And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
Aug 1

"You’re trying to tell me that Ghislaine Maxwell, who entrapped young women for Epstein and his pals to exploit, wouldn’t go so far as to “carefully curate” her own version of who’s who among Epstein’s clientele in order to save her own ass."

I see your point, but at this stage I'd like to see a perp walk. If some are protected that's sad, but I can live with it.

PS "High waisted?" I guess that means one's A**-Cr**k is covered?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
Aug 1

On the Sydney Sweeney ads, it occurs to me that any number of conspiracy theorists and counter cultural thinkers have called out commercials for being propaganda. And they are - we've basically been subjected to a century of psychological warfare, courtesy of the marketers. So I can't throw rocks at the left for that.

But there's still an element of hysteria here. "American Eagle used an attractive blond woman, this is literally Auschwitz!" I just don't see that message getting the traction they're hoping for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture