do you know why it would be an an uphill fight? Because the whole thing is moronic, and people know it.

Including lawmakers . . .

It threatens, as one Democratic lawmaker put it, a "race to the bottom" that will encourage both sides to test the limits of gerrymandering and further fan the partisan flames engulfing the country.

Let’s be honest. It also threatens their jobs. You run in the same safe district time after time, but then the lines are redrawn, and suddenly you’re facing a whole new dynamic.

"But I understand why the governor and others are considering it. The only reason it would even be possible is what Texas and others are doing just stinks so badly that it's pissing people in California off."

Ah, yes, the old Democrats as angels who have to get down in the dirt because Orange Man Bad.

As political metaphors go, it’s not a bad one. Hochul omitted a key detail, however: Democrats provided the rope themselves. For more than a decade, they’ve tried to be the party of good government on redistricting. But Democrats’ support for letting independent commissions draw legislative maps has cost them seats in key blue states, and their push to ban gerrymandering nationwide flopped in the courts and in Congress.

First, there’s no such thing as an “independent commission.” Second, with the Voting Rights Act, Democrats have almost a built-in way to gerrymander, at least with previous minority voting habits. I suppose that’s not so true anymore.

But even at that you’ll notice something about this article, as in it doesn’t just list Republican “creative” districting.

I love this one.

See, Democrats would never think of drawing a weirdly shaped district just to give themselves an extra seat. Not at all. That’s a perfectly normally shaped district.

Of course, all of this may well be a moot point.

All these machinations and antics are because if both heads of the hydra can agree on one thing, it is this: their jobs are to serve their donors, and voters are an inconvenience.

As more people come to understand this, election outcomes will become more unpredictable.

What does that mean for the rest of us? We’re just waiting for the whole system to meltdown.

Until then . . .

I have more hours worth of things to do than I have hours to do them in. I suspect many can relate.

And that’s pretty much how my week goes.

We went to the fair last night, and my sister and I were talking about this Bill Engvall routine. So for you, little sister.

Have the best weekend!