A man lies unmoving, slumped in the rubble of a simulated earthquake, as an unlikely rescuer approaches: a rat with a backpack. Whiskers waving, the rat breezes past garbage, toppled furniture and scattered clothes to find him and pull a trigger on its pack, alerting searchers above. Then a resounding click. A survivor has been found. The search in Morogoro in Tanzania’s Uluguru Mountains is over and the rat scurries out of the abandoned building to be rewarded with a banana. A successful mission is complete for this African giant pouched rat being trained for search and rescue operations.

I have got to be honest. If I was lying in rubble or an abandoned house and saw this (the rat, not the woman) . . .

. . . coming at me, just cancel the rescue operation and move on. I wouldn’t need help anymore.

I’d have a heart attack on the spot.

Well, that’s, uh, hmm . . .

“Risk of what?” you ask.

Using smartphones on the toilet increases the risk of piles, warns new research. Scrolling while sat on the loo led to a 46 per cent higher likelihood of developing the painful problem - also known as haemorrhoids, say scientists.

On the other hand, we have a new stock tip.

Buy Preparation H.

Great. Now my red onions will go up.

Want an even worse thought: your tax dollars go toward scientists’ spending oodles of time “figuring” things like this out.

I guess we’re all out of Nigerian princes . . .

The hapless woman in Japan's northern Hokkaido island met the fraudster in July on social media who claimed to be a male astronaut, a local police officer told AFP, describing the case as a romance scam. After some exchanges, the scammer one day told her he was "in space on a spaceship right now" but was "under attack and in need of oxygen," the official said. The scammer then urged her to pay him online to help him buy oxygen, and successfully hoodwinked around 1 million yen ($6,700) out of her.

Got to hand it to the guy for creativity. He put some work into that one.

Speaking of scams . . .

Now Scott Jennings thought he had a great comeback on TwiX . . .

Ah, it only sounds clever until you start doing some math.

Even if we take his statement at face value, we spend one-third of what it costs us to insure the poor and elderly and give the elderly a living stipend on “defense,” which basically means weaponry and subsidizing other countries.

Not a good look.

But it gets worse . . .

That $3 trillion, over half of it is paid for through payroll taxes, meaning taxes levied specifically for the purpose of putting money in a pool to give the elderly a guaranteed income and subsidize their health insurance . . .

So basically, the government is only spending about $1.3 billion on Medicaid, social security, and Medicare combined through their other lines of revenue.

$1.3 trillion, that’s it.

And we spend $1 trillion to support the MIC and run around protecting other countries.

Anyone else noticing an issue here?

And Scott Jennings thinks this is information that works in his favor and that it’s Ana Kasparian who should take the L?

New rule: you can’t discuss gun control if you have no idea how guns work.

“Reel off thirty clips in conjunction with a magazine before the person needs to reload . . .”

Can’t take you seriously.

Yeah, what she said.

This ain’t the movies, kids.

The rats are leaving the sinking ship.

There’s a certain brand of female Republican that just makes you cringe, and Joni Ernst was it.

But it’s not just Republican rats jumping into the water.

In honor of the occasion, my favorite clip of Jerry . . .

The general consensus was that Nadler done a boom-boom in his pants.

However . . .

Oh, God, not another Clinton!

Seriously? For a party of the working people, the Democrats sure like their inbred, vacuous political “nobility.”

Translation: What we really want is to be Republicans who respect pronouns and read “White Fragility.” That’s what a Democrat really is.

There’s a bit of drama over at the CDC.

At first they asked her just to leave . . .

"When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted," Monarez's lawyers Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

Translation: she refused to rubber-stamp these unscientific and reckless directives because they served the wrong political agenda.

So Trump fired her.

Did you notice something important in what comes after the title?

“A longtime federal government scientist.” That should have told you everything you needed to know about whether or not you should have picked her. Was this guy not available?

Great movie, BTW.

Who nominated this woman anyway?

Ah, yes, forget I asked. I keep hearing about Trump’s great judgment, but so far the only word that comes to mind is “unteachable.”

Someone needs to tattoo on his hand “lifelong government parasites do not belong in positions of power—no exceptions.” Then maybe he will remember.

And the parasites took to the streets in honor of their leader.

Don’t worry. It was probably the most productive day they had at the CDC in decades. Maybe someone should have just locked the door behind them.

So what really caused this blowup?

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a series of moves Wednesday that will limit who is eligible for COVID vaccines even though the stratus variant is surging.

Now if you click on the link to “stratus variant is surging,” you know what you won’t find?

Any mention of real danger. No mention of deaths or hospitalizations or running out of Kleenex or throat lozenges.

The strongest we get . . .

What to know: If sick, the CDC still recommends staying home and away from others. Anyone at risk of severe illness should seek treatment and testing.

So basically like every other cold and flu virus.

In fact, here is how they found out the variant is “surging.”

Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday upgraded national wastewater viral activity for COVID-19 from "low" to "moderate."

COVID isn’t “surging” because people are getting sick and testing positive, and we’re doing actual counting, like we do with the flu.

No, COVID is “surging” because the CDC is finding it more often in the sewage plant.

That’s how mild this illness has become, and that’s how little your average person cares.

But put limitations on the vaccine because we still don’t know what mRNA vaccines do to the human body and media everywhere goes . . .

Here is a smattering of titles from CNN . . .

Anyway, back to the Axios article. If you dig, and not all that hard, you’ll find out what this is really all about.

It's unclear whether insurance plans will continue to largely cover the vaccine.

It always comes down to the benjamins and grovers.

And for that reason RFK was hauled in front of a Senate committee so its members could properly analyze the situation and come to reasoned conclusions in a respectful and thoughtful back and forth.

Apparently that is what she wants, because that’s what Pocahontas’s donors want, and, as RFK pointed out, they’ve paid her nearly a million dollars to get it.

Note how the good senator never addresses the financial conflicts of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He just moves on to the thousands of imaginary letters he’s gotten, that are right up there with CNN’s “sources close to the situation.”

Here is Daskalakis . . .

Can’t figure out why RFK wouldn’t take him seriously. Nothing screams earnest, learned professional like *checks notes* bondage equipment in professional photo shoot.

Then we had the ever affable Michael Bennet of Colorado.

OMG, that man’s voice . . .

He’s a whiny, petulant little boy.

And finally we have good ol’ Mark Warner, proving yet again we could replace most all of Congress with monkeys throwing their own feces around and have more reasonable and informative debates.

That is the problem, as RFK says. We don’t know how many people actually died directly from COVID because the data is so lousy. When you are lumping suicides under “COVID deaths,” there’s no way in hell you’re going to be able to tell a heart attack from death from a virus. And then if you give $13,000 extra to every hospital for a “COVID” patient and cut the families checks for burial, what do you think happens? (Hint: grandma might have had a massive stroke and was already riddled with cancer, but she definitely tested positive for COVID, so suddenly she died of COVID, even though she didn’t even so much as sneeze.)

It’s an excellent point that needs addressing.

But Warner just keeps throwing poo.

And so does the media.

In Kennedy’s defense, it’s hard to maintain decorum when you’re constantly dodging monkey shit.

CNN wrote a truthful article this week . . .

As President Donald Trump openly contemplates sending military forces into more American cities, the leading congressional Democrats almost invariably describe his actions as an attempt to create a “distraction” from something else — whether that’s the cost of living, the massive Medicaid cuts he signed into law, or the controversy around the Jeffrey Epstein files.

And the word of the day is “distraction.”

How is it dividing Democrats?

While the Democratic congressional leadership believes that focusing on the economy gives the party its best chance of gaining ground in next year’s midterm elections, many party activists argue they are failing to convey the urgency of the sweeping actions Trump has taken to erode American democracy.

You know, if I were the Democrats, I’d back very slowly away from both these issues. We haven’t quite forgotten about the inflation of the Biden years and the transfer of wealth upward during COVID, and if you want to talk about eroding American democracy, I think we might begin the discussion with how one of the two major parties hasn’t had an honest primary in . . . calculating . . . twenty years? Yeah, that’s about it.

If I were the Democrats, I’d be searching for a new “distraction.”

Oh, look . . .

It all started with a little makeup on the hand.

Okay, well, it actually all started with a very common diagnosis for a near-octogenarian (particularly one who loves Mickey D’s so much) back in July.

This was the WaPo, and they tried so very hard.

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition that develops when valves in the leg veins malfunction, leading to blood collecting in the legs. It is a common condition . . .

And the roller coaster goes down the hill .. .

but severe cases can lead to complications, doctors said.

And it comes back up, and everything is right with the world. Because Trump could die.

In some cases, chronic venous insufficiency can be a sign of a more serious condition such as problems with the heart, liver or kidneys, said Alisha Oropallo, a vascular surgeon at Northwell Health and a professor of surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University who wrote a 2022 review on managing the condition.

Yeah, and?

I once knew someone who said his cousin got hiccups he couldn’t get rid of. He finally went to the doctor and found out he had pancreatic cancer. Apparently, frequent hiccuping that won’t stop can be a sign of pancreatic cancer (tumor pressing against the internal organs, makes sense if you think about it).

Or . . . it can be a sign that you have hiccups that won’t stop.

I don’t know anyone who gets the hiccups and immediately thinks they need to get checked for pancreatic cancer. Okay, besides me, but I’m a midlevel hypochondriac, so . . . I don’t count.

My point is . . . it can, but will it?

And then Trump mentioned wanting to go to heaven, because no one talks about going to heaven unless they’re dying.

He’s talking to Fox News which literally has this show on its streaming service . . .

And their anchor for their Sunday show (the Fox equivalent of Face the Nation or Meet the Press) wrote this book . . .

And this book . . .

And this book . . .

Notice a pattern?

Trump knows his audience.

He was being Trump, which is a good thing, because when he stops being Trump, I might worry.

But the final nail in the coffin (pardon the pun), Vance very tellingly suggested that he was ready to take over, just you know out of the blue.

Okay, not really.

Let’s step into an alternate timeline, shall we?

Interviewer: Mr. Vance, Donald Trump is one of the oldest . . . you’re one of the youngest . . . are you ready to take over?

Vance: Nope, definitely not. If something happens to Donald Trump, the country is screwed. I’m not capable of leading. We’re all going to die. And by the way, he’s expiring as we speak. Melania’s having her best black pantsuit dry cleaned right now.

In millennial speak, I just can’t with these people anymore.

So where is all this coming from suddenly?

Donald Trump got a bruise on his hand . . .

Okay, that’s a bad makeup job. You’d think for a man in showbiz he could do better, but here is the bruise without the makeup.

Some TwiX person made the obvious leap in judgment, showing Queen Elizabeth’s hand two days before she died.

Now how many times did Queen Elizabeth have a bruise on her hand in her ninety-six years and didn’t die two days later? We’ll never know, because that’s too easy a question to ask and it counters the hopeful hysteria.

But the armchair doctors were out in force.

I had an uncle who was in chronic heart failure for the better part of thirty years. He lived to be eighty-eight.

But this is most definitely about politics and not medicine.

Especially when we have a hair on fire reaction like this . . .

This was posted late Friday night, so Trump has not made a public appearance since the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend.

And when he did appear . . .

But he didn’t take questions, so obviously it was because he couldn’t communicate. I can’t think of another reason, can you? (Such as he was late, tired, didn’t want to mess with people.)

I myself have only one question: where was all this concern when Biden went AWOL or kept public appearances, particularly those that were unscripted, to an absolutely minimum?

We had an autopen presidency for at least the last year if not longer. Biden’s problems were prominently on display for everyone to see. And yet when it came to the media, you constantly felt like asking . . .

So here are the “rules” of this discussion: if you were one of those that was pointing out from the beginning (and by the “beginning,” I mean the basement campaign for president in 2020) that Joe Biden wasn’t quite right and expressing worry about his “fitness” for office, I’ll listen to you.

But if you were right there with the Joe “The Best Biden Ever” Scarboroughs of the world . . .

Now, hypothetically speaking, let’s say something is wrong with Trump.

It’s possible. TIAs, very light strokes, would explain a bit. They would explain what feels like mild outbursts of anger and less tact than usual (though that could just be Trump being older). They often prescribe blood thinners after TIAs, which would explain the bruised hand, and if he’s having trouble adjusting to the medication or the TIAs are not under control, that could explain why he’s not making public appearances.

He could also be a seventy-nine year old man who is tired, understands that life is short, and just wants to spend some time with family.

But if something is wrong, it’s a very recent development, and while it’s not wholly surprising given his age, it wasn’t wholly predictable either. I’ve seen the schedule he was keeping. There’s no way someone in the final stages of heart failure or someone having strokes, even minor ones, could be keeping that schedule and interacting with the public that much, during the campaign and his first months in office. So, unlike Biden, whose issues were entirely on display if you were paying half attention, Trump’s are new.

So where does that put us?

Could something have gone wrong?

Yup.

Should we be incredibly worried about it?

Nope.

For two reasons . . .

(1) We survived an autopen presidency, so, if the worst is actually happening, we’ll survive this. If the Democrats wanted us to worry about who was running the country, they wouldn’t have spent four years demonstrating that it doesn’t matter. All they had was a barely warm body and a committee of nitwits, and yet here we are, a bit worse for the wear but okay.

(2) If worse comes to worse, and Trump cannot for whatever reason continue as president, there are procedures in place for a reason. And honestly some of us voted more for JD Vance than we did for Trump anyway. Horrid, I know, but there it is.

So . . .

And so it goes.

Fall is coming on. Days are cooler. Lots of smoke in the air. Sure signs of autumn.

I don’t know how many of you will know who this is, but he showed up in a lot of movies and the two characters I remember him most as—in Thunderheart and Maverick—were so much fun. Usually I try to find a better compilation, but this AI one is the best I came across.

So this isn’t really a spoonful of sugar, but it is interesting. Acting was no easy job back in the good ol’ days.

Have a wonderful weekend!

