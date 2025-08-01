Courtesy of the other half. Hey, I’m a woman and I’m not the greatest driver, so I give you permission to laugh.

Or . . .

Oh, I so much resemble that second one.

In this week’s edition of “No thanks, I’ll take the bus.”

"I heard a loud boom, so I knew something blew up under the plane," passenger Mark Tsurkis told NBC News. "I said, 'That's not good,' and right away the captain started slowing the plane down. Then somebody said, 'Look!' So we looked on the left side, in the window, and we see one of the wheels of the plane" rolling away.

“That’s not good.”

At least we know the slide thing worked.🤦‍♀️

Funny thing, this is the second time in five months that an American Airlines airplane has caught fire at the Denver airport.

Yup, definitely taking the bus . . . or at the very least not flying American Airlines or going through Denver.

I think it may be time someone had a talk with Warner Brothers . . .

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we have official whitewashed . . . brownwashed . . . or maybe power-washed away the oceans of blood in Aztec history.

Granted, Cortez was not a good man and the Spaniards historically have a lot to answer for when it comes to the “New” World.

But we’re seriously going to rewrite these guys ↓↓↓ into innocent little lambs?

You know, I can’t help but think that “back in the day,” there might have been more than a few people rooting for the white guys when given the choice between Spaniard or Aztec.

Just saying.

Speaking of age appropriateness . . .

The — ahem — anatomy of the play was actually quite impressive from both teams and the officials. The moment happened just after Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes had her shot blocked and teammate Veronica Burton recovered the ball. The dildo actually struck the floor just feet from where Burton was dribbling, bouncing away from the play and into the backcourt.

Play continued uninterrupted however, until a ball went out of bounds.

Get your mind out of the gutter. I meant a basketball went out of bounds. This is the WBNA.

What happens next is a comedy sketch come to life . . .

The broadcast showed a police officer standing in front of it, with Dream part-owner Renee Montgomery standing beside her. The camera operator apparently didn’t realize what it was either, as the broadcast then zoomed in on the dildo before quickly cutting away. The police officer then used a towel to pick it up and carry it off the court.

I want to see the NBA top that one.

This kid has a future as . . . something.

The one-year-old boy, identified only by his first name Govinda, bit the cobra while he was playing at his home in the small town of Bettiah near the Indo-Nepal border, according to local news reports. "When we saw the snake in the child’s hand, everyone rushed towards him, but in the meantime, he already bit the snake, killing it on the spot," the child’s grandmother told local news.

That’s a superhero origin story if I ever heard one.

It was a good week for getting more than you bargained for . . .

Celsius said in a statement that the packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty cans of the energy drink to High Noon's production facility, which then filled them with vodka seltzer and packed them into their 12-packs. . . . In other words, someone who purchased a variety pack of High Noon hard seltzers — meant to be a mix of flavors marketed for easy beachside sipping — may have ended up with some cans of a blue raspberry-flavored energy drink that Celsius describes as "inspired by the infinite adventure of space travel." But that's not actually what's inside the cans in those recalled packs, meaning some caffeine-seekers may be downing spiked seltzer instead.

I’m not sure how many “caffeine seekers” would be opening twelve packs of hard seltzer, but okay.

The FDA says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

Yeah, because most people are smart enough to wonder, “What is an energy drink doing in here?” and proceed accordingly.

On more serious subjects (though one that nearly requires alcohol to numb the pain), there was a new “plot twist” this week in the “keep away” game involving the Esptein files.

I’ll let Jeff Childers explain . . .

In other words, after years of Biden Administration stonewalling (and file padding), Ghislaine Maxwell got a two-day DOJ interview faster than Little Caesars could deliver a jailhouse pizza. And not just any random DOJ interviewer, either. They didn’t send some junior prosecutor with a legal pad who used to work for Maurene Comey. They sent Trump’s former personal defense attorney turned Deputy Attorney General— the DOJ’s second in command.

I like Jeff Childers. He makes me laugh. But he’s in earnest here, when really I can’t read this without cutting sarcasm. Trump’s personal defense attorney goes to see Maxwell and we’re all supposed to just think, “Hey, we’re finally getting the truth”?!?

Democrats, who ten minutes ago were pounding podiums demanding full transparency of the carefully curated Biden FBI files, were shocked to discover that Trump has another untainted source of information— Ghislaine Maxwell, chilling in a Florida prison like a long-forgotten, sealed box in the bottom of the evidence locker.

Yes, we’re really doing this. We’re really going to continue to pretend that the Epstein files are somehow made up or manipulated to make Trump look bad. And while we’re pretending that is true, we’re going to pretend that Ghislaine Maxwell is an “untainted source.”

Let that sink in.

Democrats are losing their minds. Senate minority leader Chuck “Chuckie” Schumer wildly speculated it was “some kind of a corrupt deal so that she can exonerate Donald Trump.”

How do I put this?

When the antics and distractions have gotten so obvious that I find myself thinking, “Damn, Chuckie Schumer has a point,” we’ve reached peak ludicrous.

You’re trying to tell me that Ghislaine Maxwell, who entrapped young women for Epstein and his pals to exploit, wouldn’t go so far as to “carefully curate” her own version of who’s who among Epstein’s clientele in order to save her own ass.

Uh-huh.

No, not buying the pitch. Just release the damn files and let the rest of us decide what we believe.

In other Trump news, Trump got into another tiff with another Republican who is trying to do Trump’s job, the one people actually elected him for.

Do you know what one of the most pernicious problems in Congress is? “Insider trading,” which once was actually legal for Congress vermin, but supposedly became “not so” in 2012 with the STOCK Act under Obama.

I’ve lost count of the number of “scandals” since then, but no one gets punished.

And now here we are with a bill that would just ban the practice all together.

The bill started out as the PELOSI Act. I kid you not. According to the Hill,

The Honest Act, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), was originally called the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments, or PELOSI, Act — a nod to the criticism Pelosi has faced for her husband’s extensive trading. But, working with Democrats, Hawley dropped the contentious name and expanded the lawmaker ban to apply to future presidents and vice presidents as well.

And a strange thing has happened . . .

Pelosi touted the changes made to the legislation and said she “strongly” supports it and looks forward to voting for it when it reaches the House floor. “If legislation is advanced to help restore trust in government and ensure that those in power are held to the highest ethical standards, then I am proud to support it — no matter what they decide to name it,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Now let’s understand a few things about Pelosi’s “support”: she’s in her mid-eighties, she doesn’t have much time left, therefore this doesn’t really affect her, and it likely won’t pass Congress, or, if it does, make it past the president’s desk given that it would ban presidents and VPs also from trading stocks.

So to sum that all up, Pelosi is full of [poop emoji].

But Trump . . .

Man never misses an opportunity to demonstrate all the ways he’s oblivious about how he actually got back into the White House.

So, to get past all the ranting, I can find nothing about Hawley blocking a review of Nancy Pelosi’s great stock picking. But even if that’s true, let’s make this clear, Pelosi is the worst example, but she’s hardly the only one. And I’d rather have a bill that bans the practice altogether than some “look over there” outrage session to discover what I already know about a relative soon to be has-been in Congress.

It’s the difference between actual change and more of the same. And I don’t give a rat’s behind who wrote, introduced, or sponsored the bill. In fact, I’m angry that Hawley was the only Republican who let it out of committee.

Hawley went on Jesse Watters to address the issue.

Now is it possible that certain Republicans have been lying to Trump about how the bill would affect him and he’s too lazy, too self-important, too whatever to check for himself?

Hawley said when he was elected, he sold his trusts and assets in an effort to "practice what I preach." "I don't have individual stocks. I don't trade in stock. I'm not a billionaire -- unlike others on this committee, and what I think is the American people are sending us a clear message," Hawley said.

Yes, they have been sending that clear message for a while.

Later, Republican Sen. Rick Scott, one of the chamber's wealthiest members, went back at Hawley for those comments. "I don't know how many people in the audience, how many of you don't want to make money. Anybody want to be poor?" said Scott, who is a longtime businessman and founder of a large healthcare company. "I don't."

But you can go read the bill yourself here. It’s very specific about what a “covered investment” is, meaning what is “banned.”

So Rick Scott thinks Congress critters are going to be “poor” because they can’t buy and sell these very specific assets while serving in Congress.

Tells you all you need to know about why Rick Scott is really in “the service of the people,” doesn’t it?

And I also now know that Trump can’t be bothered to read thirty-two pages, or even just a few lines.

Or he’s just lying through his teeth.

Whatever it is, the Elephant and Ass Show rolls on.

Meanwhile . . .

The title is misleading, because it’s the New Republic, the motto of which should be “#resist OrAnGE HitLER.”

You’ve been able to “donate” to the US Treasury since 1996. And fools , uh, people actually have donated, around $67.3 million in the last thirty years.

Now given that the debt grows by $4.75 billion a day, that would mean that $67.3 million only bought us . . .

Love that little guy. He makes me laugh.

Back to the issue . . .

Twenty minutes, folks. It only slowed down the debt clock by twenty minutes.

The debt clock didn’t even take the government-mandated lunch break for one day.

What changed under Trump is that you can now use Venmo and Paypal to make your “donations” to the debt. Isn’t that convenient?

Yes, it’s still just as insulting. We can’t stop giving money to Ukraine or Israel or any of a gazillion other countries (exaggeration I know, because there aren’t a gazillion countries). We can’t stop the military industrial complex from gorging itself on your hard-earned dollars. We’re going to keep funding very well endowed institutions like Harvard and Columbia, as long as they get rid of their DEI programs and make sure none of those pesky anti-genocide people get to protest on campus, never mind that they have money reserves in the billions.

We can’t even stop Congress from trading stocks because Trump can’t read a thirty-two page document and Rick Scott thinks he has a right to get rich-er while in Congress.

But you yourself can donate to lower the debt through Venmo or Paypal.

Feeling lucky to be an American taxpayer yet?

I don’t know much about modern Hollywood, by my own design, but I do know about Sydney Sweeney’s boobs. That’s how much they’ve burst through my deliberate self-enforced ignorance of most everything that goes on in that world anymore.

Now who is Sydney Sweeney? I looked her up on IMDB, but honestly she’s not played in anything I’ve seen, though a couple things I’ve heard about: The White Lotus and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Other than that from a little over a year ago . . .

“Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?” That’s the totally normal and and not at all deranged question right-wing Canadian title The National Post posed a few weeks ago after the actor hosted Saturday Night Live. You’d think the 26-year-old had announced a Fox News x The Grim Reaper lingerie collab live on air, but no: she had simply worn a low-cut dress and cracked a few jokes about Hooters. The title wasn’t alone in running what I can only describe as the content version of an awooga. Britain’s The Spectator hailed the Anyone But You star’s appearance on the show as the comeback of “the giggling blonde with an amazing rack… a creature shamed to the brink of extinction,” as though there’s a bunker somewhere where they’ve all been sheltering, waiting for evil feminists to stop talking so much about the male gaze and body neutrality.

Vogue goes on to declare: “Society is just really weird about boobs.”

And why is society weird about boobs? we might ask.

To find our answer, we look at a little advertisement campaign from American Eagle jeans, featuring Sydney Sweeney.

I know you saw the description. So what American Eagle being accused of?

Yup, American Eagle jeans, endorsed by Hitler, the only jeans for the proud Aryan in you.

Yes, my dear, we have been “paying attention,” and here’s what we’ve found.

Can we just get over all this crap already?

*Sigh* Guess not.

OMG, a shift toward whiteness in a country full of, um, white people? Whatever will we do?

Sixty percent of our country is white, but a cultural shift toward “whiteness,” whatever the hell that is, is ugly and startling.

I am nearly exactly the opposite body type of Sydney Sweeney (we’re both double-D, and that’s where our similarities end), and having not gotten the “good genes” for what is considered beauty in this time and place and therefore someone who should be completely offended by this advertisement, this gif sums up how I feel.

But then again, I’m white. So I can’t understand.

“Hung out there”?!?!

We went from a slightly tasteless but typical advertisement lying to women about how [insert product here] will turn you into a supermodel to lynching black people?

And Vogue wonders why society is strange about boobs . . . and everything else.

None of the rest of us do, but Vogue does.

But one wonders why American Eagle would do this to themselves. The outrage, at least in certain niches of the Twitterverse and TikTok, is palpable. They may never buy another pair of American Eagle jeans, even though they never would have bought American Eagle jeans in the first place.

But to try to understand, I went back and looked for past advertisement campaigns by the company. Because while I don’t think they’re really trying to attract Nazis, I do think they’re up to something.

Here is an ad from a year ago . . .

This is from ten years ago . . .

Do you know what I notice about these?

And for once, NPR figured it out, just as Trump cancelled their funding. Damn shame. Give them several more billions and several more decades, and they might have found their way to something approaching common sense.

In the view of one advertising expert, the social media backlash is part of the point. The nature of the ads are one of the few ways companies can break through the noise in this day and age, Allen Adamson, co-founder of brand marketing firm Metaforce, told Morning Edition. Sweeney's ads have been compared to Brooke Shields' 1980 ad campaign for Calvin Klein jeans when she was 15. Critics argued that the brand was sexualizing the underage Shields, who told Vogue in 2021 she thought the backlash was "ridiculous." The Sweeney-centric campaign "was a company figuring out how to break through in a world where everyone is screaming and saying, 'Look at me, look at me!" Adamson said.

Now everyone is talking about American Eagle jeans!

In fact . . .

All you “woke” ninnies out there, you got played! Of course, the people buying the jeans just to get back at the wokies are being played as well. But that’s what marketing is all about. Playing people.

And as far as “playing people” goes . . .

I mean, it even made me look . . .

Huh, not a bad price, don’t really like the high waist, but not a bad price, and they look pretty dang comfy.

Good-fitting jeans are hard to find, particularly if you have a certain body type.

Hey, if you don’t want me buying “fascist” jeans, maybe you shouldn’t have brought my attention to them.

Lillia would like to have “great jeans” too.

And so it goes.

Well, we made it to Friday. How is everyone?

I was looking for something to lead us out. I am always amazed at how different we all are yet how we can all relate. Roughly six minutes in that vein.

Have the best weekend!