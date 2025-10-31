Or . . .

And away we go . . .

I don’t know if you notice as a reader, but as someone who uses Substack as a writer, we’ve been subjected to a lot of platform tweaking, and sometimes it does feel like the messaging is getting a bit too blunt.

Translation of “pays for you.”

Um . . .

Yeah, I don’t really want to translate that.

Thanks for putting me in my place, Chris Best.

This week in the DC circus, we begin with Marsha Blackburn in a random post but one that reminds us what the Elephant and Ass Show is all about . . .

Yeah, we Americans are outraged! 😡

And because we are outraged . . .

We want an investigation! 😤

We want hearings! 👿

We want one tier of justice! 🤬

We want laws—

I misread. We’re so outraged we don’t want anything beyond a cliche about tiers of justice after hearings and an investigation with clips we can post on social media.

I forgot I was dealing with Congress.

They don’t actually fix problems. They just campaign on them.

Speaking of Biden . . .

Eh, it’s all distraction and mutant rabid squirrel chasing, but . . . but . . .

Someone should check on Fauci, see if he’s wee-ed his elf-sized silky undies yet.

Trump 1.0 was actually pretty good, or maybe my bar was low. But it was all right. We held steady or improved economically. He didn’t start any new wars, invade any countries we hadn’t already invaded. I’ll admit he crashed the plane there right at the end by trusting entrenched bureaucrats, but . . . eh, I’d give it a B+ or an A-.

But Trump 2.0? It’s like we got the same person to play a totally different character, like Trump’s evil twin, the Mad King Don.

And this week, the Mad King Don decided we needed to tariff Canada, again . . . still . . . more . . . whatever word applies.

Why?

Did they renew their support of Palestine? Did Justin Trudeau dye his hair orange and swoop it to the side?

Did we demand they take Justin Beiber back and they refused!

Nope. They dared—I have to pause to gather myself here—to make a commercial . . . featuring Ronald Reagan.

That’s what it took, and Mad King Don, Donald Trump’s alter ego, had a meltdown.

Now the cope among the Righties was that Canada omitted part of Reagan’s speech, and for that reason, American consumers deserve to pay more for their products, or something.

Yes, Reagan did think the president should have control over tariffing.

But you know what all these Righties omitted themselves? A bunch of context and the entire speech that comes before that.

You will be interested to know that the “protectionist” legislation that Congress was trying to push during Regan’s administration was limiting the presidents’ power to not retaliate with tariffs, not to retaliate with tariffs.

In other words, Congress wanted to put tariffs in place, and Reagan, a staunch opponent of protectionism (agree with him or not), wanted the ability to take them off.

Not because he was the president and that power should belong with the president, but because protectionism in the form of tariffs was bad (again agree with him or not).

The issue was the tariffs themselves, not presidential power.

So in that light, the Canucks were being more honest than Trump (shocker, I know).

But it gets crazier . . .

Last I checked, the US Supreme Court didn’t take cues from ads put out by the Ontario government, even those “justices” who can’t tell what a woman is.

But good luck being an American business trying to get anything out of Canada at this point. (My husband took a month and a half to get a light for drying finish out of Calgary because they had to figure out how much aluminum was in the light. I kid you not. We live eight hours from Calgary. We considered going up and buying it and smuggling it back in like drug mules.)

Maybe one night Mad King Don will get a goodly amount of fiber and a decent night’s rest and in the morning we’ll have Donald Trump back, the blustery but otherwise pretty innocuous personality.

Oy vey.

All this is to say, given the stumbling and bumbling and general goofery of Trump in specific, his cabinet more generally, and Republicans at large . . .

Hey, I’ve stopped saying “it’s impossible.”

Unlikely, wholly insane, an insult to the intelligence of thinking people, impossible in any reasonable world, but impossible in 2020s America?

It’s Halloween, so we have to do at least a couple “spooky” stories . . .

Team Fear is at it again. For the past 11 years, this dedicated group of researchers with a very cool nickname has conducted the annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears. This year, they surveyed 1,015 adult Americans on what they fear most, from sharks to heights to identity theft.

And now to the list, where a surprising parasite beat out flesh-eating bacteria and clowns . . .

In one way, I’m sad: flesh-eating bacteria and clowns didn’t even make the cut. Or maybe they didn’t include them as an option, which I think is truly unfair.

On the other hand, I have hope. Our government can’t find “root causes” with a map, a GPS, and a seasoned guide.

But regular Americans can. Corrupt government officials are the “root cause” of so many of the other concerns.

There can often be a disconnect between the things we fear and reality, he explained. For instance, fear of crime has steadily increased despite the crime rate actually going down.

Yeah, I don’t think that’s the case here.

I think we’re right over the target.

Okay, something disturbing that’s not related to politics, though it does involve vermin . . .

Yup, you just saw a rat hunting bats.

Let the nightmares begin . . .

In this context, researchers have connected neurotoxins from algal blooms to brain changes associated with an Alzheimer’s-like disease in dolphins in Florida.

Or, stick with me here, these are just retired dolphins who moved to Florida for the warmer weather and they’re just having some memory issues and need a little rosemary (throwback to last week).

This connection does not bode well for human communities exposed to those same substances.

Well, it’s not going to do too much for the dolphin community either.

Beware the burp!

The ocean is doing its best to soak up excess heat caused by greenhouse emissions, but once humanity (hopefully) achieves a net-negative carbon economy, the bill will come due. A new study analyzes what will happen to the planet once it begins cooling after we finally cut off the fossil fuel tap, and intermediate-level complexity models suggest that the ocean will “burp” up excess heat at levels similar to humanity’s fossil fuel-burning era.

Cow farts and ocean burps . . . we live in interesting times.

The Brentwood Fire Department was called to the AHN Hospital on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, where Monique Henrikson, 55, of Pittsburgh, had severe burns to her face, hands and hair, court documents say. Officials said they found that she started a fire when she tried to light a crack pipe while on oxygen.

Do you know what I’m scared of?

Stupid people.

Speaking of which, can we not keep trucks loaded with laboratory monkeys on the road?

A truck carrying research monkeys recently flipped on a Mississippi interstate. Crates busted open, and the primates inside fled, scattering into the woods. Local cops immediately took to Facebook to announce a doomsday scenario: the monkeys were infected with all sorts of diseases, including herpes, hepatitis C, and some may have even had COVID-19.

Um, we’ve all had COVID-19. Go look at the top ten things to be afraid of. Nowhere.

On top of that, the cop said, they were “aggressive.”

Yeah, well, they’ve been used to test diseases like herpes and they were being transported in cages in a dark container and then they got in an accident and people started shooting at them when, as it turns out or the story evolved (whichever you want to believe), they were not infected.

I’d be “aggressive” too. That all tends to put one in a bad mood.

But if this all sounds familiar, I give you January 2022.

How does that happen?

In Tinsel Town news this week, Guillermo Del Toro, the king of the beautiful but disturbing image, has had enough . . .

“AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” he said in an interview with NPR. “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.’”

I don’t think “generative AI” could keep up with a man who can do this.

Just saying.

But those movies are going to become a rarity. Other “filmmakers” don’t have such qualms and AI is cheap, so we all have a lot of degenerative, mind-numbing slop to look forward to.

Speaking of degenerative, mind-numbing slop . . .

Now, the fact that we’re including podcasts in the Golden Globes isn’t the problem. It’s a certain conflict of interest.

And now that the Penske-owned Luminate has issued its list for the Penske-owned awards, the Penske-owned trades are reaching out to the podcasts for solicitations to launch pricey For Your Consideration campaigns that could reach into six figures. A source previously told Page Six: “The Penske thing is out of control,” adding, “they said an outside company will [measure] the stats” to determine the top 25 podcasts,” and, “it’s Luminate! Penske!”

Sounds no more incestuous than the rest of the media world to me, but what do I know?

Off the bat, potential podcast nominees must reportedly pay the Globes $500 to be considered, due by Oct. 31. Penske has owned the Golden Globes since 2023 when it acquired the show via its Dick Clark Productions from the wonky, whacky Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The podcasts will now be encouraged to mount expensive campaigns to vie for nominations the same way movie and TV project usually do, according to a Variety sales pitch posted by the Ankler. For $5,000, wannabe nominees can upload their projects to the Golden Globes Screening Platform, the Ankler reported.

That’s a lotta dough. But again, not really a surprise. I mean, I discovered last week that grocery stores sell space on their shelves so local producers can’t afford to get their products out there and doctors get kickbacks, I’m sorry trips to conferences, to promote fancy new drugs that then get shoved down patients’ throats and run up insurance costs for us all.

So . . . um . . . what were we talking about?

Oh, yes, the travesty of a pay-to-play scheme for an awards show for *checks notes* podcasters.

Out here in normie land we call it a day that ends in “y.”

Speaking of Hollywood, I discovered this week (via Substack “trends” no less) the “Vogue World: Hollywood” fashion parade, a mixing of the Hollywood costume design world and “high” fashion.

In other words, it’s Hollywood’s version of trick or treating! (If you want to see it all, click here.)

As per the usual, the stars had to be part of the production, even if they never made it into the parade themselves.

And as usual, we learn a few things, such as women can forget their “bottoms” . . .

But men . . . a little more dicey . . .

Though if you have the chest for it, you might get away with forgetting the jacket . . .

I don’t know how I feel about a man in lace. You?

I honestly thought “Doja Cat” was an anime character or something, but no . . .

To be honest, I still don’t know what a Doja Cat is, other than she was bored in a mechanics shop and she strung together nuts and washers for a costume to pay homage to Tina Turner’s character from Mad Max: Thunderdome.

How many garbage bags died to make that little number?

Poor little thing tries so hard to be the next Madonna, but I hate to tell her: the pointy things go, well, somewhere different than her feet if she’s going to out-Madonna Madonna.

Ms. Bassett had nothing in her closet, so she just wore her costume from Wakanda Forever.

Hey, maybe she’d overspent this month.

You know how you can tell the people who run the show?

They wear normal clothing.

This guy must have spilled ketchup on his outfit, so he said, “Screw it. I’ll go in my dressing gown. No one will notice.”

And they didn’t.

The “show” was split up into seven “acts,” with costumes dedicated to “iconic characters” interspersed.

Act 1 was Hollywood Glamour, mostly featuring costumes “inspired” by the Great Gatsby.

Some worked out well . . .

She’s just adorable.

Some . . . eek . . .

It looks like she’s wearing some kind of sea creature on her head.

Then there was Act 2, the Renegades . . .

A costume paying tribute to Edward Scissorhands that screams “do not try this at home.”

I can see why this is vintage . . .

If even the local Goodwill won’t take it, maybe think twice.

Someone decided to take a costume made of rubber tarp straps and a feathery red dress . . .

And create this . . .

I love the idea that the rubber thing is “ready wear.”

It begs lots and lots of questions.

Act 3 was historical “heroines.”

The fact that Hollywood and the fashion community consider Marie Antoinette a “heroine” is a bit telling I think.

Oh, look, the Flying Nun in a fitted sheet.

Act 4 took those who wasted their money on a ticket to the “Summer of Love.” (No, not that one, the one with lots of drugs. Actually, that doesn’t really differentiate them, does it?)

Uh, eyes up here?

Act 5: Avante Garde, by which we mean . . .

going back to the worst of the Elizabethan Era, I guess.

It takes a certain group of people to think puffy pants are attractive.

Act 6, Afrofuturism, by which we mean either . . .

Wakanda Forever or . . .

taking an uncomfortable, ridiculous outfit worn by an emaciated white model and putting it on an emaciated black model.

Sorry, I missed that they added some fringe and a belt.

Definitely makes it African.

And finally Act 7, New World, by which we mean somehow Dune and Revenant and whatever we could not stuff into another category.

Like a dress that doubles as a raincoat.

As for the iconic roles, I did find a favorite . . .

Who doesn’t love Jessica Rabbit?

But the model is a little too . . . boney for the part.

Maybe she’s the zombie version.

Boo!

The above is the pumpkin my husband carved for our niece, free-handing the face. I think he did a good job.

We have hardly any trick-or-treaters. Last year we had one, my niece. The most we’ve ever had in the twenty-five years I’ve lived here is nine. There are just too many more “lucrative spots” in town for kids, and not all in wealthier sections. You go down to the older part of town on Clark Avenue and I guess they go all out.

So this year, my husband decided to hand out two-dollar bills. Yes, you read that right. We usually give out king-size candy bars, but the box from Costco has so many we don’t care for that two dollar bills seemed, to him, to be the better deal.

I asked him, “Are you sure this is a good idea?” I’ll tell you tomorrow what the answer to that question was.

Because it’s Halloween, let’s go out on something appropriate to the day . . .

If that doesn’t put you in the Halloween spirit, I don’t know what will.

Have a great weekend!

